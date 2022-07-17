WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Sunday, July 17

WNBA Schedule Today
- Las Vegas Aces at Connecticut Sun
- Minnesota Lynx at Washington Mystics
- Atlanta Dream at Phoenix Mercury
- Indiana Fever at Seattle Storm
Top 5 FanDuel
|PLAYER
|POS
|TEAM
|OPP
|SAL
|FPTS
|VAL
|Brianna Turner
|F
|PHO
|ATL
|5700
|30.7
|5.4
|Tiffany Hayes
|G
|ATL
|@PHO
|6000
|29.12
|4.8
|Naz Hillmon
|F
|ATL
|@PHO
|3700
|17.83
|4.8
|Diana Taurasi
|G
|PHO
|ATL
|7500
|34.5
|4.6
|Erica Wheeler
|G
|ATL
|@PHO
|5000
|22.75
|4.6
Top 5 DraftKings
|PLAYER
|POS
|TEAM
|OPP
|SAL
|FPTS
|VAL
|Brianna Turner
|F
|PHO
|ATL
|7300
|29.83
|4.1
|Erica Wheeler
|G
|ATL
|@PHO
|5900
|22.75
|3.9
|A'ja Wilson
|F
|LVA
|@CON
|10800
|40.64
|3.8
|Diana Taurasi
|G
|PHO
|ATL
|9800
|36.76
|3.8
|DeWanna Bonner
|G
|CON
|LVA
|8300
|29.88
|3.6
Las Vegas Aces (-4.5) at Connecticut Sun
Injury Report - Aces vs. Sun
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Las Vegas
None
Connecticut
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Jonquel Jones
|F
|Covid-19
|OUT
|7/19/2022
|Kiara Smith
|G
|Undisclosed
|OFS
|5/1/2023
|Jasmine Thomas
|G
|Knee
|OFS
|5/1/2023
2022 WNBA Stats - Aces vs. Sun
Las Vegas
|Player
|Pos
|G
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|3PA
|FGM
|FGA
|FTM
|FTA
|Kelsey Plum
|G
|24
|33.5
|20.2
|3
|5.5
|1.1
|0.1
|3.3
|7.7
|6.7
|15.2
|3.5
|4.3
|A'ja Wilson
|F
|24
|29.5
|19
|10
|1.8
|1.1
|2.1
|0.8
|2.1
|6.8
|13.7
|4.5
|5.5
|Jackie Young
|G
|22
|33.7
|16.7
|4
|4.3
|1.5
|0.2
|1.4
|3
|5.9
|11.9
|3.5
|4
|Chelsea Gray
|G
|23
|28.9
|12.6
|3
|5.9
|1.5
|0.3
|0.9
|2.6
|4.9
|10.3
|2
|2.2
|Dearica Hamby
|F
|24
|28.7
|11.6
|7.8
|1.1
|1.3
|0.2
|0.7
|2.3
|4.3
|8.4
|2.5
|3.3
|Theresa Plaisance
|F
|23
|14.7
|4.2
|3.1
|0.6
|0.3
|0.6
|1.1
|3.1
|1.4
|3.8
|0.3
|0.4
|Riquna Williams
|G
|9
|17.6
|6.8
|1.4
|1.3
|0.4
|0.1
|1.7
|4.8
|2.1
|5.8
|0.9
|1.3
|Iliana Rupert
|F
|8
|15.4
|5.6
|3
|0.8
|0.3
|0
|1.3
|2.6
|2.1
|3.9
|0.1
|0.3
|Kiah Stokes
|C
|19
|12.9
|1.8
|3.5
|0.5
|0.2
|0.7
|0.2
|0.8
|0.6
|1.5
|0.5
|0.6
|Aisha Sheppard
|G
|17
|9.4
|1.9
|0.8
|0.4
|0.2
|0.1
|0.5
|1.6
|0.5
|2.2
|0.4
|0.5
|Sydney Colson
|G
|12
|8.9
|2.2
|0.5
|1.4
|0.2
|0
|0.3
|0.8
|0.8
|2.4
|0.4
|0.4
|Kierstan Bell
|G
|12
|7.3
|1.6
|1.1
|0.4
|0.1
|0.2
|0.3
|1.5
|0.5
|1.9
|0.3
|0.3
Connecticut
|Player
|Pos
|G
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|3PA
|FGM
|FGA
|FTM
|FTA
|Jonquel Jones
|F
|24
|27.5
|15.1
|9
|1.8
|1.1
|1.2
|1.3
|3.9
|5.5
|11
|2.8
|3.4
|Brionna Jones
|C
