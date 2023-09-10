NFL Fantasy Football Reactions: Week 1

This article is part of our NFL Reactions series.

Yes! It felt like forever, but the NFL is back! Of course, with one set of games, we also have one set of potential overreactions. However, every data point is valid for something. Will try to balance that out while analyzing today's action. Reactions The weather was brutal in Cleveland. Every Bengals player, with the exception of Joe Mixon, who posted 73 yards, had disappointing numbers. The Browns revamped defense was excellent. They were applying pressure on Joe Burrow. They were also strong in coverage. Regardless, I'm blaming this one on the weather. I'll be starting my Bengals' players as usual next week.

As far as the Browns go, the weather obviously impacted them as well. Regardless, I thought Deshaun Watson passed a test. He played better as the game went on. He ran the ball very effectively. And he led his team to a win. Although his passing yardage was low, the Browns had this game under control early in the fourth quarter. As a result, Watson attempted just 29 passes. I plan on starting him with confidence going forward.

Maybe Tyreek Hill can get 2,000 yards after all! He sure got off to a great start. Like last year, he dominated targets. Hill was unstoppable as he went over 200 yards. Obviously, we won't see 200 yards every week. If Tua Tagovailoa stays healthy, it'll be fun to see if Hill can reach his lofty goal.

It's tough to imagine a game the Chargers score well