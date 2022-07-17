RotoWire Partners
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Sunday, July 17

Written by 
Kirien Sprecher 
July 17, 2022

WNBA Schedule Today

  • Las Vegas Aces at Connecticut Sun
  • Minnesota Lynx at Washington Mystics 
  • Atlanta Dream at Phoenix Mercury
  • Indiana Fever at Seattle Storm 

WNBA DFS Value Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel

Top 5 FanDuel

PLAYERPOSTEAMOPPSALFPTSVAL
Brianna TurnerFPHOATL570030.75.4
Tiffany HayesGATL@PHO600029.124.8
Naz HillmonFATL@PHO370017.834.8
Diana TaurasiGPHOATL750034.54.6
Erica WheelerGATL@PHO500022.754.6

Top 5 DraftKings

PLAYERPOSTEAMOPPSALFPTSVAL
Brianna TurnerFPHOATL730029.834.1
Erica WheelerGATL@PHO590022.753.9
A'ja WilsonFLVA@CON1080040.643.8
Diana TaurasiGPHOATL980036.763.8
DeWanna BonnerGCONLVA830029.883.6

Las Vegas Aces (-4.5) at Connecticut Sun

Injury Report - Aces vs. Sun

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Las Vegas

None

Connecticut

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Jonquel JonesFCovid-19OUT7/19/2022
Kiara SmithGUndisclosedOFS5/1/2023
Jasmine ThomasGKneeOFS5/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Aces vs. Sun

Las Vegas

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Kelsey PlumG2433.520.235.51.10.13.37.76.715.23.54.3
A'ja WilsonF2429.519101.81.12.10.82.16.813.74.55.5
Jackie YoungG2233.716.744.31.50.21.435.911.93.54
Chelsea GrayG2328.912.635.91.50.30.92.64.910.322.2
Dearica HambyF2428.711.67.81.11.30.20.72.34.38.42.53.3
Theresa PlaisanceF2314.74.23.10.60.30.61.13.11.43.80.30.4
Riquna WilliamsG917.66.81.41.30.40.11.74.82.15.80.91.3
Iliana RupertF815.45.630.80.301.32.62.13.90.10.3
Kiah StokesC1912.91.83.50.50.20.70.20.80.61.50.50.6
Aisha SheppardG179.41.90.80.40.20.10.51.60.52.20.40.5
Sydney ColsonG128.92.20.51.40.200.30.80.82.40.40.4
Kierstan BellG127.31.61.10.40.10.20.31.50.51.90.30.3

Connecticut

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Jonquel JonesF2427.515.191.81.11.21.33.95.5112.83.4
Brionna JonesC2425.713.54.81.31.30.500.24.98.73.74.2
Alyssa ThomasF2431.812.97.65.61.40.2004.810.13.34.4
DeWanna BonnerG2130.113.44.12.61.20.41.54.34.710.92.63.3
Courtney WilliamsG2228.311.24.73.21.10.50.72.1511.30.60.8
Natisha HiedemanG2424.58.623.11.30.11.64.53.17.50.81
DiJonai CarringtonG2417.76.32.910.90.10.51.82.15.71.52.3
Nia CloudenG178.12.10.70.80.30.10.40.80.61.60.40.6
Yvonne AndersonG119.23.20.81.10.30.20.40.91.12.40.60.6
Jasmine ThomasG521.86.62.230.60.212.61.662.42.6
Joyner HolmesF177.11.91.10.60.40.10.20.80.720.30.4
Jazmine JonesG57.61.200.20.4000.40.41.40.41
Stephanie JonesF24100.5000000.511

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Las Vegas and Connecticut tipoff at 1 PM ET with the Over/Under set at 174.5, the highest of the four-game slate. 

Las Vegas has scored at least 100 points in three straight games – all versus New York – and continue to be led by its starting five. Each Aces' starter had success during the team's two previous matchups against Connecticut this season. During those games, Jackie Young (23.5) and Kelsey Plum (20.5) each averaged at least 20.0 points, while A'ja Wilson notched 18.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per contest. Dearica Hamby (12.0 points and 7.5 rebounds) and Chelsea Gray (10.5 points and 6.0 assists) also provided solid secondary production against the Sun earlier this year. 