|24
|25.7
|13.5
|4.8
|1.3
|1.3
|0.5
|0
|0.2
|4.9
|8.7
|3.7
|4.2
|Alyssa Thomas
|F
|24
|31.8
|12.9
|7.6
|5.6
|1.4
|0.2
|0
|0
|4.8
|10.1
|3.3
|4.4
|DeWanna Bonner
|G
|21
|30.1
|13.4
|4.1
|2.6
|1.2
|0.4
|1.5
|4.3
|4.7
|10.9
|2.6
|3.3
|Courtney Williams
|G
|22
|28.3
|11.2
|4.7
|3.2
|1.1
|0.5
|0.7
|2.1
|5
|11.3
|0.6
|0.8
|Natisha Hiedeman
|G
|24
|24.5
|8.6
|2
|3.1
|1.3
|0.1
|1.6
|4.5
|3.1
|7.5
|0.8
|1
|DiJonai Carrington
|G
|24
|17.7
|6.3
|2.9
|1
|0.9
|0.1
|0.5
|1.8
|2.1
|5.7
|1.5
|2.3
|Nia Clouden
|G
|17
|8.1
|2.1
|0.7
|0.8
|0.3
|0.1
|0.4
|0.8
|0.6
|1.6
|0.4
|0.6
|Yvonne Anderson
|G
|11
|9.2
|3.2
|0.8
|1.1
|0.3
|0.2
|0.4
|0.9
|1.1
|2.4
|0.6
|0.6
|Jasmine Thomas
|G
|5
|21.8
|6.6
|2.2
|3
|0.6
|0.2
|1
|2.6
|1.6
|6
|2.4
|2.6
|Joyner Holmes
|F
|17
|7.1
|1.9
|1.1
|0.6
|0.4
|0.1
|0.2
|0.8
|0.7
|2
|0.3
|0.4
|Jazmine Jones
|G
|5
|7.6
|1.2
|0
|0.2
|0.4
|0
|0
|0.4
|0.4
|1.4
|0.4
|1
|Stephanie Jones
|F
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.5
|1
|1
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
Las Vegas and Connecticut tipoff at 1 PM ET with the Over/Under set at 174.5, the highest of the four-game slate.
Las Vegas has scored at least 100 points in three straight games – all versus New York – and continue to be led by its starting five. Each Aces' starter had success during the team's two previous matchups against Connecticut this season. During those games, Jackie Young (23.5) and Kelsey Plum (20.5) each averaged at least 20.0 points, while A'ja Wilson notched 18.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per contest. Dearica Hamby (12.0 points and 7.5 rebounds) and Chelsea Gray (10.5 points and 6.0 assists) also provided solid secondary production against the Sun earlier this year.
Jonquel Jones scored 20-plus points in consecutive games following the All-Star break, but she'll be sidelined Sunday due to COVID-19 protocols, which means Brionna Jones will be a likely candidate for an increased role. Alyssa Thomas continues to provide all-around production, finishing with at least five rebounds and five assists in back-to-back games, but her scoring has been sporadic. Courtney Williams scored 25 points during the final game heading into the All-Star break, but she's notched just 18 points over her last two appearances, though she's registered three steals in each of those contests. DeWanna Bonner's scoring production hasn't been consistent over the last month, scoring in double figures just five times over her last 10 games, but she may get more involved in the scoring column due to Jones' absence.
