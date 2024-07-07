NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our NL FAAB Factor series.

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

If you have questions on players, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

STARTING PITCHER

Ian Anderson, Braves: Anderson was profiled last week working his way back from April 2023 Tommy John surgery and threw three scoreless innings (46 pitches) in a rehab start for Single-A Augusta last Sunday while allowing one hit and one walk and striking out one. That outing came after of a pair of rehab starts for Atlanta's Florida Complex League affiliate. Anderson was brilliant in 2020 and 2021 but fell off a cliff in 2022, missing almost all last season. The right-hander may only require two more rehab starts before becoming an option for the rotation. The Braves have been beset by pitching injuries and the back end of the rotation is not set, affording Anderson a shot at a starting spot when ready. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (upped spec return bid)

Edward Cabrera, Marlins: Cabrera, out since his May 7 start with right shoulder impingement, could be activated from the 60-day injured list to start Sunday versus the White Sox. He threw three innings on Jun. 30 and was to make one more rehab start, though the club has an opening in its rotation after optioning Valente Bellozo. Cabrera posted a 4.50 ERA and 15:4 K:BB over 10 innings in three rehab appearances, yet threw just 67 pitches in his last one and would be on a pitch count. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (slightly upped return bid)

Aaron Civale, Brewers: Civale, who went from the Guardians to the Rays this offseason, was dealt to the Brewers on Wednesday. His stint in Tampa was far from successful with a 5.07 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 84:27 K:BB across 87 innings and 17 starts. Milwaukee has been dealing with starting rotation injuries nearly all season, so Civale's ability to take the ball every fifth day will be welcomed. He gave up four runs on five hits - including three homers, which will be more of an issue in his new park - and three walks while striking out eight in five innings on Friday. 12-team Mixed: Rostered, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Alex Cobb, Giants: Cobb, recovering from surgery on the labrum in his hip to address ongoing impingement issues, has recovered from the nerve problem in his shoulder to make rehab starts. He struck out four and conceded one run over two innings in his first rehab start with Single-A San Jose last Sunday. Cobb struck out five with one walk from two innings and 45 pitches for San Jose on Friday. The right-hander will need a few more starts to get built back up, but could be ready to return from the 60-day IL after the All-Star break. This will depend on if he continues to make progress in his recovery from the shoulder issue while increasing his pitch count in his subsequent rehab starts. Once active, Cobb will likely move back into the middle of the Giants' rotation. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (early spec return bid)

Yilber Diaz, Diamondbacks: Diaz will likely be selected from Triple-A Reno to start Monday against Atlanta. Regarded as one of the top pitching prospects in Arizona's farm system, he earned a promotion to Triple-A on Jun. 11, where he's produced a 3.27 ERA and 1.23 WHIP alongside a 28:9 K:BB over 22 innings across four starts. He went 3-5 with a 4.33 ERA and 77 strikeouts through 11 starts and 54 innings in Double-A Amarillo. Monday would mark the 23-year-old's MLB debut, though he'd likely be sent back to Reno soon after. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (stash candidate)

Marco Gonzales, Pirates: Gonzalez has been sidelined since mid-April with a left forearm strain and was cleared for game action following nearly three weeks of throwing off a mound without issue. He began a rehab assignment Monday with Triple-A Indianapolis and completed three innings, where he allowed two runs – one earned. Given how much time Gonzales the left-hander has missed, his rehab assignment should be fairly lengthy while a return from the 60-day injured list before the end of July is likely if he doesn't encounter any setbacks. Prior to being sidelined, Gonzalez began the year with three solid starts. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (early spec return bid)

Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers: Kershaw, who underwent shoulder surgery last November, was shut down from throwing last week but threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Wednesday. He felt soreness in his left shoulder following a rehab start on Jun. 19, yet a subsequent MRI didn't reveal any damage. Kershaw will throw a sim game - as early as Sunday - and will then complete a two or three-start rehab assignment before potentially being activated in late July. He hit 90 MPH with his fastball in his bullpen sessions and start of his assignment. Once active, Kershaw should slide back into the LA rotation, though maybe towards the middle rather than the top. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (same spec return bid)