Jonquel Jones scored 20-plus points in consecutive games following the All-Star break, but she'll be sidelined Sunday due to COVID-19 protocols, which means Brionna Jones will be a likely candidate for an increased role. Alyssa Thomas continues to provide all-around production, finishing with at least five rebounds and five assists in back-to-back games, but her scoring has been sporadic. Courtney Williams scored 25 points during the final game heading into the All-Star break, but she's notched just 18 points over her last two appearances, though she's registered three steals in each of those contests. DeWanna Bonner's scoring production hasn't been consistent over the last month, scoring in double figures just five times over her last 10 games, but she may get more involved in the scoring column due to Jones' absence.

Minnesota Lynx at Washington Mystics (-4.5)

Injury Report - Lynx vs. Mystics

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Minnesota

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Napheesa CollierFPersonalOUT7/28/2022

Washington

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Klara LundquistGIllnessOFS5/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Lynx vs. Mystics

Minnesota

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Aerial PowersF2626.614.25.23.11.10.30.92.94.612.545.1
Sylvia FowlesC2128.915.41011.11.2006.510.12.43.7
Kayla McBrideG21311432.11.101.54.44.611.43.23.6
Jessica ShepardF2626.79.17.83.10.50.30.20.83.46.72.12.9
Moriah JeffersonG2028.811.82.75.21.50.21.32.74.292.12.6
Rachel BanhamG2617.78.41.32.70.30.11.64.22.96.80.91.2
Nikolina MilicC2411.75.730.90.30.30.30.82.24.41.11.5
Bridget CarletonG2618.34.32.51.10.40.20.82.31.53.90.50.7
Damiris DantasC1417.65.541.90.20.11.14.226.40.40.4
Natalie AchonwaF1214.56.13.91.50.40.300.12.53.71.11.3
Evina WestbrookG1412.42.61.41.40.40.40.1113.10.40.6
Yvonne TurnerG4226.32.52.50.500.81.826.51.51.8
Odyssey SimsG2279.53.53.50.510.523.511.524.5
Angel McCoughtryF2106310.5100.51.5433
Kamiah SmallsG311.31.31.721.3001.30.72.700
Elissa CunaneC33.30.71.700000.30.30.700
Rennia DavisG1320000001100
Hannah SjervenC3300000.30000.300

Washington

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Ariel AtkinsG2629.914.73.22.41.40.225.45.112.22.52.9
Elena Delle DonneF1727.216.86.22.20.51.11.646.212.82.63
Natasha CloudG2432.111.23.57.210.31.44.43.89.22.22.8
Shakira AustinC26218.16.10.80.70.8003.25.91.72.7
Myisha Hines-AllenF2619.185.220.80.20.72.23.17.911.5
Alysha ClarkF1926.29.24.92.20.90.31.23.83.67.50.80.8
Shatori Walker-KimbroughG2520.6721.31.10.20.82.32.361.61.7
Elizabeth WilliamsF2016.65.64.50.60.60.8002.35.111.7
Tianna HawkinsF20134.92.410.50.10.521.84.50.80.9
Kennedy BurkeG1613.95.42.20.410.30.722.14.60.61.1
Rui MachidaG261321.22.50.30.10.210.82.50.20.3
Katie BenzanG3960.70.300.31.72.31.7311.3
Stephanie JonesF36.32.30.70.30.300.30.712.300
Evina WestbrookG261.501.50.500.510.5100

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Minnesota and Washington tipoff at 3 PM ET with the Over/Under set at 161.5, the second-highest of the four-game slate.

Kayla McBride exploded for a season-high 28 points Thursday, notching her fourth 20-plus point outing of the season and her first since June 14. Rachel Banham has scored 20-plus points in back-to-back games and is arguably in the best offensive stretch of her WNBA career. Sylvia Fowles continues to dominate as well, posting 17.0 points and 10.5 rebounds across the first two games following the All-Star break. After averaging 25.0 and 9.0 rebounds during a four-game stretch, Aerial Powers finished with just six points and four rebounds during Friday's win over the Fever. She played just 18 minutes during the contest – tying a season low – but isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Sunday's matchup. Moriah Jefferson has failed to score in double figures in four straight games after posting 16.1 points and 6.3 assists across her previous seven matchups.

Natasha Cloud continues to be a sporadic scorer but salvages her fantasy production with consistent and prolific assist numbers (career-high 7.2 per game). Ariel Atkins has scored in double figures in all but two games this season and is averaging 14.7 points per game. Elena Delle Donne is finding her stride, posting 20.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game over her last six appearances. Myisha Hines-Allen and Alysha Clark both continue to be solid secondary producers, with Hines-Allen posting 9.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals over her last three games and Clark notching 7.7 points and 6.0 rebounds during that stretch.

