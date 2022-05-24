WNBA DFS Breakdown: Tuesday

RotoWire DFS Tools

LINEUP OPTIMIZER

DAILY MATCHUPS (Vegas Odds, Team Efficiency, Pace, Opposing Stats)

DAILY LINEUPS

VALUE REPORT

TEAM TRENDS

OPPONENT AVERAGES

FanDuel and DraftKings Top Values (RotoWire Optimizer)

Top 5 FanDuel

PLAYER POS TEAM OPP SAL FPTS VAL Cheyenne Parker F ATL @WAS 6300 27.7 4.4 Sylvia Fowles F MIN NY 8300 35.85 4.3 Nia Coffey F ATL @WAS 4800 20.64 4.3 Sami Whitcomb G NY @MIN 4800 20.39 4.3 Kristy Wallace G ATL @WAS 4600 19.86 4.3

Top 5 DraftKings

PLAYER POS TEAM OPP SAL FPTS VAL Han Xu F NY @MIN 3200 11.59 3.6 Kristy Wallace G ATL @WAS 5800 19.86 3.4 Kayla McBride G MIN NY 7400 23.32 3.2 Stefanie Dolson F NY @MIN 5400 17.21 3.2 Sylvia Fowles F MIN NY 10900 33.8 3.1

Dallas Wings at Connecticut Sun (-8.5)

Injuries

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Dallas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Bella Alarie F Personal OFS 5/1/2023

Connecticut

Name Pos Injury Status Return Jasmine Thomas G Knee OFS 5/1/2023 Kiara Smith G Undisclosed OFS 5/1/2023

2021 Player Stats

Dallas

Connecticut

The Skinny

The Wings continue to build around a budding young core and have gotten off to a strong start with a 4-2 record through the first six tilts. Unfortunately, just one of their four wins came against a team with a winning record, and that's exactly what the 4-1 Sun sport. To be fair, the Sun haven't beaten an opponent with a winning record thus far and have a loss to their name in the opener against a struggling Liberty squad, though that was before many of the team's regular pieces were back in the fold.

Dallas is in a fortunate spot at the moment, sporting no real injury concerns heading into Tuesday's contest. All of their regulars have also returned from overseas, so it should be all hands on deck again for the contest. The coaching staff has leaned pretty heavily on a five-player rotation of Allisha Gray, Arike Ogunbowale, Kayla Thornton, Isabelle Harrison and Marina Mabrey early in the season and there's reason to believe that will continue to an extent. The one player who will likely factor in more moving forward is Satou Sabally, who logged 19 minutes in her first action of 2022, following the conclusion of her overseas play.

The same healthy roster can't be said for the Sun, who were dealt devastating news Tuesday that star point guard Jasmine Thomas has suffered a torn right ACL and will miss the remainder of the season. Her absence could lead to Alyssa Thomas spending a lot more time on the ball than was expected entering the campaign. DiJonai Carrington is another player who figures to add some minutes to her sheet. Other candidates likely include Natisha Hiedeman, Yvonne Anderson and rookie Nia Clouden.

Atlanta Dream at Washington Mystics (-8.5)

Injuries

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Atlanta

Name Pos Injury Status Return Erica Wheeler G Groin GTD 5/24/2022 Monique Billings F Covid-19 OUT 5/29/2022 Tiffany Hayes G Rest OUT 5/29/2022 Maite Cazorla G Personal OFS 5/1/2023

Washington

Name Pos Injury Status Return Klara Lundquist G Illness OFS 5/1/2023

2021 Player Stats

Atlanta

Washington

The Skinny

The Dream, led by rookie phenom Rhyne Howard, have gotten off to what can be characterized as a "dream" start to 2022, sporting a 4-2 record through their first six games. That being said, Atlanta has just one win over a team with a winning record so far and is coming off of a home loss to Washington in the team's last contest Friday. With the change in venue, the Mystics are favored by eight points for the rematch.

The Dream will be without Tiffany Hayes and Monique Billings once again. With Billings sidelined for a third straight, the pair of Naz Hillmon and Cheyenne Parker stand to benefit the most in terms of playing time. Parker has started all six games thus far and has posted her two best scoring outings of the season – 17 and 13 points – in the two contests Billings has skipped. Erica Wheeler is dealing with a slight groin issue but is expected to play for the underdog Dream. She is coming off of two of her better offensive outputs of the season, tallying a combined 27 points.

