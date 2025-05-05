MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Monday, May 5

This article is part of our DFS MLB series.

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups to find out where the hitters slot in!

*Potential rainout for Padres @ Yankees. Proceed accordingly!

We only have three pitchers priced over $9k today, with the standout option being Cole Ragans, who we have projected with the most fantasy points by 3.6 over second. The southpaw has a high ceiling with a pair of 30 DK point performances over his last four starts, and a matchup against the White Sox certainly doesn't hurt matters.

We've also starred Ronel Blanco, Tobias Myers and Shane Smith in our optimizer. Myers gets a $1,400 discount compared to his FanDuel salary, as he's been priced down on DK after a slow start to the year, although he's only pitched eight innings after starting the year on the IL. Normally I'd be fine spending up on Nick Pivetta, but I'm not risking rostering anyone on the Padres or Yankees tonight due to a possible postponement.

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (stats are from 2025 season only):