Discover top WNBA DFS picks and lineup tips for Sunday, July 27. Get insights on top performers and injury updates to boost your fantasy strategy!

WNBA Schedule Today

Golden State Valkyries at Connecticut Sun

Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky

Las Vegas Aces at Dallas Wings

Phoenix Mercury at Washington Mystics

Atlanta Fever at Minnesota Lynx

Golden State Valkyries at at

Line: Valkyries -6.5

O/U: 154.5

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Golden State

Name Pos Injury Status Return Monique Billings F Ankle OUT 7/29/2025 Maria Conde F Achilles OUT 8/15/2025 Juste Jocyte G Not Injury Related OFS 9/12/2025 Kayla Thornton F Knee OFS 5/1/2026

Connecticut

None

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Valkyries (11-12) are just 3-8 on the road, as they take on the Connecticut Sun (3-20), who look to end a four-game slide and improve on their 2-9 home record.

The Valkyries have not had a player score in double digits in any of the last four games. Tiffany Hayes, Janelle Salaun and Veronica Burton have each scored in double figures at least three times over that stretch, while Temi Fagbenle has been solid on the glass

Tina Charles topped 20 points in each of the last two games to lead the Sun in both outings. Bria Hartley and Saniya Rivers also reached the 20-point mark within the last three games. Additionally, Charles has hauled in double digits in rebounds in four of the last five games, while Aneesah Morrow has 20 boards over the last two games. Leila Lacan has been standing out as a strong distributor.

Indiana Fever at

Line: Fever -8.5

O/U: 163.5

Injury Report

Indiana

Name Pos Injury Status Return Caitlin Clark G Groin OUT 8/12/2025 Kristy Wallace G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2026

Chicago

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Fever (13-12) hope to improve on their 5-6 road record, while the Sky (7-17) have dropped four in a row and own a 4-7 home record.

Kelsey Mitchell continues to shine on the offensive end, hitting the 20-point mark in 10 of the last 13 games, averaging 21.9 points on 50.2 percent shooting to lead the Fever over that span. Natasha Howard and Aliyah Boston have also been significantly impactful on both sides of the floor lately.

The Sky continue to lack consistency on the offensive end and have not had a player score more than 16 points in the last three games. They could be significantly hindered by injury trouble, especially if Angel Reese and Michaela Onyenwere remain out. In such a case, Kamilla Cardoso, Kia Nurse, Rachel Banham, and Rebecca Allen would be on the hook to step up.

Las Vegas Aces