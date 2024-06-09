NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our NL FAAB Factor series.

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

If you have questions on players, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

STARTING PITCHER

Humberto Castellanos, Diamondbacks: Arizona promoted Castellanos from Triple-A Reno on Thursday. With Blake Walston (elbow) landing on the injured list, Castellanos was called upon to fill the open spot in their rotation beginning Sunday against the Padres. The 26-year-old right-hander spent all season with Reno, where he posted a 4.57 ERA and 1.35 WHIP through 43.1 innings across nine starts. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Josiah Gray, Nationals: Gray, sidelined since his Apr. 6 start with a right elbow/forearm flexor strain and profiled the last three weeks, has been cleared to begin a rehab assignment. His first start was to come on Sunday with Single-A Fredericksburg. Gray progressed to that stage following several bullpen sessions - including 65 pitches Tuesday - and is slated to throw four innings or 50-55 pitches in that start. He'll likely need several rehab starts and is looking at a late June-or-so activation if all goes according to plan. Gray went 0-2 with a 14.04 ERA in two outings before being sidelined. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7 (same early spec return bid)

Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers: Kershaw, who underwent shoulder surgery last November, threw a two-inning simulated game Friday and hit 90 MPH with his fastball. He tossed an inning against live batters the previous Saturday after a handful of bullpen sessions. The plan is for Kershaw to build up an additional inning every five or six days before going out on a rehab assignment. He's reportedly well ahead of schedule, but likely won't be back until the All-Star break. Once active, Kershaw should slide back into the LA rotation, though maybe towards the middle rather than the top. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (slightly upped early spec return bid)

Nick Martinez, Reds: Martinez looks likely to move into the Reds' rotation with Graham Ashcraft optioned down and Brandon Williamson (shoulder) shut down from throwing for at least seven days. He had shifted back to the bullpen when Nick Lodolo returned from his injury in the beginning of June, though he'll now be needed as a starter. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (based on him starting)

Steven Matz, Cardinals: Matz, recovering since May 3 from a protruding disc in his lower back, began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on Thursday where he recorded two scoreless innings, walking one and striking out two on 24 pitches. He's in the third season of a four-year contract where he was brutal in 2022, very good last year, and off to a lousy start so far going 1-2 from six starts with a 6.18 ERA and 1.73 WHIP before going on IL. Matz will start Tuesday at Double-A Springfield and require at least one-to-two additional rehab starts to reach 75-80 pitches before coming off the 15-day injured list to rejoin the Cardinals rotation. A return around the third week of June is on the table if he doesn't have any hiccups during his assignment. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (early spec return bid)

Adam Mazur, Padres: Mazur, drafted out of Iowa in the second round of the 2022 Draft, made his MLB debut this past Tuesday with Joe Musgrove (elbow) and Yu Darvish (groin) both going on the injured list. He gave up one run on two hits and four walks while striking out two across six innings to earn a second start Sunday. Mazur began the season in Double-A and was promoted to Triple-A in May after a 1.95 ERA and 0.87 WHIP, but has scuffled at a hitters' park in El Paso. His fastball sits at 95 MPH while his changeup and slider each flash plus. Mazur projects to be a No. 3 starter, though offers upside. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Max Meyer, Marlins: Meyer made another start at Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday, but Marlins' manager Skip Schumaker said he expected the young right-hander to be back in the majors soon. He struggled initially after his demotion, though has righted the ship of late after his workload has been limited, which likely will remain the case after being promoted. Meyer offers excellent movement on his mid-90s fastball and one of the best sliders in pro ball plus a solid changeup. He experienced success in his three outings with the big club earlier this season (2.12 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 14:3 K:BB in 17 innings) and boasts the pedigree to continue this in his next big-league stint. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (spec call up bid)

Carlos F. Rodriguez, Brewers: Milwaukee will call up Rodriguez from Triple-A Nashville to start Tuesday. Desperate for starters with Joe Ross (back), Robert Gasser (elbow), Jakob Junis (shoulder) and DL Hall (knee) all on the IL, the 22-year-old Rodriguez will be asked to fill the opening in their rotation created by Aaron Ashby's demotion. He spent all year with Nashville and started with a 8.13 ERA from first six appearances before turning that into a 2.68 and 0.84 WHIP through 40.1 innings since the start of May. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Hurston Waldrep, Braves: Waldrep, one of the Braves' top prospects, was promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett to start Sunday. He was moved up to Gwinnett last week after recording a 2.92 ERA and 1.41 WHIP through 49.1 innings at Double-A Mississippi, and he'll now get the call to Atlanta after striking out 11 in six innings during his Triple-A debut. The 24th overall pick from 2023, Waldrep excelled last year in the minors. His splitter is one of the best off-speed pitches in the minors and his mid-to-upper-90s fastball and mid-to-upper-80s slider provide him two more plus pitches. Waldrep could be sent down after the outing, yet a solid start could allow him to stick with Atlanta searching for a fifth starter. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (up if think he sticks)

