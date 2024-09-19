WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Thursday, September 19

WNBA Schedule Today

Indiana Fever at Washington Mystics

Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun

Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty

Los Angeles Sparks at Minnesota Lynx

Dallas Wings at Las Vegas Aces

Seattle Storm at Phoenix Mercury

Line: Mystics -2

O/U: 164.5

Injury Report - Fever vs. Mystics

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Indiana

No injuries to report.

Washington

Name Pos Injury Status Return Aaliyah Edwards F Ankle OUT 9/22/2024 Nastja Claessens G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025 Bernadett Hatar C Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025 Shakira Austin C Ankle OFS 5/1/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Fever have clinched the sixth seed in the playoffs, but they're still uncertain who they'll be playing in the opening round of the postseason. The Mystics are still fighting for the No. 8 seed and could clinch a playoff berth with a win and a Dream loss Thursday.

Indiana is coming off an exciting 110-109 victory over the Wings, as Caitlin Clark dropped a career-high 35 points, while Kelsey Mitchell was good for 30 points. Clark has totaled 761 points this year, surpassing Seimone Augustus for the league's rookie scoring record. Augustus had 744 points in her rookie campaign back in 2006.

The Mystics are still battling for a playoff spot, but it needs some help with the tiebreakers. The good news is that Brittney Sykes (toe), who left Tuesday's game against Phoenix with a left toe injury, is no longer on the injury report.

It remains to be seen if Clark will play the entire game with the sixth seed already locked in. The Mystics are playing at Capital One Arena with a larger capacity than the team's usual home court at Entertainment and Sports Arena, but Clark could see less playing time than usual. Avoid her, and the lofty salary, in DFS.

Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun

Line: Sun -13.5

O/U: 153.5

Injury Report - Sky vs. Sun

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Chicago

Connecticut

Name Pos Injury Status Return Tiffany Mitchell G Illness OUT 9/22/2024 Leila Lacan G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025 Abbey Hsu G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Sky are still mathematically alive for a playoff spot, but they've gone just 1-4 in five games since Angel Reese went down with a season-ending wrist injury. To make matters worse, the Sky has a lengthy injury report Thursday and need a win plus losses by the Dream and Mystics to secure the No. 8 seed in the playoffs.

Rookie Kamilla Cardoso is not expected to play due to a shoulder injury. Officially, she is listed a doubtful. Diamond DeShields (ankle) has officially been ruled out, and Chennedy Carter (foot) is listed as questionable. While Carter's potential would provide a boost, Chicago faces an uphill battle to return to the playoffs.

However, the Sky should have plenty of DFS bargains. Lindsay Allen, Rachel Banham, Isabelle Harrison, Michaela Onyenwere and Brianna Turner should all see considerable run, and each are worth considering.

The Sun need to win their final game to secure the third seed in the postseason. That would have them squaring off against Caitlin Clark and the Fever, so it will be interesting to see whether the Sun go that route, or whether they attempt to face the Storm, who led by several stars, including Nneka Ogwumike, Skylar Diggins-Smith and Jewell Loyd.

The last time these teams met, DeWanna Bonner misfired on 13 of her 16 field-goal attempts, but that was also with Reese causing problems for her and the rest of the Sun frontcourt. DiJonai Carrington also hit just 2-of-12 from the field with seven points in 24 minutes.

The wild-card for DFS purposes might be Marina Mabrey. She'll get an opportunity to eliminate her former team. Mabrey was dealt prior to the Olympic break, and she has the chance to perform well in what could be a late-season revenge game.

Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty

Line: Dream -1

O/U: 157.5

Injury Report - Dream vs. Liberty

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Atlanta

New York

Name Pos Injury Status Return Rebekah Gardner G Achilles OFS 4/1/2025 Kaitlyn Davis F Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Dream are still in contention for a playoff spot, and they're one game ahead of the Sky and Mystics in the standings. The Liberty have already wrapped up the No. 1 overall seed, so Atlanta might catch a break facing a New York team resting several key players. The Dream clinch a playoff spot with a win or with losses by the Mystics and Sky. They can also clinch with a loss, a Chicago loss and a Washington win.

For the Liberty, it's a good idea to get away from most of their players for DFS purposes. They haven't made their intentions known, but the books seem to believe they'll rest key players. Remember, prior to the Olympics, they rested Breanna Stewart. It's also very possible that these teams face each other again in the first round, so New York won't want to risk injury and potentially give the Dream any advantages.

For Atlanta, Haley Jones (calf) is listed as probable after leaving Tuesday with a right calf ailment. Tina Charles, the former Liberty standout, has averaged 18.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.0 steals over her last two appearances, and she is a strong play for DFS purposes, especially for the revenge factor. She also has double-doubles in eight of her last nine outings, including one triple-double during that time.

Los Angeles Sparks at Minnesota Lynx

Line: Lynx -3.5

O/U: 155.5

Injury Report - Sparks vs. Lynx

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Los Angeles

Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Dorka Juhasz F Foot GTD 9/19/2024 Kayla McBride G Rest OUT 9/22/2024 Napheesa Collier F Rest OUT 9/22/2024 Jessica Shepard C Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The injury-plagued Sparks have long since been eliminated from the postseason chase. They will be glad to get to the finish line and try to regroup next season, as Cameron Brink (knee) will return, and the team has the best odds for the No. 1 pick in next year's draft.

