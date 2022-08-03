WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Wednesday, August 3

The nightcap features a powerhouse Storm club versus a Lynx squad that picked up a pair of wins to move past a previous three-game losing streak. Minnesota is fighting for one of the final playoff spots but faces a tough road to get there, taking on the Storm twice over the last five games. Neither team is facing any new injuries or absences to plan around, so there shouldn't be many rotational surprises barring an unexpected scratch Wednesday.

WNBA DFS Value Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel

Top 5 DraftKings

PLAYER POS TEAM OPP ML O/U SPRD TM/P SAL FPTS VAL Kristy Wallace G ATL IND -390 159.5 -9 84.25 4500 17.47 3.9 Naz Hillmon F ATL IND -390 159.5 -9 84.25 7800 29.6 3.8 Katie Lou Samuelson G LA @NY 220 163.5 6.5 78.5 7000 24.94 3.6 Erica Wheeler G ATL IND -390 159.5 -9 84.25 8300 29.51 3.6 Destanni Henderson G IND @ATL 301 159.5 9 75.25 6000 21.51 3.6

Top 5 FanDuel

PLAYER POS TEAM OPP ML O/U SPRD TM/P SAL FPTS VAL Erica Wheeler G ATL IND -390 159.5 -9 84.25 5000 29.23 5.8 Naz Hillmon F ATL IND -390 159.5 -9 84.25 5100 29.46 5.8 Katie Lou Samuelson G LA @NY 220 163.5 6.5 78.5 4500 24.72 5.5 Destanni Henderson G IND @ATL 301 159.5 9 75.25 3900 20.85 5.3 Danielle Robinson G IND @ATL 301 159.5 9 75.25 4400 21.96 5

at New York Liberty (-6.5) Los Angeles Sparksat New York Liberty(-6.5)

Injury Report - Sparks vs. Liberty

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Los Angeles

Name Pos Injury Status Return Chiney Ogwumike F Face OUT 8/5/2022 Kristi Toliver G Calf OUT 8/5/2022 Rae Burrell G Knee OUT 8/16/2022 Amanda Zahui B. C Undisclosed OFS 4/1/2023

New York

Name Pos Injury Status Return Betnijah Laney G Knee OUT 8/6/2022 Nyara Sabally F Undisclosed OFS 4/1/2023 Kylee Shook F Personal OFS 5/1/2023 Sika Kone F Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Sparks vs. Liberty

Los Angeles

New York

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Sparks and Liberty are one of two contests to open the night and will run it back following a dominating 29-point win by New York on Tuesday. The Liberty seem to have come into their own of late, winning three of their last four contests, including one over the Chicago Sky. On the flip side, Los Angeles has dropped four straight games to even up the record between the two clubs at 12-18 with just a couple of weeks remaining in the regular season.

Los Angeles was down Kristi Toliver on Tuesday and lost Chiney Ogwumike mid-game due to a facial injury and it's unclear if either of the two will be able to make the quick turnaround for Wednesday's rematch. If not, that could put the Sparks in a tough spot in terms of rotational depth. The Sparks would presumably turn to Jordin Canada for additional work again if Toliver sits, while Lexie Brown and Olivia Nelson-Ododa would presumably be the two factors to grab some extra minutes, along with Nneka Oguwmike, should Chiney sit. Sykes missed the first game against the Liberty but took advantage of her opportunities Tuesday, collecting 19 points, six rebounds, three assists and a pair of steals while matching a season high of 17 shot attempts. Nneka Ogwumike hasn't been particularly effective from a fantasy perspective in her two games against New York, though she may be counted on for heavy minutes in this one. Lexie Brown is one who didn't have a great showing last night but posted one of her better efforts of the season against New York in the only other previous matchup, compiling eight points, four assists, four steals, three rebounds and a block, so there's some potential fantasy value there.

The Liberty are eagerly awaiting the return of Betnijah Laney for the stretch run, but she's still not quite ready to make her debut Wednesday. That being said, her return doesn't seem to be too far off. The Liberty's big guns showed up in the contest, with Sabrina Ionescu dropping 31 points over 24 minutes and Natasha Howard compiling a 24-point, 11-rebound double-double in just 23. It will likely be difficult for the Sparks to stop the pair again Wednesday, though there may be a more concerted effort to prevent the two from beating them. Marine Johannes has shown well in her two games against the Sparks, but she's notably moved to a bench role since the first time the two clubs squared off in early July, when she tallied 17 points. She should still log over 20 minutes, so there's still potential for some fantasy value from her. Han Xu is another player who has fared well against Los Angeles, averaging 11.5 points, 5.0 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

Indiana Fever at Atlanta Dream (-9.0)

Injury Report - Fever vs. Dream

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Indiana

Name Pos Injury Status Return Kelsey Mitchell G Foot OFS 10/1/2022 Bernadett Hatar C Knee OFS 2/1/2023 Chelsey Perry F Personal OFS 2/1/2023 Florencia Chagas G Personal OFS 5/1/2023

Atlanta

2022 WNBA Stats - Fever vs. Dream

Indiana

Atlanta

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Fever and Dream are two clubs that have been on a downward spiral of late. Indiana has dropped 14 straight and haven't managed to keep many of them particularly close, losing each of the last four and six of the last seven by double digits. Atlanta has dropped two straight on its home floor and four in a row overall. The Dream did keep two of the four losses within single digits but couldn't get much going offensively against the Wings on Saturday. Despite that, the Dream remain the heaviest favorite on the night and sports one of the higher ex[ected totals (83.8) as a result.

