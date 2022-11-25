Week 12 NFL Friday Injury Report: Big Games Coming for Wilson, White, Perine?

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.

There was no shortage of big, fantasy-relevant injury news this Friday, and that's on top of three starting QB changes earlier in the week (Mike White, Sam Darnold, Kyle Allen). A fourth team, the Rams, declined to name its Week 12 starter after Friday's practice, though most signs point to Bryce Perkins after he took first-team reps throughout the week. That said, John Wolford isn't listed on the final injury report, nor is fellow NFC West veteran quarterback Kyler Murray.

Check out all the news from Friday's injury reports below. The bottom section — truly questionable — can be used as a checklist/cheatsheet for Sunday morning when inactive lists come out. First, let's see who's definitely in and who's definitely out...

Good to Go 💯

Sean McVay says "you'll see on Sunday" whether QB Bryce Perkins starts.

However, he also confirms that Perkins has gotten the No. 1 reps this week. John Wolford has been limited this week (neck). — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) November 25, 2022

A.J. Brown is dealing with a pretty serious stomach bug. He said he had a "terrible" Thanksgiving because he spent the whole day in bed. Asked how he's feeling on a scale of 1-10, Brown said he feeling like a 3 right now. Brown adds he hasn't ate anything all day. pic.twitter.com/3nIQy2yCQq — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) November 25, 2022

Ruled Out/Doubtful 🚑

Listed as Questionable - Should Play 👍

Gus Edwards: "I feel good, man. Had a good week of progress, definitely made a lot of progress. I'm excited to see what happens." — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) November 25, 2022

Truly Questionable 🤔

Early Games

Duvernay and Likely were end-of-week additions to the injury report, listed as questionable after limited practices Friday. Robinson, on the other hand, missed practice Friday before being a full participant Friday, i.e., he should be able to play. James Proche and DeSean Jackson (hamstring) could run more routes if Duvernay is out (Jackson is on the practice squad but reportedly was able to practice this week).

#Bears HC Matt Eberflus on QB Justin Fields: "Justin's status is the same. We've got 48 hours to assess that." — Larry Mayer (@LarryMayer) November 25, 2022

Zac Taylor on Ja'Marr Chase: "He's easy to communicate with. For me to let him know my thinking over the week and get a feel for where he's at. He's honest, which is good. We have guys that will tell you the truth, so you don't have to feel out what does he really mean." — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) November 25, 2022

Late Afternoon

Zamir White could get his first chance in the lead role if Jacobs is out, with Ameer Abdullah and Brandon Bolden also candidates to pick up some snaps (but mostly on passing downs, presumably).

For the Cardinals, it's unclear who will take WR snaps besides DeAndre Hopkins, as coach Kliff Kingsbury said earlier this week that Brown will be on a "pitch count" if he plays. Rondale Moore (groin) is already ruled out, and A.J. Green worked ahead of Robbie Anderson last week when the Cards were pressed for depth.

For Robinson and Higbee, I don't really have a read apart from not wanting to roster either of them anyway. The Rams are a mess at QB and along the O-line, and neither Robinson nor Higbee looks like the two-years-ago version of himself.

Deebo seems healthy enough to play, but I'm putting him in this section because the Niners don't necessarily need him this week and might be worried about the hamstring injury lingering (or worsening) if he doesn't rest. Upgrade Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle (and Jauan Jennings!) if there's word of Samuel being limited or absent Sunday afternoon.

Spoke to @Raiders RB Josh Jacobs in the locker room & wished him well in SEA. After being a full participant in practice was "limited" today due to a calf injury. I noticed the slight limp inside the locker room but he was walking on it. Hopefully he plays, listed "Questionable." — Ryan Sakamoto (@BEASTwriter) November 25, 2022

Primetime

RB Jaylen Warren (hamstring) - MNF

