WNBA DFS Breakdown: Tuesday

Written by 
Chris Benzine 
May 24, 2022

Top 5 FanDuel

PLAYERPOSTEAMOPPSALFPTSVAL
Cheyenne ParkerFATL@WAS630027.74.4
Sylvia FowlesFMINNY830035.854.3
Nia CoffeyFATL@WAS480020.644.3
Sami WhitcombGNY@MIN480020.394.3
Kristy WallaceGATL@WAS460019.864.3

Top 5 DraftKings

PLAYERPOSTEAMOPPSALFPTSVAL
Han XuFNY@MIN320011.593.6
Kristy WallaceGATL@WAS580019.863.4
Kayla McBrideGMINNY740023.323.2
Stefanie DolsonFNY@MIN540017.213.2
Sylvia FowlesFMINNY1090033.83.1

Dallas Wings at Connecticut Sun (-8.5)

Injuries

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Dallas

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Bella AlarieFPersonalOFS5/1/2023

Connecticut

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Jasmine ThomasGKneeOFS5/1/2023
Kiara SmithGUndisclosedOFS5/1/2023

2021 Player Stats

Dallas

PlayerPosMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM
Kayla ThorntonF309.77.71.81.20.21.2
Isabelle HarrisonC27.211.25.72.21.30.70
Allisha GrayG33.313.552.21.21.82
Satou SaballyF191150000
Marina MabreyG24.815.84.33.70.502.5
Arike OgunbowaleG30.819.72.73.80.80.23
Teaira McCowanC7.63.82.40.2000
Awak KuierF11.51.820.30.310
Veronica BurtonG14.20.72110.30
Tyasha HarrisG16.24.21.43.20.60.40.2
Charli CollierC4.51.30.80000
Jasmine DickeyG2.300.50.30.300
Moriah JeffersonG4000000

Connecticut

PlayerPosMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM
Jonquel JonesF25.615.28.41.61.211.4
Alyssa ThomasF31.4197.43.82.80.20
Brionna JonesC27.412.850.61.60.80
DiJonai CarringtonG23.89.43.61.21.600.8
Courtney WilliamsG2372.32.3000.7
Natisha HiedemanG208.42.23.61.801.6
Jasmine ThomasG21.86.62.230.60.21
DeWanna BonnerG29.51723.52.502.5
Joyner HolmesF9.20.41.80.60.20.20
Nia CloudenG9.81.50.80.50.80.30.3
Yvonne AndersonG12.34.70.710.30.30.3

The Skinny

The Wings continue to build around a budding young core and have gotten off to a strong start with a 4-2 record through the first six tilts. Unfortunately, just one of their four wins came against a team with a winning record, and that's exactly what the 4-1 Sun sport. To be fair, the Sun haven't beaten an opponent with a winning record thus far and have a loss to their name in the opener against a struggling Liberty squad, though that was before many of the team's regular pieces were back in the fold. 

Dallas is in a fortunate spot at the moment, sporting no real injury concerns heading into Tuesday's contest. All of their regulars have also returned from overseas, so it should be all hands on deck again for the contest. The coaching staff has leaned pretty heavily on a five-player rotation of Allisha Gray, Arike Ogunbowale, Kayla Thornton, Isabelle Harrison and Marina Mabrey early in the season and there's reason to believe that will continue to an extent. The one player who will likely factor in more moving forward is Satou Sabally, who logged 19 minutes in her first action of 2022, following the conclusion of her overseas play.

The same healthy roster can't be said for the Sun, who were dealt devastating news Tuesday that star point guard Jasmine Thomas has suffered a torn right ACL and will miss the remainder of the season. Her absence could lead to Alyssa Thomas spending a lot more time on the ball than was expected entering the campaign. DiJonai Carrington is another player who figures to add some minutes to her sheet. Other candidates likely include Natisha Hiedeman, Yvonne Anderson and rookie Nia Clouden.

Atlanta Dream at Washington Mystics (-8.5)

Injuries

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Atlanta

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Erica WheelerGGroinGTD5/24/2022
Monique BillingsFCovid-19OUT5/29/2022
Tiffany HayesGRestOUT5/29/2022
Maite CazorlaGPersonalOFS5/1/2023

Washington

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Klara LundquistGIllnessOFS5/1/2023

2021 Player Stats

Atlanta

PlayerPosMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM
Monique BillingsF18.57.880.50.80.30
Nia CoffeyF26.58.27.30.80.70.20.8
Cheyenne ParkerF22.811.55.81.80.81.50.7
Rhyne HowardG31.220.54.32.31.513.5
Erica WheelerG26.39.843.20.800.8
Kristy WallaceG27.26.82.32.71.20.20.7
Kia VaughnC13.332.30.50.510
Naz HillmonF10.622.20.80.200
Aari McDonaldG239.222.20.801.5
Megan WalkerF12410.30.300.7
Beatrice MompremierF3.5110000