Atlanta Dream at Phoenix Mercury (-6.5)

Injury Report - Dream vs. Mercury

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Atlanta

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Nia CoffeyFKneeOUT7/19/2022
Monique BillingsFAnkleOUT7/19/2022
Rhyne HowardGShoulderOUT7/19/2022
Maite CazorlaGPersonalOFS5/1/2023

Phoenix

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Diamond DeShieldsFHipOUT7/22/2022
Kia NurseGKneeOUT7/28/2022
Brittney GrinerCNot Injury RelatedOUT4/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Dream vs. Mercury

Atlanta

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Rhyne HowardG2330.614.74.42.71.50.72.26.65.314.21.92.6
Cheyenne ParkerF2424.511.25.91.71.11.10.41.84.69.71.51.8
Aari McDonaldG2425.510.82.32.81.801.443.58.52.42.7
Kristy WallaceG2123.17.62.82.40.80.212.62.66.31.51.9
Erica WheelerG1824.98.22.43.910.10.82.43.38.90.91.1
Asia DurrG1221.611.321.90.40.21.234.19.722.6
Monique BillingsF2117.46.26.210.90.4002.35.21.51.9
Nia CoffeyF16216.45.20.80.60.10.61.92.26.31.41.9
Naz HillmonF2214.23.43.90.90.40.200.11.32.60.81
Tiffany HayesG527.414.23.81.60.801.43.45.611.21.62.4
Kia VaughnC1713.932.80.80.30.4001.42.90.30.4
Megan WalkerF129.63.30.80.40.300.61.61.23.20.30.5
Beatrice MompremierF13102.63.20.50.20.6001.22.50.30.5
Maya CaldwellG320.78.712.30.701.72.73.36.70.30.7
Destiny SlocumG313.74.71.31.300131.33.711.7
Yvonne TurnerG280.510.50.500000.50.51

Phoenix

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Skylar Diggins-SmithG2434.519.64.15.61.90.91.54.66.915.94.45.1
Diana TaurasiG2631.516.43.240.60.638.84.812.73.84.3
Diamond DeShieldsG2524.912.53.9210.60.62.94.411.23.14.2
Tina CharlesC1633.117.37.32.10.80.81.54.16.514.82.83.4
Sophie CunninghamG1827.611.74.41.50.90.22.35.73.98.31.51.7
Shey PeddyG2426.68.32.93.31.70.21.13.52.86.81.61.8
Brianna TurnerF2533.64.87.321.11.3002.13.60.61.1
Megan GustafsonF24831.50.50.10.10.30.61.220.30.4
Reshanda GrayF711.342.30.40.60.40.10.71.93.10.10.4
Jennie SimmsF136.21.50.90.50.300.20.60.61.30.20.2
Kristine AnigweF106.51.51.30.20.10.2000.510.51
Sam ThomasF154.60.30.30.30.30.100.50.10.700
Karlie SamuelsonG11033100131300
Emma CannonF1632100001112

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Atlanta and Phoenix tipoff at 6 PM ET with the Over/Under set at 159.5, the lowest of the four-game slate. 

With Rhyne Howard (shoulder), Monique Billings (ankle) and Nia Coffey (knee) all sidelined, Asia Durr and Naz Hillmon are candidates for increased roles, though Tiffany Hayes and Cheyenne Parker will likely still be Atlanta's top producers. Hillmon played a season-high 30 minutes in Howard's absence Friday and notched 13 points and 11 rebounds en route to her first double-double of the campaign. Durr drew her first start of the season Friday and scored in double figures for the first time over her last three games. Erica Wheeler continues to draw starts and play 20-plus minutes per game, but she's scored in double figures just once since returning from a six-game absence. 

Phoenix continues to rely on a handful of players for the majority of their production and will likely do so again with Diamond DeShields (hip) sidelined. Luckily, Skylar Diggins-Smith has been on a tear lately, averaging 23.2 points, 7.2 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals over her last five games. Diana Taurasi has also been a prolific scorer, posting 23.0 points across her last three appearances, but she's shooting just 37.5 percent from the field during that stretch. Sophie Cunningham has scored in double figures across eight straight games, posting 17.3 points and 5.5 rebounds during that stretch. Shey Peddy hasn't been as prolific as the aforementioned players, but she continues to offer solid secondary production, notching 10.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 2.5 assists across her last four games.

