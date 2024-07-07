WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Sunday, July 7

WNBA Schedule Today
- Atlanta Dream at Connecticut Sun
- Dallas Wings at Las Vegas Aces
- Chicago Sky at Seattle Storm
- Phoenix Mercury at Los Angeles Sparks
Daily Matchups (Vegas Odds, Team Efficiency, Pace, Opposing Stats)
Atlanta Dream at Connecticut Sun
Line: Sun -13.0
O/U: 151.5
Injury Report
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Atlanta
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Cheyenne Parker-Tyus
|F
|Foot
|GTD
|7/7/2024
|Aerial Powers
|F
|Calf
|OUT
|7/10/2024
|Rhyne Howard
|G
|Ankle
|OUT
|7/17/2024
|Jordin Canada
|G
|Finger
|OUT
|8/16/2024
|Iliana Rupert
|C
|Rest
|OFS
|4/1/2025
|Nyadiew Puoch
|F
|Not Injury Related
|OFS
|5/1/2025
|Isobel Borlase
|G
|Not Injury Related
|OFS
|5/1/2025
|Matilde Villa
|G
|Not Injury Related
|OFS
|5/1/2025
Connecticut
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Tyasha Harris
|G
|Illness
|GTD
|7/7/2024
|Moriah Jefferson
|G
|Ankle
|OUT
|7/16/2024
|Leila Lacan
|G
|Not Injury Related
|OFS
|5/1/2025
|Abbey Hsu
|G
|Not Injury Related
|OUT
|5/1/2025
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
The Dream (7-12) hope to end a three-game slide and improve on their 4-5 road as they face the second game of a three-game road trip. The Sun (16-4) have won two in a row and look to keep rolling as they return home to kick off a three-game stand with the opportunity to add to their 8-2 home record.
The Dream remain hindered by injury trouble, which leaves major opportunities for Nia Coffey, Naz Hillmon and Maya Caldwell to look to step up. Allisha Gray is doing her best to lead the charge, averaging 17.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 33.6 minutes per game over the last five outings. Tina Charles and Haley Jones also continue to do a lot of the heavy lifting, each averaging over 27 minutes per game across the last five.
Tyasha Harris remains questionable for action, which could mean another start for Veronica Burton, who delivered nine points, two rebounds, three assists, four steals and a block in the last outing. DeWanna Bonner leads the Sun, averaging 16.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game. DiJonai Carrington averages 13.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals, while Brionna Jones and Alyssa Thomas also average over 12 points per game.
Dallas Wings at Las Vegas Aces
Line: Aces -16.0
O/U: 178.5
Injury Report
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Dallas
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Jaelyn Brown
|F
|Illness
|OUT
|7/17/2024
|Satou Sabally
|F
|Shoulder
|OUT
|8/16/2024
|Maddy Siegrist
|F
|Finger
|OUT
|8/16/2024
|Awak Kuier
|C
|Rest
|OFS
|4/1/2025
|Carla Leite
|G
|Not Injury Related
|OFS
|5/1/2025
Las Vegas
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Elizabeth Kitley
|C
|Knee
|OFS
|5/1/2025
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
The Wings (5-16) begin a two-game road trip with the hopes of improving on their 2-10 road record. The Aces (12-7) look to bounce back from a five-point loss in L.A. on Friday and improve on their 7-4 home record as they return from a one-game stand.
The Wings are limited by injuries, but Jacy Sheldon and Odyssey Sims have done a good job of stepping up, each scoring in double digits in Friday's win over the Dream. Arike Ogunbowale continues to lead the squad, averaging 23.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.8 steals per game. Natasha Howard is the second-leading scorer, averaging 16.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals, while Monique Billings is averaging 9.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.
The Aces continue to rely heavily on their star-studded starting lineup, as A'ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young are all averaging more than 33 minutes per game. Chelsea Gray is averaging 9.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists across five starts, including a high of 22 points since returning from an extended absence. Kiah Stokes continues to make a strong impact on the glass, while Tiffany Hayes, Kate Martin and Megan Gustafson are seeing consistent opportunities off the bench.