Minnesota Lynx at Washington Mystics (-4.5)
Injury Report - Lynx vs. Mystics
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Minnesota
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Napheesa Collier
|F
|Personal
|OUT
|7/28/2022
Washington
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Klara Lundquist
|G
|Illness
|OFS
|5/1/2023
2022 WNBA Stats - Lynx vs. Mystics
Minnesota
|Player
|Pos
|G
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|3PA
|FGM
|FGA
|FTM
|FTA
|Aerial Powers
|F
|26
|26.6
|14.2
|5.2
|3.1
|1.1
|0.3
|0.9
|2.9
|4.6
|12.5
|4
|5.1
|Sylvia Fowles
|C
|21
|28.9
|15.4
|10
|1
|1.1
|1.2
|0
|0
|6.5
|10.1
|2.4
|3.7
|Kayla McBride
|G
|21
|31
|14
|3
|2.1
|1.1
|0
|1.5
|4.4
|4.6
|11.4
|3.2
|3.6
|Jessica Shepard
|F
|26
|26.7
|9.1
|7.8
|3.1
|0.5
|0.3
|0.2
|0.8
|3.4
|6.7
|2.1
|2.9
|Moriah Jefferson
|G
|20
|28.8
|11.8
|2.7
|5.2
|1.5
|0.2
|1.3
|2.7
|4.2
|9
|2.1
|2.6
|Rachel Banham
|G
|26
|17.7
|8.4
|1.3
|2.7
|0.3
|0.1
|1.6
|4.2
|2.9
|6.8
|0.9
|1.2
|Nikolina Milic
|C
|24
|11.7
|5.7
|3
|0.9
|0.3
|0.3
|0.3
|0.8
|2.2
|4.4
|1.1
|1.5
|Bridget Carleton
|G
|26
|18.3
|4.3
|2.5
|1.1
|0.4
|0.2
|0.8
|2.3
|1.5
|3.9
|0.5
|0.7
|Damiris Dantas
|C
|14
|17.6
|5.5
|4
|1.9
|0.2
|0.1
|1.1
|4.2
|2
|6.4
|0.4
|0.4
|Natalie Achonwa
|F
|12
|14.5
|6.1
|3.9
|1.5
|0.4
|0.3
|0
|0.1
|2.5
|3.7
|1.1
|1.3
|Evina Westbrook
|G
|14
|12.4
|2.6
|1.4
|1.4
|0.4
|0.4
|0.1
|1
|1
|3.1
|0.4
|0.6
|Yvonne Turner
|G
|4
|22
|6.3
|2.5
|2.5
|0.5
|0
|0.8
|1.8
|2
|6.5
|1.5
|1.8
|Odyssey Sims
|G
|2
|27
|9.5
|3.5
|3.5
|0.5
|1
|0.5
|2
|3.5
|11.5
|2
|4.5
|Angel McCoughtry
|F
|2
|10
|6
|3
|1
|0.5
|1
|0
|0.5
|1.5
|4
|3
|3
|Kamiah Smalls
|G
|3
|11.3
|1.3
|1.7
|2
|1.3
|0
|0
|1.3
|0.7
|2.7
|0
|0
|Elissa Cunane
|C
|3
|3.3
|0.7
|1.7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.3
|0.3
|0.7
|0
|0
|Rennia Davis
|G
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hannah Sjerven
|C
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.3
|0
|0
|0
|0.3
|0
|0
Washington
|Player
|Pos
|G
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|3PA
|FGM
|FGA
|FTM
|FTA
|Ariel Atkins
|G
|26
|29.9
|14.7
|3.2
|2.4
|1.4
|0.2
|2
|5.4
|5.1
|12.2
|2.5
|2.9
|Elena Delle Donne
|F
|17
|27.2
|16.8
|6.2
|2.2
|0.5
|1.1
|1.6
|4
|6.2
|12.8
|2.6
|3
|Natasha Cloud
|G
|24
|32.1
|11.2
|3.5
|7.2
|1
|0.3
|1.4
|4.4
|3.8
|9.2
|2.2
|2.8
|Shakira Austin
|C
|26
|21
|8.1
|6.1
|0.8
|0.7
|0.8
|0
|0
|3.2
|5.9
|1.7
|2.7
|Myisha Hines-Allen
|F
|26
|19.1
|8
|5.2
|2
|0.8
|0.2
|0.7
|2.2
|3.1
|7.9
|1
|1.5
|Alysha Clark
|F
|19
|26.2
|9.2
|4.9
|2.2
|0.9
|0.3
|1.2
|3.8
|3.6
|7.5
|0.8
|0.8
|Shatori Walker-Kimbrough
|G
|25
|20.6
|7
|2
|1.3
|1.1
|0.2
|0.8
|2.3
|2.3
|6
|1.6
|1.7
|Elizabeth Williams
|F
|20
|16.6
|5.6
|4.5
|0.6
|0.6
|0.8
|0
|0
|2.3
|5.1
|1
|1.7
|Tianna Hawkins
|F
|20
|13
|4.9
|2.4
|1
|0.5
|0.1
|0.5
|2
|1.8
|4.5
|0.8
|0.9
|Kennedy Burke
|G
|16
|13.9
|5.4
|2.2
|0.4
|1
|0.3
|0.7
|2
|2.1
|4.6
|0.6
|1.1
|Rui Machida
|G
|26
|13
|2
|1.2
|2.5
|0.3
|0.1
|0.2
|1
|0.8
|2.5
|0.2
|0.3
|Katie Benzan
|G
|3
|9
|6
|0.7
|0.3
|0
|0.3
|1.7
|2.3
|1.7
|3
|1
|1.3
|Stephanie Jones
|F
|3
|6.3
|2.3
|0.7
|0.3
|0.3
|0
|0.3
|0.7
|1
|2.3
|0
|0
|Evina Westbrook
|G
|2
|6
|1.5
|0
|1.5
|0.5
|0
|0.5
|1
|0.5
|1
|0
|0
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
Minnesota and Washington tipoff at 3 PM ET with the Over/Under set at 161.5, the second-highest of the four-game slate.
