NFL Waiver Wire: Week 2 Deep Dive

After all the anticipation of another NFL season, we unfortunately had plenty of bad news mixed in with the joy of games returning. Aaron Rodgers (Achilles) was the most publicized, but J.K. Dobbins (Achilles), Austin Ekeler (ankle) and the ongoing Colts situation have opened the door to some early-season running back opportunities.

Quarterback

Derek Carr at CAR (28 percent ESPN)

Carr was pretty impressive in his Saints debut; it's just that his yardage didn't turn into touchdowns. He isn't going to be an elite quarterback, but is serviceable for those who lost Rodgers or are otherwise concerned about their quarterback situation.

Brock Purdy at LAR (25 percent ESPN)

Purdy showed no signs of the significant elbow injury he suffered in January and also took an impressive first step to prove last year wasn't a fluke. The Rams put together a surprising Week 1 performance, but they still project to be one of the worst secondaries.

Mac Jones vs. MIA (65 percent FFPC)

Jones was one of the better-performing fantasy quarterbacks last weekend. We shouldn't project that forward, but New England is likely to be chasing points again against Miami.

Baker Mayfield vs. CHI (59 percent FFPC)

It's unclear whether Jordan Love took a step forward or if the Bears' defense stinks. Most likely, it's a combination of both. Either way, Mayfield should be in a decent spot and has skill-position players to help him along to a productive fantasy performance on Sunday.

Ryan Tannehill vs. LAC (62 percent FFPC)

Like Jones, we can predict the Titans will need to play catch up. Tannehill has to do a better job getting Treylon Burks and Chigoziem Okonkwo involved along with DeAndre Hopkins. The offensive talent is there, so the hope would be volume and some improved play would help Tannehill take advantage.

Running Back

Joshua Kelley at TEN (12 percent ESPN)

Ekeler is dealing with an ankle issue, which pushes Kelley up the waiver priority list. It also masks the fact Kelley got 16 carries and tallied a career-high 93 yards against Miami. Ekeler's injury may have inflated those numbers - it's unclear when he suffered the injury - but this is definitely a situation to invest in now.

Jake Funk/Zack Moss at HOU (zero percent/55 percent FFPC)

The most likely outcome for the Colts is that no back emerges until Jonathan Taylor (ankle) returns from the PUP list. However, Evan Hull (knee) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday and Funk was then added to the active roster. Moss (arm) is still recovering from a broken arm and could be back in Week 2. Otherwise, Funk and Deon Jackson are the only two healthy backs on the roster.

Kendre Miller at CAR (seven percent ESPN)

Jamaal Williams was unimpressive in the opener as the only member of the Saints' backfield with a meaningful role. Miller has been hampered by a number of injuries during training camp and the preseason, so it's unclear when he may get up to speed. By that time, Alvin Kamara (suspension) may be back, though Miller could be involved the next couple of weeks.

Sean Tucker vs. CHI (71 percent FFPC)

Tucker should be rostered in all deep leagues, so check your waiver wire situation despite the fact he's likely not available. He can be avoided in shallower formats.

Chris Rodriguez at DEN (seven percent FFPC)

At this point, chasing Antonio Gibson appears to be a lost cause. That could open the door for Rodriguez down the road, though he's currently the third back on the roster. He's a decent stash candidate for those who were lucky enough to avoid any serious injuries.

Mike Boone vs. IND (zero percent FFPC)

The talk of the preseason was that Dameon Pierce would be the three-down back in Houston, but Boone matched him in routes run. Boone also notably played ahead of free-agent addition Devin Singletary. The Texans' offense isn't good enough to act on this development, but it's information worth stashing away.

Wide Receiver

Rashid Shaheed at CAR (two percent ESPN)

Shaheed represents New Orleans' deep threat, which pairs well with Chris Olave and Michael Thomas - who's likely to work primarily in the short areas of the field at this point of his career. Shaheed is a boom-bust option, but he's worth picking up in nearly every league size.

