NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our NL FAAB Factor series.

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

If you have questions on players, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

Starting Pitchers

Brandon Pfaadt, Diamondbacks: Arizona and Madison Bumgarner seem destined for a divorce. He's been an absolute disaster from both a performance (7.90 ERA and 2.12 WHIP) and skills perspective (8:11 K:BB, 2.0 HR/9) in three turns through the rotation early this season. On top of that, Bumgarner and the team have both alluded to injuries hampering him, which seems to be a convenient excuse to move out of the rotation. Also convenient, Pfaadt has mirrored Bumgarner's throwing schedule while with Triple-A Reno. It's a speculation play for now, but Pfaadt's promotion and inclusion in the rotation seem to only be a matter of time. 12-team mixed: No; 15-team mixed: $1; NL-only: $5

Drey Jameson, Diamondbacks: Jameson was included in last week's column, but the context of why he's a worthy pickup has changed. While we have to speculate on Pfaadt, Jameson already has his rotation spot locked in due to the injury to Zach Davies (oblique). Because he started the season in the bullpen, he's still ramping up but he did throw 54 pitches and completed four innings last time out. Jameson has a tough two-step this week (@STL, vs. SD), but should get enough volume to offer value even with the expectation he's not yet completely ready for a full workload. 12-team mixed: $3; 15-team mixed: $6; NL-only: likely rostered, but if not $15

Johan Oviedo, Pittsburgh: Oviedo has arguably been Pittsburgh's second-best starter behind Mitch Keller to begin the season. He was roughed up early in his first start at Boston, but has since allowed one earned run across 13.1 innings over two additional appearances to go with a 15:1 K:BB. That's almost certainly secured Oviedo a long-term role in the big-league rotation, though patience may be required as his next two starts line up to be at Colorado and against the Dodgers. 12-team mixed: $0; 15-team mixed: $1; NL-only: $6

Jared Shuster, Atlanta: Shuster projects to make a spot start Tuesday at San Diego, which isn't a matchup to be excited about. He's also struggled in his first two MLB starts (8 ER across 8.2 IP, 5:9 K:BB). That's not the best way to start a writeup for a potential FAAB pickup, but Shuster boasts considerable pedigree, strong team context and at least a short-term role as we await the return of Max Fried (hamstring). 12-team mixed: No; 15-team mixed: $0; NL-only: $1

Michael Soroka, Atlanta: For those seeking a longer-term solution without the potential for an immediate impact, Soroka is a worthy stash candidate. His return from two Achilles injuries is no longer hypothetical as he threw four innings with Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday. Assuming no more bad injury luck, Soroka should return to Atlanta's rotation relatively soon while either filling in for someone else or bumping Bryce Elder. 12-team mixed: $0; 15-team mixed: $1; NL-only: $4

Michael Grove, Dodgers: Grove carried some hype after we learned Ryan Pepiot (oblique) would be sidelined to start the campaign primarily due to the fact the former had a decent amount of pedigree and came through the Dodgers' system. His first two starts were fairly disastrous, but he settled in against the Cubs on Saturday by only allowing one earned run across 5.2 innings while giving up two hits and two walks to go along with six strikeouts. Assuming Grove stays on schedule, he'll take his next turns through the rotation at the Cubs and at the Pirates. He also should have a pretty clear runway for at least those two starts as Pepiot has yet to resume throwing and Bobby Miller is still working his way back from shoulder soreness. 12-team mixed: $0; 15-team mixed: $1; NL-only: Likely rostered

Luke Weaver, Reds: It was announced Saturday Weaver would take over Connor Overton's (elbow) spot in the Cincinnati rotation. Setting aside a terrible 2022 season, Weaver has shown flashes of promise as recently as 2021, and the Reds have little to lose by giving him a test run. He's lined up to draw the Rays and Rangers in his first two outings, which does dent his potential appeal. 12-team mixed: No; 15-team mixed: $1; 12-team NL-only: $3

