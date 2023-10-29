NFL Fantasy Football Reactions: Week 8

This article is part of our NFL Reactions series.

After not seeing many injuries last week, this week was an unfortunate market correction. Injuries hit especially hard at QB. We also had injuries to higher-profile pass catchers ( Darren Waller and Drake London ). Hopefully, these are minor ailments. Let's take a look at today's action.

After not seeing many injuries last week, this week was an unfortunate market correction. Injuries hit especially hard at QB. We also had injuries to higher-profile pass catchers (Darren Waller and Drake London). Hopefully, these are minor ailments. Let's take a look at today's action.

Reactions

Injuries



The following players injured and were unable to return to action: