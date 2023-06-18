WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Sunday, June 18

WNBA Schedule Today

Phoenix Mercury at New York Liberty

Chicago Sky at Washington Mystics

Atlanta Dream at Indiana Fever

Connecticut Sun at Los Angeles Sparks

Minnesota Lynx at Las Vegas Aces

at New York Liberty Phoenix Mercury

Line: Liberty -13.5

O/U: 163.5

Injury Report - Mercury at Liberty

Phoenix

Diana Taurasi G Hamstring GTD 6/18/2023 Brittney Griner C Hip GTD 6/18/2023 Skylar Diggins-Smith G Personal OUT 8/23/2023

New York

Jonquel Jones F Illness GTD 6/18/2023 Sabrina Ionescu G Hamstring GTD 6/18/2023 Han Xu C Not Injury Related OUT 7/5/2023

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Liberty lead the WNBA in assists, threes made, threes attempted and three-point percentage, but they'll likely be without Sabrina Ionescu again. If that's the case, Johannes would presumably draw another start and be surrounded by Breanna Stewart, Courtney Vandersloot, Jonquel Jones and Betnijah Laney, while Thornton, Stefanie Dolson, Nyara Sabally and Jocelyn Willoughby lead the bench unit. Even without Ionescu, expect New York to rely on ball movement and elite shooting to outscore Phoenix.

The Mercury average the most turnovers (16.6) and least amount of rebounds per game (30), but they lead the WNBA in blocks per game (5.8). Phoenix may be without two stars again, but if Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi are back, they'll likely be joined by Sug Sutton, Michaela Onyenwere and Sophie Cunningham in the first unit, while Moriah Jefferson, Shey Peddy and Brianna Turner lead the bench. If Griner and Taurasi are out, Jefferson and Turner would presumably start again, leaving Peddy, Megan Gustafson, Evina Westbrook and Kadi Sissoko as candidates for increased roles off the bench.

Chicago Sky at Washington Mystics

Line: Mystics -5.5

O/U: 155.5

Injury Report - Sky at Mystics

Chicago

Name Pos Injury Status Return Kristine Anigwe C Not Injury Related OUT 6/22/2023 Ruthy Hebard F Personal OUT 6/25/2023 Rebekah Gardner G Foot OUT 7/2/2023 Isabelle Harrison F Knee OUT 7/2/2023 Li Yueru C Lower Body OFS 4/1/2024

Washington

Name Pos Injury Status Return Brittney Sykes G Eye GTD 6/18/2023 Natasha Cloud G Ankle GTD 6/18/2023 Shakira Austin C Knee GTD 6/18/2023

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Mystics boast the second-worst offense in the league (75.4 ppg) but the best defense (74.2) and should have everyone available Sunday. If that's the case, Brittney Sykes, Natasha Cloud, Ariel Atkins, Elena Delle Donne and Shakira Austin would likely be the first five, with Li Meng, Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, Tianna Hawkins and Myisha Hines-Allen leading the bench unit. Delle Donne leads the team in points per game (18.2) but all five starters average double figures. Cloud is the team's top distributor by a substantial margin (5.9 assists per game), while Austin leads in rebounds (8.5) and Sykes paces in steals (2.1).

The Sky are tied for second in the WNBA in three-point percentage (36.6) and are expected to get Kahleah Copper and Morgan Bertsch back Sunday. Due to her lengthy absence, Bertsch will likely come off the bench, allowing Alanna Smith to remain in the starting lineup. Copper, Courtney Williams, Marina Mabrey, and Elizabeth Williams presumably would join Smith in the first five, with Bertsch, Dana Evans, and Robyn Parks leading the second unit. Mabrey has been spectacular to start her time in Chicago, posting 18.1 points per game on 44/39/87 shooting splits. Copper is second with 17.2 points, while Evans and Smith are the only other players averaging double figures. Courtney paces the team in assists (5.5) and rebounds (6.5 per game.

Atlanta Dream at Indiana Fever

Line: Fever -1.5

O/U: 171.5

Injury Report - Dream at Fever

Atlanta

Aari McDonald G Shoulder OUT 6/30/2023 Iliana Rupert C Not Injury Related OUT 6/30/2023

Indiana

NONE

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Dream and Fever are second and third, respectively, in the WNBA in rebounds per game, so there will be a battle in the paint all game long.

Aari McDonald remains out but Danielle Robinson will be available following a lengthy absence. Atlanta has struggled to take care of the ball without McDonald and Robinson, giving up a league-high 8.9 steals per game. Robinson figures to be limited during her return, so Haley Jones and AD Durr should continue to see increased roles. Jones will presumably be joined by Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Nia Coffey and Cheyenne Parker in the starting lineup, while Robinson, Durr, Monique Billings and Naz Hillmon lead the bench unit. Gray (18 ppg and 6.3 rpg), Howard (16.4 ppg, 5 rpg and 3.2 apg) and Parker (15.9 ppg and 8.0 rpg) pace the team in most categories, while Coffey leads the defense with 1.8 blocks per game.

