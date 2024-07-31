2024 Free-Agent Review: Key Players on the Move & Their Fantasy Impact

This article is part of our NFL Free Agency series.

Every year, several free agents move to new teams. Unlike in previous years, a number of high-profile running backs switched teams. Let's take a look at some veterans who switched teams this offseason and their potential fantasy impact in 2024.

Quarterback

Kirk Cousins, Falcons

Cousins moved from the Vikings to the Falcons. His new offensive coordinator, Zac Robinson, runs a similar offense to what the quarterback was used to in Minnesota, so there shouldn't be a big learning curve. Although Cousins no longer has Justin Jefferson and company, the veteran will work with Drake London and Kyle Pitts. Finally, Cousins is expected to be fully recovered from his 2023 Achilles injury. The veteran could finish the year as a top-12 fantasy quarterback if his transition works well.

Gardner Minshew, Raiders

Minshew started most of the 2023 season for the Colts after Anthony Richardson suffered a season-ending shoulder injury. After leading Indianapolis to a 9-8 record, the quarterback is now with the Raiders. Expect a training camp battle between Minshew and Aidan O'Connell. That said, the Raiders may be a team that relies heavily on the run, so this may not be a high-volume passing attack.

Sam Darnold, Vikings

Darnold is now on the Vikings, which is his fourth team in the last five years. If rookie J.J. McCarthy isn't ready to start the season, Darnold is expected to take on that duty. Based on the veteran's track record, it would seem unlikely he would hold down the starting job for long.

Jacoby Brissett, Patriots

Brissett played for the Patriots as a rookie in 2016. The veteran is headed back to New England, which will be the fifth team he's played on in the past five years. The career backup could make early-season starts if rookie Drake Maye isn't ready to assume the starting job. However, it seems unlikely the rebuilding Patriots will keep the rookie on the sidelines for very long.

Jameis Winston, Browns

Winston is entering his 10th year in the league after playing for the Buccaneers and Saints. After starting during his five years in Tampa Bay, the veteran was a backup in New Orleans. Now in Cleveland, Winston is expected to back up Deshaun Watson. Should Watson have issues recovering from last year's shoulder injury or if he struggles, Winston could take over.

Tyrod Taylor, Jets

When Aaron Rodgers was injured last year, the Jets had one of the worst quarterback rooms the NFL had seen in years. During the offseason, New York made it a priority to add a high-end backup, which is exactly what Taylor is. If Rodgers misses time, the Jets could remain competent on offense.

Running Back

Saquon Barkley, Eagles

After playing the first six years of his career with the Giants, Barkley is headed to Philadelphia. Unlike his time in New York, the running back is expected to have a solid offensive line. Also, the Eagles have high-level weapons in the passing game, so the former Penn St. player should see fewer stacked boxes than in the past. This is the best situation of Barkley's career and he could respond by being an elite fantasy producer.

Josh Jacobs, Packers

Jacobs played five years with the Raiders. Now he'll take over as the Packers' lead back. As long as coach Matt LaFleur has been in charge of the team, Green Bay has used a committee backfield. After the team added MarShawn Lloyd with the 88th pick in this year's draft, another committee seems likely, though Jacobs would have the lead role. In three of the last four seasons, Jacobs has produced 4.0 or fewer yards per carry. He may need extreme volume to be a value in drafts.

Derrick Henry, Ravens

For the past eight years, Henry was synonymous with Tennessee Titans football. Now as a 30-year-old player, the star will take his services to Baltimore. Henry will have the advantage of playing with Lamar Jackson, who uses run-pass option (RPO) concepts friendly to running backs. Henry is the clear lead runner and should see another year of significant volume and production. Finishing at a top-eight fantasy RB is a realistic projection.

Tony Pollard, Titans

2023 was the first time Pollard was the lead back during his time in Dallas. It did not go well and he's now on the Titans. Pollard will share the backfield with Tyjae Spears, who has a similar skillset to Pollard. However, with Pollard being signed to a significant contract, he should get the first crack at leading the backfield. Regardless, both backs should get work. Pollard is likely to finish outside the top 20 of fantasy running backs.

D'Andre Swift, Bears

Swift is now with the Bears, his third team in the last three seasons. While in Detroit, Swift was often injured, but he was also an excellent receiver. Last year with the Eagles, the running back was rarely targeted but stayed healthy while seeing most of his work as a rusher. It's unclear what the veteran's role in Chicago will be, but after signing a three-year deal, Swift is fully expected to be the lead back. There is potential for upside, but Swift is likely to finish outside the top 15 at his position.

Austin Ekeler, Commanders

In his last year with the Chargers, Ekeler was still an excellent receiver, but he regressed as a runner. It is uncertain as to how much of the lessened production was due to an early-season ankle injury. The Commanders signed Ekeler to a two-year deal that didn't pay him what the other top running backs earned in free agency. Look for the former Charger to serve as the primary receiving back while Brian Robinson takes on the early-down work. Due to workload concerns, Ekeler could be a top-30 producer at his position in PPR leagues.

