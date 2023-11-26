NFL Fantasy Football Reactions: Week 12

This article is part of our NFL Reactions series.
Hopefully, everyone had an enjoyable Thanksgiving. It was great to have four standalone games before getting to Sunday. That also made it easier to follow the six-game early Sunday slate. Let's look at the NFL action.
Reactions
- If I were to tell you the Rams would score 37 points with Matthew Stafford throwing four touchdown passes, it would be easy to infer that Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua had big games. That didn't happen. Surprisingly, Tyler Higbee caught two touchdown passes while failing to post 30 yards. Also, Kyren Williams exploded for a week-winning fantasy performance in which he dominated as a runner and receiver (204 scrimmage yards) while catching a pair of touchdown passes. After missing the last four games with an ankle injury, Williams continued his incredible season. He now has at least 24 PPR points in five of seven games. He is as strong as an auto start as you'll find in fantasy football. However, the Rams' wide receiver production continues to be difficult to predict. Although there's no question that Los Angeles has a pair of star receivers, it appears as if we can expect a roller-coaster ride the rest of the way with Kupp and Nacua. Both are looking like boom-or-bust options.
- The Jaguars evened the score with the Texans by beating Houston on its home field. Jacksonville now has a two-game lead in the division over the Texans. For the second week in a row, Trevor Lawrence put up an excellent yardage total with
- The Jaguars evened the score with the Texans by beating Houston on its home field. Jacksonville now has a two-game lead in the division over the Texans. For the second week in a row, Trevor Lawrence put up an excellent yardage total with 364. Lawrence also had one touchdown on the ground and one through the air. Even though Calvin Ridley was shut out in the first half, he came up big after intermission, posting 89 yards and a touchdown. There were also solid floor performances from Travis Etienne, Christian Kirk and Evan Engram. This isn't a juggernaut offense, but it's reasonable to expect the primary offensive weapons will remain solid weekly fantasy options.
- Fantasy managers were certainly pleased to have another big performance from C.J. Stroud. Not only did he throw for 304 yards, but he chipped in 47 yards on the ground and combined for three touchdowns. The only other Texan with a big game was Nico Collins, who went for 104 yards and a touchdown. After Tank Dell scorched the Jacksonville defense earlier in the year, he was held to 50 yards, but he also found the end zone, resulting in a solid fantasy performance. Clearly, there were no issues with the Houston passing game. That said, this was the first time that Houston saw an opponent for the second time with their rookie quarterback. it was clear the Jacksonville defense had more answers than it had in the initial meeting. We can't discount the fact that the second matchup between divisional opponents is often tighter, so I believe that the Texans passed this test with flying colors. The only takeaway for fantasy managers that we didn't know before this game was how Singletary and Dameon Pierce would split the running back workload. Singletary had six rushes to five for Pierce, but Singletary led in targets seven to one. Based on the usage, we likely need to lower Singletary's upside after his recent hot streak.
- Despite consistent rainfall, the Bills had another outstanding offensive performance. This time it came against the Eagles. Every key offensive player had a strong fantasy performance. Of course, Josh Allen led the charge with a huge day both on the ground and through the air. It was great to see both Gabe Davis and Stefon Diggs post solid yardage while scoring touchdowns. In addition, James Cook was productive as both a runner and receiver. It's a tough to assume the change in offensive coordinator has to do with the last two weeks of big production. The more likely scenario is that the better that Allen takes care of the football, the offense obviously looks much better. The only player who still isn't trustworthy on a weekly basis is Davis. He's had too many games with almost no production. His low floor doesn't always justify his rare ceiling games.
- The Eagles had a sluggish first half in a rainstorm at home against the Bills. As it has done all season, Philly found a way to light up the scoreboard. The running game wasn't dominant. The passing yardage was uninspiring. Regardless, Jalen Hurts found a way to put five TDs on the board. A.J. Brown had his second down game in a row, but he found the end zone to salvage his fantasy day. Aside from Hurts (three passing, two rushing scores), DeVonta Smith was the only other Eagle with a big day. After just missing 100 yards last week, Smith posted 106 yards and a TD. There's not much in the way of analysis — start your key Eagles each week.
