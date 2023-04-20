MLB FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our MLB FAAB Factor series.

This FAAB article is in addition to the AL and NL FAAB articles that run Sunday. Bids are based on a $100 FAAB budget. Throughout the season, this column will have two goals:

1. Identify FAAB targets for fantasy managers in leagues with Thursday FAAB.

2. Offer a preview of FAAB targets ahead of Sunday's columns.

Starting Pitcher

Taj Bradley, Rays: Bradley was sent down following his major-league debut against the Red Sox on April 12 but was recalled to start Tuesday. He struck out nine in 5.1 scoreless innings in Cincinnati and will remain in the big-league rotation afterward. Even with Zach Eflin expected to return from a back injury Sunday, Bradley's starting job should be secure given his solid performance and the injuries to other Rays' starters. FAAB: $12

Brandon Pfaadt, Diamondbacks: The Diamondbacks have performed better than expected early in 2023, but a weak spot on their roster was Madison Bumgarner, who sported a 10.26 ERA over his first four starts of the year. Bumgarner was designated for assignment Thursday, and while Tommy Henry will take Bumgarner's rotation spot for now, it wouldn't be surprising to see Pfaadt called up soon. The 24-year-old gave up five runs in 3.2 innings in his first Triple-A start of the year, but he's posted a 2.79 ERA with 10 strikeouts in 9.2 innings over his two outings since then. Pfaadt's big-league debut seems to be drawing closer, and he's worth stashing in most formats. FAAB: $10

Johan Oviedo, Pirates: After stumbling out of the gates in 2023, Oviedo has righted the ship in his last three starts, posting a 0.92 ERA and 0.92 WHIP with 21 strikeouts in 19.2 innings over three outings since then. He owns a 2-1 record over that dominant stretch and has shown plenty of promise early in his first full season with the Pirates. The right-hander's 3.86 FIP suggests he's due for regression at some point, but he can still be a solid fantasy asset this year in terms of both ratios and counting stats. FAAB: $8

Mason Miller, Athletics: Miller was called up to make his major-league debut Wednesday and was relatively successful against a Cubs lineup that had plenty of success throughout their three-game series in Oakland. Miller allowed two runs while striking out five in 4.1 innings against Chicago, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him maintain a spot in the Athletics' rotation. The right-hander has dealt with injuries over the last several years and has only thrown 28.2 career minor-league innings but has a chance to prove himself at the big-league level now that he's healthy. FAAB: $7

Wade Miley, Brewers: Miley's ERA has improved over the last two seasons, and he's gotten off to a hot start in 2023. He's posted a 1.50 ERA and 0.94 WHIP in 18 innings over his first three starts of the year, including a pair of scoreless wins over the Mets and Padres. The 36-year-old performed well with the Cubs last year despite battling injuries. Although he has a strikeout rate of 19.4 percent and an 89.2 mph average fastball velocity, he's solid for fantasy managers looking for ratio help and wins. FAAB: $5

Brad Keller, Royals: Keller has performed better on the road than he has at home early in 2023, but he's still shown overall improvement over his first four starts of the season after posting a 5.24 ERA over the past two campaigns. While the right-hander's sample this year is limited, he's generated a 3.00 ERA and 1.29 WHIP in 21 innings over four starts. Keller is a somewhat inconsistent option, but he's still had decent ratios to begin the season. FAAB: $3

Relief Pitcher

A.J. Puk, Marlins: Puk earned the Marlins' first save of the season and has picked up saves in his last two appearances. The southpaw worked mainly as a setup man in Oakland last year but has converted all three of his save chances in 2023 while posting a 1.13 ERA and 0.88 WHIP in eight innings over seven outings to begin the year. Miami also has Dylan Floro and Tanner Scott available for ninth-inning work if Puk struggles at some point, but Puk has been the preferred closer over the first few weeks of the season. FAAB: $9

Jose Quijada, Angels: The Angels have also used a closer-by-committee approach early in 2023, with Quijada picking up three saves compared to two for Carlos Estevez. Both pitchers have been effective, but Quijada has been slightly more dominant, tossing seven scoreless innings over seven appearances en route to four holds to go with his three saves. The southpaw earned just three saves last season but has pitched in many more high-leverage situations to begin the 2023 campaign. FAAB: $8