The Fever have struggled against good passing squads and are one of four teams giving up 20-plus assists. They're expected to have everyone available, so Erica Wheeler, Kelsey Mitchell, Lexie Hull, NaLyssa Smith and Aliyah Boston should make up the first unit, while Victoria Vivians, Kristy Wallace and Maya Caldwell lead the bench. Mitchell (16.8), Boston (15.1) and Smith (14.3) pace the team in scoring, while Wheeler leads in assists. Smith (9.8) and Boston (7.9) are also monsters on the glass and double-double candidates every game.

Connecticut Sun at Los Angeles Sparks

Line: Sun -3

O/U: N/A

Injury Report - Sun at Sparks

Connecticut

Natisha Hiedeman G Ribs GTD 6/18/2023

Los Angeles

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

These are two of the four teams currently allowing fewer than 80 points per game. The Sparks are second in the league in steals per game (8.5), while Connecticut is third (8.2), and they're tied in turnovers forced per game (15.6). This will be a defensive battle and whoever takes care of the ball better will have the advantage.

Connecticut is expected to have everyone available, so Alyssa Thomas, DeWanna Bonner, Brionna Jones, Natisha Hiedeman and Tiffany Hayes will make up the first five, while DiJonai Carrington, Rebecca Allen and Tyasha Harris lead the bench unit. Bonner leads the team in points per game (17.5), while Jones is second in points (16.1) and rebounds (8.5). Thomas is third in points (14.9) but first in rebounds (10.7) and assists (7.3). Hayes is the only other Sun player scoring more than 10 points per game (10.3)

Lexie Brown remains out, so Zia Cooke figures to draw another start for Los Angeles. Cooke will likely be joined by Jordin Canada, Azura Stevens, Dearica Hamby and Nneka Ogwumike, while Karlie Samuelson, Chiney Ogwumike and Jasmine Thomas lead the bench unit. Nneka leads the team in points (19.7) and rebounds (9.2) per game, while Canada is second in points (13.7) and first in assists (5.6). Chiney (11.2) and Hamby (10.4) are the only other two Sparks players averaging double figures in points.

Minnesota Lynx at Las Vegas Aces

Line: Aces -17.5

O/U: 167.5

Injury Report - Lynx at Aces

Minnesota

Las Vegas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Riquna Williams G Back GTD 6/18/2023

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Minnesota faces a stiff test against the Aces, who score the most points per game (91.8) and give up the second fewest (77.5). The Lynx surrender league highs in threes attempted (26.4) and threes made per game (9.1), so Las Vegas figures to have plenty of open looks Sunday.

Minnesota is still without a quartet of contributors, so Tiffany Mitchell, Kayla McBride, Napheesa Collier, Bridget Carleton and Dorka Juhasz figure to make up the first five again, while Nikolina Milic, Lindsay Allen and Rachel Banham lead the bench unit. Collier leads the team in points (20.7) and is second in rebounds per game (7.0). McBride is second in scoring with 14.3 points per game, while Shepard is a double-double threat every game and paces the Lynx in rebounds (9.1) and assists (4.3) per game.

A'ja Wilson (19.5 ppg, 8.6 rpg and 2.0 bpg), Jackie Young (20.5 ppg, 2.9 apg and 1.7 spg), Kelsey Plum (15.4 ppg, 4.2 apg, 1.1 spg) and Chelsea Gray (13.5 ppg, 6.2 apg and 1.8 spg) continue to lead the way for Las Vegas, while Candace Parker and Alysha Clark handle secondary roles. Cayla George and Kierstan Bell are also involved as depth options, but their playing time will diminish when Riquna Williams is cleared to suit up again.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

DraftKings

Collier has scored at least 24 points in four of her last five, averaging 24.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.6 steals during that stretch. Aside from a few blunders, Boston has taken the league by storm as a rookie, posting 15.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 blocks per game. Gray has been a rock to start the year for Vegas, posting 13.5 points and a career-best 6.2 assists per game.

Value Plays

Stevens has drawn back-to-back starts and is a consistent producer when on the floor. Vivians is coming off a season-high 17-point performance and has played at least 15 minutes seven times this season.

FanDuel

With Sabrina Ionescu likely out, Stewart should see all the usage she can handle. Austin already has five double-doubles this season and is due for a bounce-back performance after a pair of duds. Ogwumike has been a star for LA thus far, posting 19.7 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals per game.

Value Plays

Thomas is still limited while working her way back from an ACL injury, but she played a season-high 19 minutes last time out and should continue to carve out a larger role as the campaign moves along. Mitchell struggled last time out, but she's scored in double figures in seven of her last nine appearances, averaging 11.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists during that stretch.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.