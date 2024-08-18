NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our NL FAAB Factor series.

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

If you have questions on players, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

STARTING PITCHER

Ian Anderson, Braves: Anderson had Tommy John surgery in April of 2023 and began his rehab assignment two months ago. He tossed six scoreless innings with three hits, two walks and seven strikeouts Thursday for Triple-A Gwinnett and has posted a 3.86 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and an 8:6 K:BB over 11.2 innings in his last two outings there. Grant Holmes has been holding his own in the fifth starter's spot and Reynaldo Lopez (forearm) is due back soon, so it's unclear when Anderson - who has made nine overall rehab appearances - will get the call. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (early spec return bid)

Tristan Beck, Giants: Beck, returning from surgery on Mar. 3 to address an upper right arm aneurysm, made his first rehab outing Thursday where he allowed one run on four hits while striking out four across three innings. He's slated to throw three frames with Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday. If Beck - who made 33 appearances in the majors last season - does end up returning to the majors this year, he'll likely work out of the bullpen rather than the starting rotation. He could still end up starting if Hayden Birdsong continues to struggle. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (early spec return bid)

Valente Bellozo, Marlins: Bellozo was originally promoted to take the rotation spot vacated by Trevor Rogers, who went to the Orioles. He doesn't offer overpowering stuff, yet he's shown an ability to limit hard contact early in his MLB career with a 2.28 alongside a 0.94 WHIP and 23:6 K:BB through his first five outings (27.2 innings) after rising from Double-A Pensacola through Triple-A Jacksonville. Bellozo should remain a starter in Miami the rest of the way. 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14

Cade Cavalli, Nationals: Cavalli, out since March 2023 Tommy John surgery and profiled several times, has built up to 25 pitches from 90 feet at Washington's training complex in Florida. He hasn't pitched in nearly two months as he was pulled off his initial rehab assignment due to the flu and then experienced a dead arm. Cavalli had performed well in his first three rehab starts by collecting a 2.16 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 13 strikeouts through 8.1 innings. He pairs his fastball with a plus curveball, above-average slider and a decent fourth pitch changeup, but has had control issues and may struggle with his command upon returning. Cavalli may boast the best stuff and upside on the team's roster, making him certainly worth a speculative add even if he isn't promoted until September. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (same spec return bid)

Lance Lynn, Cardinals: Lynn, who had been dealing with the ailment for several starts, was placed on the 15-day injured list on Jul. 31 with right knee inflammation. Imaging came back clean and he threw a pair of side sessions last week without issue. An 11-run disaster against the Nats in July is still hurting Lynn's numbers, but he gave up two runs on fewer from the other five starts before being sidelined and won four of those while lasting at least five innings. He's also recorded a 4.06 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 97:41 K:BB through 106.1 innings. After throwing 35 pitches without feeling pain during a bullpen session Friday, Lynn was cleared to face batters Tuesday. Assuming all goes well, he could supplant Andre Pallante in the rotation as soon as Friday's series opener against the Twins. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (early spec return bid)

Steven Matz Cardinals: Matz, on the IL since May 3 due to a lower-back strain, struck out six in 4.1 scoreless innings and 76 pitches during his third rehab outing with Triple-A Memphis Friday and will require one more outing before rejoining the Cards. He had to be pulled off his initial rehab assignment in June following a setback, then threw a bullpen session in mid-July paving the way for this current stint. Matz will likely rejoin the rotation, though it's not clear who will be the odd-man out especially with Lance Lynn also on the verge of returning. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (same spec return bid)

Bobby Miller, Dodgers: Miller was scratched from his Triple-A start Thursday and was a candidate to start Friday against the Cardinals. The opening in the rotation was created by the Dodgers pushing Tyler Glasnow back a day in the pitching schedule to start Saturday. Justin Wrobleski, who was lined up for Oklahoma City on Friday, got the nod with LA with Miller starting Saturday in place of Glasnow after he went on the injured list and Wrobleski sent back to the minors. Miller was solid as a rookie last year and opened this season in the rotation before being sent down right before the All-Star break after an 8.07 ERA and 1.83 WHIP across 29 innings across seven starts. Over his last three starts in Triple-A, he struggled to a 5.54 ERA and 1.69 WHIP across 13 frames. He conceded four runs on eight hits and a walk while only striking out one through 4.2 innings versus St. Louis and there's no guarantee he sticks as a starter. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Antonio Senzatela, Rockies: Senzatela, whose last start came in May and then underwent Tommy John surgery two months later, will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with High-A Spokane. He's scheduled to cover two innings Tuesday and could be ready to make his return from the 60-day IL in the next couple weeks. Senzatela likely will step back into the rotation when activated to provide back-end starter numbers. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (early spec return bid)

