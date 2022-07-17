WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Sunday, July 17

WNBA Schedule Today

Las Vegas Aces at Connecticut Sun

Minnesota Lynx at Washington Mystics

Atlanta Dream at Phoenix Mercury

Indiana Fever at Seattle Storm

WNBA DFS Value Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel

Top 5 FanDuel

PLAYER POS TEAM OPP SAL FPTS VAL Brianna Turner F PHO ATL 5700 30.7 5.4 Tiffany Hayes G ATL @PHO 6000 29.12 4.8 Naz Hillmon F ATL @PHO 3700 17.83 4.8 Diana Taurasi G PHO ATL 7500 34.5 4.6 Erica Wheeler G ATL @PHO 5000 22.75 4.6

Top 5 DraftKings

PLAYER POS TEAM OPP SAL FPTS VAL Brianna Turner F PHO ATL 7300 29.83 4.1 Erica Wheeler G ATL @PHO 5900 22.75 3.9 A'ja Wilson F LVA @CON 10800 40.64 3.8 Diana Taurasi G PHO ATL 9800 36.76 3.8 DeWanna Bonner G CON LVA 8300 29.88 3.6

(-4.5) at Connecticut Sun Las Vegas Aces(-4.5) at Connecticut Sun

Injury Report - Aces vs. Sun

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Las Vegas

None

Connecticut

Name Pos Injury Status Return Jonquel Jones F Covid-19 OUT 7/19/2022 Kiara Smith G Undisclosed OFS 5/1/2023 Jasmine Thomas G Knee OFS 5/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Aces vs. Sun

Las Vegas

Connecticut

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Las Vegas and Connecticut tipoff at 1 PM ET with the Over/Under set at 174.5, the highest of the four-game slate.

Las Vegas has scored at least 100 points in three straight games – all versus New York – and continue to be led by its starting five. Each Aces' starter had success during the team's two previous matchups against Connecticut this season. During those games, Jackie Young (23.5) and Kelsey Plum (20.5) each averaged at least 20.0 points, while A'ja Wilson notched 18.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per contest. Dearica Hamby (12.0 points and 7.5 rebounds) and Chelsea Gray (10.5 points and 6.0 assists) also provided solid secondary production against the Sun earlier this year.

Jonquel Jones scored 20-plus points in consecutive games following the All-Star break, but she'll be sidelined Sunday due to COVID-19 protocols, which means Brionna Jones will be a likely candidate for an increased role. Alyssa Thomas continues to provide all-around production, finishing with at least five rebounds and five assists in back-to-back games, but her scoring has been sporadic. Courtney Williams scored 25 points during the final game heading into the All-Star break, but she's notched just 18 points over her last two appearances, though she's registered three steals in each of those contests. DeWanna Bonner's scoring production hasn't been consistent over the last month, scoring in double figures just five times over her last 10 games, but she may get more involved in the scoring column due to Jones' absence.

Minnesota Lynx at Washington Mystics (-4.5)

Injury Report - Lynx vs. Mystics

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Napheesa Collier F Personal OUT 7/28/2022

Washington

Name Pos Injury Status Return Klara Lundquist G Illness OFS 5/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Lynx vs. Mystics

Minnesota

Washington

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Minnesota and Washington tipoff at 3 PM ET with the Over/Under set at 161.5, the second-highest of the four-game slate.

Kayla McBride exploded for a season-high 28 points Thursday, notching her fourth 20-plus point outing of the season and her first since June 14. Rachel Banham has scored 20-plus points in back-to-back games and is arguably in the best offensive stretch of her WNBA career. Sylvia Fowles continues to dominate as well, posting 17.0 points and 10.5 rebounds across the first two games following the All-Star break. After averaging 25.0 and 9.0 rebounds during a four-game stretch, Aerial Powers finished with just six points and four rebounds during Friday's win over the Fever. She played just 18 minutes during the contest – tying a season low – but isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Sunday's matchup. Moriah Jefferson has failed to score in double figures in four straight games after posting 16.1 points and 6.3 assists across her previous seven matchups.

Natasha Cloud continues to be a sporadic scorer but salvages her fantasy production with consistent and prolific assist numbers (career-high 7.2 per game). Ariel Atkins has scored in double figures in all but two games this season and is averaging 14.7 points per game. Elena Delle Donne is finding her stride, posting 20.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game over her last six appearances. Myisha Hines-Allen and Alysha Clark both continue to be solid secondary producers, with Hines-Allen posting 9.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals over her last three games and Clark notching 7.7 points and 6.0 rebounds during that stretch.