Chicago Sky at Seattle Storm
Line: Storm -9.0
O/U: 164.5
Injury Report
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Chicago
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Elizabeth Williams
|F
|Knee
|OUT
|5/1/2025
|Nikolina Milic
|C
|Personal
|OUT
|5/1/2025
Seattle
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Mackenzie Holmes
|F
|Knee
|OFS
|5/1/2025
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
This marks the second of back-to-back meetings between the Sky and the Storm in Seattle, after the Sky walked away with a four-point win on Friday. The Sky (8-11) hope to stay on track and improve on their 3-7 road. The Storm (13-7) look to bounce back and build on their 8-2 home record.
The Sky have four players averaging more than 25 minutes per game, with Marina Mabrey and Angel Reese pacing the squad each with over 30 minutes per game. Reese continues her impressive play, entering the game with a WNBA record 12 straight double-doubles, averaging 15.9 points, 13.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 steals over that span. Mabrey is averaging 13.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 steals, while Chennedy Carter leads the team averaging 16.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game.
The Storm had five players score in double digits in their loss to the Sky on Friday, led by Jordan Horston, who delivered a season-high 20 points in what marked her fifth consecutive start. Jewell Loyd is the team's leading scorer with 19.9 points, 5.2 rebounds 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game. Nneka Ogwumike averages 17.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.8 steals, while Skylar Diggins-Smith is averaging 13.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.6 steals per game.
Phoenix Mercury at Los Angeles Sparks
Line: Mercury -2.5
O/U: 167.0
Injury Report
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Phoenix
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Rebecca Allen
|F
|Back
|GTD
|7/7/2024
|Brittney Griner
|C
|Personal
|GTD
|7/7/2024
|Charisma Osborne
|G
|Lower Leg
|OUT
|7/10/2024
|Diana Taurasi
|G
|Lower Leg
|OUT
|7/10/2024
Los Angeles
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Lexie Brown
|G
|Illness
|OUT
|8/15/2024
|Julie Allemand
|G
|Ankle
|OFS
|5/1/2025
|Cameron Brink
|F
|Knee
|OFS
|5/1/2025
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
The Mercury (10-10) hope to build off a win in Dallas on Wednesday and improve on their 3-6 road record. The Sparks (5-15) are coming off a five-point home win over the Aces and look to keep the momentum going with the opportunity to add to their 4-5 home record.
The Mercury could be at a severe disadvantage if in addition to Diana Taurasi, their top-two rebounders Rebecca Allen and Brittney Griner are also held up by injury. On a positive note, Kahleah Copper reached the 30-point mark for the sixth time this season as she delivered a 34-point effort in Wednesday's win in Dallas. Additionally, Natasha Cloud continues to stand out offensively, while Sophie Cunningham, Sug Sutton and Natasha Mack could be up for a boost off the bench.
Dearica Hamby leads the way for the Sparks, averaging team highs of 18.8 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game. Rookie, Rickea Jackson is the squad's second-highest scorer with 10.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists, while Aari McDonald averages 9.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.0 steals per game. Stephanie Talbot, Li Yueru and Rae Burrell continue to pick up increased opportunity to offset the team's injury trouble, while Layshia Clarendon and Zia Cooke have also seen a fair bit of playing time lately.
WNBA DFS Picks Today
DraftKings
- A'ja Wilson ($12,900)
- Kahleah Copper ($9,400)
- Brionna Jones ($8,300)
Copper should keep up her scoring against the Sparks, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing guards. Wilson has a favorable matchup against the Wings, who give up the league's third-most points per game to opposing centers. Jones has a great opportunity to thrive against the Dream, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt.
Value Picks
- Li Yueru ($5,200)
- Tiffany Hayes ($5,300)
FanDuel
- Alyssa Thomas ($8,600)
- Jackie Young ($7,300)
- Angel Reese ($8,200)
Thomas faces an advantageous matchup against the Dream, who give up the league's most points per game to opposing forwards. Young goes up against the struggling Wings, who give up the league's most points per game to opposing guards. Reese is likely to continue to thrive upon her tenacious play and finished with 27 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in her previous meeting with the Storm.
Value Picks
- Sophie Cunningham ($5,000)
- Nia Coffey ($4,900)