Atlanta will be down some firepower for this contest with Tiffany Hayes and Monique Billings set to join Nia Coffey on the sidelines due to injury. Hayes had been a key contributor for Atlanta since making her season debut in late June, averaging 17.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. Rhyne Howard should be the primary focus to pick up the scoring slack in her absence. After a tough stretch from the field, Howard took a pair of games off in the middle of the month to rest a shoulder injury and she's returned rejuvenated. In the four games since returning from the injury, Howard has compiled 19.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest. She's averaged 18.8 shot attempts per game in that span, including a 30-attempt effort against the Storm on July 24. Two other players who stand to gain additional playing time from Hayes' absence are Kristy Wallace and Aari McDonald, who both saw increased run following Hayes'early departure Sunday. Naz Hillmon should continue to log big minutes in lieu of Monique Billings. Howard has fared particularly well in her previous three showings against Indiana, averaging 22.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.0 steals per contest. Two of Erica Wheeler's better fantasy outputs this season also came against Indiana.

For the Fever, things can't get much worse at the moment. The club will be without cornerstone Kelsey Mitchell for the remainder of the season, which has resulted in Tiffany Mitchell, Lexie Hull and Destanni Henderson seeing added playing time. Henderson, in particular, has thrived off the bench in the last two games, recording double-digit scoring efforts in both contests. Nalyssa Smith played a season-low 22 minutes the last time the two clubs met, turning the ball over a season-high five times. That being said, she recorded 18 points and six boards the previous contest and is coming off of an 18-point, 13-rebound double-double against the Aces last time out. Emily Engstler played two of her better games of the season against the Dream, while Lexie Hull finished with double digits in the fantasy points column despite playing just 10 minutes in an earlier meeting.

Minnesota Lynx at Seattle Storm (-6.5)

Injury Report - Lynx vs. Storm

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Damiris Dantas C Personal OUT 8/7/2022 Napheesa Collier F Personal OUT 8/7/2022

Seattle

Name Pos Injury Status Return Mercedes Russell F Head OFS 8/16/2022

2022 WNBA Stats - Lynx vs. Storm

Minnesota

Seattle

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The nightcap features a powerhouse Storm club versus a Lynx squad that picked up a pair of wins to move past a previous three-game losing streak. Minnesota is fighting for one of the final playoff spots but faces a tough road to get there, taking on the Storm twice over the last five games. Neither team is facing any new injuries or absences to plan around, so there shouldn't be many rotational surprises barring an unexpected scratch Wednesday.

Sylvia Fowles logged 22 minutes in her only showing against the Storm to open up 2022 and posted 16 points, four rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block. However, Jessica Sheppard has averaged a near double-double (10.5 points, 9.0 rebounds), suggesting there is a spot here for Fowles to make her mark down low as well. Kayla McBride is a player who thrived in her lone showing against the Strom, compiling 20 points, four boards, three assists and a steal to give her one of her better fantasy outings of the season. McBride may need to put up sizable totals again for the Lynx to keep pace with the high-powered Seattle squad.

On Seattle's side, there's also nothing much new to expect. With health intact for the most part, the rotation has sorted itself out since the acquisition of Tina Charles, with Charles moving into a starting role and Ezi Magbegor moving to the bench. Magbegor's play has fallen off considerably of late and she hasn't posted the best showings against the Lynx anyway. Breanna Stewart neared a season-high total with 29 points the last time these two clubs met, falling a pair of boards shy of a double-double. Sue Bird also performed well in her lone appearance against the Lynx in the season opener, totaling a still season-high nine assists to go along with 11 points, two rebounds, two steals and a block over 22 minutes. She's also coming off of a pair of solid showings against Washington. Gabby Williams posted eight assists and 10 rebounds in Bird's absence last time against Minnesota, but she seems unlikely to repeat that effort with Bird available.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

Howard has picked up the pace again since returning from her shoulder injury and the absence of Tiffany Hayes likely means more reliance on the rookie to put up big numbers.

Bird posted a season-high nine assists in the first go around versus the Lynx and Gabby Williams racked them up in her absence last time out. I anticipate a similarly large assist total, which should boost Bird's fantasy output again.

Howard is a force down low the Sparks aren't prepared to deal with. This is especially true with Liz Cambage out of the picture and Chiney Ogwumike unavailable due to a facial injury.