Atlanta Dream at Phoenix Mercury (-6.5)

Injury Report - Dream vs. Mercury

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Atlanta

Name Pos Injury Status Return Nia Coffey F Knee OUT 7/19/2022 Monique Billings F Ankle OUT 7/19/2022 Rhyne Howard G Shoulder OUT 7/19/2022 Maite Cazorla G Personal OFS 5/1/2023

Phoenix

Name Pos Injury Status Return Diamond DeShields F Hip OUT 7/22/2022 Kia Nurse G Knee OUT 7/28/2022 Brittney Griner C Not Injury Related OUT 4/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Dream vs. Mercury

Atlanta

Phoenix

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Atlanta and Phoenix tipoff at 6 PM ET with the Over/Under set at 159.5, the lowest of the four-game slate.

With Rhyne Howard (shoulder), Monique Billings (ankle) and Nia Coffey (knee) all sidelined, Asia Durr and Naz Hillmon are candidates for increased roles, though Tiffany Hayes and Cheyenne Parker will likely still be Atlanta's top producers. Hillmon played a season-high 30 minutes in Howard's absence Friday and notched 13 points and 11 rebounds en route to her first double-double of the campaign. Durr drew her first start of the season Friday and scored in double figures for the first time over her last three games. Erica Wheeler continues to draw starts and play 20-plus minutes per game, but she's scored in double figures just once since returning from a six-game absence.

Phoenix continues to rely on a handful of players for the majority of their production and will likely do so again with Diamond DeShields (hip) sidelined. Luckily, Skylar Diggins-Smith has been on a tear lately, averaging 23.2 points, 7.2 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals over her last five games. Diana Taurasi has also been a prolific scorer, posting 23.0 points across her last three appearances, but she's shooting just 37.5 percent from the field during that stretch. Sophie Cunningham has scored in double figures across eight straight games, posting 17.3 points and 5.5 rebounds during that stretch. Shey Peddy hasn't been as prolific as the aforementioned players, but she continues to offer solid secondary production, notching 10.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 2.5 assists across her last four games.

Indiana Fever at Seattle Storm (-14.5)

Injury Report - Fever vs. Storm

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Indiana

Name Pos Injury Status Return Lexie Hull G Wrist OUT 7/17/2022 Bernadett Hatar C Knee OFS 2/1/2023 Chelsey Perry F Personal OFS 2/1/2023 Florencia Chagas G Personal OFS 5/1/2023

Seattle

Name Pos Injury Status Return Mercedes Russell F Undisclosed OUT 7/22/2022

2022 WNBA Stats - Fever vs. Dream

Indiana

Seattle

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Indiana and Seattle tipoff at 6 PM ET with the Over/Under set at 160.5.

Kelsey Mitchell has scored at least 20 points in three of her last four games and is averaging a career-high 19.0 points per game. Danielle Robinson was benched for one game after going 1-for-10 against Chicago during the Fever's last contest before the All-Star break. However, she returned to the starting lineup Friday and provided her usual production. Tiffany Mitchell started in Robinson's place Wednesday and scored eight points, but she's scored at least 15 in each of her last two appearances as a reserve – including a season-high 18 in Indiana's last matchup. NaLyssa Smith has been on a tear over her last four games, posting 13.8 points and 9.3 rebounds. After scoring 17 points (her most since May 27), Victoria Vivians finished with just three points Friday. However, she did add multiple blocks and steals for the first time during the campaign. Queen Egbo returned from a two-game absence due to COVID-19 protocols and scored 10 points, but she didn't make a shot from the field en route to one point during Friday's loss.

Breanna Stewart has been the epitome of consistency this season, averaging 20.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.1 blocks. Sue Bird hasn't scored in double figures since June 29, but she's dished out at least five assists in all but four games this season. Jewell Loyd has posted 18.0 points and 4.3 assists over her last three appearances. Gabby Williams scored just four points in her last game but has notched at least 10 points in five of her last nine games. After a slow start to her Seattle tenure, Tina Charles has found her groove, posting 14.0 points and 6.3 rebounds across her last three appearances. Ezi Magbegor has also been successful during that stretch, averaging 11.7 points and 10.0 rebounds.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.