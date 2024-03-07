WNBA Fantasy Tiers for the 2024 Season

A'ja Wilson , C, Las Vegas Aces: Wilson has established herself as one of the league's most dominant players throughout her career and is among the most reliable fantasy options. While I prefer Stewart heading into 2024, Wilson is an easy No. 2

Breanna Stewart , F, New York Liberty: I considered giving Stewart a tier of her own given how dominant she was in her first year with the Liberty last season. New York's roster heading into 2024 looks similar to the 2023 roster, so she has a good chance to maintain her dominance this season.

The following WNBA Rankings and tiers are based on WNBA Projections generated with ESPN Fantasy Women's Basketball scoring settings, which are as follows:

The WNBA offseason has been filled with plenty of significant free-agency moves and blockbuster trades, but rosters are starting to take shape as the calendar turns to March. While a few free agents remain unsigned, one of the biggest shakeups remaining before the start of the regular season will happen in April by way of the WNBA Draft. Caitlin Clark announced her intent to enter the draft Thursday, while several collegiate stars remain undecided, including Stanford's Cameron Brink. Paige Bueckers projected as one of the top players in this year's draft but will remain at UConn for another season.

WNBA Fantasy Rankings: Fantasy WNBA Tiers for 2024

The WNBA offseason has been filled with plenty of significant free-agency moves and blockbuster trades, but rosters are starting to take shape as the calendar turns to March. While a few free agents remain unsigned, one of the biggest shakeups remaining before the start of the regular season will happen in April by way of the WNBA Draft. Caitlin Clark announced her intent to enter the draft Thursday, while several collegiate stars remain undecided, including Stanford's Cameron Brink. Paige Bueckers projected as one of the top players in this year's draft but will remain at UConn for another season.

The following WNBA Rankings and tiers are based on WNBA Projections generated with ESPN Fantasy Women's Basketball scoring settings, which are as follows:

Points: 1 Fantasy Point (FP)

Rebounds: 1 FP

Assists: 1 FP

Three-Pointers Made: 1 FP

Steals: 2 FP

Blocks: 2 FP

Tier 1

Breanna Stewart, F, New York Liberty: I considered giving Stewart a tier of her own given how dominant she was in her first year with the Liberty last season. New York's roster heading into 2024 looks similar to the 2023 roster, so she has a good chance to maintain her dominance this season.

A'ja Wilson, C, Las Vegas Aces: Wilson has established herself as one of the league's most dominant players throughout her career and is among the most reliable fantasy options. While I prefer Stewart heading into 2024, Wilson is an easy No. 2 pick, and a case can be made for her to be the first name off the board.

Tier 2

Alyssa Thomas, F, Connecticut Sun: Thomas has been a reliable contributor for several years, but her production reached historic levels in 2023. She recorded a record-setting seven triple-doubles, including the first in league history in which a player recorded at least 20 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists. Whether she can maintain that historic pace in her age-32 season remains to be seen, especially if Brionna Jones is fully healthy, but Thomas deserves to be among the league's top fantasy options.

Jewell Loyd, G, Seattle Storm: Loyd's upside potential is murkier heading into 2024 following Seattle's offseason acquisitions, but she was the league's top scorer last season and will likely have the green light from beyond the arc once again this year.

Arike Ogunbowale, G, Dallas Wings: Ogunbowale may not display quite as much fantasy upside as some of the other top options, but she consistently puts up impressive stat lines and displayed increased defensive production last year to go with her stellar offensive results.

Napheesa Collier, F, Minnesota Lynx: Collier returned to a full-time workload in 2023 and didn't miss a beat, averaging a career-high 21.5 points per game. She could even be ranked a few spots higher than she's currently slotted in, but it's unclear how Minnesota's offseason acquisitions will impact her workload. Collier will still be the focal point for the team, but she could regress slightly.

Satou Sabally, F, Dallas Wings: Sabally's ranking for 2024 depends on whether she'll be back to full health for the start of the WNBA season after undergoing shoulder surgery in February. Health has been Sabally's main downfall throughout her career, but the talent is there if she can stay on the court this year.

Sabrina Ionescu, G, New York Liberty: Although the Liberty acquired several superstars ahead of the 2023 season, Ionescu held her own and remains a top fantasy option heading into 2024.

Natasha Howard, F, Dallas Wings: Howard performed well in her first season with the Wings last year and could see even more usage in 2024 if Satou Sabally misses substantial time.

