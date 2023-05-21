WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Sunday, May 21

WNBA Schedule Today

Washington Mystics at Connecticut Sun

Indiana Fever at New York Liberty

Chicago Sky at Phoenix Mercury

Line: Connecticut -1.5

O/U: 158.5

Injury Report - Mystics vs. Sun

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Washington

Name Pos Injury Status Return Myisha Hines-Allen F Kneecap OUT 5/23/2023

Connecticut

None

Surprisingly, Washington cruised to victory over the Liberty during the season opener Friday. Elena Delle Donne and Natasha Cloud were the only Mystics to play over 30 minutes, while the other starters (Shakira Austin, Brittney Sykes and Ariel Atkins) saw between 25-29 minutes. Tianna Hawkins, Shatori Walker-Kimbrough and Kristi Toliver all saw double-digit minutes off the bench, as Washington essentially ran with an eight-person rotation. Delle Donne, Atkins, Cloud and Toliver were the only players to score in double figures during the low-scoring opener.

Despite a poor fourth quarter, the Sun took care of Indiana in the season opener Friday. Alyssa Thomas, DeWanna Bonner and Natisha Hiedeman were the only players to play over 30 minutes, while the other starters (Brionna Jones and Tiffany Hayes) saw between 23-26 minutes. Tyasha Harris (17 minutes), Olivia Nelson-Ododa (14) and Rebecca Allen (11) rounded out Connecticut's eight-person rotation. Thomas, Bonner and Jones were the only Sun players to score in double figures and were also the team's leading rebounders.

Line: New York -17.5

O/U: 160.5

Injury Report - Fever vs. Liberty

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Indiana

Name Pos Injury Status Return Bernadett Hatar C Not Injury Related OUT 5/28/2023

New York

Marine Johannes G Not Injury Related OUT 5/27/2023 Nyara Sabally F Knee OUT 5/27/2023

Indiana dropped the season opener at home to Connecticut on Friday. Kelsey Mitchell and Erica Wheeler were the only Fever players to see over 30 minutes, but Mitchell led the team in scoring with 20 points, while Wheeler was held scoreless. The No. 1 overall pick Aliyah Boston was solid in her WNBA debut, posting 15 points and nine rebounds across 24 minutes, but aside from Mitchell and Boston, there weren't many bright spots for Indiana. NaLyssa Smith, Victoria Vivians and Maya Caldwell all saw 20-plus minutes of action, while Queen Egbo (15 minutes) and Kristy Wallace (11) rounded out the eight-person rotation.

The new-look Liberty fell flat in the season opener versus Washington on Friday. Sabrina Ionescu was sharp, posting 18 points and eight rebounds, but newcomers Jonquel Jones (five points in 19 minutes), Courtney Vandersloot (eight points in 27 minutes) and Breanna Stewart (12 points in 34 minutes) all had underwhelming debuts for New York. Betnijah Laney completed the starting five and was one of just three Liberty players to score in double figures. Epiphanny Prince, Stefanie Dolson and Kayla Thornton saw double-digit minutes off the bench and rounded out the eight-person rotation.

Line: Phoenix -3.5

O/U: 159.5

Injury Report - Sky vs. Mercury

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Chicago



Phoenix

Name Pos Injury Status Return Sophie Cunningham F Knee GTD 5/21/2023 Megan Gustafson C Foot OUT 5/25/2023 Shey Peddy G Knee OUT 6/9/2023 Skylar Diggins-Smith G Personal OUT 8/23/2023

Chicago began a new era with a double-digit win over Minnesota on Opening Night. With Candace Parker, Courtney Vandersloot and Allie Quigley all out of the picture, Kahleah Copper has emerged as the Sky's go-to player in 2023. She was joined by Elizabeth Williams, Morgan Bertsch, Courtney Williams and Marina Mabrey in the starting five, while Rebekah Gardner, Alanna Smith, Dana Evans and Kristine Anigwe all saw double-digit minutes off the bench and rounded out the nine-person rotation. Copper (20), Elizabeth (14), Smith (15) and Gardner (10) were the only Sky players to score in double figures, while Courtney (five points, seven rebounds and four assists) was the only one to play more than 30 minutes.

The Mercury dropped the season opener by 23 points, but seeing Brittney Griner back in action was still nice. Griner was joined by Michaela Onyenwere, Brianna Turner, Diana Taurasi and Moriah Jefferson in the starting five, while Sug Sutton, Evina Westbrook and Kadi Sissoko rounded out the eight-person rotation. Turner and Jefferson were the only players to see over 30 minutes, while Griner (18), Jefferson (16), Taurasi (15) and Sutton (10) led the team in scoring.

DraftKings

Despite a lackluster debut, Stewart remains an elite fantasy option and should get plenty of looks as the Liberty try to rebound from a disappointing season opener. Griner didn't miss a beat in her first WNBA action since 2021 and should remain the focal point of Phoenix's offense. Copper isn't even top-5 in salaries for Sunday's slate, and she's clearly the No. 1 option in Chicago now.

Value Plays

Evans went just 1-for-7 from the field across 16 minutes in the season opener, but if she can get hot Sunday, the fourth-year guard could provide quality production off the bench. Walker-Kimbrough did a little bit of everything across 19 minutes during Washington's surprise win over New York and figures to remain a steady piece of the rotation Sunday.

FanDuel

Delle Donne wasn't prolific in the season opener, but she gave herself lofty expectations this offseason, so I expect her to break out in a big way Sunday. Boston was exceptional in her WNBA debut and appears ready to run away with the Rookie of the Year award. Despite all the newcomers, Ionescu was still the focal point of the Liberty's offense Friday, and she should have a favorable matchup against Indiana on Sunday.

Value Plays

Austin started and played 25 minutes in the season opener, so her salary seems a bit low here. Same story with Bertsch, who posted six points, four assists, two rebounds and two blocks in 20 minutes as a starter in Chicago's Opening Night win.