Adam Ottavino, Mets: While David Robertson was expected to see most ninth-inning work after Edwin Diaz sustained a season-ending knee injury during the World Baseball Classic, Ottavino has also seen his fair share of save chances this year. Ottavino has converted all three of his save chances while also picking up two holds, posting a 2.25 ERA and 1.13 WHIP in eight innings over nine appearances. The 37-year-old has never earned more than 11 saves in any season, but he's firmly in the mix for ninth-inning work this year. FAAB: $6

Jose Alvarado, Phillies: The Phillies have used a committee-based approach for closing duties this year, but Alvarado has been firmly in the mix, converting two of his three save chances over eight appearances. Seranthony Dominguez and Craig Kimbrel have also worked in the ninth inning, but Alvarado's overall results have been encouraging, as he's posted a 1.08 ERA and 0.48 WHIP with 18 strikeouts in 8.1 innings. Alvarado's value improves significantly in fantasy leagues using Saves + Holds, but he's also a decent consideration for those in leagues that only score saves despite being in a committee. FAAB: $5

Brad Boxberger, Cubs: The Cubs didn't have any save situations during their three-game series in Oakland, but Boxberger picked up his first save of 2023 against the Dodgers on Sunday after Michael Fulmer blew his last two save chances. Over his first seven appearances this season, Boxberger has posted a 1.42 ERA and 0.95 WHIP in 6.1 innings. While it's not yet clear whether the 34-year-old will take over as the Cubs' primary closer in the long run, he's been a more reliable option than Fulmer over the last few weeks. FAAB: $5

Catcher

Shea Langeliers, Athletics: The Athletics are off to a historically poor start this year, but Langeliers has shown glimpses of production while serving as the team's primary catcher. He has four multi-hit performances over 15 games, hitting .250 with three home runs, eight runs and eight RBI. The 25-year-old isn't a must-add player in most formats, but he's at least worth considering in deeper leagues for managers needing some output at catcher. FAAB: $1

First Base

Matt Mervis, Cubs: Viable pickups at first base are somewhat limited this week, so it's worth considering Mervis, one of the Cubs' top prospects. Although the Cubs have exceeded expectations early in 2023, the team hasn't had much production from Trey Mancini, Eric Hosmer and Edwin Rios at first base. Mervis has been dominating at Triple-A Iowa this year, slashing .267/.426/.533 with three homers, 16 runs and 13 RBI. It wouldn't be surprising to see the Cubs call Mervis up sooner than later, and he should have the opportunity for consistent playing time once he's in the majors. Fantasy managers adding him now can get a slight FAAB discount if they can spare a bench spot until he's called up. FAAB: $9

Connor Joe, Pirates: The Pirates have also performed better than expected in 2023, and Joe has been able to carve out consistent time in the lineup. The 30-year-old has hit .340 with a homer, 10 runs, five RBI and a steal. Joe is currently just a consideration for deeper leagues, as he hasn't displayed much power or speed potential in past seasons. However, he's had little trouble crossing the plate and has had solid ratios early in the year. FAAB: $2

Second Base

Taylor Walls, Rays: Walls dealt with an elbow injury earlier this year but has performed well since returning from a four-game absence, hitting .364 with three home runs, a triple, two doubles, 10 runs, six RBI and a stolen base over his last six matchups. The 26-year-old isn't yet an everyday player for Tampa Bay, but he has enough defensive versatility to give him his fair share of playing time while also propping up his fantasy value. Walls hit just .172 last year but has been a much more reliable contributor early in 2023. FAAB: $5

Mauricio Dubon, Astros: Dubon began the year as a part-time player for Houston but has put together a 14-game hitting streak in which he's hit .339 with three doubles, 12 runs and three RBI. The 28-year-old has started the last 10 games and has led off in the last five matchups. His playing time will decrease once Jose Altuve (thumb) returns from the injured list, but that's still weeks away, so Dubon can provide help with batting average and runs for fantasy managers in deeper leagues. FAAB: $3