Noah Davis, Rockies: Davis is the projected starter for Sunday against the Mariners. At the time of drafting, the result of that start is unknown, though the likeliest outcome is that it doesn't go particularly well. Davis has produced poor results since hitting the upper levels of the minors, where both Hartford and Albuquerque are hitter-friendly environments. In leagues where having a role is valuable, it's worth at least seeing how things go for Davis as he's projected to stick in the absence of German Marquez (forearm). 12-team mixed: No; 15-team mixed: No; NL-only: $0

Colin Rea, Brewers: The Brewers gave Janson Junk a chance to take over Brandon Woodruff's spot, but he pitched poorly and was subsequently optioned to Triple-A Nashville. That left Rea with an opportunity, and he'll have the chance to stick in the rotation after only giving up one earned run across 5.2 innings Thursday at San Diego. His track record suggests the excellent results won't stick. 12-team mixed: No; 15-team mixed: No; NL-only: $1

Jake Woodford, Cardinals: Woodford is on borrowed time with Adam Wainwright (groin) ramping up. It's also probably a week late for the best opportunity to stream him as he shut down the Pirates on Friday in a no-decision. Woodford has posted a 5.65 ERA and 1.74 WHIP with an uninspiring 11:5 K:BB across 14.1 innings, but has consistently maintained a high groundball rate and that gives him the chance to limit the damage most times he takes the mound. 12-team mixed: No; 15-team mixed: $0; NL-only: $1

Matthew Liberatore, Cardinals: If Wainwright suffers a setback or is otherwise slowed, it's likely the Cardinals would turn to Liberatore. After his prospect stock took a hit in recent seasons, he's gotten off to a tremendous start with Triple-A Memphis (17 IP, 2 ER, 24:7 K:BB) and seemingly reasserted himself as a significant part of the team's future plans. For now, Liberatore is only a speculation play. 12-team mixed: No; 15-team mixed: No; NL-only: $1

Relief Pitchers

Brandon Hughes/Brad Boxberger, Cubs: Hughes returned from the injured list Saturday. Michael Fulmer has blown his last two save chances, so suddenly it's not out of the question that the closer role becomes up for grabs sooner rather than later. Hughes received some split of saves across the second half of the 2022 season, so he could factor into the picture along with Brad Boxberger and Fulmer. Boxberger- 12-team mixed: $0; 15-team mixed: $2; NL-only: $5; Hughes - 12-team mixed: No: 15-team mixed: $1; NL-only: $3

Brad Hand, Rockies: Pierce Johnson is the primary closer in Colorado, though he imploded to take the loss last time out. He's allowed runs in two of his five appearances and has walked four across 4.2 innings. While Johnson has notched three saves, his skills suggest he hasn't done so in particularly convincing fashion. Daniel Bard (personal) remains out, which would leave Hand as the likely next man up if the team were to make a change in the ninth inning. Hand has only given up one earned run with an 8:3 K:BB across 4.2 frames. 12-team mixed: No; 15-team mixed: $0; NL-only: $3

Tanner Scott, Marlins: Scott earned the save Saturday, though both A.J. Puk and Dylan Floro were likely unavailable. Puk has yet to be used on back-to-back days, so perhaps Scott will sneak in save chances even though he isn't Miami's primary closer. 12-team mixed: No; 15-team mixed: $0; NL-only: $1

Jose Alvarado, Phillies: Alvarado has been a name mentioned quite a bit across industry content this week. He's pitched admirably across 6.1 innings (16:0 K:BB, 1.42 ERA, 0.63 WHIP), but the reality is we have no idea who Philly's closer is. The club has only recorded one save this season, and it went to Craig Kimbrel. Speculating on Alvarado is fine due to his excellent skills, but there are four potential closers in Philly, so keep that in mind when entering bids or setting priorities. 12-team mixed: $0; 15-team mixed: $1; NL-only: $3

