DraftKings NFL: Week 8 DFS Breakdown

The first thing that stands out about Sunday's Week 8 slate is that it includes 13 games instead of the 10 we'd gotten used to. For whatever reason, no team has a bye this week, which means three extra games from which to choose.

Despite this, there will be more chalk than usual due to some seriously soft pricing on notable Buccaneers and Dolphins, among others. That makes it a fun slate for GPPs as it will be easier to find leverage, especially with more games from which to pick. It is also nice that none of the 13 stand to be overly popular for game stacks either. Atlanta-Tampa Bay might be an exception considering the aforementioned Bucs value, but other than them and the Dolphins, it's wide open.

In this article I've highlighted the top options for cash games and included some of my favorite ideas for tournaments.

Note: All prices listed come from DraftKings, but most of the logic can be applied to other sites across the DFS industry. Discussion is limited to players from the "main slate" of games kicking off at 1 p.m., 4:05 p.m. and 4:25 p.m. EDT on Sunday. The strategy below is meant for large-field tournaments, where payouts typically are limited to ~20 percent of lineups, with the majority concentrated at the very top.

The Games

Over/Under Road Team Road

Implied Total Home Team Home

Implied Total 44.5 Baltimore Ravens 26.5 Cleveland Browns 17.5 45.5 Indianapolis Colts 20.25 Houston Texans 25.25 49.5 Green Bay Packers 27 Jacksonville Jaguars 22.5 45 Tennessee Titans 16.75 Detroit Lions 28.25 46 Atlanta Falcons 23.75 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 22.25 41 New York Jets 24 New England Patriots 17 48 Philadelphia Eagles 22.75 Cincinnati Bengals 25.25 46 Arizona Cardinals 20.75 Miami Dolphins 25.25 40.5 New Orleans Saints 16.75 Los Angeles Chargers 23.75 46.5 Buffalo Bills 24.75 Seattle Seahawks 21.75 41.5 Kansas City Chiefs 25.5 Las Vegas Raiders 16 41 Carolina Panthers 15 Denver Broncos 26 43 Chicago Bears 23 Washington Commanders 20

Point-Per-Dollar Value

These are the players with the best projections relative to their salaries — good plays both for cash games and large-field tournaments. While we don't want our GPP lineups to look like cash-game lineups top to bottom, there's nothing wrong with using a few chalky plays.

RB Breece Hall at NE ($7,300)

Hall projects as the top value at RB as he's clearly underpriced for a soft matchup against New England. The Patriots allow 4.85 yards per carry and 156 yards per game to RBs. In two games under new coach Jeff Ulbrich, Hall is averaging 20.5 touches and 155 scrimmage yards while playing 85 percent of the snaps and continuing to feature in the passing game. In the cheaper range, De'Von Achane ($6,200) and Javonte Williams ($6,000) stand out for cash games. Achane is too cheap now that Tagovailoa is back and Williams has a prime matchup against Bryce Young and the hopeless Panthers defense.

TE Cade Otton vs. ATL ($3,500)

This is the first time I've highlighted a tight end in this section, but Otton might carry the highest ownership we''ll see on a TE all season. DraftKings released the pricing before the injuries to Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and before Otton went for eight catches and 100 yards against the Ravens on Monday night. The expectation is that he'll continue to see a significant bump in target share, and he isn't priced accordingly for that.

If you're looking for mid-range WR value, consider Jaylen Waddle ($5400) or Ladd McConkey ($5,100). Waddle is $1,000 too cheap with Tagovailoa back while McConkey has drawn at least seven targets in three consecutive games and gets a soft matchup at home against the injury-riddled Saints. I'd have mentioned Tee Higgins ($6,500), but he popped up on the injury report Friday as questionable with a quad injury, and that's never a good sign considering his history. He's drawn more targets than Ja'Marr Chase over the last month and remains a strong tournament option.

Other Cash-Game Options

QB Bo Nix vs. CAR ($5,600)

QB Justin Herbert vs. NO ($5,400)

QB Marcus Mariota vs. CHI ($5,300)

RB Joe Mixon vs. IND ($7,700)

RB Breece Hall at NE ($7,300)

RB J.K. Dobbins vs. NO ($6,900)

RB Kareem Hunt at LV ($6,300)

RB De'Von Achane vs. ARI ($6,200)

RB Javonte Williams vs. CAR ($6,000)

WR Drake London at TB ($7,200)

WR Tyreek Hill vs. ARI ($7,000)

WR Tee Higgins vs. PHI ($6,500)

WR Ladd McConkey vs. NO ($5,100)

WR Jalen McMillan vs. ATL ($3,700)

TE Cade Otton vs. ATL ($3,500)

TE Will Dissly vs. NO ($3,000)

D/ST Baltimore Ravens at CLE ($3,400)

D/ST Los Angeles Chargers vs. NO ($3,300)

D/ST Chicago Bears at WAS ($2,700)

D/ST Atlanta Falcons at TB ($2,600)

Passing-Game Stacks

Stacks are the centerpiece of most tournament lineups, seeking to take advantage of positive correlations between players. It rarely makes sense to use a quarterback without one or two of his pass catchers, even if the player in question scores a decent portion of his fantasy points with his legs. Ideally, a stack also includes a pass catcher from the other side of the game, hoping to take advantage of a back-and-forth shootout. (Implied team totals are listed in parentheses.)