Third Base

Brett Baty, Mets: Baty progressed rapidly in the minors and began the year at Triple-A Syracuse with a 1.386 OPS with five home runs, 15 RBI, nine runs and two steals over nine games. He was rewarded with a big-league call-up Monday and has started two of the last three games for the Mets. The 23-year-old has gotten off to a slow start, going just 1-for-8 with an RBI, a walk and two strikeouts, but he should have plenty of opportunities to contribute in the majors, especially against right-handed pitchers. One of Baty's biggest struggles has been putting the ball in the air, but if he can reduce his groundball rate, he has enough pop in his bat to make an impact in the majors as a rookie. FAAB: $18

Patrick Wisdom, Cubs: Wisdom has hit 25-plus homers in the last two seasons, and he's tied for the major-league lead with eight home runs to begin the 2023 campaign. His ratios and strikeout issues have been his most significant concerns in previous years, but he's hit .279 with 15 runs and 15 RBI despite his 31.3 percent strikeout rate early this season. Wisdom has been one of the hottest hitters in baseball over the last week, but his strikeout percentage remains concerning, and he may lose out on some playing time once Christopher Morel returns to the big leagues. Still, despite his shortcomings, he'll likely remain a solid power source. FAAB: $6

Jake Burger, White Sox: Burger has also had plenty of pop in his bat recently, homering four times over the last six games. The 27-year-old's increased playing time has come with Yoan Moncada on the injured list with a back injury, and Moncada isn't expected to return by the end of this week. Burger has been a boom-or-bust fantasy option despite his stellar power, but he's still worth some consideration, especially if he's able to maintain some at-bats after Moncada returns. FAAB: $4

Shortstop

Zach Neto, Angels: Neto didn't play above Double-A in the minors but was called up over the weekend after he slashed .444/.559/.815 with three homers, 10 runs, 10 RBI and three steals over seven Double-A games to begin the 2023 campaign. The 22-year-old was a first-round pick less than a year ago, but he should have plenty of opportunities at shortstop this year. He's hit just .158 over his first five big-league games and could have ups and downs this year given his lack of experience, but he has the potential to be a fairly well-rounded fantasy contributor. FAAB: $8

Rodolfo Castro, Pirates: Castro alternated starts over the first seven games of the year but has been a more consistent presence in the lineup since Oneil Cruz hit the injured list with a fractured fibula. He's performed well in his increased role, hitting .400 with two home runs, three doubles, eight RBI and seven runs in his last nine games. The 23-year-old hit just .224 over 102 major-league games across the last two seasons, but he's been able to reach base consistently recently and is worth considering in deeper leagues. FAAB: $3

Outfield

Joey Gallo, Twins: Gallo recently spent time on the 10-day injured list with a right intercostal strain, but he returned to the lineup Wednesday against Boston and went 2-for-5 with a three-run homer. The 29-year-old hit below .200 in each of the last three seasons but has been more effective to begin his time in Minnesota, hitting .304 with four home runs, 10 RBI and five runs over eight games. The power has always been there for Gallo, but he's been a more well-rounded contributor early in 2023. FAAB: $7

Brandon Marsh, Phillies: Marsh was traded from the Angels to the Phillies last year and has been a solid contributor to begin his first full year in Philadelphia. The 25-year-old is slashing .368/.419/.737 with three home runs, three triples, six doubles, 11 runs, 11 RBI and a steal this year despite starting primarily against right-handed pitchers. He's claimed a spot in the heart of Philadelphia's order, and even if he remains in the strong side of a platoon, he's been a well-rounded fantasy player early in 2023. FAAB: $6

Andrew McCutchen, Pirates: McCutchen returned to the Pirates during the offseason after playing elsewhere over the last five years, and he's had a hot start during his homecoming. Over 17 games, the 36-year-old has slashed .310/.417/.586 with four homers, 10 runs, nine RBI and three stolen bases. He had single-digit steals in the last four seasons but seems to have benefitted from the larger bases in 2023. McCutchen may regress at some point, but he's performed well with a consistent spot near the top of the order so far this year. FAAB: $5

Josh Lowe, Rays: Lowe has hit in the bottom half of the Rays' order and has started exclusively against right-handed pitchers, but he's been a solid contributor at the plate, slashing .362/.412/.745 with four home runs, six doubles, 13 RBI, 11 runs and three stolen bases over 14 games. The 25-year-old hit just .221 over 52 major-league games last year, but he's been a well-rounded fantasy contributor early in 2023 despite being in the strong side of a platoon. FAAB: $5