German Marquez, Rockies: Marquez is working his way back from Tommy John surgery and will need one more rehab start at Double-A Hartford before returning to the team. He struggled heavily in his outing at Triple-A Albuquerque last Friday as he conceded four earned runs in only two-thirds of an inning on only 33 pitches. Marquez rebounded a bit Thursday in his sixth rehab appearance - and second with Hartford - by giving up two runs (one earned) on five hits and a walk while striking out two over 3.2 innings. Tread carefully. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5

Quinn Priester, Pirates: Priester started a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on Jun. 27 where he allowed two runs over four innings, then followed that with five frames of one-run ball Wednesday. He'll likely require one or two more rehab starts before being ready to rejoin the Pirates. Priester, who scuffled in his three ML starts before being sidelined, could be a starting option just before or after the All-Star Game. Pittsburgh may have him replacing Jared Jones (lat). 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (upped spec return bid)

Robbie Ray, Giants: Ray had Tommy John surgery last May and started Thursday for Triple-A Sacramento. This comes after he posted 3.2 scoreless innings for Sacramento the previous Friday. Ray progressed to this level after making four rookie-league and one A-ball appearance and is on track for an All-Star break return to the majors. When healthy, he still has some of the better swing-and-miss stuff of any left-handed pitcher in baseball and has seen a dramatic improvement in his ability to throw strikes the past two seasons thanks to some mechanical changes made after joining the Blue Jays in 2020. Traded to the Giants from the Mariners this offseason, Ray should slot into the middle of the rotation once he returns to active duty. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (same spec return bid)

Eduardo Rodriguez, Diamondbacks: E-Rod, sidelined all season with tightness in his pitching shoulder and profiled the last two weeks, had his MRI come back clean Saturday and is soon expected to throw a bullpen session. That MRI confirmed Rodriguez's shoulder has fully healed and marked the southpaw's final checkpoint to clear before beginning mound work. He started throwing after his MRI on May 8 showed healing in his left shoulder, stretching out to 105 feet. The left-hander had been progressing, but was shut down from throwing in mid-April after experiencing renewed tightness in the shoulder. Rodriguez, signed to a four-year, $74 million contract with the Diamondbacks in December of 2023, will require a lengthy build-up period before embarking on a minor-league rehab assignment and is likely at least a month away from making his season debut. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (same early spec return bid as prior)

Joe Ross, Brewers: Ross, sidelined since May 20 with a lower-back strain and ruled out at least through the All-Star break, made a rehab start with High-A Wisconsin on Saturday. Prior to being injured, he went 2-4 with a 4.50 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 35:16 K:BB in 42 innings over nine starts. Ross will require several rehab starts, but has a strong chance to rejoin the Milwaukee rotation when ready. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $7 (early spec return bid)

AJ Smith-Shawver, Braves: Smith-Shawver, who struggled at Triple-A Gwinnett this season and on the injured list with a Grade 2 left oblique strain following his initial start for Atlanta on May 23, made his first rehab outing Wednesday with High-A Rome where he struck out four - including the first three batters he faced - and gave up a solo homer in two innings and 32 pitches while hitting 98 MPH. The young righty will likely need one or two more rehab start before becoming be an option for Atlanta's rotation shortly after the All-Star break if all goes well, though it's possible he'll remain in the minors rather than rejoin the parent club. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (early spec return bid)

Justin Wrobleski, Dodgers: Wroblewski was mentioned two weeks ago as a lesser-known stash candidate and was called up to make a spot start Sunday to provide the rotation an extra day of rest. The 23-year-old lefty struck out less than a batter per inning over his 13 starts with Double-A Tulsa (8.3 K/9), but only issued 13 walks and three home runs across 67.2 frames to finish his time there with a 3.06 ERA and 1.04 WHIP. Wrobleski was moved up two weeks ago to Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he surrendered five earned runs in 10.1 innings. As we noted in our preseason outlook, Wrobleski an 11th round pick in 2021 had Tommy John surgery while at Oklahoma State and his stuff has ticked up since then with his fastball sitting in the mid-90s and touching 98. His low-80s slider and upper-80s cutter are each at least average pitches, while his changeup lags behind. Wrobleski projects as a No. 3 or No. 4 starter in the bigs down the road. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (stash bid)