Zack Moss, Bengals

Moss spent the first five years of his career playing for Buffalo and Indianapolis. During the offseason, the Bengals signed the running back to an inexpensive two-year deal. Moss should get the first crack at being the lead runner on early downs, though Chase Brown could be more of a factor as a pass-catcher. Moss is a risky top-24 running back unless he is better than Brown.

Devin Singletary, Giants

Singletary finished the 2023 season as the lead running back for the Texans after playing his first four seasons with the Bills. Going into training camp, the veteran projects to be the lead back for the Giants. To retain the lead role, Singletary will need to hold off each of the team's last two fifth-round picks (Eric Gray and Tyrone Tracy Jr.). If either of the young players emerges, Singletary would likely be in a committee. For now, another season of 215 touches and 1,000 scrimmage yards is realistic for Singletary. If that's the case, he'll be a value in drafts.

Gus Edwards, Chargers

Edwards played with the Ravens for five years. Now he'll have a chance to work as the lead back with the Chargers. What won't be new is that the veteran will be playing in an offense run by Greg Roman, who Edwards played for from 2018-2022. The running back will be competing with former Ravens teammate J.K. Dobbins and rookie Kimani Vidal during training camp. If Edwards earns a role as the clear lead back, he could finish as a top-24 running back.

J.K. Dobbins, Chargers

Dobbins has been in the league for four years, but he has only played in nine games over the last three years. In the offseason, the former Ohio State star moved from the Ravens to the Chargers. Coming off an Achilles tear, Dobbins will compete with former teammate Gus Edwards and rookie Kimani Vidal for a role. It's been a while since Dobbins has been a reliable fantasy option. Aside from an endgame pick, the running back is risky to invest in.

Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys

After spending one year away from the Cowboys, Elliott goes back to the team he was the lead back for from 2016-2022. In his age-29 season, the veteran is expected to take on the lead role in what is considered a weak running back room. Elliott has been in decline for the past few years, but he is still very good as a receiver and near the goal line. Heavy volume is the only path for the former star to be a top-24 back.

Antonio Gibson, Patriots

Gibson was in Washington for the last four years. Aside from seeing heavy usage in 2021, the running back failed to see consistent work. Now with the Patriots, Gibson should have a chance to challenge Rhamondre Stevenson for part of the team's pass-catching role. Using a late pick on Gibson in PPR leagues could return value.

D'Onta Foreman, Browns

Foreman moved from Chicago to Cleveland. The Browns are his fifth team. Nick Chubb is working his way back from a knee injury he suffered in Week 2 last year. If Chubb struggles in his return, Foreman could see significant work on early downs. Other than drafting Foreman as insurance for Chubb, it seems unlikely Foreman will have a significant role in the offense.

Wide Receiver

Calvin Ridley, Texans

After stops in Atlanta and Jacksonville, Ridley will now play for the Titans. The former Alabama standout will compete for targets with DeAndre Hopkins and Tyler Boyd. With one season of more than 1,016 yards, it may be difficult to project a huge season for the receiver. Ridley would need many things to go well to finish inside the top 30 of wide receivers.

Marquise Brown, Chiefs

During the first five years of his career, Brown has played for the Ravens and Cardinals. The former Oklahoma receiver will now play on the Chiefs and catch passes from Patrick Mahomes. After commanding at least 100 targets in four straight seasons, Brown should continue to see volume in his new offense. On a per-game basis, the receiver should finish inside the top 30 at his position with top-20 upside.

Diontae Johnson, Panthers

Johnson played in Pittsburgh during his five-year career and was traded to Carolina this offseason. Even though the Panthers drafted Xavier Legette in the first round of this year's draft, Johnson could easily lead the team in receptions. While with the Steelers, the receiver had three seasons of at least 144 targets, so a high target share is possible. In PPR leagues, Johnson could finish as a top-24 receiver and prove to be a value pick in drafts.

Jerry Jeudy, Browns

Not only did Cleveland trade for Jeudy, but the team quickly signed him to a three-year contract. The only decent season the former first-round pick produced was in 2022. In that season, the former Alabama star posted 972 yards and six touchdowns. Now with the Browns, the coaching staff will likely slide the wideout into the 104-target role Elijah Moore struggled in last year. If Jeudy can match last year's 86th-percentile yards-after-the-catch rate, he may finally have a breakout season.

Darnell Mooney, Falcons

Mooney was with the Bears for four years before signing with the Falcons in free agency. Although the receiver did little in terms of production in the past two years, he posted 1,055 yards in 2021. In what should be a strong passing attack with Kirk Cousins, the former Tulane wideout should be a full-time receiver and deep threat. Mooney goes very late in fantasy drafts. His potential upside makes him worthy of a late-round pick.

Curtis Samuel, Bills

Now in his eighth season after spending time in Carolina and Washington, Samuel will catch passes from Josh Allen in Buffalo. With much of the veteran's best work coming in the slot, he may have to battle with Khalil Shakir, who had 91 percent of his targets in the slot last year. Until Samuel's role is clear, his fantasy value could be murky. If he somehow can play significant snaps, a top-48 wide receiver finish is possible.

