WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Wednesday, July 10

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

WNBA Schedule Today

New York Liberty at Connecticut Sun

Washington Mystics at Indiana Fever

Atlanta Dream at Chicago Sky

Las Vegas Aces at Seattle Storm

Dallas Wings at Phoenix Mercury

RotoWire NBA DFS Tools

WNBA News

WNBA Lineup Optimizer

Daily Matchups (Vegas Odds, Team Efficiency, Pace, Opposing Stats)

WNBA Daily Lineups

Value Report

Team Trends

Opponent Averages

New York Liberty at Connecticut Sun

Line: Liberty -2

O/U: 156.5

Injury Report - Liberty vs. Sun

Note: All return dates are just estimates

New York

Name Pos Injury Status Return Nyara Sabally F Back GTD 7/10/2024 Betnijah Laney-Hamilton F Knee OUT 7/11/2024 Rebekah Gardner G Achilles OFS 4/1/2025 Kaitlyn Davis F Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025



Connecticut

Name Pos Injury Status Return Moriah Jefferson G Ankle OUT 7/16/2024 Leila Lacan G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025 Abbey Hsu G Not Injury Related OUT 5/1/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Liberty and the Sun are tied for the WNBA's best record at 17-4. In their last matchup on June 8, the Liberty came out on top in an 82-75 victory. However, a month has passed since this meeting, meaning that Wednesday's contest will feature two of the league's heavyweights looking to claim first place in the standings.

Despite losing their most recent game, the Liberty are 8-2 over their last 10 contests. New York boasts one of the league's deadliest offenses, ranking second in points per game (86.7), assists (23.0), rebounds (36.0) and field-goal percentage (45.2). Their star trio of Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones and Sabrina Ionescu are combining for 54.3 points, 22.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per contest.

To combat the Liberty's potent offense, the Sun sport the best defense in the league, allowing just 72.8 points per game. At the core of the team's success is Alyssa Thomas, who averages a league-leading 7.9 assists to go along with 11.9 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals. However, DeWanna Bonner is the team's leading scorer at 16.9 points per contest. The Sun have lost only two games at home this season, with one being the previously-mentioned defeat to the Liberty.

Washington Mystics at Indiana Fever

Line: Fever -5.5

O/U: 167.5

Injury Report - Mystics vs. Fever

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Washington

Name Pos Injury Status Return Brittney Sykes G Foot OUT 8/15/2024 Karlie Samuelson G Hand OUT 8/15/2024 Shakira Austin C Hip OUT 8/15/2024 Nastja Claessens G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025 Bernadett Hatar C Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025



Indiana

Name Pos Injury Status Return Temi Fagbenle F Thumb OUT 7/12/2024

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

In contrast to the previous matchup, the Fever (9-13) and Mystics (5-17) both currently have losing records, with Washington tied with Dallas for worst in the WNBA. In the last two meetings between these teams, the Fever have come out on top by an average margin of victory of 4.5 points. An average of 168.5 points were scored between these two games, which could foreshadow another high-scoring battle Wednesday.

The Fever have played winning basketball as of late, producing a 6-4 record over their last 10 games. Additionally, their 5-4 record at home provides even more optimism for a positive result against Washington. Along with the improved play of Aliyah Boston, Caitlin Clark has really found her footing in the WNBA. Not only does the rookie sensation rank second in the league in assists per game at 7.4, but she also recorded the first-ever triple-double by a rookie Saturday against the Liberty.

The Mystics have also somewhat managed to right the ship recently, going 5-5 over their last 10 contests after starting the season 0-12. Washington's biggest problem throughout the year has been scoring the ball, as the team's 78.5 points per contest rank second-to-last. With long-term injuries to Shakira Austin (hip), Brittney Sykes (foot), and Karlie Samuelson (hand), Ariel Atkins' 14.5 points per game currently leads the team in scoring.

Atlanta Dream at Chicago Sky

Line: Sky -6

O/U: 157.5

Injury Report - Dream vs. Sky

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Atlanta



Chicago

Name Pos Injury Status Return Elizabeth Williams F Knee OUT 5/1/2025 Nikolina Milic C Personal OUT 5/1/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Sky (8-12) and the Dream (7-13) sit right next to each other in the standings at eighth and ninth, respectively. The two teams have split the season series at 1-1 so far, but Chicago came out on top 85-77 in the most recent clash on July 2. Despite these two squads being more defensively oriented, the last two matchups have had an average combined score of 165.5.

The Sky currently occupy the final playoff spot in the league but are 4-6 over their last 10 outings. Despite ranking just ninth in points scored per game at 79.4, Chicago's 36.4 rebounds per contest are a league-best mark. Rookie phenom Angel Reese is a large contributor to this, as her 11.9 boards per game lead the WNBA. Over her last 10 outings, Reese has also averaged 16.3 points on 47.9 percent shooting from the field.

