WNBA Schedule Today
- Golden State Valkyries at Connecticut Sun
- Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky
- Las Vegas Aces at Dallas Wings
- Phoenix Mercury at Washington Mystics
- Atlanta Fever at Minnesota Lynx
RotoWire WNBA DFS Tools
Daily Matchups (Vegas Odds, Team Efficiency, Pace, Opposing Stats)
Golden State Valkyries at Connecticut Sun
Line: Valkyries -6.5
O/U: 154.5
Injury Report
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Golden State
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Monique Billings
|F
|Ankle
|OUT
|7/29/2025
|Maria Conde
|F
|Achilles
|OUT
|8/15/2025
|Juste Jocyte
|G
|Not Injury Related
|OFS
|9/12/2025
|Kayla Thornton
|F
|Knee
|OFS
|5/1/2026
Connecticut
None
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
The Valkyries (11-12) are just 3-8 on the road, as they take on the Connecticut Sun (3-20), who look to end a four-game slide and improve on their 2-9 home record.
The Valkyries have not had a player score in double digits in any of the last four games. Tiffany Hayes, Janelle Salaun and Veronica Burton have each scored in double figures at least three times over that stretch, while Temi Fagbenle has been solid on the glass
Tina Charles topped 20 points in each of the last two games to lead the Sun in both outings. Bria Hartley and Saniya Rivers also reached the 20-point mark within the last three games. Additionally, Charles has hauled in double digits in rebounds in four of the last five games, while Aneesah Morrow has 20 boards over the last two games. Leila Lacan has been standing out as a strong distributor.
Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky
Line: Fever -8.5
O/U: 163.5
Injury Report
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Indiana
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Caitlin Clark
|G
|Groin
|OUT
|8/12/2025
|Kristy Wallace
|G
|Not Injury Related
|OFS
|5/1/2026
Chicago
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Michaela Onyenwere
|F
|Knee
|GTD
|7/27/2025
|Angel Reese
|F
|Back
|GTD
|7/27/2025
|Hailey Van Lith
|G
|Ankle
|GTD
|7/27/2025
|Moriah Jefferson
|G
|Leg
|OUT
|7/29/2025
|Ariel Atkins
|G
|Leg
|OUT
|7/29/2025
|Ajsa Sivka
|F
|Not Injury Related
|OFS
|5/1/2026
|Courtney Vandersloot
|G
|Knee
|OFS
|5/1/2026
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
The Fever (13-12) hope to improve on their 5-6 road record, while the Sky (7-17) have dropped four in a row and own a 4-7 home record.
Kelsey Mitchell continues to shine on the offensive end, hitting the 20-point mark in 10 of the last 13 games, averaging 21.9 points on 50.2 percent shooting to lead the Fever over that span. Natasha Howard and Aliyah Boston have also been significantly impactful on both sides of the floor lately.
The Sky continue to lack consistency on the offensive end and have not had a player score more than 16 points in the last three games. They could be significantly hindered by injury trouble, especially if Angel Reese and Michaela Onyenwere remain out. In such a case, Kamilla Cardoso, Kia Nurse, Rachel Banham, and Rebecca Allen would be on the hook to step up.