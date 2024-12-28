Fantasy Football
Best Ball Strategy: Underdog Playoff Strategy and Rankings

Mario Puig 
December 28, 2024

This article is part of our Best Ball Strategy series.

As they do each year, Underdog Fantasy is running a variety of NFL Playoffs Best Ball tournament contests – a game where you draft 10 players while playing against five opponents, and where you need to score enough points each week of the playoffs to advance to the next. To advance to the Divisional Round, in other words, you'll need to produce a top-two point total for the Wildcard Round in your league. The final winner of the tournament is the one who both advances to the Super Bowl round and scores the highest point total among the Super Bowl-advancing teams.

Balancing early-week points with potential Super Bowl points is easier said than done, and realistically requires multiple drafts so that you can commit fully to a variety event timelines, each of which has their own chain of consequent premises that can't be covered with a breadth approach. In other words, if you draft Josh Allen then that roster is dependent on a scenario where the Bills succeed to succeed itself, meaning if Allen succeeds then to fully capitalize on that windfall you'd also want a horde of other Bills players on the roster. You therefore probably wouldn't want much or any exposure to a team like Kansas City, whose Super Bowl chances would obviously need to come at the expense of the Bills. You might therefore pursue a secondary stack of players from an NFC team, perhaps the Eagles, so that if the Bills and Eagles make the Super

The following rankings are therefore highly subjective and are basically not applicable after you commit to your two or three targeted teams for that particular draft. Rather than taking the collection of available players with the highest projection, you'd want to account for each week of the playoff schedule with a suitable group of active players from that week, whose interests are not at odds with each other. Keep in mind, if you draft a player with a first-round bye – let's say Amon-Ra St. Brown as a present example – you'll need to shore up your Wildcard Round scoring with other players since St. Brown wouldn't activate until the Divisional Round, at which point he'd do nothing for you if you're not in the top two teams from your six-team division after the Wildcard Round.

QUARTERBACK

  1. Josh Allen, BUF
  2. Lamar Jackson, BAL
  3. Jalen Hurts, PHI
  4. Patrick Mahomes, KC
  5. Jared Goff, DET
  6. Sam Darnold, MIN
  7. Justin Herbert, LAC
  8. Jayden Daniels, WAS
  9. Matthew Stafford, LAR
  10. Jordan Love, GB
  11. Russell Wilson, PIT
  12. Bo Nix, DEN
  13. C.J. Stroud, HOU
  14. Michael Penix, ATL
     

RUNNING BACK

  1. Saquon Barkley, PHI
  2. Jahmyr Gibbs, DET
  3. Derrick Henry, BAL
  4. James Cook, BUF
  5. Isiah Pacheco, KC
  6. Josh Jacobs, GB
  7. Kyren Williams, LAR
  8. Aaron Jones, MIN
  9. Bijan Robinson, ATL
  10. J.K. Dobbins, LAC
  11. Joe Mixon, HOU
  12. Kareem Hunt, KC
  13. Brian Robinson, WAS
  14. Gus Edwards, BAL
  15. Jaylen Warren, PIT
  16. Najee Harris, PIT
  17. Ray Davis, BUF
  18. Ty Johnson, BUF
  19. Samaje Perine, KC
  20. Justice Hill, BAL

WIDE RECEIVER

  1. A.J. Brown, PHI
  2. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET
  3. Justin Jefferson, MIN
  4. Khalil Shakir, BUF
  5. Puka Nacua, LAR
  6. Zay Flowers, BAL
  7. Jordan Addison, MIN
  8. DeVonta Smith, PHI
  9. Jameson Williams, DET
  10. Cooper Kupp, LAR
  11. DeAndre Hopkins, KC
  12. Marquise Brown, KC
  13. Xavier Worthy, KC
  14. Ladd McConkey, LAC
  15. Amari Cooper, BUF
  16. Keon Coleman, BUF
  17. Jayden Reed, GB
  18. Rashod Bateman, BAL
  19. Nico Collins, HOU
  20. George Pickens, PIT
  21. Terry McLaurin, WAS
  22. Drake London, ATL
  23. Darnell Mooney, ATL
  24. Tim Patrick, DET
  25. Romeo Doubs, GB
  26. Christian Watson, GB
  27. Mack Hollins, BUF
  28. Joshua Palmer, LAC
  29. Quentin Johnston, LAC
  30. Nelson Agholor, BAL

TIGHT END

  1. Mark Andrews, BAL
  2. Sam LaPorta, DET
  3. Travis Kelce, KC
  4. Noah Gray, KC
  5. Dallas Goedert, PHI
  6. Dalton Kincaid, BUF
  7. T.J. Hockenson, MIN
  8. Tucker Kraft, GB
  9. Pat Freiermuth, PIT
  10. Will Dissly, LAC
  11. Isaiah Likely, BAL
  12. Dawson Knox, BUF
  13. Kyle Pitts, ATL
  14. Zach Ertz, WAS
  15. Dalton Schultz, HOU

