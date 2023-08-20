NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our NL FAAB Factor series.

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

If you have questions on players, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

STARTING PITCHER

Osvaldo Bido/Andre Jackson, Pirates: Bido is returning to the Pittsburgh rotation Sunday while Jackson earned a second start Friday. The former had been operating out of the bullpen since getting recalled to the majors last week. Through 41 innings in the bigs this season, Bido carries a 5.05 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 37:15 K:BB. Jackson struck out five while allowing three earned runs on five hits and two walks over 3.2 innings in his first start following the promotion. He then gave up two runs on four hits and three walks with six strikeouts across 4.1 innings against Minnesota. Jackson had been pitching out of the bullpen, but could remain a starter the rest of the way. Bido - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5; Jackson - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $7

Zach Davies, Arizona: Davies, out since mid-July due to lower-back inflammation, had a second rehab start Tuesday at Triple-A Reno where he threw 80 pitches, lining up perfectly for a Sunday return. Due to the impending hurricane in Southern California, the D-Backs played a doubleheader Saturday. As a result, Davies will start for Triple-A Reno before likely rejoining Arizona this week. The right-hander allowed seven runs on 11 hits with only two strikeouts in three innings, so he might be required to pitch well before being promoted. Once active, Davies could slot back in at the back end of the rotation. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6 (same return bid)

Robert Gasser, Brewers: Gasser, one of the primary pieces acquired by Milwaukee in the Josh Hader deal, has been rolling his last three starts at Triple-A Nashville. After getting knocked around for a bit in July, he's gone 3-0 with a 2.00 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 29:5 K:BB in 18.0 innings while striking out at least nine in each outing. Gasser looks more like a No. 4 starter based solely on his low-90s fastball velocity and secondary offerings, yet his deceptive left-handed delivery and the ride he gets on his fastball allow the pitch to play up when located. He could be in line for a September promotion. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (early spec call up bid)

Brett Kennedy, Reds: Kennedy is getting a brief look in the Cincinnati rotation as Nick Lodolo (lower leg) completes his minor-league rehab assignment. The latter pitched at Double-A Chattanooga on Tuesday and should move up to Triple-A Louisville for a start before rejoining the Reds. Hunter Greene returned to Cincy on Sunday while Ben Lively is also inching closer. All this means is that Kennedy's start may be just a one-and-done despite only giving up three hits and one walk over five shutout frames Friday. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Joey Lucchesi, Mets: Lucchesi, best known for the "churve", was promoted and started Friday for the Mets. He picked up the win and yielded four hits with two walks over 5.2 scoreless innings and striking out five, but was sent down after the outing. On the Triple-A injured list since mid-July because of a knee issue, Lucchesi looked sharp in two recent rehab starts with High-A Brooklyn. The 30-year-old lefty carries a 4.43 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 17:8 K:BB in 22.1 innings (five starts) this season in the majors, but was better in the minors even with three rough starts before hitting the IL. Lucchesi should be a September call-up. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (future spec bid)

Ryan Pepiot, Dodgers: Pepiot, out with an oblique injury since spring training, put up a 3.97 ERA and 1.17 WHIP alongside a 26:5 K:BB in 22.2 innings with Triple-A Oklahoma City. He was promoted as the 27th man for a doubleheader Saturday for his first major-league appearance of the year. Pepiot allowed a run on three hits and a walk while striking out five over five innings, operating as the bulk reliever after Caleb Ferguson was the opener. With Tony Gonsolin (forearm) done for the year, the replacement in the rotation could come down to Pepiot or Ryan Yarbrough among the options already on the ML roster with Gavin Stone also a possibility. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (up if he starts)

Zach Thompson, Cardinals: St. Louis recalled Thompson to take the place of Steven Matz (lat) on the team's roster and starting rotation. The 25-year-old southpaw struck out eight batters over four innings of one-run ball in a spot start Aug. 6 against the Rockies and carried an overall 3.96 ERA with 34 strikeouts in 25 innings (17 appearances) this season for the Cards. On the flip side, he posted an 8.65 ERA and 2.38 WHIP in 11 appearances (nine start) at Triple-A Memphis. Matz could miss the rest of the season to give Thompson a shot at remaining in the rotation. He compiled a solid first start in Matz's place by allowing two runs on six hits and a walk over five innings Friday while striking out five. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