Chelsea Gray, G, Las Vegas Aces: Gray has spent the last three seasons with Las Vegas, but she still managed to grow in her age-30 season last year. While some of the other guards around the league may have slightly more upside, Gray is one of the most consistent options out there and a solid target for fantasy managers.

Rhyne Howard, G, Atlanta Dream: After being selected with the No. 1 overall pick in 2022, Howard quickly burst onto the scene as a rookie and maintained her dominance in 2023 while cutting down on her disappointing performances.

Tier 3

Skylar Diggins-Smith, G, Seattle Storm: After a tumultuous end to her tenure with the Mercury, Diggins-Smith will get a fresh start on a Seattle squad that has quickly turned into a formidable contender.

Kelsey Plum, G, Las Vegas Aces: Plum's upside can be hindered by the abundance of talent around her with the Aces, but she's incredibly reliable and rarely has an off day.

Nneka Ogwumike, F, Seattle Storm: After spending the first 12 seasons of her career in Los Angeles, Ogwumike joined the Storm in the offseason to form an up-and-coming superteam. While the ball will likely be spread out more in Seattle than it was in Los Angeles, Ogwumike should maintain plenty of production with her new team.

Caitlin Clark, G: After declaring for the 2024 WNBA Draft in February, Clark is widely expected to be selected by the Fever at No. 1 overall. She's one of the most highly anticipated prospects in league history and will have a chance to make an immediate impact as a pro. The all-time leading scorer in major college basketball history could face some growing pains at points and may profile better as a fantasy superstar than as a real-life superstar early on due to her defensive shortcomings, but fantasy managers who want to target her early in the second round of drafts should feel comfortable doing so.

Ezi Magbegor, F, Seattle Storm: Magbegor had a career-best season in 2023, but her main question heading into 2024 is whether she can maintain her production now that Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins-Smith are in the fold. Magbegor should be able to be relatively effective, but she's a somewhat risky fantasy pick due to the new-look roster around her.

Brittney Sykes, G, Washington Mystics: Sykes joined the Mystics in 2023 following a three-year stint with the Sparks, and she had a career-best season during her first year in Washington. With Natasha Cloud in Phoenix and Elena Delle Donne stepping away from basketball, Sykes' role could grow even more in 2024.

Aliyah Boston, C, Indiana Fever: Boston was the No. 1 overall pick by Indiana in 2023 and earned Rookie of the Year honors after emerging as an immediate star. While the team will presumably be adding Caitlin Clark to the backcourt, Boston should continue to have plenty of opportunities to succeed in the frontcourt.

Tier 4

Kahleah Copper, G, Phoenix Mercury: Copper's talent is certainly there, but she carries some fantasy risk since it's unclear how her new team could impact her production.

Jackie Young, G, Las Vegas Aces

DeWanna Bonner, F, Connecticut Sun

Brittney Griner, C, Phoenix Mercury: Griner has indicated that she plans to return to Phoenix in 2024, and she has plenty of fantasy potential, especially if she can improve upon her 2023 results following her absence in 2022.

Courtney Vandersloot, G, New York Liberty

Allisha Gray, G, Atlanta Dream: Gray had a career-best year with the Dream in 2023, but the team acquired Jordin Canada ahead of the 2024 campaign. Gray should remain productive this year but carries some uncertainty.

Jonquel Jones, C, New York Liberty

Tier 5

Kelsey Mitchell, G, Indiana Fever

Cheyenne Parker, F, Atlanta Dream

Marina Mabrey, G, Chicago Sky: Mabrey should be the focal point for a rebuilding Sky squad in 2024, and she could rise in the rankings as the regular season approaches, especially depending on what the team does in the draft. She had some inconsistent performances last year but should be able to shine now that Kahleah Copper is in Phoenix.

Jordin Canada, G, Atlanta Dream: Canada performed well in Los Angeles over the past two seasons but will now work on carving out a role alongside Allisha Gray in Atlanta's backcourt.

Candace Parker, F, Las Vegas Aces: Parker is among the most talented players in WNBA history, but health was a concern during her first season in Las Vegas last year. The Aces have enough talent that they could manage her workload to keep her on the court in 2024, and her fantasy upside seems somewhat limited heading into her age-38 season.

NaLyssa Smith, F, Indiana Fever

Natasha Cloud, G, Phoenix Mercury: Cloud performed well as a scorer and passer in Washington over the past few seasons but will compete for work with Diana Taurasi and Kahleah Copper after signing with Phoenix.