- The Colts took care of business by scoring 27 points at home to defeat the Buccaneers. The key producers were Jonathan Taylor, who rushed for 91 yards and two touchdowns, and Michael Pittman who caught 10 passes for 107 yards. Even though Josh Downs didn't have a great game, he did match Pittman with 13 targets. This was as good as Taylor has looked since returning from his early season absence. With the volume he's had, he should have a strong finish to the season. We may not see the dominant running back of a couple years ago, but at least now he's back in the conversation as a top-six running back. It'll be difficult for Pittman to rank outside the top-20 receivers in PPR formats the rest of the way. Pittman's had a great scoring floor most of the season, and he also had a fair number of ceiling games. Downs remains a high-floor play with weekly upside.
- The only fantasy player on the Buccaneers to have a big game was Mike Evans. He had a clear matchup advantage against a Colts secondary that didn't have the personnel to hang with him. Although he only posted 70 yards, he found the end zone twice. After giving fantasy managers a scare when popping up on the injury report with a knee injury on Saturday, Rachaad White rushed 15 times for 100 yards. The only problem for fantasy was that he didn't get his usual receiving volume, catching two passes for 10 yards. Regardless, fantasy managers will find it hard to complain with White's solid performance. White remains a top-18 running back option in PPR leagues. The only other must start is Evans, and in PPR leagues, Chris Godwin has had a reasonable scoring floor in most weeks.
- Despite Desmond Ridder throwing a pair of interceptions, the Falcons produced strong outings from Bijan Robinson and Drake London. London led the team with seven targets, catching five for 91 yards. Robinson scored a pair of touchdowns while recording 123 scrimmage yards. Robinson has had solid volume in recent games, giving fantasy players much more confidence in him when setting weekly lineups. He might not have the upside that many hoped for, but he is proving to be a strong RB1. Unfortunately, London likely will be difficult to predict on a weekly basis. As long as expectations are reasonable, he should be started for his upside.
- The New Orleans offense scored five field goals but did not get into the end zone against the Falcons. Chris Olave was on his way to a big game but suffered a concussion in the third quarter. Alvin Kamara turned 19 touches into 119 yards. The veteran running back continues to be an excellent volume producer with enhanced upside in PPR leagues. Whenever Olave returns, he will be a top-15 weekly receiver option.
- The good news for the Steelers is they topped 400 yards for the first time this season. Unfortunately, they scored only one touchdown against a Bengals defense that has been struggling. Of course, Pittsburgh will gladly take the victory over a divisional opponent. After posting fewer than 10 receiving yards in three of four games, Pat Freiermuth stunned the fantasy world by leading the team with nine receptions for 120 yards. Based on his performance this year, his production would seem to be an anomaly. I still will find it difficult to endorse Freiermuth as a weekly starting option in typical leagues. Although Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren continue to split the work in the Pittsburgh backfield, Harris had the significantly better game. The veteran back rushed for 99 yards and a touchdown while Warren produced 62 yards but also lost a fumble on a short-yardage play. Overall, both running backs continue to be weekly starters in most 12-team leagues.
- It was always going to be difficult for QB Jake Browning to keep Cincinnati's weapons fantasy relevant against the Steelers' defense. Ja'Marr Chase caught a pair of tipped passes, which helped him reach 81 receiving yards. His production was probably a bit more than his fantasy investors had hoped. Chase might not be the fantasy performer we wanted, but he should retain a reasonable scoring floor while also a threat to make a big play at any time. Aside from a 39-yard reception at the end of the game, Joe Mixon did not find much room to operate against the defense that didn't respect the quarterback. Mixon might be a matchup-dependent fantasy option when setting weekly lineups.
- There isn't much to say about the Tennessee offense. The passing game is in trouble, and it's difficult to start any of the receivers as more than floor plays. It was exciting to see Derrick Henry have one of his better fantasy performances of the season. The Titans have been much better on their home field than on the road this season. They also had the fortune of playing a weak Carolina team. These factors led to Henry getting 18 carries, which he turned into 76 yards and two touchdowns. Although we know better than to count out Henry, it appears the days of monster performances by him are unlikely to be a regular occurrence. Henry often has a low scoring floor, so it's important to understand expectations when using him in weekly lineups.
