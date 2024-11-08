NFL Week 10 Friday Injury Report: Lamb Cleared, McCaffrey Expected Back

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.
Injury hotspots for Week 10 include Chicago's offensive tackles, Houston's wide receivers and the Chargers' linebackers.
Below you'll find four different categories, with our lists including key offensive linemen and defensive players whose presences/absences might impact fantasy decisions. The bottom section — truly questionable — is sorted by kickoff times and can be used as a checklist/cheatsheet for Sunday morning and afternoon when inactives come out. First, let's see who's definitely in and who's definitely out...
Good to Go 💯
- QB Baker Mayfield (toe)
- QB Will Levis (shoulder)
- QB Caleb Williams (ankle)
- RB James Conner (finger)
- RBs Tony Pollard (foot) & Tyjae Spears (hamstring)
- RBs Travis Etienne (hamstring) & Tank Bigsby (ankle)
- RB Bucky Irving (toe)
- RB Kareem Hunt (quad)
- RB Jordan Mason (shoulder)
- RB Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle)
- WR CeeDee Lamb (shoulder)
- WRs A.J. Brown (knee) & DeVonta Smith (hamstring)
- WR Tyler Boyd (shoulder)
- WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring)
- WRs Mack Hollins (shoulder) & Curtis Samuel (pectoral)
- WR DJ Chark (groin)
- TE Kyle Pitts (hamstring)
- TE Dallas Goedert (hamstring)
- TE Ja'Tavion Sanders (ankle/wrist)
- TE Theo Johnson (knee/back)
- K Jake Moody (ankle)
Ruled Out/Doubtful 🚑
- QB Dak Prescott (hamstring)
- RB Brian Robinson (hamstring)
- RB Dameon Pierce (groin)
- WR Mike Evans (hamstring)
- WRs Chris Olave (concussion) & Cedrick Wilson (shoulder)
- WR Keon Coleman (wrist)
- WR Darius Slayton (concussion)
- WR Michael Pittman (back)
- WR Adam Thielen (IR - hamstring)
- WRs JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring)
- WR Chris Conley (hamstring)
- K Graham Gano (IR - hamstring)
Players likely to see added playing time due to
Injury hotspots for Week 10 include Chicago's offensive tackles, Houston's wide receivers and the Chargers' linebackers.
Below you'll find four different categories, with our lists including key offensive linemen and defensive players whose presences/absences might impact fantasy decisions. The bottom section — truly questionable — is sorted by kickoff times and can be used as a checklist/cheatsheet for Sunday morning and afternoon when inactives come out. First, let's see who's definitely in and who's definitely out...
Good to Go 💯
- QB Baker Mayfield (toe)
- QB Will Levis (shoulder)
- QB Caleb Williams (ankle)
- RB James Conner (finger)
- RBs Tony Pollard (foot) & Tyjae Spears (hamstring)
- RBs Travis Etienne (hamstring) & Tank Bigsby (ankle)
- RB Bucky Irving (toe)
- RB Kareem Hunt (quad)
- RB Jordan Mason (shoulder)
- RB Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle)
- WR CeeDee Lamb (shoulder)
- WRs A.J. Brown (knee) & DeVonta Smith (hamstring)
- WR Tyler Boyd (shoulder)
- WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring)
- WRs Mack Hollins (shoulder) & Curtis Samuel (pectoral)
- WR DJ Chark (groin)
- TE Kyle Pitts (hamstring)
- TE Dallas Goedert (hamstring)
- TE Ja'Tavion Sanders (ankle/wrist)
- TE Theo Johnson (knee/back)
- K Jake Moody (ankle)
Ruled Out/Doubtful 🚑
- QB Dak Prescott (hamstring)
- RB Brian Robinson (hamstring)
- RB Dameon Pierce (groin)
- WR Mike Evans (hamstring)
- WRs Chris Olave (concussion) & Cedrick Wilson (shoulder)
- WR Keon Coleman (wrist)
- WR Darius Slayton (concussion)
- WR Michael Pittman (back)
- WR Adam Thielen (IR - hamstring)
- WRs JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring)
- WR Chris Conley (hamstring)
- K Graham Gano (IR - hamstring)
Players likely to see added playing time due to the injuries listed above include Cowboys QB Cooper Rush, Commanders RB Austin Ekeler, Colts WR Adonai Mitchell, Giants WR Jalin Hyatt and Saints WRs Mason Tipton and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
Key Defensive Players + Offensive Linemen
- LT Ikem Ekwonu (ankle)
- S Kyle Dugger (ankle)
- OTs Braxton Jones (knee), Darnell Wright (knee) & Kiran Amegadjie (calf)
- S Jaquan Brisker (concussion)
- LG Ezra Cleveland (ankle)
- CB Kool-Aid McKinstry (hamstring) + G/C Lucas Patrick (calf)
- CB Charvarius Ward (personal)
- CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring)
- CB L'Jarius Sneed (quad)
- CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring)
- LB C.J. Mosley (neck)
- CB DaRon Bland (foot)
Listed as Questionable - Should Play 👍
- RB Christian McCaffrey (Achilles) - 1 ET
- WR Brian Thomas (chest) - 1 ET
- TE Tommy Tremble (back) - 9:30 ET
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan made it clear Thursday and Friday that he expects McCaffrey to play. McCaffrey even upgraded to full practice participation Friday, so the real questions at this point pertain to his workload rather than availability.