Brionna Jones, C, Connecticut Sun: Jones was poised for a career-best season last year but suffered a torn Achilles after 13 games. It's not yet clear whether her injury will hinder her once the 2024 season rolls around, but if she can remain healthy, she has plenty of fantasy upside.

Courtney Williams, G, Minnesota Lynx: Williams was a strong contributor in Chicago last year but signed with the Lynx during the offseason. She's poised to operate as the team's starting point guard but will have more talent around her than she did with the Sky, which could lead to decreased usage.

Tier 6

Ariel Atkins, G, Washington Mystics: Atkins' production declined during the 2023 campaign, and she was an unreliable fantasy option. She could be poised for a bounce-back season sans Natasha Cloud and Elena Delle Donne, but I'm not yet ready to put Atkins in a higher tier, and I'm settling for keeping her at the top of this one.

Cameron Brink, C: Unlike Caitlin Clark, Brink hasn't yet declared for the 2024 WNBA Draft. However, the Stanford center would be projected to be selected by the Sparks with the No. 2 pick if she goes pro this year. Brink is a solid scorer with plenty of defensive talent, and that bodes well for her fantasy potential if that can translate to the pro level. She averaged 11.9 rebounds and 3.6 blocks per game during her senior season at Stanford, but she may face some growing pains if the physicality of the WNBA creates issues.

Kayla McBride, G, Minnesota Lynx: McBride's fantasy value is bolstered by her defensive abilities, but she can have some disappointing stat lines and could see slightly less usage in 2024 now that Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman are with the team.

Diana Taurasi, G, Phoenix Mercury: Taurasi is one of the greatest players in WNBA history, but her production has declined slightly in recent seasons. She's dealt with some injury issues over the past few years, and the Mercury could manage her workload in her age-42 season now that they have Kahleah Copper and Natasha Cloud.

Elizabeth Williams, C, Chicago Sky: Williams was a bright spot for the Sky in 2023, but her role this season could take a slight hit now that Isabelle Harrison is healthy.

Betnijah Laney, F, New York Liberty

Teaira McCowan, C, Dallas Wings: McCowan showcases dominance when fully healthy, but she also dealt with an injury in 2023 and has inconsistent performances from time to time. If she can stay on the court in 2024, she should be a solid contributor, but fantasy managers should also be prepared for the occasional lackluster outing.

Azura Stevens, F, Los Angeles Sparks

Tina Charles, F, Atlanta Dream: The Dream made one of the most intriguing moves of the offseason by signing Charles, who was among the league's best players in her prime. However, she's had strained relationships with teams in recent years and went unsigned in 2023. She has plenty of fantasy upside if she can carve out a role with the Dream in 2024 and is an excellent mid-round target, but she also carries plenty of risk.

Tier 7

Alanna Smith, F, Minnesota Lynx: Smith emerged as a key contributor for the Sky last year but joined the Lynx via free agency during the offseason. Her talent was on full display in 2023, but it's unclear what role she may have alongside Napheesa Collier, Diamond Miller and Dorka Juhasz in 2024.

Lexie Brown, G, Los Angeles Sparks

Diamond Miller, F, Minnesota Lynx: Miller showed glimpses of promise as a rookie but was inconsistent at times and has question marks heading into 2024 following Minnesota's offseason acquisitions.

Shakira Austin, C, Washington Mystics

Isabelle Harrison, F, Chicago Sky: Harrison is slated to make her Sky debut in 2024 after missing the 2023 campaign due to a knee injury. It's unclear how the workload will be split between Harrison and Elizabeth Williams.

Moriah Jefferson, G, Connecticut Sun: Jefferson has proven to be capable of producing with multiple teams over the past two years by performing well for the Lynx and Mercury, but she'll have to compete with DiJonai Carrington and Tiffany Mitchell for work in 2024 after being traded to Connecticut.

Sami Whitcomb, G, Seattle Storm: After an inconsistent start to the 2023 season, Whitcomb had some dominant performances down the stretch. However, she could struggle to see as much usage in 2024 now that Skylar Diggins-Smith and Nneka Ogwumike are in Seattle.

Tier 8

Dearica Hamby, F, Los Angeles Sparks

Rebecca Allen, F, Phoenix Mercury: Allen was traded from the Sun to the Mercury during the offseason, and it's unclear whether she'll handle a starting role with her new team.