Atlanta Falcons (23.75) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (22.25)

FALCONS

These teams met three weeks ago in Atlanta and combined for 66 points and 132 snaps. The Falcons continue to throw at one of the highest rates in the league and the Bucs defense remains a pass funnel. Tampa Bay has allowed the fifth-highest EPA per drop-back and likely will be without starting safety Tyreke Smith (concussion). We can't expect Kirk Cousins ($6,200) to throw for 509 yards like he did in the first matchup, but it's a spot he should excel in. Drake London ($7,200) has been especially consistent, catching at least six passes in six consecutive games. He also a touchdown in five of his last six and similar to the last few weeks, projects among the best WRs on the board. Darnell Mooney ($5,800) had a career game against the Bucs in Week 5 when he caught nine passes for 105 yards and two scores. Neither him or Kyle Pitts ($4,400) will be popular and thus could provide leverage in GPPs. Pitts has at least 65 receiving yards in three consecutive games as he's become more of a focal point in recent weeks. Bijan Robinson ($7,200) is coming off his best two games of the season and will get overlooked this week with Mixon and Hall projecting better among the top RBs. He could be paired with either QB given his receiving acumen.

BUCCANEERS

Unfortunately this matchup has lost some of its luster with the injuries to Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, Tampa Bay's top two receivers. Because of that and also because DraftKings released the salaries before Godwin and Evans were injured on Monday night, the healthy Bucs' pass-catchers are now considerably underpriced. Cade Otton ($3,500) had eight catches for 100 yards last week and should continue to see bump in target share. As should Jalen McMillan ($3,700), the talented rookie with big shoes to fill. Both rightly will be popular. If you're already planning on playing one or both, an easy way to get different in tournaments is to stack them. Baker Mayfield ($6,700) has been incredible this season, from a fantasy perspective. He's put up 30-plus DraftKings points in three of the last four games. It's a tall order without Evans and Godwin, but he's plenty capable. Sterling Shepard ($3,800) and Trey Palmer ($3,500) will be his other starting WRs. They'll be less popular than McMillan and either one could catch at least five passes and a touchdown. Rachaad White ($5,700) caught six passes for 71 yards and two scores out of the backfield last week. He's priced at a bargain now that he's in a timeshare, but Bucky Irving ($5,800) showed up on the injury report with a toe injury so that will be important to monitor. White is a viable option regardless.

Favorite Falcons Stack: QB Cousins + WR London + WR McMillan +/- TE Pitts

QB Cousins + WR London + WR McMillan +/- TE Pitts Favorite Bucs Stack: QB Mayfield + WR London + WR McMillan or WR Palmer + TE Otton

Arizona Cardinals (20.75) at Miami Dolphins (25.25)

CARDINALS

Most of the appeal in this matchup is on the Miami side, but Arizona have three leverage options worth considering in hope of a shootout. Kyler Murray ($6,400) has shown significant rushing upside, topping 45 yards on the ground in five of seven games. James Conner ($6,500) is coming off 152 scrimmage yards and his third 100-yard rushing game of the season. The Dolphins' defense have allowed 4.8 yards per carry and 10 TDs to RBs through seven games. Trey McBride ($5,500) has at least five catches in five of six. He'll mostly avoid shutdown cornerback Jalen Ramsey while Marvin Harrison ($6,800) won't. If I'm taking a chance on an Arizona pass-catcher, it's definitely McBride. None of the Cardinals will be popular and that's the best reason to pair them with Fins.

DOLPHINS

Major news is the expected return of Tua Tagovailoa ($6,100), who's been practicing fully for the first time since suffering another concussion on Sept. 12. Considering his history with them, there's obviously some serious risk. Both for him as a player, and for anyone who rosters him or his WRs on DraftKings. Nevertheless, it's a great spot for Miami against an Arizona defense devoid of talent and health. They're also underpriced given how poorly they performed with Tyler Huntley under center. Tyreek Hill ($7,000) is at least $1,500 too cheap. You could argue the same about Jaylen Waddle ($5,400) and De'Von Achane ($6,200). Assuming Tagovailoa is healthy and plays like he normally would, the pricing is so egregious and the matchup favorable that no other analysis is necessary. Keep in mind they'll all be relatively popular.