Gabe Davis, Jaguars

Davis is on the move after four years with the Bills. Now with Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars, the receiver may find himself playing often when the team has three wideouts on the field. Since Jacksonville has Christian Kirk and first-round rookie Brian Thomas Jr. on the roster, it may be tough for Davis to push either for a full-time role. Based on what we've seen from Davis when he was a full-time player in Buffalo, it's difficult to recommend chasing him in fantasy drafts.

Odell Beckham, Dolphins

Now in his 11th season, Beckham joins the Miami Dolphins, the fifth team he has played for. The veteran has not had more than 565 yards in a season since 2019. The Dolphins run one of the lowest 3-WR sets in the league. Playing alongside Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle could mean seeing significant targets may be an issue. It's difficult to see Beckham finish as a top-60 receiver unless Miami has injuries to their starting wideouts.

Tyler Boyd, Titans

Boyd followed coach Brian Callahan from Cincinnati to Tennessee. Since Callahan used the third-most 3-WR sets in the league, Boyd should see significant snaps as the primary slot receiver. However, Boyd has been in stages of decline for years, so temper expectations in terms of his impact. In a best-case scenario, Boyd may be able to crack the top 50 at his position in PPR leagues.

DJ Chark, Chargers

Chark will join the Chargers, which will be the fourth team he's played for over the past four seasons. It would appear Chark would need Quentin Johnston to continue playing poorly to secure a significant role in the offense. Chark could be very productive with Justin Herbert at quarterback. It's difficult to recommend using a draft pick on Chark, but be ready to pounce if word gets out he could move ahead of Johnston.

Rondale Moore, Falcons

Moore played in Arizona for three years before being traded to Atlanta. Now on a team expected to feature 3-WR sets, the veteran has the inside track on seeing a major role. However, after never recording 550 scrimmage yards in a season, projecting upside may be difficult. Spending an endgame pick on Moore could be a value in the hopes offensive coordinator Zac Robinson unlocks Moore's potential.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Bills

Valdes-Scantling continues to get work playing for great quarterbacks. After starting his career with Aaron Rodgers and then moving to Patrick Mahomes, the veteran will now work with Josh Allen He has never had 700 yards in a season, though, so temper expectations. It seems unlikely Valdes-Scantling finishes as a top-64 fantasy wideout.

K.J. Osborn, Patriots

Early in free agency, Osborn left the Vikings to sign with the Patriots. It appeared as if Osborn was in line for a prominent role in the offense. However, after New England selected Ja'Lynn Polk in the second round of the draft while Kendrick Bourne (knee) attempts to return from injury, Osborn may not see consistent snaps. It seems improbable the wideout is selected in many fantasy drafts.

Cedrick Wilson, Saints

Going into his sixth year in the league, Wilson is headed to New Orleans, which will be his third team. The veteran is expected to compete with A.T. Perry for the No. 3 receiver role. With one season of more than 300 yards on his resume, Wilson may not be a major fantasy factor. However, if he appears set to beat out Perry, a top-60 wide receiver finish is in his range of outcomes.

Josh Reynolds, Broncos

After playing the majority of his eight-year career with Jared Goff as his quarterback, Reynolds is now a member of the Broncos. The former Texas A&M wideout has never had 620 yards in a season. However, the veteran could compete for a primary role on a shaky depth chart after Courtland Sutton. It seems likely Reynolds will fall outside the top 70 receivers this year.

Mack Hollins, Bills

Hollins will be 31 this season and has bounced around the league. The receiver is on his fourth team in the last four years. Aside from a 690-yard season in 2022 with the Raiders, Hollins has not had more than 251 yards in a season. The former North Carolina product will hope to see occasional snaps as a situational deep threat. Hollins will likely begin the season on the waiver wire in most leagues.

Tight End

Mike Gesicki, Bengals

Gesicki will now catch passes from Joe Burrow after spending the past two seasons in Miami and New England. The best stretch of the veteran's career was between 2020 and 2021 when he averaged 63 catches, 740 yards and four touchdowns. If the lack of production the past two years was due to being a part of bad offenses, Gesicki could have a bounce back with the Bengals. For those waiting on tight end in drafts, throwing a dart at Gesicki as a second tight end could work out.

Colby Parkinson, Rams

During his four years in Seattle, Parkinson was never targeted more than 34 times. The tight end is now with the Rams. Since Tyler Higbee tore his ACL during the NFL Playoffs, Parkinson has a chance to be Matthew Stafford's top tight end to start the season. Don't be surprised if Parkinson is a top-24 tight end, at least during the first half of the season.

Gerald Everett, Bears

Going into his age-30 season, Everett is now on the Bears, which will represent the fourth team he's played on. The only 500-yard season in the tight end's career came in 2022 with Justin Herbert in Los Angeles. In Chicago, look for the veteran to be the second tight end option after Cole Kmet. It's improbable Everett will be selected in most fantasy drafts.

Austin Hooper, Patriots

Hooper is now on the Patriots. He has been on five teams over the past six seasons. With New England, the veteran should begin the season behind Hunter Henry on the depth chart. Without a 450-yard season since 2019, Hooper is unlikely to be a major producer in his age-29 season. Unless Henry misses time, it's unlikely Hooper has significant fantasy value.