Washington

PlayerPosMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM
Elena Delle DonneF3018.26.62.60.812.2
Shakira AustinC21.49.95.91.10.91.10
Myisha Hines-AllenF19.16.952.60.70.30.6
Alysha ClarkF21.354.32.30.30.30
Natasha CloudG3112.846.81.20.41.6
Ariel AtkinsG3116.13.72.71.60.12.3
Elizabeth WilliamsF145.53.50.510.50
Tianna HawkinsF16.35.731.80.50.20.2
Kennedy BurkeG16.37.730.71.30.30.3
Shatori Walker-KimbroughG25.17.72.61.71.40.30.4
Rui MachidaG193.6230.100.4
Katie BenzanG960.70.300.31.7
Stephanie JonesF6.32.30.70.30.300.3

The Skinny

The Dream, led by rookie phenom Rhyne Howard, have gotten off to what can be characterized as a "dream" start to 2022, sporting a 4-2 record through their first six games. That being said, Atlanta has just one win over a team with a winning record so far and is coming off of a home loss to Washington in the team's last contest Friday. With the change in venue, the Mystics are favored by eight points for the rematch.

The Dream will be without Tiffany Hayes and Monique Billings once again. With Billings sidelined for a third straight, the pair of Naz Hillmon and Cheyenne Parker stand to benefit the most in terms of playing time. Parker has started all six games thus far and has posted her two best scoring outings of the season – 17 and 13 points – in the two contests Billings has skipped. Erica Wheeler is dealing with a slight groin issue but is expected to play for the underdog Dream. She is coming off of two of her better offensive outputs of the season, tallying a combined 27 points.

Thanks to an extra win in that column, the Mystics hold a slight edge in record heading into this one. However, Washington's schedule has been considerably harder, including four games against teams with records above the .500 mark. Washington should have its entire roster available for the contest as it aims to bounce back from a loss to the defending champs, the Sky. Dream opponents attempt a slate-high 24.0 three-point shots per contest, so Elena Delle Donne (5.2 per game), Ariel Atkins (5.0 per game) and Natasha Cloud (4.4 per game) are all candidates to see a slight boost in the scoring column.

Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky (-13.5)

Injuries

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Indiana

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
NaLyssa SmithFAnkleGTD5/24/2022
Bria HartleyGHamstringOUT5/27/2022
Bernadett HatarCKneeOFS2/1/2023
Chelsey PerryFPersonalOFS2/1/2023
Florencia ChagasGPersonalOFS5/1/2023

Chicago

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Julie AllemandGSuspensionSUSP6/3/2022
Leonie FiebichFPersonalOFS5/1/2023
Astou Ndour-FallCRestOFS5/1/2023

2021 Player Stats

Indiana

PlayerPosMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM
NaLyssa SmithF31.213101.60.60.20.8
Queen EgboC23.577.61.51.41.40
Emily EngstlerF17.56.36.41.10.610.3
Danielle RobinsonG299.83.83.40.600.4
Victoria ViviansG26.111.13.121.401.5
Alanna SmithF144.92.60.60.90.60.8
Kelsey MitchellG33.317.92.34.30.80.42.1
Tiffany MitchellG16.45.31.90.60.60.10.4
Alaina CoatesC11.83.81.80.30.30.50
Destanni HendersonG17.17.31.430.600.9
Crystal DangerfieldG16.3613.300.70.7
Lexie HullG8.72.10.90.40.300.3

Chicago

PlayerPosMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM
Candace ParkerF29.61484.80.811.8
Emma MeessemanC30.412.26.42.62.40.60.6
Courtney VanderslootG28.21048.610.20.8
Rebekah GardnerG25.59.84220.30.5
Kahleah CopperG271241001
Azurá StevensF24.413.43.80.6011.2
Ruthy HebardF11.62.61.80000
Anneli MaleyF1121.80.80.80.30.5
Allie QuigleyG24.78.31.720.30.31
Dana EvansG23.410.61.43.21.201.2
Sparkle TaylorG12.55.510000
Kaela DavisG10011000
Tina KrajisnikC2.50010.500

The Skinny

Despite earning a pair of wins early to get off to a 2-1 start, they came over the only two teams with worse records in the Liberty and the Lynx. While it may still mark a step in the right direction, the Fever aren't ready to consistently compete with the better teams just yet. That is reflected in the 13.5-point line in favor of the Sky.

What doesn't help matters is that the Fever will likely be down the services of No. 2 overall pick NaLyssa Smith again and will also be down Bria Hartley, leaving the rotation searching for minutes from the remaining group. Kelsey Mitchell is the front-and-center of the group, logging at least 40 minutes in all but one game and scoring 15 or more points in six of the eight games thus far. That being said, both of her single-digit scoring efforts (five each) have come in the last three games. Not helping matters for Fever fantasy purposes is the Sky, who have a history of playing uptempo, have slowed to the league's slowest pace early in the season. Combine that with the league's best defensive efficiency and it could be a tough offensive night for the Fever.

