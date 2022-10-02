NFL Fantasy Football Reactions: Week 4

This article is part of our NFL Reactions series.

Before the late afternoon slate of Sunday games started, nine of the 10 games were within one score in the fourth quarter. It was a wild day for fantasy, DFS and sports betting. Seemingly everyone was sweating the day's outcomes. That means the most fun part of my day is being able to share my observations with everyone.

I'll always try to give actionable advice at the end of each reaction. In addition to the fantasy takes, hopefully, some of these observations can also give you some ideas if you're thinking about placing some Week 5 NFL bets https://www.rotowire.com/betting/nfl/odds/week-5 . Let's take a look at the Sunday afternoon action.

Sunday Takeaways