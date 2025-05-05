MLB DFS
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Monday, May 5

MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Monday, May 5

Written by 
Ryan Pohle 
Published on May 5, 2025
Baseball

This article is part of our DFS MLB series.

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups to find out where the hitters slot in!

*Potential rainout for Padres @ Yankees. Proceed accordingly!

We only have three pitchers priced over $9k today, with the standout option being Cole Ragans, who we have projected with the most fantasy points by 3.6 over second. The southpaw has a high ceiling with a pair of 30 DK point performances over his last four starts, and a matchup against the White Sox certainly doesn't hurt matters. 

We've also starred Ronel Blanco, Tobias Myers and Shane Smith in our optimizer. Myers gets a $1,400 discount compared to his FanDuel salary, as he's been priced down on DK after a slow start to the year, although he's only pitched eight innings after starting the year on the IL. Normally I'd be fine spending up on Nick Pivetta, but I'm not risking rostering anyone on the Padres or Yankees tonight due to a possible postponement. 

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (stats are from 2025 season only):

PitcherFantasy PointsFIPK%Opponent K%
Cole Ragans1317
Nick Pivetta2231
Matthew Boyd311115
Bryce Miller46813

Analyzing Team Stack Rankings for Maximum DFS Impact

Here is how each team ranks in implied runs, home run rate and how popular we expect each team stack to be in GPPs:

TeamImplied RunsHR RateStack Popularity
Royals5.216High
Diamondbacks5.25High
Braves5.16Medium
Cardinals4.910Medium
Mets4.87High
Yankees4.61Low
Mariners4.53High
Brewers4.513Medium
Cubs4.52Medium
Astros4.411Medium
Athletics4.34Low
Pirates4.015Medium
Reds3.88High
Padres3.312Low
Giants2.99Low
White Sox2.614Low

My primary team stack targets

Royals vs. RHP Shane Smith (19.5 strikeout percentage) Key pieces: Salvador Perez, Jonathan India, Drew Waters, Bobby Witt, Vinnie Pasquantino

Reds vs. RHP AJ Smith-Shawver (4.23 FIP, 1.68 WHIP) Key pieces: Spencer Steer, Matt McLain, Elly De La Cruz, Gavin Lux, TJ Friedl

Pirates vs. RHP Miles Mikolas (4.66 ERA) Key pieces: Joey Bart, Ke'Bryan Hayes, Adam Frazier, Bryan Reynolds, Oneil Cruz

Cardinals vs. RHP Carmen Mlodzinski (6.58 ERA, 1.81 WHIP) Key pieces: Alec Burleson, Brendan Donovan, Lars Nootbaar, Willson Contreras, Nolan Arenado

Key Matchups and Batter vs. Pitcher Insights for DFS Success

Notable hitter matchups against the opposing starter today:

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, lineups, roster changes and more, head to RotoWire's Fantasy Baseball News & Latest MLB Updates or follow @RotoWireMLB on X.

Baseball