- The only bright spot on offense for Carolina was Chuba Hubbard. The second-year RB recorded 92 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on 19 touches. Although Hubbard received 14 carries, he actually trailed Miles Sanders, who had 15 rushes. Even though Sanders had significant involvement, Hubbard continues to see enough volume to be at least a flex option each week. Despite an excellent matchup, Adam Thielen caught one pass for two yards. Still, Thielen should be considered a top-40 receiver in PPR leagues.
- It's difficult to say many positive things about the New England offense. The good news is Rhamondre Stevenson had an excellent matchup against the Giants, who were without their outstanding defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. With Lawrence out, Stevenson rushed for 98 yards and a touchdown. Stevenson will continue to be a volume-based top-24 running back. Also, Demario Douglas caught six passes for 49 yards on nine targets, and he remains an excellent PPR option in deeper leagues. Unfortunately, Douglas left with a concussion.
- It was always unlikely the Giants would have a big offensive game against the Patriots defense. Saquon Barkley posted just 52 scrimmage yards, making this one of the few games in which he could not overcome a bad situation. Based on his performances the last month, it's still dangerous for fantasy players to leave Barkley on their benches. Somehow, Jalin Hyatt popped up with five catches for 109 yards. Even though it was an excellent performance, Hyatt is tough to trust when setting fantasy lineups.
- After a couple promising weeks when Kyler Murray returned from injury, the Cardinals did not move the ball until garbage time against the Rams. Trey McBride remains an excellent weekly tight end option, as he is the main receiving presence in the middle of the field. With Arizona likely to trail frequently, the tight end should have an excellent weekly scoring floor. It remains a week-to-week scenario in terms of which players will see meaningful usage and production. The bigger problem is that it seems there will be no rhyme or reason in predicting which of the receivers will be worth starting in fantasy lineups.
- With their current situation at quarterback, the Browns offense is going to find it difficult to sustain offense against any reasonable defenses. Aside from Jerome Ford, who put up respectable numbers as a runner and receiver, we saw a horrible offensive performance against a much improved Broncos defense. Going forward, as long as expectations are reasonable, starting key players on the Cleveland offense should be with the understanding there may not be significant ceiling. I don't know if Joe Flacco will make a difference, but it's possible the pass catchers see a slight boost in production if the veteran quarterback takes over soon.
- It's difficult to fault Denver for their winning offensive game plan against the Browns. It was never going to make much sense to use a pass-heavy approach against the dominant Browns defense. Playing most of the game with a lead, they were able to run the ball enough to help them drain the clock on their way to a double-digit victory. Both Courtland Sutton and Javonte Williams remain strong weekly lineup options. Each of the other skill-position players will be difficult to trust when setting lineups.
- Facing an outstanding Kansas City defense, the Raiders surprised us by coming out hot on offense. The trio of Josh Jacobs, Jakobi Meyers and Davante Adams each put up solid fantasy performances. Many fantasy managers made the decision to bench Adams and Meyers due to the difficult matchup. Of course, that decision also had much to do with Aidan O'Connell being a quarterback. Even though the Raiders did very little on offense in the second half, the stars produced enough in the first half to carry them. This game may remind us that it often makes sense to start your stars, even when the circumstances don't appear great.
- The Chiefs appeared to be on their way to another lackluster effort on offense. They fell behind the Raiders by 14 points in the second quarter. Afterwards, Kansas City showed us what we are hoping to see for the majority of the season. Not only did they score over 30 points, but they broke a three-game drought of not scoring a single point in the second half of games. Instead of force feeding Justin Watson 11 targets, as the team did in their loss against the Eagles, they finally figured out that getting the ball in the hands of Rashee Rice was a good idea. The rookie posted over 100 yards and a touchdown. It's difficult to say with certainty that Andy Reid will continue to throw the ball to Rice, but if the coach makes that decision, don't be surprised if Rice is a top-30 receiver going forward.
Injuries
The following players injured and were unable to return to action:
- After posting 114 yards, Chris Olave sustained a head injury.
- Amari Cooper had an injury to his upper body. He was helped to the locker room. WIth the game out of hand, it's unclear if he could have returned.
- Demario Douglas suffered a head injury after catching six of nine targets for 49 yards.
- Rashid Shaheed Injured his thigh in the first half.
- Dorian Thompson-Robinson sustained a concussion. Although PJ Walker took over, don't be surprised if we see Joe Flacco at QB next week.