Thanks to an extra win in that column, the Mystics hold a slight edge in record heading into this one. However, Washington's schedule has been considerably harder, including four games against teams with records above the .500 mark. Washington should have its entire roster available for the contest as it aims to bounce back from a loss to the defending champs, the Sky. Dream opponents attempt a slate-high 24.0 three-point shots per contest, so Elena Delle Donne (5.2 per game), Ariel Atkins (5.0 per game) and Natasha Cloud (4.4 per game) are all candidates to see a slight boost in the scoring column.

Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky (-13.5)

Injuries

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Indiana

Chicago

Name Pos Injury Status Return Julie Allemand G Suspension SUSP 6/3/2022 Leonie Fiebich F Personal OFS 5/1/2023 Astou Ndour-Fall C Rest OFS 5/1/2023

2021 Player Stats

Indiana

Chicago

The Skinny

Despite earning a pair of wins early to get off to a 2-1 start, they came over the only two teams with worse records in the Liberty and the Lynx. While it may still mark a step in the right direction, the Fever aren't ready to consistently compete with the better teams just yet. That is reflected in the 13.5-point line in favor of the Sky.

What doesn't help matters is that the Fever will likely be down the services of No. 2 overall pick NaLyssa Smith again and will also be down Bria Hartley, leaving the rotation searching for minutes from the remaining group. Kelsey Mitchell is the front-and-center of the group, logging at least 40 minutes in all but one game and scoring 15 or more points in six of the eight games thus far. That being said, both of her single-digit scoring efforts (five each) have come in the last three games. Not helping matters for Fever fantasy purposes is the Sky, who have a history of playing uptempo, have slowed to the league's slowest pace early in the season. Combine that with the league's best defensive efficiency and it could be a tough offensive night for the Fever.

Chicago isn't free from absences as they await the Sky debut of Julie Allemand, but the remainder of the roster is on hand as the team looks to take care of business before beginning prep for a big contest Friday versus the Aces. The Fever have some trouble defending the interior early in 2022, surrendering a 45.7 percent shooting percentage to the opposition and allowing a league-high 40.8 points in the paint per contest. The top paint scorers for the Sky are Azura Stevens (8.8 points per game), Emma Meesseman (7.2 points per game) and Candace Parker (5.2 points per game), so that trio could benefit from the Fever's interior struggles.

New York Liberty at Minnesota Lynx (-5.0)

Injuries

Note: All return dates are just estimates

New York

Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Natalie Achonwa C Hamstring GTD 5/24/2022 Damiris Dantas C Foot OUT 5/29/2022 Napheesa Collier F Personal OUT 7/1/2022

2021 Player Stats

New York

Minnesota

The Skinny

New York has gotten off to a rough start in 2022 and remains a five-point underdog in a road matchup with the club in the Lynx who have gotten off to an equally bad start. Both clubs have just one win on the season and sit last in their respective conferences, but this matchup could provide some intrigue from a fantasy standpoint as a result of the relatively equally matched foes.

New York will be shorthanded for the contest, with Betnijah Laney, DiDi Richards, Lorela Cubaj and Jocelyn Willoughby still recovering from various injuries and set to miss Tuesday's contest. Given the lack of available bodies, look for the others available for the contest to pick up some extra minutes. This is especially valuable from a fantasy perspective Tuesday with the Liberty taking on a Lynx squad that ranks dead last in defensive efficiency thus far. It could spark some hope that New York can find some offense in this one despite ranking worst in the league in offensive efficiency. Minnesota has been particularly vulnerable in the assists department thus far, allowing a slate-high 22.6 per contest. Pair with that the fact that opponents are shooting 37.8 percent from deep on 23.4 attempts per game, and Ionescu, who fits the bill in both regards, could see a boost in those columns Tuesday.

The Lynx should hold a major advantage on the boards Tuesday as the second-best squad in terms of rebound percentage (53.4 percent). Pair that with opponents wrestling 55.9 percent of boards away from the Liberty and New York holding the worst offensive rating, and there is certainly a recipe for a boatload of rebounds for Minnesota's big glass cleaners. Damiris Dantas and Napheesa Collier remain sidelined and Natalie Achonwa is questionable, but Minnesota's two biggest rebounders, Sylvia Fowles (9.9 per game) and Jessica Shepard (8.9 per game), also happen to be double-figure scorers on the regular and this is a game they could be looking at big outputs.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Benzine plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Crispy272001, DraftKings: Crispy27.