The Sparks have dealt with several long-term injuries this season, but Odyssey Sims (hand) is probable for Thursday's regular-season finale. However, she played just nine minutes during Tuesday's loss to the Mercury, so it's unclear what role she may have as Los Angeles closes out the season. Dearica Hamby has unsurprisingly remained one of the team's top contributors down the stretch, while Li Yueru was productive during Tuesday's matchup, tallying 19 points, 12 rebounds and three assists in 31 minutes.

As far as Minnesota is concerned, Napheesa Collier and Kayla McBride will each be rested, while Dorka Juhasz (foot) is listed as questionable due to the right foot injury that she sustained Sunday against New York. Since the Lynx are guaranteed the No. 2 seed in the playoffs, it wouldn't be surprising to see Juhasz out, or at least limited. Natisha Hiedeman, Diamond Miller and Courtney Williams could see increased playing time with Collier and McBride resting, and each of those player could be strong DFS values in the regular-season finale.

Seattle Storm at Phoenix Mercury

Line: Storm -1.5

O/U: 159.5

Injury Report - Storm vs. Mercury

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Seattle

Name Pos Injury Status Return Jewell Loyd G Knee GTD 9/19/2024 Ezi Magbegor C Concussion OUT 9/22/2024 Mackenzie Holmes F Knee OFS 5/1/2025

Phoenix

Name Pos Injury Status Return Kahleah Copper G Back GTD 9/19/2024 Rebecca Allen F Hamstring OUT 9/22/2024 Charisma Osborne G Lower Leg OUT 9/22/2024

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Storm hit the road for the regular-season finale with several stars on their injury report, while the Mercury could also be dealing with a significant absence if Kahleah Copper remains out.

Jewell Loyd (knee) has missed the past two games due to a right knee ailment, and she carries a questionable tag heading into the regular-season finale. Seattle is guaranteed the No. 5 seed in the playoffs, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Loyd rested against Phoenix. Jordan Horston played 20 minutes during Tuesday's loss to the Aces, while Sami Whitcomb could also be a value if Loyd is sidelined, as she played 19 minutes in Tuesday's matchup. Ezi Magbegor (concussion) has been ruled out, so Gabby Williams and Mercedes Russell could see more run.

For the Mercury, Copper has missed the last three games due to a back injury, and she's questionable for Thursday's matchup. Natasha Cloud, Sophie Cunningham and Celeste Taylor have seen plenty of run in her absence, and it wouldn't be surprising to see those players with sizable workloads once again during the regular-season finale, although it's possible that the Mercury choose to rely on some fringe rotation players Thursday to preserve their core group ahead of the playoffs.

Dallas Wings at Las Vegas Aces

Line: Wings -2

O/U: 168

Injury Report - Wings vs. Aces

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Dallas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Teaira McCowan C Suspension SUSP 9/21/2024 Awak Kuier C Rest OFS 5/1/2025 Stephanie Soares C Knee OUT 5/1/2025 Carla Leite G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

Las Vegas

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Wings had their playoff hopes clipped long ago amid an injury-plagued season that saw several of their key players sidelined for significant periods of time. The Aces have had more regular-season woes this year than they've had over the last two years, but they've still cruised to a playoff berth as they attempt to secure their third consecutive WNBA title.

Teaira McCowan will be suspended for Thursday's matchup after picking up her seventh technical foul during Sunday's loss to Indiana, but Dallas will still have plenty of talent on the floor in the regular-season finale. Arike Ogunbowale, Natasha Howard and Satou Sabally all topped 25 points against the Fever, and all three of them should continue to handle hefty workloads Thursday, while Howard and Sabally could see increased work on the boards since McCowan will be sidelined.

While the Wings struggle defensively, and the Aces would normally be a team to focus on for a DFS stack, Las Vegas will likely rest several key players. A'ja Wilson, Jackie Young, Kelsey Plum and Chelsea Gray are all considered doubtful for rest purposes. The statuses of each of those players could depend on whether Connecticut takes down Chicago earlier in the evening, as a Sun win would guarantee that the Aces have the No. 4 seed, while Las Vegas could take the third seed with a victory and a Connecticut loss. If you're looking for potential replacements, Alysha Clark, Sydney Colson, Tiffany Hayes, Kate Martin and Kiah Stokes could each be solid DFS plays for the shorthanded club.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

FanDuel

Charles should be a cornerstone of all DFS lineups, as the Dream are fighting for a spot in the playoffs and need a win over the top-seeded Liberty. She is a double-double machine and is facing her former team. Look for a giant stat line. The same holds true for Mabrey, as she can help play a part in eliminating the team that traded her prior to the Olympic break. As for Dolson, she is a solid play in the frontcourt as the Mystics also fight for their postseason lives.

Russell and Stokes are two players who have low salaries but might see increased stats and added run with resting or injured players creating an opportunity.

Value Plays

DraftKings

We mentioned Charles and her possibilities above. Arike Ogunbowale is an elite player on a struggling team, but she returned to form Sunday against the Fever. Although the Wings dealt with multiple injuries this year, they'll be close to full strength Thursday. The Sky are dealing with multiple injuries for Thursday's matchup, so Harrison could certainly outperform her DFS salary..

Taylor and Hiedeman are two low-priced options who could see a significant bump in playing time and production as they step outside of their usual roles.

Value Plays

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.