Jordan Wicks, Cubs: Wicks, who landed on the injured list in mid-June with a Grade 2 right oblique strain, tossed 1.2 innings (43 pitches) and struck out two while giving up six earned runs on four hits and three walks in his first rehab outing last Saturday with Triple-A Iowa. He followed that up by surrendering four runs on five hits and a pair of walks with Ks over two innings on Thursday. Wicks will need at least one or two more starts while displaying an uptick in velocity before he can be activated. When that happens, he could end up in the bullpen with Chicago carrying five healthy starters. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (early spec return bid)

Trevor Williams, Nationals: Williams was placed on the IL at the end of May with a right flexor muscle strain and threw 20 pitches - all fastballs - on Wednesday. He's still several weeks away from rejoining the Nationals' staff, but his timeline could be shortened if the club elects to bring him back as a reliever. With the 32-year-old set to become a free agent after the season, Washington has little incentive to bump a younger option from the rotation as he managed a 2.22 ERA and 1.08 WHIP from 11 starts before getting hurt. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (early spec return bid)

RELIEF PITCHER

Bryan Hudson, Brewers: Hudson, out since Jul. 27 with a strained left oblique, completed a short rehab stint with Triple-A Nashville and was activated Monday. He's been an integral piece to the Brewers bullpen this season with a 1.60 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 54:13 K:BB across 50.2 innings while also recording 12 holds in 35 appearances up until his injury. Hudson has already been used twice while tossing three innings of one-run ball and will continue to be deployed mainly as a long-reliever or to retire a key lefty. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Michael Kopech, Dodgers: Kopech notched the save Friday and continues to excel with the Dodgers as he's yet to concede a run over 8.1 innings while posting a 13:1 K:BB. Evan Phillips and Joe Kelly operated as the bridge over the seventh and eighth before Kopech finished while Daniel Hudson didn't pitch after his blow-up versus the Brewers Thursday. Kopech was the main closer for the White Sox who's picked up 10 saves and five holds while recording a 3.98 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 72:25 K:BB through 52 innings. The Dodgers' bullpen depth means it's unlikely he's ever the clear-cut closer, but he should continue to receive plenty of high-leverage chances and could run with the job if Hudson or Phillips continue to struggle. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (in case he was waived)

CATCHER

Drew Romo, Rockies: Romo was promoted from Triple-A Albuquerque with Elias Diaz being designated for assignment and then released. The switch-hitter earned his first big-league promotion after slashing .297/.339/.499 with 14 homers and three steals over 85 games with Albuquerque. He and Jacob Stallings - who's earned more time of late at the expense of Diaz and received a bump in fantasy value - will form the Rockies' catching duo down the stretch. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

FIRST BASE

Tyler Black, Brewers: Black earned a cup of coffee with the Brewers in June and was called back up Monday. With outfielder Blake Perkins (calf) going on the 10-day IL, Black was summoned from Triple-A to fill the open spot on the active roster. He produced a .277/388/.458 line with 12 home runs, 52 RBI and 16 stolen bases over eight games in the minors and will get action at DH along with Jake Bauers with Christian Yelich (back) now out for the rest of the regular season. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

SECOND BASE

Thairo Estrada, Giants: Estrada was shelved for three-plus weeks with a sprained left wrist and is almost ready to rejoin the Giants' active roster. He logged his first rehab game with Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday and only needed a few games to return. Now that Estrada is back, he should see the bulk of the reps at second for San Fran even though he struggled this season after solid campaigns in 2022 and 2023. 12-team Mixed: $3; 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14 (upside potential)

Matt McLain, Reds: McLain, who underwent shoulder surgery in late March, started swinging a bat in July and was to begin a rehab assignment Aug. 12. He was scratched from that after suffering a stress reaction in his rib cage, but has been cleared to resume baseball work. Now active, there will be a step-by-step progression until McLain begins that assignment. The 2021 first-rounder produced 16 homers with an .864 OPS during his rookie season over 403 plate appearances. McLain's eventual return will add to a crowded Reds' infield while providing a lineup boost. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (same early spec bid)

Chris Taylor, Dodgers: Taylor was placed on the IL Jul. 25 with a strained left groin and took batting practice last Saturday while starting a rehab assignment Friday at Triple-A Oklahoma City. The hope was he might be back when Tommy Edman and Max Muncy returned. Both of those players are likely to be activated Monday, with Taylor potentially returning later in the week. Once he's finally back, his window for consistent playing time is likely gone due to the return of all the injured players - though he could get spot action at multiple positions. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (spec return bid)