Catcher

Joey Bart, Giants : Roberto Perez's (shoulder) season is over, leaving Bart with yet another opportunity to claim the catcher position. He's logged a very minimal sample to this point, but it would be wise to keep expectations in check until he shows glimpses of delivering upon his prospect pedigree. 12-team mixed: 0; 15-team mixed: 2; NL-only: $5

Gary Sanchez, Giants: Sanchez is still at Triple-A Sacramento after joining the team on a minor-league deal late in the spring. He got one step closer to the majors due to the Perez injury, though he's also struggled so far. 12-team mixed: No; 15-team mixed: No; NL-only: $0

First Base

Yuli Gurriel, Marlins: The Marlins' lineup is beat up as both Jorge Soler (back) and Luis Arraez (finger) missed games to close the week and carry ambiguous health statuses moving forward. Gurriel already had the chance to step into the lineup when Avisail Garcia was sidelined, and he should retain opportunity so long as Garrett Cooper shifts from first base to DH to cover for the absence of Soler. Gurriel represents an empty batting average option, but he's at least produced one hit in his first seven games. 12-team mixed: No; 15-team mixed: $0; NL Only: $1

Connor Joe, Pirates: Joe is both the direct and indirect beneficiary of a few injuries in Pittsburgh across the last week. The absence of Oneil Cruz has required Ji Hwan Bae to occasionally cover second base, leaving additional playing time in the outfield. Meanwhile, Ji-Man Choi (ankle) was placed on the IL Saturday to open more opportunities at a combination of DH and first base. The Pirates have multiple options to fill these roles, but Joe has made his case by combining a contact-heavy approach (19.4 K%) with some power upside (.258 ISO) across 36 plate appearances this season. 12-team mixed: $0; 15-team mixed: $2; NL-only (likely rostered): $5

Second Base

Vaughn Grissom, Atlanta: Grissom is the top FAAB option this week from a talent standpoint. He was surprisingly optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett to start the season, though that was due to his glove rather than his bat. With Orlando Arcia (wrist) expected to be out at least through the end of April, Grissom should have the chance to establish himself as a necessary part of Atlanta's lineup. Given the holes the team has in the outfield and at DH, Arcia could return as a utility option and allow Grissom to stick at shortstop. 12-team mixed: $3; 15-team mixed: $7; NL-only: $18

Rodolfo Castro, Pirates: Castro isn't as exciting as Grissom, but his path to playing time is comparable. Since Oneil Cruz (ankle) went down last Sunday, Castro has been in the lineup for four of six games. In those starts, he's gone 7-for-14 with a homer, three runs scored and three RBI. The presence of Mark Mathias is preventing Castro from getting everyday playing time for now, but he's likely to continue to progressively build the trust of the team. 12-team mixed: $0; 15-team mixed: $2; NL-only: $6

Rougned Odor, Padres: The injury issues in San Diego aren't as high-profile as they are in Atlanta or Philly, but the club remains without Fernando Tatis (suspension), David Dahl (quadriceps) and Adam Engel (hamstring). That's opened playing time in right field, some of which has gone to Odor - though the majority has been handled by Jose Azocar. 12-team mixed: No; 15-team mixed: No; NL-only: $0

Shortstop

Edmundo Sosa, Phillies: Sosa became the Phillies' third baseman – he's eligible at both shortstop and third – after Darick Hall (thumb) underwent thumb surgery. He's taken advantage of that opportunity (.408 wOBA, 150 wRC+ in 34 plate appearances), though is now day-to-day with a back injury. If Sosa can can stay healthy, he's shown he can be a decent producer. 12-team mixed: $0; 15-team mixed: $2; NL-only: (likely rostered): $8

Third Base

Brett Baty, Mets: Baty is doing everything in his power to earn a promotion to the majors early this season as he's maintained a .440/.500/.886 line across 42 plate appearances at Triple-A. That's obviously not sustainable, but he boast plenty of pedigree and would immediately become relevant in all league formats upon promotion. Eduardo Escobar is standing in Baty's way at third, though he's only posted a .394 OPS to start the campaign. The Mets can't let him stand in the way much longer. 12-team mixed: No; 15-team mixed: $0; NL-only: $3