Jordan Wicks, Cubs: Wicks, on the shelf since Apr. 28 with a left forearm strain, was activated off the injured list Friday. He completed 3.1 innings in each of his last two rehab starts and was stretched out to 65 pitches in his latest outings. Prior to being sidelined, Wicks posted a 4.70 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 28:9 K:BB in 23 innings before being sidelined and may have to battle Ben Brown for a spot in the Cubs' rotation. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (same return bid)

Keaton Winn, Giants: Winn, out with a mild forearm strain since his May 14 start against LA, could rejoin the San Francisco rotation Sunday and replace Blake Snell. He threw 3.2 innings Tuesday during a rehab start in the Arizona Complex League, paving the way for his activation. Winn struggled his last three starts before landing on the IL, raising the question if he was trying to pitch through the injury. He should be secure in the rotation while Snell is sidelined, but staying there once the ace returns will depend on performance. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7

RELIEF PITCHER

Dedniel Nunez, Mets: Nunez is in his third stint this year on the big-league roster, but he might stick for good this time around as he sports a 2.31 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 19:3 K:BB through 11.2 innings. He'shelped fill the void left by the injury to Edwin Diaz, giving Carlos Mendoza another late-inning relief option while also recently notching two holds. The next step for Nunez is to show he can retire lefties and righties as he's been mainly sheltered by facing the latter. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

Luis Ortiz, Pirates: Ortiz has been effective in long relief as he's pitched two or more innings in six of his last seven appearances while recording a 1.99 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 16:6 K:BB over 18.1 innings. He isn't used in high-leverage situations, though has value is mainly in deeper NL-only leagues as a bulk reliever due to his counting stats and solid ERA and WHIP. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

CATCHER

Henry Davis, Pirates: Davis parlayed a big spring training and an injury to Yasmani Grandal into opening the season as the Pirates' starting catcher. He only slashed .162/.280/.206 with a 34.9 percent strikeout rate to earn a May 3 demotion to Triple-A Indianapolis. Davis rediscovered his stroke in the minors as he produced a .296/.436/.642 line with seven homers, 17 RBI, 20 runs scored and a stolen base over 23 contests to earn his way back to the Pittsburgh roster this week. He'll split time behind the plate with Grandal. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

FIRST BASE

See Michael Toglia below. Tristan Gray (Marlins) is up in the majors, but will likely be sent back down when either Tim Anderson or Otto Lopez returns.

SECOND BASE

David Bote, Cubs: Bote was promoted this past week to provide the Cubs infield depth. The 31-year-old hadn't seen action in the bigs since 2022, but earned another opportunity after he notched an .887 OPS in 28 games at Triple-A Iowa. Bote can fill in at first, second and third and start against lefties if needed. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $6

Xavier Edwards, Marlins: Edwards, out since early March with a bacterial infection in his left foot, completed a rehab assignment with Triple-A Jacksonville in late May and was optioned to the minors. He was called up Friday with Miami in need of infield help with both Tim Anderson (bereavement) and Otto Lopez (paternity) away from the club for a few days. Edwards had been raking in the minors by slashing .365/.411/.481 with three steals in 17 games at Jacksonville. As the Marlins are playing for the future and Luis Arraez is in San Diego, Edwards should see all the playing time he can handle, though there's no guarantee that'll be the case. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (up if think he remains and starts)

Jose Iglesias, Mets: Iglesias was mentioned last week after being promoted to provide the Mets a true backup to Jeff McNeil and Francisco Lindor and is being repeated as he started four straight games against left-handed pitchers in place of McNeil. The expectation is that McNeil will reclaim his starting role, yet Iglesias has played well offensively and defensively while McNeil has regressed offensively. The 34-year-old slashed .273/.309/.442 with seven home runs and 29 RBI at Triple-A Syracuse and could continue to receive additional action while hot. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (upped bid from prior)

THIRD BASE

Brian Anderson, Braves: Anderson signed a major-league deal with the Braves this week to give the team corner infield and outfield depth, the latter due to the season-ending injury to Ronald Acuna. The 31-year-old opted out of his minor-league contract with Seattle over the weekend and is getting his first look in the big leagues this year. Anderson spent last season with the Brewers, where he produced a .226/.310/.368 slash line across 96 contests. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Noelvi Marte, Reds: Marte, nearing the end of his 80-game suspension, is scheduled to begin his rehab assignment Tuesday. He will mostly play third base in his assignment, but will also get some reps at shortstop and second. Defense represents the weakest part of Marte's game, which was evident during his 35-game stint last year and why he could move to left field down the road. The Reds right now are infield heavy, so his nice combination of power and speed may place him at multiple positions when he returns on Jun. 27. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (early spec return bid)

SHORTSTOP

Adael Amador, Rockies: Amador, one of Rockies' top prospects and a top-100 overall, will be called up from Double-A Hartford on Sunday. This transaction is a result of Brendan Rodgers (hamstring) going on the IL. The 21-year-old hasn't made it past Double-A and was batting .194 at Hartford, though he's gone 14-for-39 (.359) with six home runs and six steals over his last nine appearances. Amador projects as a 20-20 candidate with a solid BA and OBA. For now, he'll split time at shortstop with Alan Trejo with Rodgers sidelined. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team-NL: $7 (up in keeper leagues)