RELIEF PITCHER

Tejay Antone, Reds: Antone, working his way back from a second Tommy John surgery in 2021 and a setback with a sore right shoulder, is continuing to rehab at Triple-A Louisville. He moved to that level on Aug. 2, but had an outing scratched and didn't make the projected Aug. 19 return to the Reds' bullpen. Once finally activated. Antone could eventually set up for Alexis Diaz, presuming he regains the touch and feel on his off-speed pitches. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5 (same spec return bid)

Trevor Gott, Mets: Gott got the save for the Mets on Thursday. With Adam Ottavino and Brooks Raley both having worked three of the prior four days, manager Buck Showalter had Grant Hartwig pitch the eight and Gott started the ninth to lock down the win, albeit after giving up a pair of singles. After allowing runs in two of his first three appearances as a Met after coming over from Seattle, he's earned his place in the late-inning mix with a 12-appearance scoreless streak where he's posted a 12:3 K:BB through 11.1 innings. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Hunter Harvey, Nationals: Harvey, out since Jul. 17 with a right elbow strain, was activated off the injured list Tuesday. He was closing before being sidelined, though that role has been ably filled by Kyle Finnegan, who Harvey had taken the role from during the year. He's initially being used as a set-up man to Finnegan and could remain there the rest of the season. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (slightly lowered return bid based on role)

Justin Martinez, Diamondbacks: Martinez, promoted Thursday to give the D-Backs a fresh bullpen arm, was thrust into the closer role that evening and notched the save. Closer Paul Sewald had pitched four times in five days coming into Thursday and so had top setup option Kevin Ginkel, making each unavailable. Martinez likely won't receive many - if any more - save chances this year as long as Sewald and Ginkel are healthy and available, making this more of a one-off chance. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5

Shelby Miller, Dodgers: Miller, sidelined since Jun. 14 with neck discomfort, had his minor-league rehab assignment shifted to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday. Prior to be sidelined, he posted a 2.40 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 31:18 K:BB through 30 innings. Miller was scoreless his first three appearances, but had a bobble in his fourth where he gave up three runs in one inning. He'll need to pitch on back-to-back days before he's ready to be activated off the 60-day IL. When that happens, Miller should resume his role towards the back end of the bullpen. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6 (early injury spec return bid0

CATCHER

Gabriel Moreno, Diamondbacks: Moreno, profiled last week, gets another mention as he was officially activated last Sunday. On the injured list from Jul. 22 with left shoulder inflammation, he was dealing with the issue with weeks before he was sidelined. With Carson Kelly waived this past week, Moreno should receive the bulk of the playing time behind the plate supported by Jose Herrera. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (upped injury return bid)

FIRST BASE

Garrett Cooper, Padres: Cooper was starting for the Marlins, but was dealt at the deadline to the Padres after Miami acquired Josh Bell. He had been on the short-side of a platoon with Ji-Man Choi, yet is getting a chance at consistent playing time as the latter landed on the IL with a strained rib. Cooper has slashed .188/.278/.438 over seven contests since the trade and has found his stroke a bit at the plate. Ben Gamel is in the mix for at-bats at DH, but Cooper has regained some of his value. He jammed his wrist Friday, so check his health status before acquiring. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Rowdy Tellez, Brewers: Tellez, profiled last week, is repeated here as he rejoined the Brewers Saturday. Struggling initially in his rehab stint, he showed signs of life his last three games, which was a requirement in manager Craig Counsell's view before activating him. Tellez was slated to return from a forearm injury Jul. 18, but caught his ring finger on his throwing hand between sections of the padded outfield wall while shagging flies in Philly on Jul. 15. He fractured his fingertip and ripped the nail off his finger while requiring 17 stitches and was expected to miss an additional three to four weeks. Tellez recorded an eight-game rehab stint at Triple-A Nashville and is now active, so he should see most of his time at first and some at DH. 12-team Mixed: $8, 15-team Mixed: $16; 12-team NL: Rostered

SECOND BASE

Vaughn Grissom/Nicky Lopez, Braves: Grissom and Lopez are covering the keystone with Ozzie Albies hitting the IL this past week with a strained hamstring. Lopez, acquired at the trade deadline, is more known for his glove but has hit well since arriving in Atlanta. Grissom should play against lefties, though may be second-in-line to the lefty-hitting Lopez versus right-handers. Grissom didn't do much in his brief time in the majors during May, yet was excellent at Triple-A Gwinnett sporting a .327/.412/.494 slash line with six home runs and 11 stolen bases over 403 plate appearances. Grissom - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5: Lopez - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $7

