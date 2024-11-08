NFL Week 10 Friday Injury Report: Lamb Cleared, McCaffrey Expected Back

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.

Below you'll find four different categories, with our lists including key offensive linemen and defensive players whose presences/absences might impact fantasy decisions. The bottom section — truly questionable — is sorted by kickoff times and can be used as a checklist/cheatsheet for Sunday morning and afternoon when inactives come out. First, let's see who's definitely in and who's definitely out...

Injury hotspots for Week 10 include Chicago's offensive tackles, Houston's wide receivers and the Chargers' linebackers.

Below you'll find four different categories, with our lists including key offensive linemen and defensive players whose presences/absences might impact fantasy decisions. The bottom section — truly questionable — is sorted by kickoff times and can be used as a checklist/cheatsheet for Sunday morning and afternoon when inactives come out. First, let's see who's definitely in and who's definitely out...

Good to Go 💯

Ruled Out/Doubtful 🚑

Players likely to see added playing time due to the injuries listed above include Cowboys QB Cooper Rush, Commanders RB Austin Ekeler, Colts WR Adonai Mitchell, Giants WR Jalin Hyatt and Saints WRs Mason Tipton and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Key Defensive Players + Offensive Linemen

Listed as Questionable - Should Play 👍

RB Christian McCaffrey (Achilles) - 1 ET

WR Brian Thomas (chest) - 1 ET

TE Tommy Tremble (back) - 9:30 ET

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan made it clear Thursday and Friday that he expects McCaffrey to play. McCaffrey even upgraded to full practice participation Friday, so the real questions at this point pertain to his workload rather than availability.

Thomas played through the same chest injury last week, taking 91 percent of snaps but catching just two of four targets for 22 yards in a loss to the Eagles. He'll likely play again, and this time he'll probably be catching passes from Mac Jones rather than Trevor Lawrence (see below).

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan on Christian McCaffrey being listed as questionable vs. Bucs: "We'll take him off IR or whatever it is (Saturday), and then he will be good to go. Unless something crazy happens on this plane ride he should be good to go tomorrow once he gets off IR." — Tyler Dragon (@TheTylerDragon) November 8, 2024

Truly Questionable / Game-Time Decisions 🤔

Munich (9:30 a.m. ET)

RB Jonathon Brooks (knee)

Brooks was a full participant in every practice for a second straight week, but coach Dave Canales still wasn't quite ready Friday to declare that the rookie will play. It's thus possible the Panthers wait until after their Week 11 bye to mix Brooks into the offense behind Chuba Hubbard, who just signed a four-year extension.

Early Games

Lawrence is listed as questionable, but both media reports and coach Doug Pederson's quotes make it sound like the QB is more akin to doubtful. Things look far more promising for Cooper, London and Samuel, all of whom were limited practice participants throughout the week.

As expected, #Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) is officially questionable to play vs. Vikings. Doug Pederson was not optimistic this morning when asked about his status: "It is trending, obviously, in a way that's probably to not playing or leaning towards not playing." — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) November 8, 2024

Raheem Morris said he "felt good" about both WR Drake London and C Drew Dalman playing this weekend after practice Friday. — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) November 8, 2024

Late-Afternoon Games

Primetime Games

Collins returned to practice Friday as a limited participant and will need to be placed back on the active roster (from injured reserve) by Saturday evening if he's going to play Sunday night. Dell, meanwhile, was a late addition to the injury report, listed as questionable and a limited participant Friday after not appearing at all earlier in the week. It's possible Dell ends up being the real mystery while Collins' status is known by Saturday night; it's also possible the Texans try to make things difficult on the Lions and activate Collins but don't actually play him (or only use him in a limited role). Of course, the extent of Collins' fantasy production this year means we'll want him in lineups if he's activated from IR on Saturday... the risk is worth it, especially if you can line up another player from the SNF or MNF games in case something goes wrong before kickoff Sunday evening.

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill is another midweek addition to the injury report, listed as a non-participant Friday due to a wrist injury. It's not yet clear as of Friday evening if this is a real threat to his availability Monday night. If so, Jaylen Waddle might see big-time volume for the first time this year, with Malik Washington and Odell Beckham the lead candidates to pick up additional WR snaps.

Key Defensive Players + O-Linemen