Thomas played through the same chest injury last week, taking 91 percent of snaps but catching just two of four targets for 22 yards in a loss to the Eagles. He'll likely play again, and this time he'll probably be catching passes from Mac Jones rather than Trevor Lawrence (see below).
Truly Questionable / Game-Time Decisions 🤔
Munich (9:30 a.m. ET)
- RB Jonathon Brooks (knee)
Brooks was a full participant in every practice for a second straight week, but coach Dave Canales still wasn't quite ready Friday to declare that the rookie will play. It's thus possible the Panthers wait until after their Week 11 bye to mix Brooks into the offense behind Chuba Hubbard, who just signed a four-year extension.
Early Games
- QB Trevor Lawrence (shoulder)
- RB D'Ernest Johnson (hamstring)
- RB Jamaal Williams (groin)
- WR Amari Cooper (wrist)
- WR Drake London (hip)
- WR Deebo Samuel (oblique/rib)
- WR Gabe Davis (shoulder)
- WR Jalen McMillan (hamstring)
Lawrence is listed as questionable, but both media reports and coach Doug Pederson's quotes make it sound like the QB is more akin to doubtful. Things look far more promising for Cooper, London and Samuel, all of whom were limited practice participants throughout the week.
Late-Afternoon Games
- RB Gus Edwards (IR - ankle)
- TE Tyler Conklin (ankle)
Primetime Games
- WRs Nico Collins (hamstring) & Tank Dell (back) - SNF
- WR Tyreek Hill (wrist) - MNF
- WR Demarcus Robinson (toe) - MNF
Collins returned to practice Friday as a limited participant and will need to be placed back on the active roster (from injured reserve) by Saturday evening if he's going to play Sunday night. Dell, meanwhile, was a late addition to the injury report, listed as questionable and a limited participant Friday after not appearing at all earlier in the week. It's possible Dell ends up being the real mystery while Collins' status is known by Saturday night; it's also possible the Texans try to make things difficult on the Lions and activate Collins but don't actually play him (or only use him in a limited role). Of course, the extent of Collins' fantasy production this year means we'll want him in lineups if he's activated from IR on Saturday... the risk is worth it, especially if you can line up another player from the SNF or MNF games in case something goes wrong before kickoff Sunday evening.
Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill is another midweek addition to the injury report, listed as a non-participant Friday due to a wrist injury. It's not yet clear as of Friday evening if this is a real threat to his availability Monday night. If so, Jaylen Waddle might see big-time volume for the first time this year, with Malik Washington and Odell Beckham the lead candidates to pick up additional WR snaps.
Key Defensive Players + O-Linemen
- S Jason Pinnock (abdomen)
- LBs Ivan Pace (knee) & Blake Cashman (toe)
- RG Brandon Scherff (knee)
- DE Nick Bosa (hip), S Malik Mustapha (calf)
- S Jordan Whitehead (quad), DB Tykee Smith (knee)
- G Dillon Radunz (foot)
- OLB Joey Bosa (hip), OLB Khalil Mack (groin), LB Denzel Perryman (toe), G Trey Pipkins (ankle)
- RG Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle), RT Morgan Moses (knee), CB Michael Carter (back)
- S Jalen Thompson (ankle)
- DE Micah Parsons (ankle), CB Trevon Diggs (calf), LB Eric Kendricks (shoulder), LT Tyler Guyton (neck)
- S Jevon Holland (knee), RT Austin Jackson (knee), CB Kader Kohou (neck), DT Zach Sieler (face)