Rocket Mortgage Classic

Detroit Golf Club

Detroit, MI

The PGA Tour heads to Detroit, MI for another edition of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Before we get to this week's event, some words on the season's final signature event. It's safe to say the final signature event delivered in a big way. For most of the weekend, the focus was on Tommy Fleetwood's quest to finally secure his first PGA Tour win, but as Fleetwood tried his best to hang on, another story was developing on Sunday.

Keegan Bradley missed out on the most recent Ryder Cup and by all accounts, he barely missed out. Bradley was going to be involved in this year's Ryder Cup as a captain, but whether or not he'd be playing in this year's Ryder Cup was still in doubt heading into this past weekend.

Bradley erased that doubt (at least in my mind) when he sank that birdie putt on the 18th green on Sunday. Though there still seems to be some debate on his playing status, it seems pretty clear that he belongs on the team. The U.S. team is not nearly as strong as it's been over the past decade and quite honestly, this team needs Bradley to play. While it might be tough for Bradley to pick himself (if he's unable to lock-up an automatic berth) there's simply no way around it at this point.

The top-6 are locks at this point, even if the standings change, everyone currently in the top-6 will be at Bethpage, but beyond those six golfers, only Collin Morikawa is a lock. Ben Griffin is playing well enough right now to make the squad with ease, but what if he runs into a slump over the next month or so? Griffin has not accomplished enough in his career to make him a no-brainer like Morikawa. If Griffin were playing poorly entering September, he might be tough to take, a lot of guys have found hot streaks over the years and most of them fade away. Beyond that you have Harris English, Maverick McNealy, Brian Harman and Andrew Novak. None of which have a stellar Ryder Cup track record, and none have been the model of consistency over the years. Then there's Patrick Cantlay and Brooks Koepka, both of which have plenty of experience, but where are their games right now?

There are questions about every golfer beyond 7th on the list and honestly, Bradley checks more boxes than any of them. How they handle the dynamic of being a playing captain is certainly something to consider, but Bradley needs to play this year.

Okay, onto this week. One thing you'll notice this week and the weeks following is that we might have better fields than we normally do this time of year and that's thanks to the Ryder Cup qualifying process. A lot of the guys on the bubble are trying to earn as many points as possible to improve their resumes.

LAST YEAR

Cam Davis shot a final-round 70 on his way to a one-stroke victory over three players including Akshay Bhatia and Min Woo Lee.

FAVORITES

Collin Morikawa (12-1)

With most of the top players in the world absent in Detroit, Morikawa takes the spot as the favorite, although not really the clear favorite as you'll see in a moment. Morikawa's form has not been great lately, but he's got the game to win any week he tees it up. The problem of course is that he hasn't won for a quite a while. That may be why he's here though as this week gives him a great chance to win with the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and others not in attendance. Morikawa has played this event once and he fared well, with a T2 in 2023.

Patrick Cantlay (16-1)

Like Morikawa, Cantlay's form has not been great lately, although he fared well at the Travelers. The problem with that though is that he always plays well at that event, so it's hard to say if he's really on top of his game right now or he just happened to play well on a course where he always plays well. Also like Morikawa, Cantlay has played this event one time and finished T2. Cantlay finished runner-up in 2022 however. Cantlay should fare well this week, but I don't think there's enough value at his current price.

Keegan Bradley (18-1)

As you know, I think Bradley is playing on the Ryder Cup team this year and I believe that he knows that as well. The question is, will essentially playing his way onto the team this past week do anything to his motivation. Bradley has obviously been motivated by a potential spot on the US team this year and now that he's essentially at the finish line, does he lose focus? I may be getting way ahead of myself, he might still be locked-in and completely focused, but something tells me that he won't have the same spark. His track record here is good, but not great, he's made four cuts in four starts, but he's yet to crack the top-10.

THE NEXT TIER

Ben Griffin (22-1)

I speculated earlier that while Griffin is in a good spot currently, if his play drops off dramatically, he could lose his spot. I'm sure he's well aware of that also, so his motivation this week and in the coming weeks should not a problem. Also not a problem is the state of his game, which looks great entering Detroit. Griffin won the Schwab in May, backed that up with a runner-up at the Memorial and has posted top-15s in his two starts since. His track record here isn't great, but he a much better golfer now than at any time in the past.