The Dream's season has begun to spiral out of control recently, as they have lost four consecutive contests and eight of their last 10. Injuries to Aerial Powers (calf), Rhyne Howard, (ankle) and Jordin Canada (finger) have completely derailed the team's offense. Even with Allisha Gray and Tina Charles combining for 30.2 points per game, the Dream's 75.9 points per contest as a team ranks last in the WNBA.

Las Vegas Aces at Seattle Storm

Line: Aces -5

O/U: 173.5

Injury Report - Aces vs. Storm

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Las Vegas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Megan Gustafson C Illness OUT 7/12/2024 Elizabeth Kitley C Knee OFS 5/1/2025

Seattle

Name Pos Injury Status Return Mackenzie Holmes F Knee OFS 5/1/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The clash between the Storm (14-7) and Aces (13-7) is another matchup of teams right next to each other in the standings, with Seattle in fourth and Las Vegas in fifth. The Aces are one of the WNBA's hottest teams while the Storm have been excelling all season. The two teams have split the season series at 1-1, with the Aces coming out victorious 94-83 in their most recent meeting on June 19. With the league's two highest-paced offenses, Wednesday's contest will likely end up being a shootout.

The Storm are a very well-balanced team, as their 84.1 points per game scored and 77.9 allowed rank third and fourth in the league, respectively. Seattle has four players averaging double-digit points: Jewell Loyd (19.9), Nneka Ogwumike (17.5), Skylar Diggins-Smith (13.9) and Ezi Magbegor (13.4). Magbegor is also a big part of the team's stout defense, averaging 2.6 blocks per contest. If the Storm have any weakness, it is that their 30.1 team three-point percentage is the worst in the WNBA.

The Aces boast the league's most potent offense, scoring 89.4 points per game. While this is partly due to Las Vegas leading the league in pace, their 108.2 offensive rating also tops the WNBA. The return of Chelsea Gray from a lower leg injury seems to have energized the Aces, as they've won seven of their last eight contests since she has returned to action. Undoubtedly, A'ja Wilson is the team's best player, and arguably the league's, as her averages of 27.0 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.7 blocks rank first, second and first. Jackie Young and Kelsey Plum are also contributors, as Plum's 3.2 three-pointers made per game lead the league.

Dallas Wings at Phoenix Mercury

Line: Mercury -8.5

O/U: 174.5

Injury Report - Wings vs. Mercury

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Dallas

Phoenix

Name Pos Injury Status Return Rebecca Allen F Back GTD 7/10/2024 Diana Taurasi G Lower Leg OUT 7/12/2024 Charisma Osborne G Lower Leg OUT 7/12/2024

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

With Phoenix (11-10) sitting at sixth in the standings and Dallas (5-17) tied for last, this, on paper, is the most lopsided of any of Wednesday's matchups. The Mercury have won two of their previous three meetings with the Wings this year, with the latest being a 104-96 victory on July 3. Each of these games has been high-scoring, as the teams have combined for a staggering 195.3 average points.

The Mercury's 83.0 points per game rank fourth in the WNBA, while their 84.9 points allowed comes in ninth. With Diana Taurasi (lower leg) out, the Mercury will likely need Kahleah Copper to shoulder an even larger offensive load. Copper is enjoying a breakout season, averaging 22.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 32.1 minutes. Brittney Griner has also put up strong performances since returning to action, as her average of 19.4 points across 11 appearances is second on the team.

The Wings have struggled all year and are just 2-8 in their last 10 outings. Specifically, the Wings struggle on the road, winning just two of their 13 road games. While the Wings' 89.2 points per game allowed rank last in the WNBA, their 81.0 points per game scored comes in at sixth. Arike Ogunbowale is the team's focal point, as her average of 23.1 points is second in the league. Natasha Howard has also been a steady contributor, averaging 16.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.2 steals across her 10 appearances.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

FanDuel

Wilson hardly ever has a bad game and has averaged 28.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.5 steals, 2.5 blocks and 1.5 assists across her previous two outings against Seattle. Charles has scored double-digit points in each of her last nine appearances and has tallied four double-doubles over that span. The Aces allow the fifth-most points per game to forwards at 26.4, and with Seattle and Las Vegas being the top two in fastest pace in the WNBA, Horston should have ample opportunities to fill up the box score.

Value Plays



DraftKings

The Wings allow the second-most points per game to centers (18.6) on 53.9 percent shooting, which presents a favorable matchup for Griner. Bonner is on a hot streak, averaging 19.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals across her last five outings. At this price, Mabrey's consistent playmaking gives her a safe floor with the potential to break out of her shooting slump against a reeling Dream squad.