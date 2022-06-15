WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Wednesday, June 15

WNBA Schedule Today

Las Vegas Aces at Dallas Wings

Atlanta Dream at Connecticut Sun

Phoenix Mercury at Indiana Fever

Rotowire WNBA DFS Tools

WNBA NEWS

LINEUP OPTIMIZER

DAILY MATCHUPS (Vegas Odds, Team Efficiency, Pace, Opposing Stats)

DAILY LINEUPS

VALUE REPORT

TEAM TRENDS

OPPONENT AVERAGES

WNBA DFS Value Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel

Top 5 FanDuel

PLAYER POS TEAM OPP SAL FPTS VAL Tina Charles F PHO @IND 7500 37.32 5 Courtney Williams G CON ATL 5600 27.01 4.8 Diamond DeShields F PHO @IND 5300 25.57 4.8 DeWanna Bonner G CON ATL 6800 31.35 4.6 Queen Egbo F IND PHO 5000 22.84 4.6

Top 5 DraftKings

PLAYER POS TEAM OPP SAL FPTS VAL Jonquel Jones F CON ATL 10100 37.95 3.8 Tina Charles F PHO @IND 9900 37.75 3.8 Courtney Williams G CON ATL 7600 27.44 3.6 DeWanna Bonner G CON ATL 9200 31.54 3.4 Diana Taurasi G PHO @IND 9100 30.94 3.4

at Dallas Wings Las Vegas Aces (-8.5)at Dallas Wings

Injury Report - Aces vs. Wings

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Las Vegas

Riquna Williams G Foot OUT 6/29/2022

Dallas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Satou Sabally F Knee OUT 6/17/2022 Marina Mabrey G Covid-19 OUT 6/21/2022 Bella Alarie F Personal OFS 5/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Aces vs. Wings

Las Vegas

Dallas

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Jackie Young is expected to return to action Wednesday following a two-game absence due to an ankle injury, so the Aces will be at full strength, which is a scary sign for the Wings. Kelsey Plum, A'ja Wilson and Young have been nothing short of spectacular when available this season. Young and Plum are leading the squad with over 19.0 points per game, but Wilson (17.5 points and 9.9 rebounds per game) is nearly averaging a double-double. Aside from those three, Las Vegas also gets consistent production from Chelsea Gray and Dearica Hamby, who are both averaging double-digit points per game while also stuffing the stat sheet in multiple areas. However, as productive as the Aces' starting five is, their bench is equally as unproductive, so bettors should be wary of adding any Las Vegas bench player to their lineup for Wednesday's slate.

Arike Ogunbowale was ejected last game after kicking the ball into the stands following the halftime buzzer, but she'll return to action Wednesday and will look to continue her stellar play. Before the ejection, Ogunbowale scored 20-plus points in six of her last 11 contests and averaged 19.9 points during that stretch. The Wings will likely lean heavily on the superstar guard and Allisha Gray, who's averaging 14.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game, as they're expected to be without Satou Sabally due to COVID-19 protocols once again. Tyasha Harris has started back-to-back games in Sabally's absence and is coming off her first double-figure scoring performance of the season. Awak Kuier has also seen an increased role since Sabally was sidelined, playing 20-plus minutes in consecutive games. Kayla Thornton has grabbed 35 rebounds over her last three contests, but she hasn't scored in double figures since May 21. Isabelle Harrison continues to provide sporadic production since moving to the bench, while fellow reserve big Teaira McCowan is coming of a season-high performance in her last outing. Ogunbowale and Harris are likely the safest plays, but there's certainly value lurking in the Wings' depth, especially if they are without Sabally.

Atlanta Dream at Connecticut Sun (-9.5)

Injury Report - Dream vs. Sun

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Atlanta

Name Pos Injury Status Return Erica Wheeler G Foot GTD 6/15/2022 Tiffany Hayes G Knee OUT 6/30/2022 Maite Cazorla G Personal OFS 5/1/2023

Connecticut

Name Pos Injury Status Return Jasmine Thomas G Knee OFS 5/1/2023 Kiara Smith G Undisclosed OFS 5/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Dream vs. Sun