Chicago isn't free from absences as they await the Sky debut of Julie Allemand, but the remainder of the roster is on hand as the team looks to take care of business before beginning prep for a big contest Friday versus the Aces. The Fever have some trouble defending the interior early in 2022, surrendering a 45.7 percent shooting percentage to the opposition and allowing a league-high 40.8 points in the paint per contest. The top paint scorers for the Sky are Azura Stevens (8.8 points per game), Emma Meesseman (7.2 points per game) and Candace Parker (5.2 points per game), so that trio could benefit from the Fever's interior struggles.

New York Liberty at Minnesota Lynx (-5.0)

Injuries

Note: All return dates are just estimates

New York

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Betnijah LaneyGKneeOUT5/27/2022
DiDi RichardsGHamstringOUT5/27/2022
Lorela CubajFConcussionOUT5/27/2022
Jocelyn WilloughbyFQuadricepsOUT7/3/2022
Nyara SaballyFUndisclosedOFS4/1/2023
Kylee ShookFPersonalOFS5/1/2023
Sika KoneFNot Injury RelatedOFS5/1/2023

Minnesota

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Natalie AchonwaCHamstringGTD5/24/2022
Damiris DantasCFootOUT5/29/2022
Napheesa CollierFPersonalOUT7/1/2022

2021 Player Stats

New York

PlayerPosMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM
Natasha HowardF31.810.66.81.81.61.21
Sabrina IonescuG3215.45.251.60.41.8
Rebecca AllenF23440110
Betnijah LaneyG3413.33.84.30.501.5
Stefanie DolsonC23.67.83.80.80.80.40.2
Lorela CubajF12.20.430.800.40
Jocelyn WilloughbyG19.56.82.80.510.50.8
Sami WhitcombG29.27.42.43.41.201.4
Michaela OnyenwereF17.86.41.600.60.40.6
Han XuC121011.510.51
Asia DurrG6.81.80.300.50.30
DiDi RichardsG4200000

Minnesota

PlayerPosMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM
Sylvia FowlesC32.317.99.91.41.61.60
Jessica ShepardF31.911.18.94.10.40.40.6
Aerial PowersF24.91142.91.10.60.9
Odyssey SimsG279.53.53.50.510.5
Angel McCoughtryF106310.510
Bridget CarletonG21.45.32.71.30.90.30.6
Nikolina MilicC9.94.42.70.90.10.60.3
Moriah JeffersonG32.315.52.55.520.31.5
Yvonne TurnerG226.32.52.50.500.8
Kayla McBrideG30.712.722.70.702
Evina WestbrookG13.32.81.52.30.50.30.3
Natalie AchonwaF10.52.510.5000
Rachel BanhamG12.73.40.91.90.100.9
Rennia DavisG3200000
Hannah SjervenC300000.30

The Skinny

New York has gotten off to a rough start in 2022 and remains a five-point underdog in a road matchup with the club in the Lynx who have gotten off to an equally bad start. Both clubs have just one win on the season and sit last in their respective conferences, but this matchup could provide some intrigue from a fantasy standpoint as a result of the relatively equally matched foes.

New York will be shorthanded for the contest, with Betnijah Laney, DiDi Richards, Lorela Cubaj and Jocelyn Willoughby still recovering from various injuries and set to miss Tuesday's contest. Given the lack of available bodies, look for the others available for the contest to pick up some extra minutes. This is especially valuable from a fantasy perspective Tuesday with the Liberty taking on a Lynx squad that ranks dead last in defensive efficiency thus far. It could spark some hope that New York can find some offense in this one despite ranking worst in the league in offensive efficiency. Minnesota has been particularly vulnerable in the assists department thus far, allowing a slate-high 22.6 per contest. Pair with that the fact that opponents are shooting 37.8 percent from deep on 23.4 attempts per game, and Ionescu, who fits the bill in both regards, could see a boost in those columns Tuesday.

The Lynx should hold a major advantage on the boards Tuesday as the second-best squad in terms of rebound percentage (53.4 percent). Pair that with opponents wrestling 55.9 percent of boards away from the Liberty and New York holding the worst offensive rating, and there is certainly a recipe for a boatload of rebounds for Minnesota's big glass cleaners. Damiris Dantas and Napheesa Collier remain sidelined and Natalie Achonwa is questionable, but Minnesota's two biggest rebounders, Sylvia Fowles (9.9 per game) and Jessica Shepard (8.9 per game), also happen to be double-figure scorers on the regular and this is a game they could be looking at big outputs.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Benzine plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Crispy272001, DraftKings: Crispy27.