Geraldo Perdomo, Diamondbacks: Perdomo, who underwent surgery to repair a torn right meniscus in early April and was discussed the last three weeks, is back here as he played in the Arizona Complex League this past weekend and is soon scheduled to start a rehab assignment. He progressed from live at-bats, hitting in the cages and fielding ground balls to running full speed and performing quick adjustments and turns. Blaze Alexander initially ably stepped in while Perdomo was sidelined but he slumped, opening the door for Kevin Newman - who could shift to second or third once Perdomo returns. Perdomo should regain his starting role once he's back, likely in a week or so. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team-NL: $9 (same spec return bid)

OUTFIELD

Jake Cave/Greg Jones/Michael Toglia, Rockies: Kris Bryant (ribs) and Sean Bouchard (ankle) both landed on the injured list this past week, creating opening in the Rockies' outfield. Cave has a shot at increased action in the short-term with both outfielders out. The 26-year-old Jones slashed .240/.360/.387 with four RBI in 89 plate appearances with Triple-A Albuquerque while also stealing 15 bases. His speed could earn him a pinch-running role while he up in the majors. Toglia has struggled in the majors with just a .505 OPS while failing to take advantage of previous opportunities, though he slashed .277/.363/.571 with nine homers and 27 RBI since being sent down to Triple-A in late April to earn another change. He currently looks to be the primary option in right field. Keep in mind that Nolan Jones just recently restarted his rehab assignment and will displace one of these players when he returns probably in the next week. Cave - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team-NL: $6; Jones - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team-NL: $4; Toglia - 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team-NL: $9

David Dahl/Weston Wilson, Phillies: Dahl, promoted to replace Brandon Marsh (hamstring) on the Phillies' active roster, was a former top prospect in the Colorado system. He's bounced around the last several signings and earned a deal with Philly last offseason. Dahl got the call-up by posting a .340/.416/.660 line with 12 home runs and two steals in 166 plate appearances with Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He'll start against righties and most likely sit against southpaws, but could still cede some starts against righties to Cristian Pache, Whit Merrifield and Wilson - who was promoted Monday. Wilson recorded eight homers and nine steals with Lehigh Valley, yet only slashed .211/.295/.389 from 51 contests and will back up at all three outfield spots. Dahl - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7; Wilson - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Blake Dunn, Reds: Dunn was promoted Tuesday to give the Reds a second right-handed bat off the bench and outfield hitter against left-handers. He slashed .223/.348/.378 with four home runs and nine stolen bases over 44 games with Triple-A Louisville, so don't expect much when he's in the lineup. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Garrett Mitchell, Brewers: Mitchell, on the IL all season after suffering a fractured finger during spring training and profiled last week, is slated to begin playing in minor-league rehab games on Tuesday. He was to participate in live batting practice last weekend before heading to one of Milwaukee's minor-league affiliates. Mitchell's goal is a return to the field during the Angels series in Anaheim on Jun. 17 and has a realistic shot of fulfilling that. He was limited to 19 appearances in 2023 after suffering a labrum tear in his left shoulder. Once active, Mitchell could either end up as the fourth outfielder or possibly start in center field and push Sal Frelick to one of the corner spots. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7 (same early spec return bid)

Heliot Ramos, Giants: Ramos continues to rake at the plate. He went 2-for-4 with a homer and three runs driven in Saturday and has logged multiple hits in five of his last six contests while going 11-for-22 with 10 RBI over that span. Overall, Ramos is slashing an eye-popping .327/.419/.554 through 117 plate appearances with 23 RBI, 13 runs scored and a steal. Ramos has recently been batting leadoff or second for the Giants and is locked in as a starting corner outfielder. 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: Rostered

Austin Slater, Giants: The Giants reinstated Slater (concussion) from the 7-day injured list Wednesday after being out since May 11. Luis Matos was sent down to make room for Slater, who should continue to see most of his starts against southpaws while operating as a short-side platoon mate for either Mike Yastrzemski or Michael Conforto. Slater has gotten off to a very slow start against lefties and will need to find his stroke at the plate to maintain that role. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $7

Jack Suwinski, Pirates: Suwinski opened the year as one of the Pirates' three starting outfielders after hitting 26 home runs, driving in 74 and stealing 13 bags. The lefty has mostly been a strong-side platoon outfielder this season, but has even struggled against righties with a .144/.256/.261 slash line from 129 plate appearances that resulted in a May 23 demotion to Triple-A Indianapolis. Suwinski only managed to go .250/.276/.429 with one homer and a 13:1 K:BB over 29 at-bats in Indy, yet was promoted because the Pirates needed to fill a vacancy in center field with Ji Hwan Bae (undisclosed) going on the 10-day IL and Michael Taylor the paternity list. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (up in case he sticks and starts)