Kayla McBride exploded for a season-high 28 points Thursday, notching her fourth 20-plus point outing of the season and her first since June 14. Rachel Banham has scored 20-plus points in back-to-back games and is arguably in the best offensive stretch of her WNBA career. Sylvia Fowles continues to dominate as well, posting 17.0 points and 10.5 rebounds across the first two games following the All-Star break. After averaging 25.0 and 9.0 rebounds during a four-game stretch, Aerial Powers finished with just six points and four rebounds during Friday's win over the Fever. She played just 18 minutes during the contest – tying a season low – but isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Sunday's matchup. Moriah Jefferson has failed to score in double figures in four straight games after posting 16.1 points and 6.3 assists across her previous seven matchups.
Natasha Cloud continues to be a sporadic scorer but salvages her fantasy production with consistent and prolific assist numbers (career-high 7.2 per game). Ariel Atkins has scored in double figures in all but two games this season and is averaging 14.7 points per game. Elena Delle Donne is finding her stride, posting 20.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game over her last six appearances. Myisha Hines-Allen and Alysha Clark both continue to be solid secondary producers, with Hines-Allen posting 9.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals over her last three games and Clark notching 7.7 points and 6.0 rebounds during that stretch.
Atlanta Dream at Phoenix Mercury (-6.5)
Injury Report - Dream vs. Mercury
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Atlanta
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Nia Coffey
|F
|Knee
|OUT
|7/19/2022
|Monique Billings
|F
|Ankle
|OUT
|7/19/2022
|Rhyne Howard
|G
|Shoulder
|OUT
|7/19/2022
|Maite Cazorla
|G
|Personal
|OFS
|5/1/2023
Phoenix
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Diamond DeShields
|F
|Hip
|OUT
|7/22/2022
|Kia Nurse
|G
|Knee
|OUT
|7/28/2022
|Brittney Griner
|C
|Not Injury Related
|OUT
|4/1/2023
2022 WNBA Stats - Dream vs. Mercury
Atlanta
|Player
|Pos
|G
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|3PA
|FGM
|FGA
|FTM
|FTA
|Rhyne Howard
|G
|23
|30.6
|14.7
|4.4
|2.7
|1.5
|0.7
|2.2
|6.6
|5.3
|14.2
|1.9
|2.6
|Cheyenne Parker
|F
|24
|24.5
|11.2
|5.9
|1.7
|1.1
|1.1
|0.4
|1.8
|4.6
|9.7
|1.5
|1.8
|Aari McDonald
|G
|24
|25.5
|10.8
|2.3
|2.8
|1.8