RELIEF PITCHER

Anthony Banda, Dodgers: Banda is on his eighth team in MLB, but may have finally found a home with the Dodgers. The lefty reliever has been excellent since joining LA in mid-May with a 1.31 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 19:11 K:BB over 19.2 innings of mostly low-leverage work. Those numbers are a stark contrast to the 5.69 and 1.64 Banda carried over 118.2 frames during his first seven big-league campaigns. Utilize him in deeper NL-only leagues that also count appearances. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Hunter Bigge, Cubs: Bigge, a 12th-round pick in 2019 out of Harvard, was called up from Triple-A Iowa on Sunday. He's been dominant out of the bullpen there having produced a 0.77 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 11.2 innings while picking up a save in all six of his opportunities. Bigge put it all together this year after struggling in the past and a potential high-leverage reliever with a cut ride fastball that sits in the high-90s and a slider that's nasty on righties. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (saves spec)

Bryan Hoeing, Marlins: Hoeing, shelved since May 3 due to a strained left hamstring, made five rehab appearances after Jun. 14 to pave the way for him rejoin the Marlins' active roster. He was used as Miami's starter/opener Friday, where he gave up one run on five hits and one walk over three innings and 46 pitches. Due to all the injuries on the team's starting staff, Hoeing could continue to be deployed in a tandem with Roddery Munoz, who worked four innings in relief Friday. Hoeing has been the more effective of the two arms this season by holding a 1.99 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 20:6 K:BB through 22.2 innings. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

Luis Ortiz, Pirates: Ortiz will make his second spot start in a two-week span Sunday. He went six innings on Jun. 26, then tossed a pair of innings this past Tuesday. With Bailey Falter leaving his start Saturday early due to arm discomfort, both Quinn Priester and Marco Gonzales not yet ready to return from their injuries, and Jared Jones landing on the IL with a Grade 2 lat strain, Ortiz could remain in the Pirates' rotation for several turns. He made 15 starts last season for Pittsburgh over 55 innings and compiled a 3.27 ERA and 47:18 K:BB. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7

Victor Vodnik, Rockies: Vodnik, who was profiled five weeks while being used in higher-leverage spots, notched his first save Saturday. Jalen Beeks had been used in two straight games and three of four nights, though manager Bud Black used Tyler Kinley as the setup man and Vodnik for the successful save opportunity. Vodnik was acquired from Atlanta last July for Pierce Johnson and struggled in his first exposure to the majors. He's somewhat turned the tables this year by largely working in middle relief and has been unscored upon in his last six appearances after five straight with runs allowed. Control and command remain issues for Vodnik, but could continue to receive the occasional save opportunity if he can improve those areas. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7

CATCHER

Joey Bart, Pirates: Bart, sidelined since May 26 with a Grade 1 thumb sprain on his glove hand, was activated last Sunday. He proved his health during his six-game rehab assignment at Triple-A Indianapolis by going 6-for-17 with a double and three walks. Bart's return pushed Jason Delay out of the catching mix and he's splitting time behind the plate with Yasmani Grandal. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Elias Diaz, Rockies: Diaz, out since Jun. 11 with a strained left calf, was activated last Sunday, He ended up forgoing a rehab assignment as manager Bud Black suggested. Diaz, who had been ably replaced by Jacob Stallings and Hunter Goodman, should resume his role as the Rockies' primary catcher. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (upped return bid)

FIRST BASE

Edwin Rios, Reds: Rios, who has bounced from team to team, was called up Friday by the Reds. He has been at Triple-A Louisville all season, where he put up an .826 OPS with 11 homers over 50 contests. The 30-year-old can handle the corner infield and corner outfield spots, though it seems unlikely he'll garner much playing time with Cinci. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Rowdy Tellez, Pirates: A few weeks ago, calls to waive Tellez grew louder in Pittsburgh. But he's turned his season around in a big way. After slashing a woeful .177/.239/.223 through the first two months of the season, Tellez flipped the switch in June going .333/.380/.546 with three home runs and 14 RBI. He's shown no signs of slowing in July hitting 7-for-15 with three homers and six runs driven in while starting almost daily at first. 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14