THIRD BASE

Jonah Bride, Marlins: Bride has produced at least one hit in 16 of 21 games since the All-Star break and is batting .273 (21-for-77) with five home runs and 17 RBI during that stretch. With Josh Bell in Arizona, Bride is starting daily mainly at first, but also qualifies at third. Enjoy the ride while it lasts. 12-team Mixed: $3; 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14

Enrique Hernandez, Dodgers: Hernandez has recently been starting at third, though he'll cede the spot once Max Muncy comes off the IL He's been solid at the plate and in the field while providing a spark to the LA lineup. Hernandez can also cover at multiple positions. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

SHORTSTOP

Blaze Alexander, Diamondbacks: Arizona recalled Alexander from Triple-A Reno on Wednesday. He offers some infield depth while Ketel Marte (ankle) is banged up. The rookie slashed .297/.374/.446 versus left-handed pitching during his previous stint in the majors, so he's likely to see most of his playing time against southpaws. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team-NL: $6

Tommy Edman, Dodgers: Edman, out all season while he ramps back up from October wrist surgery, was acquired from St. Louis as part of a three-team deal before the trade deadline. He played five games for Triple-A Oklahoma City and hit his first home run with the expectation he'll be activated and join the Dodgers Monday. Edman should receive the bulk of his work in center field, but he also made a start at shortstop at OKC and offers the versatility to play multiple different spots while taking on a near-everyday role. He's included here as he remains 55 percent rostered in CBS Sports leagues. 12-team Mixed: $3; 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team-NL: $14 (upped spec return bid)

Alika Williams, Pirates: The Pirates recalled Williams from Triple-A Indianapolis Saturday to replace Andrew McCutchen (knee) on the active roster. He's appeared in 25 games for Pittsburgh this season with a slash line of .210/.246/.290 alongside three RBI across 69 plate appearances. Williams has experienced more success in the minors with a .298 with 13 RBI and a .769 OPS from 162 at-bats. He'll likely operate mostly as infield depth behind Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Oneil Cruz and Ke'Bryan Hayes. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team-NL: $5

OUTFIELD

Jordan Beck, Rockies: Beck suffered a broken fourth metacarpal in his left hand making a diving catch on May 25 and has surgery four days later. He was optioned down to the minors after completing a rehab assignment earlier this month, though was called back up Monday. Beck slashed .319/.402/.558 with eight home runs and 35 RBI for Triple-A Albuquerque, though produced a .173/.182/.307 line, two homers and eight RBI while striking out 29 times after receiving his first call to the bigs at the end of April. The Rockies already have Charlie Blackmon, Jake Cave and Sam Hilliard to fill out everyday roles in the corner outfield and at DH. And even though Kris Bryant went on the 10-day IL with a back injury, Nolan Jones (back) shouldn't be far off a return. That being said, Beck has started four straight in left field - including against right-handed pitching - boding well for his fantasy value. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Starling Marte, Mets: Marte, who has been dealing with a "deep right knee bone bruise" since Jun. 22, could rejoin the Mets Sunday. He began a rehab stint at Single-A St. Lucie on Aug. 7, moving his rehab to Double-A Binghamton to the 11th and then Triple-A Syracuse this past Tuesday. Manager Carlos Mendoza indicated Marte would need to play seven innings in the field on back-to-back days before the Mets would feel comfortable bringing him back. He hasn't logged more than 120 games in a season since 2019 and could end up platooning with Jesse Winker. But if fully healthy, Marte is better defensively in right field and could resume his full-time role. 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14 (slightly upped return bid)

Grant McCray, Giants: McCray was promoted from Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday. This was the second bump in levels this season for the 2019 third-rounder. The outfielder slashed .272/.347/.471 over 47 games after earning a midseason promotion from Double-A Richmond. McCray's strong defense makes him a candidate to play regularly in center field, but what really intrigues fantasy owners is that he stole 52 bases last year and 43 in 2022. 12-team Mixed: $1: 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Jordan Walker, Cardinals: Walker was called up Monday from Triple-A Memphis. He opened the year in the majors, but was sent down Apr. 24 after only managing a .155/.239/.259 line. While Walker posted a pedestrian .747 OPS through 78 games at Memphis, he had finally found his footing of late by slashing .343/.400/.687 with five home runs over his last 75 plate at-bats. The Cardinals' initial plan is to use his mostly against lefties, though he could certainly play his way into starts versus righties. 12-team Mixed: $1: 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (upside potential)

Weston Wilson, Phillies: Hit for a cycle, make the column. Wilson reached that achievement Thursday and has taken advantage of his opportunities with the Phillies while slashing .341/.362/.636 with three home runs and seven RBI in 47 plate appearances. Wilson blasted 31 homers at Triple-A Lehigh Valley last season with 18 long balls in the minors this year. He's receiving sporadic playing time, yet his big effort should earn him more at-bats. 12-team Mixed: $1: 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9