Cameron Young (28-1)

A couple things in play here with Young this week. First, we've got the week after theory, which states that a golfer will often play well the week after he was supposed to play well and didn't. Second, Young's track record here is pretty solid. He's only played here twice, but he's finished in the top-6 both times. He started well at the Travelers but faded late. Hopefully if he starts well, he can keep the momentum going through the weekend.

Akshay Bhatia (45-1)

Bhatia had a lot of momentum earlier this year when he posted three top-10s in the span of one month, culminating in a T3 at The PLAYERS, but his game has fallen off since then. He did post a T16 at the Memorial a few weeks ago, but Bhatia will be looking at this week as a way to get back on track. He played very well here this past year on his way to a runner-up showing, so perhaps a return to Detroit will help get Bhatia back on track.

LONG SHOTS

Min Woo Lee (45-1)

Lee picked up his first PGA Tour win earlier this year at the Houston Open in late-March and since then his game has predictably fallen off, but he might be ready to get back on track this week. Since his win in late-March, Lee has essentially played in majors and signature events and while that's no excuse to play poorly, it certainly makes it harder to have success. Now that the pressure should ease a bit with a lighter field, perhaps Lee can start to build on his first win. It's just a theory, but when you're looking at longshots, there's generally not a lot to like, so it you can come up with a theory that makes sense, then go for it.

Rickie Fowler (50-1)

When you think of Rocket Mortgage, you probably think of Fowler, well, at least if you're a golf fan you do. Since he's been connected with Rocket Mortgage since before this was an event, it makes sense that Fowler has a ton of experience at this event. While his overall track record is all over the place, he did win this event in 2023. That win was a big part of his renaissance, and I could see something similar happening this time around. Although, the competition looks a lot tougher this year than in years past.

ONE-AND-DONE LEAGUES

Highly-Chosen Pick: Ben Griffin – It's going to be tough to gage ownership over the next few weeks as the purses will shrink and most OAD players will start to map out the final weeks. There are some big names in the field this week, but I can't imagine that most OAD players have Cantlay or Morikawa available. Bradley might be an option for some teams, but as I mentioned earlier, I'd be a little wary of him.

Moderately-Chosen Pick: Tony Finau – Again, tough to gage which direction people are going here, but Finau could be popular because he's a big name and he's played well here in the past. The problem of course is that he's been off of his game for most of 2025. Finau however is no stranger to unexpectedly playing well. He's also figured out how to navigate these types of events, with fields that aren't loaded at the top.

Lightly-Chosen Pick: Akshay Bhatia – Bhatia hasn't played his best over the past couple months, but I'm expecting that a return to this event will snap him out of his current funk. Bhatia has shown the ability to hang with the best players in the world, now he needs to show the ability to get on top of a field that's good but not great.

Buyer Beware: Keegan Bradley – Great win this past week, not taking anything away from that, but I think that win is one of a few reasons why Bradley is not a good option in Detroit. Yes, his game appears to be on point, but remember, the Travelers is an event where's he's had a lot of success in the past, which is not the case this week. There's also a potential hangover from such a big win. Lastly, with his spot seemingly secured on the Ryder Cup team, check that, completely secured (or at least it should be), he might be missing that motivation that he's been playing with all season.

My Pick: Ben Griffin – Griffin stated a couple weeks ago that he feels like he's one of the best golfers in the world and now it's time to prove it, lest he gets lumped in with Patrick Reed moving forward. Nothing against Reed, but he jumped the gun a bit years ago when, while riding a heater, declared that he was a top-5 golfer, when he wasn't. It's good to be confident, but to put a target on yourself before you are ready shows a lack of maturity and common sense to be honest. Hopefully Griffin is ready to back up his words, if not, this could snowball, although I have to admit that Griffin's words didn't get nearly the attention that Reed's did over a decade ago. Perhaps Griffin's peers think more highly of him than they did of Reed in 2014.

Previous Results

FANDUEL PICKS

Upper Range: Ben Griffin ($11,600)

Middle Range: Rickie Fowler ($10,400)

Lower Range: Chris Kirk ($8,800)

SURVIVOR LEAGUES

My Pick: Taylor Moore – So many golfers in the field with solid track records here, it's hard to get to them all, but I wanted to make sure that I found a place for Moore. Moore's track record here is very impressive, with three top-10s in three starts. There are bigger names in the field, but none can claim the consistency that Moore has shown here.