Juan Yepez, Nationals: Yepez spent the year at Triple-A Rochester, yet returned to the majors Thursday after batting .307 with an .833 OPS in June. The Nationals optioned Joey Meneses to Rochester on Thursday, so Yepez likely has his clearest path to playing time at first base - which is where he started Friday and Saturday. Keep in mind though that he'll likely get bumped to the bench or possibly sent back to the minors once Joey Gallo (hamstring) is healthy. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

SECOND BASE

Vidal Brujan/Xavier Edwards, Marlins: Tim Anderson's fall from grace hit another level this past week as he was designated for assignment by the Marlins. Brujan and Edwards – promoted in place of Anderson – should cover shortstop moving forward. With Otto Lopez on the IL, Brujan is starting at second and Edwards at short with Jonah Bride and Nick Gordon providing support. Brujan - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6; Edwards - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Trey Lipscomb, Nationals: Nick Senzel was DFA'ed on Saturday to open the door for Lipscomb to be recalled from Triple-A Rochester for the fourth time this year. Since being optioned to Rochester on Jun. 24, he went 15-for-38 with five doubles, three home runs and 12 RBI. Lipscomb can play the infield and outfield, but right now could get consistent playing time at the hot corner. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7

THIRD BASE

Jonah Bride, Marlins: Bride was promoted Thursday to provide Miami some infield depth. This is his third stint this season in the majors as he saw seven games during the first few months. Bride could receive some action at second to support Vidal Brujan with Otto Lopez going on the injured list. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Vinny Capra, Brewers: Capra was promoted from Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday. With Joey Ortiz (neck) on the IL, Capra joined the major-league squad to replenish the Brewers' infield depth. The 27-year-old spent all season with Nashville, where he produced a .242/.331/.345 line with 25 RBI over 302 plate appearances. Andruw Monasterio will likely start most days while Ortiz is out, though Capra may appear against lefties in place of the lefty-hitting Brice Turang. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Emmanuel Rivera, Marlins: The Marlins acquired Rivera from the Diamondbacks just before the season started in exchange for cash considerations. He had been a bench bat for most of the campaign, but Thursday was his fourth straight start at third - and then sat Friday. Miami has been deploying Bryan De La Cruz in left field, Josh Bell at DH and Jake Burger at first while Rivera occupies the hot corner. If Rivera hits, this arrangement will continue. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

SHORTSTOP

Tommy Edman, Cardinals: Edman, who's been out all season while he ramps back up from October wrist surgery, took live batting practice on Friday and Saturday at Double-A Springfield. If all went well, he should kick off a rehab assignment Tuesday with Springfield. Edman was slated to begin one with Springfield or Triple-A Memphis last week, but suffered a mild ankle injury. Edman is included in this column as he is still only 54 percent rostered in CBS Sports leagues. He won a Gold Glove at second base in 2021 and logged 46 starts at shortstop in 2023, though the outfield might represent his clearest path to consistent playing time once he returns from the 60-day injured list. That could occur after the All-Star break if Edman progresses without incident during the rehab stint. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team-NL: $11 (slightly upped spec return bid)

Jordan Lawlar, Diamondbacks: This is a hold-and-stash profile in single-year leagues. Lawlar, who underwent surgery in late March to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb, began a rehab assignment in line with his projected return date in early June for the Diamondbacks' affiliate in the Arizona Complex League. He followed the plan in getting 2-to-3 weeks of game action before joining Triple-A Reno. But shortly after being activated, Lawlar suffered a Grade 1 hamstring strain that was to sideline him 4-to-6 weeks. He kicked off his rehab and played third base on Saturday in the Arizona Complex League. Lawlar will need to stack at-bats and see game action, but could be an answer for the D-Backs at third with Geraldo Perdomo locked in at shortstop. The 21-year-old struggled in his first taste of the majors last season with a .129 average through 34 plate appearances and has only logged 16 games at Triple-A where he posted a 1.050 OPS late last year. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team-NL: $6 (early stash bid)