Ji Hwan Bae, Pirates: Bae, out since Jul. 2, was activated Friday. He went 9-for-32 with a homer over a nine-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis. Bae operated at second base and the outfield in Triple-A and should see action at multiple positions in Pittsburgh. He hit .238 with two home runs and 20 steals in 76 games and will be a spot starter and bench option. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5 (same bid)

Miles Mastrobuoni, Cubs: Mastrobuoni was called up Saturday for another stint with the Cubs. He seemed to have found his stroke with the parent club before being sent down at the end of July. Once optioned to Triple-A, Mastrobuoni's hot hitting continued with a .959 OPS since Aug. 1. He'll likely operate off the bench, though the team could look for ways to get his hot bat in the game. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

THIRD BASE

Evan Longoria, Diamondbacks: Longoria, out since late-July with a strained lower back, has graduated from hitting soft toss in the batting cage to a full pregame-like routine at the D-Backs' Spring Training facility. This progression came after he experienced some stiffness in his back. Longoria is probably a few weeks away from returning, barring an additional setback. Jace Peterson and Buddy Kennedy have been filling in at the hot corner, so Longoria should have a decent chance at regaining the starting role upon returning. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (early spec injury return bid)

Noelvi Marte, Reds: Marte was somewhat surprisingly promoted Saturday. Acquired at the 2022 trade deadline in a deal which sent Luis Castillo to Seattle, the 21-year-old has split time between shortstop and third at two levels of the minors this season while posting an identical .820 OPS at both stops and adding 11 homers, 45 RBI, 68 runs and 18 steals across 89 games. The Reds carry a crowded infield after the arrival of several top prospects this season, though Jonathan India's plantar fasciitis means at-bats at both short and the hot corner are available at least in the short-term for Marte to prove he should remain in the lineup. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (up in keeper leagues)

SHORTSTOP

Jordan Lawlar, Diamondbacks: Lawlar was promoted from Double-A Amarillo to Triple-A Reno on Sunday. After a slow start, he became a well-rounded contributor by slashing .263'/.366/.471 with 15 home runs, 77 runs, 48 RBI and 33 stolen bases over 89 games. Drafted in the first round during 2021, Lawlar put up big-time numbers last year in Single-A and could be a September call-up for the D-Backs. Once in the bigs, he should take over as Arizona's starting shortstop. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (early spec call up bid)

Liover Peguero, Pirates: Peguero, promoted nearly a month ago, has found his stroke at the plate the last few weeks. Strikeouts are still an issue, but he's done a better job of making contact and has already blasted five home since getting called up. Peguero, selected in 2017 by Arizona, earned the move after beginning 2023 at Double-A Altoona and then promoted to Triple-A Indianapolis in early July. Over 76 minor-league appearances, he's slashed .256/.330/.458 with 13 homers, 54 runs, 38 RBI and 21 steals. Peguero is also splitting time between shortstop and second base. 12-team Mixed: $8, 15-team Mixed: $16; 12-team NL: Rostered

Masyn Winn, Cardinals: Winn, ready for the majors for a while, got the call to St. Louis Friday. With Nolan Gorman on the IL and Tommy Edman in the outfield with Lars Nootbaar also out, Winn will fill a middle infield role. He produced a .283/.356/.483 line with 17 homers, 60 RBI, 97 runs and 17 stolen bases from 104 games with Triple-A Memphis. Winn gets an early jump as the team's shortstop of the future the last six weeks of the regular season. The defense, arm and speed have already been in his toolbox, but his added power the last two years enhances his value. 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: $18

OUTFIELD

Abraham Almonte, Mets: Almonte, called up from Triple-A Syracuse Aug. 6, was designated for assignment, cleared waivers and was sent back and promoted again this past Thursday. He got the nod this time with Mark Vientos going on the 10-day IL with inflammation in his left wrist. The switch-hitting Almonte could emerge as a short-side platoon player versus southpaws. With Starling Marte (groin) also on the injured list, the Mets have three other left-handed hitting outfielders on the active roster (Brandon Nimmo, DJ Stewart and Rafael Ortega) with Tim Locastro the only righty. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Charlie Blackmon, Rockies: Blackmon, on the IL since Jun. 11 with a fractured right hand, was activated Monday after a short rehab assignment at Triple-A Albuquerque. He was having a rough June with just five home runs before being sidelined. Blackmon should remain a plus source of batting average and runs while also in a top-three spot with Colorado now that he's off the IL He will see most of his playing time at DH and has hit in all five games since coming back. 12-team Mixed: $7, 15-team Mixed: $14; 12-team NL: $22 (upped activation bid)