Indiana Fever at Seattle Storm (-14.5)

Injury Report - Fever vs. Storm

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Indiana

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Lexie HullGWristOUT7/17/2022
Bernadett HatarCKneeOFS2/1/2023
Chelsey PerryFPersonalOFS2/1/2023
Florencia ChagasGPersonalOFS5/1/2023

Seattle

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Mercedes RussellFUndisclosedOUT7/22/2022

2022 WNBA Stats - Fever vs. Dream

Indiana

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Kelsey MitchellG2633.1191.9410.22.45.76.514.93.74.1
NaLyssa SmithF2230.9138.41.40.40.30.92.651223.5
Victoria ViviansG252710.63.52.71.20.21.44.93.911.41.41.9
Queen EgboC2423.37.56.7111.30036.81.52.3
Danielle RobinsonG2323.57.63.13.70.80.10.31.12.86.61.72
Tiffany MitchellG2514.45.71.20.80.600.30.824.51.31.6
Emily EngstlerF26195.35.81.60.81.20.41.32.360.40.8
Destanni HendersonG2615.45.11.52.20.700.81.81.94.80.50.8
Emma CannonF1310.54.82.20.60.200.10.31.83.81.11.6
Alanna SmithF912.94.32.70.60.90.70.72.81.64.70.60.8
Lexie HullG189.321.30.50.20.10.21.20.73.10.50.6
Alaina CoatesC89.43.520.30.30.4000.91.41.81.9
Bria HartleyG108.72.5110.100.30.90.92.60.40.6
Crystal DangerfieldG316.3613.300.70.7224.71.31.3
Khayla PointerG552.80.40.20.400.20.40.8112

Seattle

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Breanna StewartF2230.420.97.12.91.91.11.95.36.915.35.15.9
Jewell LoydG2430.316.32.63.81.10.22.46.35.614.52.73.1
Ezi MagbegorC2128.611.76.61.61.12.50.41.14.98.71.62.1
Gabby WilliamsF2425.26.84.92.81.30.50.41.82.86.70.81.1
Sue BirdG1926.28.21.85.91.20.22.15.22.87.40.50.5
Stephanie TalbotG2217.75.83.610.90.40.92.52.24.80.50.9
Jantel LavenderC2313.24.23.610.10.10.20.91.94.30.30.4
Briann JanuaryG2418.641.12.70.90.30.621.33.60.81
Epiphanny PrinceG2113.74.411.80.700.81.91.54.10.60.7
Tina CharlesC619.29.55.70.80.30.30.51.24.28.50.70.8
Reshanda GrayF117.72.52.20.10.200.20.30.91.80.50.5
Kaela DavisG118112020234711
Mercedes RussellC510.821.80.200000.81.60.40.6
Kiana WilliamsG391.70.71.7000.31.30.72.700
Raina PerezG1200100000000

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Indiana and Seattle tipoff at 6 PM ET with the Over/Under set at 160.5. 

Kelsey Mitchell has scored at least 20 points in three of her last four games and is averaging a career-high 19.0 points per game. Danielle Robinson was benched for one game after going 1-for-10 against Chicago during the Fever's last contest before the All-Star break. However, she returned to the starting lineup Friday and provided her usual production. Tiffany Mitchell started in Robinson's place Wednesday and scored eight points, but she's scored at least 15 in each of her last two appearances as a reserve – including a season-high 18 in Indiana's last matchup. NaLyssa Smith has been on a tear over her last four games, posting 13.8 points and 9.3 rebounds. After scoring 17 points (her most since May 27), Victoria Vivians finished with just three points Friday. However, she did add multiple blocks and steals for the first time during the campaign. Queen Egbo returned from a two-game absence due to COVID-19 protocols and scored 10 points, but she didn't make a shot from the field en route to one point during Friday's loss. 

Breanna Stewart has been the epitome of consistency this season, averaging 20.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.1 blocks. Sue Bird hasn't scored in double figures since June 29, but she's dished out at least five assists in all but four games this season. Jewell Loyd has posted 18.0 points and 4.3 assists over her last three appearances. Gabby Williams scored just four points in her last game but has notched at least 10 points in five of her last nine games. After a slow start to her Seattle tenure, Tina Charles has found her groove, posting 14.0 points and 6.3 rebounds across her last three appearances. Ezi Magbegor has also been successful during that stretch, averaging 11.7 points and 10.0 rebounds.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