Chris Taylor, Dodgers: Taylor, who qualifies at third and shortstop in most leagues, has been given more of a runway at the hot corner. Third base has been a weakness for the Dodgers since Max Muncy went on the IL with an oblique injury May 17. Taylor suffered a disastrous start to the campaign hitting .095 with a 39.2 percent punchout rate in 36 contests through June 6, yet turned things around the latter part of that by slashing .385/.448/.731 with four extra-base hits (including two homers), four RBI, seven runs and two thefts across 11 contests. Muncy has started to ramp up his rehab, but Taylor should cover the position for the next few weeks and then transition back to a super-utility role if he stays hot. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

OUTFIELD

Jordan Beck, Rockies: Beck suffered a broken fourth metacarpal in his left hand making a diving catch on May 25 and underwent surgery four days later. He recently shed the cast on his hand, resuming baseball activities, and was slated to be examined by the team's doctors this past week. Prior to being injured, Beck was slashing .173/.182/.307 with two homers and eight RBI while striking out 29 times over 89 plate appearances after receiving his first call to the big leagues in late April. He was to miss 6-to-8 weeks and Nolan Jones beat him back from the IL, so Beck may not have an everyday role in the outfield once activated and could be optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque. But he's a solid stash candidate for the latter part of the season even if he's sent down. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (very early return bid)

Blake Dunn/Eli White: Cincinnati and Atlanta promoted fifth outfielders this week. Dunn was called up from Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday and provides the Reds another righty bat off the bench and option in the field. White replaced Forrest Wall on Friday after slashing .294/.402/.462 with seven home runs and 18 stolen bases over 53 contests with Triple-A Gwinnett. He can play all three outfield positions and could receive some starts as Atlanta lists a number of injuries. Both - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Garrett Mitchell, Brewers: Mitchell, on the injured list all season after suffering a fractured finger during spring training and profiled the last few weeks, was activated and joined Milwaukee on Monday. The Brewers are currently dealing with a logjam in the outfield as Christian Yelich, Blake Perkins, Sal Frelick and Jackson Chourio are all seeing significant action during Mitchell's rehab. Despite Milwaukee's outfield depth, Mitchell started three straight games this past week against righties, which will be his primary usage. Last year, he was limited to 19 appearances after a labrum tear in his left shoulder. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7 (same return bid)

Lars Nootbaar, Cardinals: Nootbaar, out since straining his left oblique May 29, completed the six games that were to comprise his rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield. He was slated to return to the Cardinals' active roster Jul. 5 for the beginning of St. Louis' series with the Nationals, yet remained in the minors for one more outing and is now rejoining the team. Prior to being hurt, Nootbaar was slashing .313/.418/.552 with four home runs over his last 79 plate appearances. Once active, he should resume as the team's starting right fielder. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (same return bid)

James Outman, Dodgers: Outman was promoted Friday with Jason Heyward (knee contusion) landing on the injured list. Since being demoted to Triple-A in May, the 27-year-old slashed .285/.396/.556 with 10 homers and 22 RBI in 182 plate appearances. Outman isn't likely to get regular playing time while Heyward is sidelined, but there's a chance he makes an occasional start against righties - as he did Saturday - to give one of the Dodgers' usual starters a breather. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Joshua Palacios, Pirates: Palacios, who bounced around organizations early in his career, may be settling in with the Pirates. Since returning from the Triple-A IL on Jun 11, he notched a .362/.423/.511 line with a homer and six RBI in 52 plate appearances to earn a call-up Thursday. Pittsburgh is looking to get more production out of their outfielders considering both Jack Suwinski (.542 OPS) and Michael Taylor (.492 OPS) have struggled at the plate all year and are hoping Palacios - who appeared in the bigs with Toronto, Washington and Pittsburgh the last three years - can provide a spark. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team-NL: $7

Alek Thomas, Diamondbacks: Thomas, out since straining his left hamstring on Mar. 31, was activated off the injured list Tuesday. He played in 10 games between the Arizona Complex League and Triple-A Reno following a setback during his recovery, but was able to finally string together several straight outings without incident. Thomas slashed .230/.273/.374 with nine homers and 39 RBI over 402 plate appearances last season. He's battling Jake McCarthy to be a starting outfielder and getting most of his time in center field, with the loser of that fight likely the fourth outfielder. For now, it looks like Thomas has won that contest as supported by his playing time since returning. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (upped return bid)