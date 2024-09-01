WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Sunday, September 1

WNBA Schedule Today

Seattle Storm at Connecticut Sun

Chicago Sky at Minnesota Lynx

Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings

Las Vegas Aces at Phoenix Mercury

Atlanta Dream at Los Angeles Sparks

RotoWire WNBA DFS Tools

WNBA News

WNBA Lineup Optimizer

Daily Matchups (Vegas Odds, Team Efficiency, Pace, Opposing Stats)

WNBA Daily Lineups

Value Report

Team Trends

Opponent Averages

Seattle Storm at at

Line: Sun -1.5

O/U: 154.5

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Seattle

Name Pos Injury Status Return Mackenzie Holmes F Knee OFS 5/1/2025

Connecticut

Name Pos Injury Status Return Alyssa Thomas F Leg GTD 9/1/2024 Tiffany Mitchell G Illness GTD 9/1/2024 Leila Lacan G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025 Abbey Hsu G Not Injury Related OUT 5/1/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Storm (19-12) have dropped four of their last six games and hope to improve on their 7-7 road record as they are set to kick off a three-game trip against the league's two best teams. The Sun (23-8) have won four of their last five games and look to stay on track as they begin a three-game homestand with the opportunity to build on their 12-3 home record.

Jewell Loyd continues to lead the Storm in scoring, hitting the 20-point mark in three of the last five games. Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins-Smith have also hit the 20-point mark once within the last five outings, while Gabby Williams has done well chipping in across the stat sheet and is up for a third consecutive start.

The Sun have had seven players score in double digits over the last three outings, with Marina Mabrey standing out as the only one to hit the 20-point mark in that span. The squad also does a good job of sharing the ball, with three players averaging more than 3.0 assists per game, but they could be without Alyssa Thomas, who leads the way in assists and rebounds per game. Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Veronica Burton are in line for more action if the team is shorthanded.

Chicago Sky at

Line: Lynx -11.5

O/U: 158.5

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Chicago

Name Pos Injury Status Return Chennedy Carter G Covid-19 GTD 9/1/2024 Nikolina Milic C Personal OUT 5/1/2025 Elizabeth Williams C Knee OUT 5/1/2025

Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Alanna Smith F Ankle GTD 9/1/2024 Jessica Shepard C Not Injury Related OFS 4/1/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Sky (11-20) have dropped five in a row and hope to change their luck as they open a two-game road trip with the opportunity to build on their 7-8 road record. The Lynx (23-9) saw a seven-game win streak come to an end with a loss in Dallas on Friday, but they look to get back on track with a chance to add to their 14-3 home record.

The Sky's struggles are made worse as they continue to await the return of their leading scorer, Chennedy Carter, who is listed as questionable for action after also missing the last two games. Michaela Onyenwere and Lindsay Allen have done a good job of picking up the scoring lately, while Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso continue to take care of business on the glass.

Napheesa Collier leads the way for the Lynx and is averaging 22.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals across seven games in August. Kayla McBride and Courtney Williams do a good job of contributing across the stat sheet, while Myisha Hines-Allen, Cecilia Zandalasini and Natisha Hiedeman have each scored in double digits once within the last three outings.

Indiana Fever at

Line: Fever -3.0

O/U: 182.5

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Indiana

None

Dallas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Stephanie Soares C Knee GTD 9/1/2024 Awak Kuier C Rest OFS 4/1/2025 Carla Leite G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Fever (16-16) have won three in a row and seven of their last 10 games as they look to keep rolling and add to their 7-11 road record on the second outing of a two-game trip. The Wings (9-22) have won three in a row and hope to build on the momentum to improve on their 7-8 home record as they face the fourth game of a five-game homestand.

The Fever continue to benefit from the stellar play Kelsey Mitchell and Caitlin Clark, who are driving the squad's recent success. NaLyssa Smith and Aliyah Boston also do a great job in the frontcourt, each averaging at least 7.5 rebounds per game. Additionally, Temi Fagbenle has provided a boost, averaging 2.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.8 blocks in 15.5 minutes per game over four games since returning from injury.