Pete Crow-Armstrong, Cubs: Crow-Armstrong was promoted from Double-A Tennessee to Triple-A Iowa on Jul. 31. The Cubs' center fielder of the future was drafted by the Mets but traded to Chicago in an ill-fated deal for Javier Baez and has hit .289/.371/.527 with 14 home runs, 60 RBI and 27 SB at Double-A, including .368 with four home runs and four steals over his last 10 games. The 21-year-old outfielder has continued to rake since being called up with a .298/.412/.561 slash line and four homers, nine runs driven in and four steals through 14 games. Crow-Armstrong could be a September promotion, aided by his strong defensive skills. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (upped spec bid from prior, up if promoted)

Ben Gamel, Padres: Gamel started the season in the Rays' organization and was dealt to the Padres in mid-July. He was brought up to the bigs after Ji-Man Choi was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday. Gamel is received semi-regular playing time at all three outfield spots, first and DH. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7

Stone Garrett, Nationals: Garrett has been red-hot of late having produced five multi-hit performances over the last eight games while batting 14-for-29 with five doubles, two homers, seven runs and 11 RBI. His hot streak has made him the Nationals' starter in right field and they have no reason to pull him from that role, so ride the wave as long as it lasts. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Mitch Haniger, Giants: Haniger, profiled the last few weeks, gets another mention as he'll begin a rehab assignment this week. He suffered a fractured right forearm in early June after getting by a Jack Flaherty pitch, resulting in the surgery and placement on the 60-day IL. Haniger was eligible to return Aug. 13, but likely will be back close to three weeks beyond that date. In his first season as a Giant, he was slashing .230/.281/.372 with only four home runs and 22 RBI through 160 plate appearances before getting hurt. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (same early spec injury return bid)

Kyle Lewis, Diamondbacks: Lewis was promoted this week for another stint in the majors. He boasts a .361/.463/.650 batting line with 14 homers and 56 RBI in 47 games for Triple-A Reno and has been on a tear on the farm the last few weeks. Injuries have wreaked havoc with Lewis's career, save for the shortened 2020 campaign when he won AL Rookie of the Year. He's struggled at the highest level and is getting some opportunities as Lourdes Gurriel is dealing with hip pain. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7

Wade Meckler, Giants: Meckler, an eighth-round pick in the 2022 Draft out of Oregon State, was promoted to the majors Monday. He soared through the Giants' minor-league system this summer where he delivered an overall .379/.463/.522 line with five homers and six steals in 69 games between High-A, Double-A and Triple-A. Meckler doesn't boast a lot of power or speed, yet can fill in at all three outfield spots and offers solid at-bat skills that could afford him at least short-term playing time. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7

Richie Palacios, Cardinals: Palacios, who was acquired earlier this season in a trade with the Guardians, was recalled from Triple-A Memphis with Nolan Gorman (back) on the IL. He registered an .876 OPS with five homers and three steals in 40 games with Memphis prior to the call-up. Palacios should slot in as the Cardinals' fourth outfielder with both Dylan Carlson (ankle) and Lars Nootbaar (abdomen) sidelined. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Tommy Pham, Diamondbacks: Pham has maintained a near-everyday role since coming to the D-Backs from the Mets and has made the most of that opportunity. He hit safely in both games of Saturday's doubleheader to extend his hitting streak to 11 contests. During that stretch, Pham has gone 14-for-45 with three homers, 11 RBI, nine runs scored and a stolen base. With Arizona battling for a Wild Card and Pham more than carrying his weight, look for him to remain a regular in the lineup. 12-team Mixed: $11, 15-team Mixed: $22; 12-team NL: Rostered

DJ Stewart, Mets: Stewart has been playing through some wrist soreness, but still blasted four home runs and drove in seven across four games between Aug. 15-18. With the Mets in evaluation mode, he's getting an extended look in the outfield and DH as he played for Buck Showalter in Baltimore after drafted in the first round of 2015. Plate discipline and consistent contact have been two previous issues for Stewart. If he can stay healthy, he should get most of the playing time against righties at the aforementioned two positions. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Luke Williams, Braves: Atlanta promoted Williams from Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday. He was claimed off waivers from the Dodgers in early June and slashed .251/.343/.396 with six homers and 17 steals in 48 games. The versatile 27-year-old figures to operate in a super-utility and pinch-running role. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5