|0
|1.4
|4
|3.5
|8.5
|2.4
|2.7
|Kristy Wallace
|G
|21
|23.1
|7.6
|2.8
|2.4
|0.8
|0.2
|1
|2.6
|2.6
|6.3
|1.5
|1.9
|Erica Wheeler
|G
|18
|24.9
|8.2
|2.4
|3.9
|1
|0.1
|0.8
|2.4
|3.3
|8.9
|0.9
|1.1
|Asia Durr
|G
|12
|21.6
|11.3
|2
|1.9
|0.4
|0.2
|1.2
|3
|4.1
|9.7
|2
|2.6
|Monique Billings
|F
|21
|17.4
|6.2
|6.2
|1
|0.9
|0.4
|0
|0
|2.3
|5.2
|1.5
|1.9
|Nia Coffey
|F
|16
|21
|6.4
|5.2
|0.8
|0.6
|0.1
|0.6
|1.9
|2.2
|6.3
|1.4
|1.9
|Naz Hillmon
|F
|22
|14.2
|3.4
|3.9
|0.9
|0.4
|0.2
|0
|0.1
|1.3
|2.6
|0.8
|1
|Tiffany Hayes
|G
|5
|27.4
|14.2
|3.8
|1.6
|0.8
|0
|1.4
|3.4
|5.6
|11.2
|1.6
|2.4
|Kia Vaughn
|C
|17
|13.9
|3
|2.8
|0.8
|0.3
|0.4
|0
|0
|1.4
|2.9
|0.3
|0.4
|Megan Walker
|F
|12
|9.6
|3.3
|0.8
|0.4
|0.3
|0
|0.6
|1.6
|1.2
|3.2
|0.3
|0.5
|Beatrice Mompremier
|F
|13
|10
|2.6
|3.2
|0.5
|0.2
|0.6
|0
|0
|1.2
|2.5
|0.3
|0.5
|Maya Caldwell
|G
|3
|20.7
|8.7
|1
|2.3
|0.7
|0
|1.7
|2.7
|3.3
|6.7
|0.3
|0.7
|Destiny Slocum
|G
|3
|13.7
|4.7
|1.3
|1.3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1.3
|3.7
|1
|1.7
|Yvonne Turner
|G
|2
|8
|0.5
|1
|0.5
|0.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.5
|0.5
|1
Phoenix
|Player
|Pos
|G
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|3PA
|FGM
|FGA
|FTM
|FTA
|Skylar Diggins-Smith
|G
|24
|34.5
|19.6
|4.1
|5.6
|1.9
|0.9
|1.5
|4.6
|6.9
|15.9
|4.4
|5.1
|Diana Taurasi
|G
|26
|31.5
|16.4
|3.2
|4
|0.6
|0.6
|3
|8.8
|4.8
|12.7
|3.8
|4.3
|Diamond DeShields
|G
|25
|24.9
|12.5
|3.9
|2
|1
|0.6
|0.6
|2.9
|4.4
|11.2
|3.1
|4.2
|Tina Charles
|C
|16
|33.1
|17.3
|7.3
|2.1
|0.8
|0.8
|1.5
|4.1
|6.5
|14.8
|2.8
|3.4
|Sophie Cunningham
|G
|18
|27.6
|11.7
|4.4
|1.5
|0.9
|0.2
|2.3
|5.7
|3.9
|8.3
|1.5
|1.7
|Shey Peddy
|G
|24
|26.6
|8.3
|2.9
|3.3
|1.7
|0.2
|1.1
|3.5
|2.8
|6.8
|1.6
|1.8
|Brianna Turner
|F
|25
|33.6
|4.8
|7.3
|2
|1.1
|1.3
|0
|0
|2.1
|3.6
|0.6
|1.1
|Megan Gustafson
|F
|24
|8
|3
|1.5
|0.5
|0.1
|0.1
|0.3
|0.6
|1.2
|2
|0.3
|0.4
|Reshanda Gray
|F
|7
|11.3
|4
|2.3
|0.4
|0.6
|0.4
|0.1
|0.7
|1.9
|3.1
|0.1
|0.4
|Jennie Simms
|F
|13
|6.2
|1.5
|0.9
|0.5
|0.3
|0
|0.2
|0.6
|0.6
|1.3
|0.2
|0.2
|Kristine Anigwe
|F
|10
|6.5
|1.5
|1.3
|0.2
|0.1
|0.2
|0
|0
|0.5
|1
|0.5
|1
|Sam Thomas
|F
|15
|4.6
|0.3
|0.3
|0.3
|0.3
|0.1
|0
|0.5
|0.1
|0.7
|0
|0
|Karlie Samuelson
|G
|1
|10
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|Emma Cannon
|F
|1
|6
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
Atlanta and Phoenix tipoff at 6 PM ET with the Over/Under set at 159.5, the lowest of the four-game slate.