Arike Ogunbowale is the leader of the Wings, averaging 22.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 2.4 steals per game. However, Satou Sabally and Natasha Howard have also been in top form, each averaging at least 19.5 points per game in August. Teaira McCowan is another major factor for the club, averaging a team-best 7.8 rebounds per game, including hauling in double-digit boards in each of the last three outings.

Las Vegas Aces at at

Line: Aces -3.5

O/U: 168.0

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Las Vegas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Jackie Young G Rest GTD 9/1/2024 Elizabeth Kitley C Knee OFS 5/1/2025

Phoenix

Name Pos Injury Status Return Charisma Osborne G Lower Leg OUT 9/3/2024 Rebecca Allen F Hamstring OUT 9/5/2024

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Aces (19-12) have won two of their last three games and look to keep trending in the right direction with a chance to add to their 9-5 road record. The Mercury (16-16) have dropped four of their last six games but hope to get back on track as they face the third game of a five-game trip with the opportunity to build on their 9-6 home record.

A'ja Wilson remains the most dominant player in the league, averaging league highs of 27.0 points and 2.7 blocks per game while ranking second in rebounds and third in steals per game. Kelsey Plum is the Aces' second-leading scorer but continues to battle with her efficiency. Jackie Young, Tiffany Hayes and Chelsea Gray have also been significant factors in the points column lately, while Gray and Young rank as the squad's top two producers in assists per game. If Young is sidelined, Alysha Clark could be up for a second straight start.

Kahleah Copper continues to shine as the Mercury's offensive leader, averaging 19.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game through August. Brittney Griner has also been a major contributor, scoring at least 18 points in four out of the last seven games. Diana Taurasi, Natasha Cloud and Sophie Cunningham can step up to make an impact with their scoring abilities, while Cloud and Taurasi also rank as the squad's top two distributors.

Atlanta Dream at at

Line: Dream -3.5

O/U: 162.5

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Atlanta

Los Angeles

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Dream (10-21) have dropped four in a row and hope to end the slide with a chance to build on their 4-11 road record as they face the second game of a three-game trip. The Sparks (7-24) snapped a seven-game slide with a home win over the Liberty on Wednesday, and they will look to stay on track with an opportunity to improve on their 5-10 home record.

Allisha Gray is on a roll for the Dream, surpassing the 20-point mark in three of the last five games while shooting an average of 40.6 percent from deep over that period. Rhyne Howard continues to work her way back into rhythm and is averaging 16.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals through seven games in August. Tina Charles leads the team with 9.1 rebounds per game and is expected to be back in action after a one-game absence. Jordin Canada has also been playing well, scoring in double digits in six of the last seven outings, while Nia Coffey continues to chip in off the bench.

Despite their struggles, the Sparks have a few players who have been filling it up, led by Dearica Hamby and Rickea Jackson, who both topped 20 points within the last two outings. Odyssey Sims is also only one game removed from a season-best 26-point performance, while Azura Stevens is averaging 11.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 blocks across the last three outings. Additionally, Li Yueru continues to supply a solid impact in the frontcourt coming out of a bench role.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

DraftKings

Gray is likely to thrive against the Sparks, who give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing guards. Collier stuffed the stat sheet in her last encounter with the Sky, totaling 13 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, four steals and three blocks. Howard is averaging 20.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks over two meetings with the Sparks this season.

Value Picks

FanDuel

Wilson has a favorable matchup against the Mercury, who give up the league's third-most points and third-most rebounds per game to opposing forwards. Boston is up for a great opportunity to stand out versus the Wings, who give up the league's most points and highest field-goal percentage to opposing centers. Smith should also shine against the Wings, who give up the league's most points per game to opposing forwards.

Value Picks

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.