Dana Evans, G, Chicago Sky: After Kahleah Copper was traded to the Mercury and Courtney Williams signed with the Lynx, Evans could be primed for a starting role in 2024.

Sophie Cunningham, F, Phoenix Mercury: Cunningham's starting status for 2024 is somewhat uncertain following the Mercury's offseason moves, but she's been productive over the past two years. She's had some inconsistent performances, but if she's able to carve out ample playing time, she should be able to maintain some fantasy value.

Sug Sutton, G, Phoenix Mercury: Sutton had some fantasy value in 2023 despite some inconsistency, but she'll likely struggle to find as much playing time now that Kahleah Copper and Natasha Cloud are with the team.

Kalani Brown, C, Dallas Wings: Brown was inconsistent in 2023 but had some productive stretches and could see increased work this season since Awak Kuier is taking a year off.

Tier 9

Michaela Onyenwere, F, Chicago Sky: Onyenwere has shown promise over the first three years of her career, and she started in 27 of her 40 appearances with Phoenix last year. She should have a chance to earn playing time for the rebuilding Sky after being traded during the offseason.

Diamond DeShields, F, Chicago Sky: DeShields signed with the Wings ahead of the 2023 campaign but missed the entire season due to a knee injury. It's unclear whether she'll be impacted by the injury to begin the 2024 campaign, but if she can stay healthy, she should be able to carve out a role for Chicago.

Natisha Hiedeman, G, Minnesota Lynx: Hiedeman served mainly as a starter for Connecticut over the past two seasons, but she could have to settle for a bench role in 2024 after being traded to Minnesota.

Tianna Hawkins, F, Free Agent: Hawkins had productive stretches for the Mystics last year, but her fantasy value in 2024 will depend on where she signs as a free agent. If she returns to Washington, she could see increased work since Elena Delle Donne is stepping away from basketball.

Brianna Turner, F, Chicago Sky: Turner had a career-best season in 2021, but her results have declined over the past two years despite continuing to serve mainly as a starter. She could generate decent production in Chicago in 2024, but the team has a somewhat strong frontcourt despite losing several contributors during the offseason.

Tier 10

Erica Wheeler, G, Indiana Fever: Wheeler was a solid contributor last season but carries some uncertainty heading into 2024 due to the likely impending arrival of Caitlin Clark. However, if Wheeler can maintain ample playing time, she's a nice late-round fantasy target.

Karlie Samuelson, G, Washington Mystics: Samuelson generated decent production for the Sparks in 2023 and could see ample run with a Mystics squad in transition this season.

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, G, Washington Mystics: Like Samuelson, Walker-Kimbrough had productive stretches last year, and she appears likely to see increased work in 2024, especially if the Mystics lean on their incumbent player rather than a newcomer.

Dorka Juhasz, C, Minnesota Lynx: Juhasz served mainly as a starter during her rookie season in 2023, but it's unclear how Alanna Smith's arrival will impact her role.

Tiffany Mitchell, G, Connecticut Sun: Mitchell was traded from the Lynx to the Sun during the offseason and could have to settle for a reserve role behind DiJonai Carrington and Moriah Jefferson.

Jordan Horston, G, Seattle Storm: Horston started in 17 of her 36 appearances for the Storm last year, but it's unclear whether Horston or Sami Whitcomb will start in 2024.

Crystal Dangerfield, G, Dallas Wings

Tier 11

Katie Lou Samuelson, F, Indiana Fever: Samuelson missed the 2023 season after giving birth, and she joined the Fever on a two-year contract during the offseason. She'll likely compete with Lexie Hull for a starting role with her new team.

Alysha Clark, F, Las Vegas Aces

Lindsay Allen, G, Chicago Sky: Allen generated modest production with the Lynx in 2023 while serving mainly as a starter, but she may have to settle for a bench role with the Sky if the team opts to insert Dana Evans into the starting lineup.

Kayla Thornton, F, New York Liberty

Aari McDonald, G, Los Angeles Sparks: McDonald mainly played off the bench over her three seasons with Atlanta, but she'll have a chance to compete for a role in the Sparks' backcourt after being traded during the offseason.

Myisha Hines-Allen, F, Washington Mystics: Hines-Allen was a strong contributor for the Mystics in 2020 and 2021, but her production declined over the past two years while starting in approximately half of her appearances. However, she could reclaim a more prominent role in 2024 with Elena Delle Donne stepping away from basketball.