With Rhyne Howard (shoulder), Monique Billings (ankle) and Nia Coffey (knee) all sidelined, Asia Durr and Naz Hillmon are candidates for increased roles, though Tiffany Hayes and Cheyenne Parker will likely still be Atlanta's top producers. Hillmon played a season-high 30 minutes in Howard's absence Friday and notched 13 points and 11 rebounds en route to her first double-double of the campaign. Durr drew her first start of the season Friday and scored in double figures for the first time over her last three games. Erica Wheeler continues to draw starts and play 20-plus minutes per game, but she's scored in double figures just once since returning from a six-game absence.
Phoenix continues to rely on a handful of players for the majority of their production and will likely do so again with Diamond DeShields (hip) sidelined. Luckily, Skylar Diggins-Smith has been on a tear lately, averaging 23.2 points, 7.2 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals over her last five games. Diana Taurasi has also been a prolific scorer, posting 23.0 points across her last three appearances, but she's shooting just 37.5 percent from the field during that stretch. Sophie Cunningham has scored in double figures across eight straight games, posting 17.3 points and 5.5 rebounds during that stretch. Shey Peddy hasn't been as prolific as the aforementioned players, but she continues to offer solid secondary production, notching 10.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 2.5 assists across her last four games.
Indiana Fever at Seattle Storm (-14.5)
Injury Report - Fever vs. Storm
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Indiana
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Lexie Hull
|G
|Wrist
|OUT
|7/17/2022
|Bernadett Hatar
|C
|Knee
|OFS
|2/1/2023
|Chelsey Perry
|F
|Personal
|OFS
|2/1/2023
|Florencia Chagas
|G
|Personal
|OFS
|5/1/2023
Seattle
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Mercedes Russell
|F
|Undisclosed
|OUT
|7/22/2022
2022 WNBA Stats - Fever vs. Dream
Indiana
|Player
|Pos
|G
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|3PA
|FGM
|FGA
|FTM
|FTA
|Kelsey Mitchell
|G
|26
|33.1
|19
|1.9
|4
|1
|0.2
|2.4
|5.7
|6.5
|14.9
|3.7
|4.1
|NaLyssa Smith
|F
|22
|30.9
|13
|8.4
|1.4
|0.4
|0.3
|0.9
|2.6
|5
|12
|2
|3.5
|Victoria Vivians
|G
|25
|27
|10.6
|3.5
|2.7
|1.2
|0.2
|1.4
|4.9
|3.9
|11.4
|1.4
|1.9
|Queen Egbo
|C
|24
|23.3
|7.5
|6.7
|1
|1
|1.3
|0
|0
|3
|6.8
|1.5
|2.3
|Danielle Robinson
|G
|23
|23.5
|7.6
|3.1
|3.7
|0.8
|0.1
|0.3
|1.1
|2.8
|6.6
|1.7
|2
|Tiffany Mitchell
|G
|25
|14.4
|5.7
|1.2
|0.8
|0.6
|0
|0.3
|0.8
|2
|4.5
|1.3
|1.6
|Emily Engstler
|F
|26
|19
|5.3
|5.8
|1.6
|0.8
|1.2
|0.4
|1.3
|2.3
|6
|0.4
|0.8
|Destanni Henderson
|G
|26
|15.4
|5.1
|1.5
|2.2
|0.7
|0
|0.8
|1.8
|1.9
|4.8
|0.5
|0.8
|Emma Cannon
|F
|13
|10.5
|4.8
|2.2
|0.6
|0.2
|0
|0.1
|0.3
|1.8
|3.8
|1.1
|1.6
|Alanna Smith
|F
|9
|12.9
|4.3
|2.7
|0.6
|0.9
|0.7
|0.7
|2.8
|1.6
|4.7
|0.6
|0.8
|Lexie Hull
|G
|18
|9.3
|2
|1.3
|0.5
|0.2
|0.1
|0.2
|1.2
|0.7
|3.1
|0.5
|0.6
|Alaina Coates
|C
|8
|9.4
|3.5
|2
|0.3
|0.3
|0.4
|0
|0
|0.9
|1.4
|1.8
|1.9
|Bria Hartley
|G
|10
|8.7
|2.5
|1
|1
|0.1
|0
|0.3
|0.9
|0.9
|2.6
|0.4
|0.6
|Crystal Dangerfield
|G
|3
|16.3
|6
|1
|3.3
|0
|0.7
|0.7
|2
|2
|4.7
|1.3
|1.3