Kendrick Bourne vs. MIA (five percent FFPC)

Bourne won't turn every six catches into two TDs for the rest of the season, though there's more to his Week 1 performance than that. He led the Patriots' wide receiver corps with 73 offensive snaps and ranked first on the team with 56 routes run. New England won't want to regularly take to the air 54 times, but they may have to in order to keep pace with the Dolphins.

Josh Reynolds vs. SEA (18 percent FFPC)

Until Jameson Williams (suspension) can return, the Lions are in need of a receiver to step up. Reynolds did just that in the season opener, while Marvin Jones literally fumbled away the opportunity.

Robert Woods vs. IND (55 percent FFPC/three percent ESPN)

We may want Tank Dell or John Metchie to emerge out of the Houston wide receiver corps, but the reality is Woods is the leader of the group along with Nico Collins. Collins is rostered at nearly a 60 percent clip on ESPN. He's more explosive than Woods, though the gap in roster rate shouldn't be that wide based on role.

Allen Robinson/ Calvin Austin vs. CLE (35 percent/10 percent FFPC)

While not yet official, Diontae Johnson is expected to miss "a few weeks" according to an Adam Schefter report. For those in need of an immediate starter, Robinson should be a decent PPR option. Austin should find himself on the field more, but the results will likely be far more inconsistent with bigger spikes than Robinson. The choice between the two should be based on roster need.

Kayshon Boutte/Demario Douglas vs. MIA (14 percent/three percent FFPC)

Not all of the New England receivers will be relevant since - as noted above - we can't project their pass-heavy approach from the opener to carry forward. These are more watch-list type players, with the hope one ultimately emerges over the other. Based on the numbers from the Eagles matchup, my bet would be on Boutte.

Braxton Berrios/River Cracraft at NE (two percent/zero percent FFPC)

Miami could turn out to be the opposite scenario of New England, in that they want to take to the air a lot. We know Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are locked in, though the options behind them are unclear. Cracraft and Berrios posted nearly identical lines, but snap rates and routes run favor Berrios.

Trey Palmer vs. CHI (11 percent FFPC)

The conversation here follows closely to that of Miami above. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are locked in. Palmer is clearly the next wide receiver, yet the issue is that this is the Tampa Bay offense and not Miami's.

Josh Downs at HOU (59 percent FFPC)

Downs is in an odd spot because he showed some rapport with Anthony Richardson and could reasonably be the Colts' second-most productive pass catcher. He's likely rostered already in deeper leagues, but isn't trustworthy enough to play – and potentially even roster – in shallower formats.

Joshua Palmer at TEN (one percent ESPN)

Palmer played ahead of Quentin Johnston, but didn't produce much in the role - a repeat of the exact scenario from 2022. Johnston should pass him on the depth chart at some point this season and there's no guarantee Palmer does much before that. This would be a short-term bet that the Chargers finally take to the air more and get more aggressive attacking down the field.

Tight End

Luke Musgrave at ATL (nine percent ESPN)

Musgrave ran the most routes of any Packer in Week 1. As Romeo Doubs fully recovers and Christian Watson (hamstring) gets healthy, they'll take priority. But Musgrave will have a role in this offense.

Jake Ferguson vs. NYJ (seven percent ESPN)

Ferguson had a few ugly drops, but led the team with seven targets. We can't project him to get more opportunity than CeeDee Lamb or Brandin Cooks, yet Dallas wants him involved in their passing attack.

Hunter Henry vs. MIA (four percent ESPN)

If nothing else, Henry should be an option in the red zone. For those without elite tight ends, that should be enough to at least consider him.

Adam Trautman vs. WAS (10 percent FFPC)

Trautman arguably won the starting job over Greg Dulcich to start, but that no longer matters after Dulcich suffered what appears to be a serious hamstring injury. Trautman could be third in line for targets after Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) returns.

Durham Smythe at NE (10 percent FFPC)

We discussed Cracraft and Berrios above, though Smythe out-targeted both in the opener. This is an offense we want pieces of, so we should be paying attention to the current data point.