Favorite Cardinals Stack: QB Murray + RB Achane + WR Hill + TE McBride

QB Murray + RB Achane + WR Hill + TE McBride Favorite Dolphins Stack: QB Tagovailoa + WR Hill + WR Waddle +/- TE McBride

Other Stacks to Consider

QB Lamar Jackson + WR Cedric Tillman or WR Elijah Moore + TE Mark Andrews

QB Josh Allen + WR Amari Cooper + WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba or WR Jake Bobo

QB Jalen Hurts + WR A.J. Brown + WR Tee Higgins

QB Jordan Love + WR Jayden Reed or WR Romeo Doubs + WR Brian Thomas

QB Joe Burrow + RB Saquon Barkley or WR A.J. Brown + WR Tee Higgins

QB Bo Nix + RB Javonte Williams and/or WR Courtland Sutton/WR Troy Franklin

QB Trevor Lawrence + WR Jayden Reed or WR Romeo Doubs + WR Brian Thomas

QB Justin Herbert + WR Ladd McConkey +/- TE Taysom Hill

QB Marcus Mariota + RB D'Andre Swift + WR Terry McLaurin

High-Priced Heroes

WR Tyreek Hill vs. ARI ($7,000)

It's wild to see Hill priced all the way down to $7,000. People would be excited to roster him at $8,000 now that Tua Tagovailoa is back. We saw his salary rise all the way up past $9K last season. It's so cheap now because the Miami offense did nothing with Tyler Huntley under center, but now Tagovailoa is healthy and the Dolphins have a favorable home matchup against a below-average Cardinals defense. Hill will obviously be popular because the price is that egregious, but it won't stop me from rostering him as there are plenty of ways to find leverage on a slate with heavy chalk at the other positions.

RB Joe Mixon vs. IND ($7,700)

I've been targeting Colts games anytime Anthony Richardson starts because he's completing only 48.5 percent of his passes, can't sustain drives and can't keep the opposing offense off the field. Indianapolis likes to play uptempo and its defense is weak against the run. Altogether it's led to opposing RBs averaging 162 scrimmage yards per game. The Texans remain without Nico Collins and will continue to rely on Mixon to carry them. Although he's only played four games, his numbers have been incredible. If you exclude Week 2 against the Bears when he left injured, Mixon has rushed for at least 100 yards in the other three while scoring five TDs. It's resulted in 29-plus fantasy points in three of his four starts. He's had multiple touchdowns in back-to-back weeks, and you wouldn't put it past him to do it again here.

Fading the Field

Every week we see at least one or two players who are popular without the backing of a top point-per-dollar projection. In some cases it even makes sense to fade a player with a strong projection, particularly when there are good alternatives at the same position and price range.

Sunday's matchup against the toothless Titans is a nice spot for St. Brown, who's been as efficient as any WR in the league. His last four games he's caught 25 of 26 targets and scored a touchdown in each. What worries me is that he's drawn more than eight targets only once in six games and this one has a double-digit spread. The Lions have been so good while the Titans have been the opposite. This game carries significant blowout risk and I worry that St. Brown can survive on efficiency only so long. Remember that he needs to have a great game in order to pay off an $8,400 salary. Eight catches for 80 yards and a TD won't cut it. I'd rather take my chances on A.J. Brown ($8,200) and Ja'Marr Chase ($8,500), up against each other in what could be a high-scoring, back and forth contest more conducive to ceiling outcomes.

The Smash Spot

(Players in favorable spots to significantly outperform their salary.)

WR Jalen McMillan vs. ATL ($3,700)

Tampa Bay spent a third-round pick on McMillan with the hope that one day he could help fill the shoes of veteran stalwarts Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. That time has come quite a bit sooner than expected after Evans and Godwin suffered injuries on Monday night. McMillan drew eight targets and had one rushing attempt for eight yards in that game. He drew rave reviews in training camp and could see double-digit targets in this spot if he and Baker Mayfield establish a connection early. It doesn't take much to smash a $3,700 price tag and he should have ample opportunity.

The Bargain Bin

QB Bo Nix vs. CAR ($5,600)

QB Trevor Lawrence vs. GB ($5,600)

QB Justin Herbert vs. NO ($5,400)

QB Marcus Mariota vs. CHI ($5,300)

QB Jameis Winston vs. BAL ($5,200)

WR Troy Franklin vs. CAR ($4,100)

WR Sterling Shepard vs. ATL ($3,800)

WR Jalen McMillan vs. ATL ($3,700)

WR Trey Palmer vs. ATL ($3,500)

WR Cedric Tillman vs. BAL ($3,300)

WR Jake Bobo vs. BUF ($3,300), if DK Metcalf is out

TE Noah Fant vs. BUF ($3,300), if DK Metcalf is out

TE Cade Otton vs. ATL ($3,500)

TE Will Dissly vs. NO ($3,000)

Injuries to Monitor

WR DK Metcalf vs BUF

Metcalf (knee) is doubtful. Should he miss, Jaxon Smith-Njigba ($6,100), Tyler Lockett ($5,600), Jake Bobo ($3,300) and Noah Fant ($3,700) become viable tournament options in a game where the likely script sees Seattle throwing a lot.

Weather

Good chance of rain and wind (10-15 mph) in Seattle. Check the forecast on Sunday if you plan on rostering any part of either the Bills or Seahawks passing games.