Outfield

Sam Hilliard, Atlanta: Hilliard has filled the large-side platoon role for Atlanta while Michael Harris (back) is out. Harris's injury isn't expected to keep him out long, but he's yet to be cleared for live batting practice. Hilliard has experienced major contact issues, but the lineup context and power potential make him a worthwhile pickup. 12-team mixed: No; 15-team mixed: $1; NL-only: $3

Eli White, Atlanta: White has been the short-side platoon partner to Hilliard, meaning he isn't in line for meaningful playing time. He did swipe 12 bags across 117 plate appearances with the Rangers in 2022, so he could be something of a stolen-base specialist while Harris is sidelined. 12-team mixed: No; 15-team mixed: No; NL-only: $0

Jose Azocar, Padres: Azocar has been the primary winner given the injury mess in San Diego mentioned earlier. There are two problems for him, the first of which is that he's proven to be a below-average hitter without much pop over 243 big-league plate appearances. Next, Fernando Tatis is only a few days away from returning and Adam Engel is also working his way back from a hamstring injury. 12-team mixed: No; 15-team mixed: No; NL-only: $0

Adam Engel, Padres: Engel will be a reserve outfielder when he comes back from a hamstring injury, which is expected to come this week. He should stick on the roster and see sporadic playing time, so his fantasy utility is minimal. 12-team mixed: No; 15-team mixed: No; NL-only: $0

Nick Senzel, Reds: Senzel returned from the injured list Thursday to make his season debut. He's managed minimal production in three games since, but the Reds optioned Will Benson to make room for him on the roster. That should leave Senzel with a clear path for playing time, though it's yet to be determined if he can finally take advantage. 12-team mixed: $0; 15-team mixed: $2; NL-only: $7

Garrett Hampson, Marlins: The aforementioned injury to Arraez has opened the door for Hampson. He didn't hit well in Colorado and now calls one of the worst hitter's parks in the league home. Hampson's a stolen-base-only option, but he's proven quite capable in that one area. And his value is directly tied to Arraez's absence.12-team mixed: No; 15-team mixed: No; NL-only: $1

Tucupita Marcano, Pirates: Marcano was the corresponding promotion when Choi went on the IL. He wasn't in the lineup Saturday, and it's reasonable to expect he'll remain primarily in a reserve role. Given Mark Mathias's struggles, it's possible Marcano steals some at-bats, but it's not likely to make him relevant in many formats.12-team mixed: No; 15-team mixed: No; NL-only: $1

Nolan Jones, Rockies: Perhaps surprisingly, Jones didn't make Colorado's roster out of spring training. He proceeded to annihilate PCL pitching early on – even when contextualizing his production for the league – and earned a promotion. He hasn't been in the lineup since, but he's a worthy stash option as he could become an option if Colorado attempts to fix its stagnant offense. 12-team mixed: No; 15-team mixed: No; NL-only: $0

Heliot Ramos, Giants: We close this section with yet another injury-ravaged squad. Mitch Haniger (oblique) could be back soon, but there's no clear timeline for him to do so. Austin Slater (hamstring) and Bryce Johnson (concussion) are also sidelined. Unlike some of the other fill-in options cited, Ramos offers a fair degree of talent. On the other hand, he's likely stuck in a short-side platoon role and could lose his roster spot once any of the Giants' outfielders are activated. 12-team mixed: No; 15-team mixed: No; NL-only: $1

Designated Hitter/UTIL

Mark Mathias, Pirates: Mathias was acquired by the Pirates in the middle of spring training and began the season with Triple-A Indianapolis. He was promoted after the Cruz injury and has received some fairly regular run at second. From there, Mathias has proceeded to collect one hit in 17 plate appearances with a 35 percent strikeout rate. To make matters worse, he's only eligible at DH/UTIL for now. 12-team mixed: No; 15-team mixed: No; NL-only: $0