Atlanta

Connecticut

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Erica Wheeler is trending towards a second-straight absence due to a foot injury and Tiffany Hayes remains sidelined indefinitely due to a knee issue, so the Dream will continue to rely on a trio of youngsters for the majority of their backcourt minutes. Superstar rookie Rhyne Howard has exploded onto the scene this year and is coming off her fifth 20-plus point outing of the season. Fellow rookie Kristy Wallace hasn't been as dominant but continues to provide solid prodution in her first season, posting 8.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 steals across 26.9 minutes per game. Second-year guard Aari McDonald has been sporadic as well, but she started the previous contest in Wheeler's absence and totaled 13 points (6-12 FG), four rebounds, four assists and two steals in 39 minutes. McDonald figures to garner a similar role if Wheeler is indeed sidelined for back-to-back games. Cheyenne Parker has been the toast of Atlanta's frontcourt this season and has been especially stellar of late, averaging 15.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.8 steals over her last four games, including two double-doubles. Nia Coffey and Kia Vaughn each have steady roles for the Dream, but both players have struggled to provide any consistent production. Monique Billings has been dominant on the boards this season, but she's scored in double figures just three times.

DeWanna Bonner has registered eight straight double-digit scoring games and averaged 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 steals during that stretch. Alyssa Thomas' production has been dropping off after a hot start, but she continues to be a consistent producer, averaging 14.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. Jonquel Jones struggled offensively against the Sky in her last outing but has been dominant this season, posting 15.0 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. Brionna Jones has also provided amazing production off the bench, scoring 20-plus points in two of her last three games. While Connecticut's frontcourt remains one of the most prolific in the league, its backcourt has struggled since losing Jasmine Thomas to an ACL injury. Courtney Williams has failed to score in double figures for three consecutive contests, while Natisha Hiedeman hasn't reached that plateau since May 22. DiJonai Carrington has shown she's capable of big games in limited minutes off the bench, but her production has been too sporadic to trust.

Phoenix Mercury at Indiana Fever (-1.5)

Injury Report - Mercury vs. Fever

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Phoenix

Sophie Cunningham F Elbow OUT 6/29/2022 Kia Nurse G Knee OUT 7/2/2022 Brittney Griner C Not Injury Related OUT 7/4/2022

Indiana

Name Pos Injury Status Return Lexie Hull G Not Injury Related GTD 6/15/2022 Bernadett Hatar C Knee OFS 2/1/2023 Chelsey Perry F Personal OFS 2/1/2023 Florencia Chagas G Personal OFS 5/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Mercury vs. Fever

Phoenix

Indiana

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Skylar Diggins-Smith finished three of her last four appearances with at least 20 points and averaged 24.0 points, 4.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 steals during that stretch. Diana Taurasi has also been on fire lately as well, posting 23.5 points and 6.0 assists over her last four games. Shey Peddy has seen an increased role off the bench over the last three contests and has played well, averaging 10.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.7 steals across 24.7 minutes. In the frontcourt, Diamond DeShields holds a 12-game double-digit scoring streak, while Tina Charles has posted 16.0 points and 8.5 rebounds per contest since returning from a two-game absence due to a shoulder injury. Brianna Turner rounds out the group with solid rebounding numbers (7.9 per game, inclduing 32 over her last three appearances) but has scored in double figures just once this season.

Kelsey Mitchell leads Indiana with 18.8 points per game and has scored 20-plus points nine times this season. Danielle Robinson has been sporadic, but she's coming off one of her best performances (16 points, six assists and four rebounds) of the season. Rookie NaLyssa Smith also recorded a career-best performance in her last outing, notching 21 points (8-10 FG), 14 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 35 minutes. Victoria Vivians has registered back-to-back double-digit scoring games and is averaging 11.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists on the season. Queen Egbo continues to garner a consistent role in Indiana's frontcourt, but she's averaging just 7.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

Phoenix's backcourt may be skilled offensively, but I think they can be susceptible to opposing guards as well. Mitchell is one of the most prolific scorers in the WNBA, and I expect Indiana to leaning heavily on their superstar guard against a Mercury defense giving up 86.5 points per game – third worst in the league.

This is strictly a bounce-back motivation pick. The superstar guard was extremely frustrated with her ejection and expressed her dissatisfaction with the decision via social media. I expect Ogunbowale to be assertive early and often in her return to action.

Connecticut's frontcourt is worrisome, but I think the rookie guard can exploit the Sun backcourt for some easy buckets. Feeding Howard gives Atlanta the best chance of sticking with the championship contender, so I expect a big night from the rook.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.