|Khayla Pointer
|G
|5
|5
|2.8
|0.4
|0.2
|0.4
|0
|0.2
|0.4
|0.8
|1
|1
|2
Seattle
|Player
|Pos
|G
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|3PA
|FGM
|FGA
|FTM
|FTA
|Breanna Stewart
|F
|22
|30.4
|20.9
|7.1
|2.9
|1.9
|1.1
|1.9
|5.3
|6.9
|15.3
|5.1
|5.9
|Jewell Loyd
|G
|24
|30.3
|16.3
|2.6
|3.8
|1.1
|0.2
|2.4
|6.3
|5.6
|14.5
|2.7
|3.1
|Ezi Magbegor
|C
|21
|28.6
|11.7
|6.6
|1.6
|1.1
|2.5
|0.4
|1.1
|4.9
|8.7
|1.6
|2.1
|Gabby Williams
|F
|24
|25.2
|6.8
|4.9
|2.8
|1.3
|0.5
|0.4
|1.8
|2.8
|6.7
|0.8
|1.1
|Sue Bird
|G
|19
|26.2
|8.2
|1.8
|5.9
|1.2
|0.2
|2.1
|5.2
|2.8
|7.4
|0.5
|0.5
|Stephanie Talbot
|G
|22
|17.7
|5.8
|3.6
|1
|0.9
|0.4
|0.9
|2.5
|2.2
|4.8
|0.5
|0.9
|Jantel Lavender
|C
|23
|13.2
|4.2
|3.6
|1
|0.1
|0.1
|0.2
|0.9
|1.9
|4.3
|0.3
|0.4
|Briann January
|G
|24
|18.6
|4
|1.1
|2.7
|0.9
|0.3
|0.6
|2
|1.3
|3.6
|0.8
|1
|Epiphanny Prince
|G
|21
|13.7
|4.4
|1
|1.8
|0.7
|0
|0.8
|1.9
|1.5
|4.1
|0.6
|0.7
|Tina Charles
|C
|6
|19.2
|9.5
|5.7
|0.8
|0.3
|0.3
|0.5
|1.2
|4.2
|8.5
|0.7
|0.8
|Reshanda Gray
|F
|11
|7.7
|2.5
|2.2
|0.1
|0.2
|0
|0.2
|0.3
|0.9
|1.8
|0.5
|0.5
|Kaela Davis
|G
|1
|18
|11
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|4
|7
|1
|1
|Mercedes Russell
|C
|5
|10.8
|2
|1.8
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.8
|1.6
|0.4
|0.6
|Kiana Williams
|G
|3
|9
|1.7
|0.7
|1.7
|0
|0
|0.3
|1.3
|0.7
|2.7
|0
|0
|Raina Perez
|G
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
Indiana and Seattle tipoff at 6 PM ET with the Over/Under set at 160.5.
Kelsey Mitchell has scored at least 20 points in three of her last four games and is averaging a career-high 19.0 points per game. Danielle Robinson was benched for one game after going 1-for-10 against Chicago during the Fever's last contest before the All-Star break. However, she returned to the starting lineup Friday and provided her usual production. Tiffany Mitchell started in Robinson's place Wednesday and scored eight points, but she's scored at least 15 in each of her last two appearances as a reserve – including a season-high 18 in Indiana's last matchup. NaLyssa Smith has been on a tear over her last four games, posting 13.8 points and 9.3 rebounds. After scoring 17 points (her most since May 27), Victoria Vivians finished with just three points Friday. However, she did add multiple blocks and steals for the first time during the campaign. Queen Egbo returned from a two-game absence due to COVID-19 protocols and scored 10 points, but she didn't make a shot from the field en route to one point during Friday's loss.
Breanna Stewart has been the epitome of consistency this season, averaging 20.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.1 blocks. Sue Bird hasn't scored in double figures since June 29, but she's dished out at least five assists in all but four games this season. Jewell Loyd has posted 18.0 points and 4.3 assists over her last three appearances. Gabby Williams scored just four points in her last game but has notched at least 10 points in five of her last nine games. After a slow start to her Seattle tenure, Tina Charles has found her groove, posting 14.0 points and 6.3 rebounds across her last three appearances. Ezi Magbegor has also been successful during that stretch, averaging 11.7 points and 10.0 rebounds.