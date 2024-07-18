Lineup Lowdown: National League

This article is part of our Lineup Lowdown series.

– Handling right field for each of the last 17 contests prior to the break was Adam Duvall . Part of that was due to Ramon Laureano 's (oblique) continued absence, but Duvall has also finally shown some signs of life offensively of late with an .896 OPS and a couple homers in his final eight games of the first half. Rosario and Duvall could wind up in a platoon in right field once Harris is back, one of them could be the regular there if they separate themselves, or if Atlanta decides neither guy is up to snuff, it could pursue help from outside the organization.

– Surprise, surprise. As speculated in our last NL Lowdown , old friend Eddie Rosario has landed back with the Braves after being cut loose by the division-rival Nationals. He immediately netted seven straight starts in left field (all against right-handed pitching) but went just 4-for-25 with zero RBI. Rosario batted seventh in all seven tilts. The leash for Rosario will certainly be short. Michael Harris (hamstring) should be back before the trade deadline and at that point Atlanta's open outfield spots will shrink from two to one.

The goal with Lineup Lowdown is simple: we're looking for trends which could help identify players who might be undervalued or overvalued. Who is playing more/less? Who is moving up/down? We'll be doing a deep dive into one league each week as we navigate the lineup landscape.

The goal with Lineup Lowdown is simple: we're looking for trends which could help identify players who might be undervalued or overvalued. Who is playing more/less? Who is moving up/down? We'll be doing a deep dive into one league each week as we navigate the lineup landscape.

Atlanta Braves

– Surprise, surprise. As speculated in our last NL Lowdown , old friend Eddie Rosario has landed back with the Braves after being cut loose by the division-rival Nationals. He immediately netted seven straight starts in left field (all against right-handed pitching) but went just 4-for-25 with zero RBI. Rosario batted seventh in all seven tilts. The leash for Rosario will certainly be short. Michael Harris (hamstring) should be back before the trade deadline and at that point Atlanta's open outfield spots will shrink from two to one.

– Handling right field for each of the last 17 contests prior to the break was Adam Duvall. Part of that was due to Ramon Laureano's (oblique) continued absence, but Duvall has also finally shown some signs of life offensively of late with an .896 OPS and a couple homers in his final eight games of the first half. Rosario and Duvall could wind up in a platoon in right field once Harris is back, one of them could be the regular there if they separate themselves, or if Atlanta decides neither guy is up to snuff, it could pursue help from outside the organization.

Miami Marlins

– Jazz Chisholm's final start of the first half came at second base. It was his first start there or at any infield position since 2022. In a completely coincidental and totally unrelated development, Chisholm is seen as a good bet to be traded prior to the deadline later this month and some contending teams reportedly have interest in using him as an infielder. Depending on your platform's specifications, we could see Chisholm add second base eligibility as soon as next week.

– Xavier Edwards has immediately assumed full-time shortstop duties since Tim Anderson was cut loose, handling the position in each of the last 12 games heading into the break. He's also slashing .378/.440/.444 with three stolen bases over that time and was up in the two hole in the lineup once (he's mostly batted sixth). If/when Chisholm is traded, Edwards would be a prime candidate to bat leadoff.

New York Mets

– Jose Iglesias has worked his way into a more prominent role than expected. His first eight starts dating back to his promotion in late May came against lefties, as he was used strictly in a short-side platoon at second base with Jeff McNeil. However, Iglesias started 11 of the final 16 contests heading into the break and five of those starts were against right-handers. The 34-year-old boasts a .999 OPS with three homers after adopting a bat-speed program recommended to him by teammate and friend J.D. Martinez. It's difficult for me to buy into the improvement, especially since Iglesias' Statcast numbers are better but still quite pedestrian. But with McNeil still floundering Iglesias should continue to receive opportunities.

– Luis Torrens has also garnered more looks than expected. Unfortunately, they've come at the expense of Francisco Alvarez, who was out of the lineup for two of the last four tilts before the break and for five of the final 15 games. Perhaps it's to Alvarez's benefit if it keeps him fresh and healthy, but it could ding his counting stats outlook if it continues.

Philadelphia Phillies

– Johan Rojas returned from a brief stint in the minors after Kyle Schwarber (groin) went on the injured list. However, he retained a regular role even after Schwarber's return, making four starts in six games, sitting out one of those contests due to injury. Rojas still isn't doing anything at the plate since resurfacing (.560 OPS), but manager Rob Thomson appears to have determined his best starting nine includes Rojas' glove in center field. That means Brandon Marsh settling back in in left field after he bounced around a bit. It could all become a moot point soon, as it seems like a virtual certainty that Philly will trade for an outfielder this month.

– I figured when Bryce Harper (hamstring) was hurt that the Phillies would shift Alec Bohm over to first base and use Edmundo Sosa as their regular third baseman. That happened for just one game, though, and Harper is back. Since Trea Turner was activated in mid-June, Sosa has started only 10 of 25 games. It hasn't helped, of course, that Sosa had trailed off big-time at the plate, posting just a .592 OPS since June 1.

Washington Nationals

– Upon Joey Meneses' demotion and Joey Gallo's (hamstring) continued absence, Juan Yepez has taken over as the Nationals' everyday first baseman, making 10 straight starts. He's taken advantage of the opportunity in putting up a 1.006 OPS with six doubles. Yepez has hit fifth twice and third once over the last three contests. Gallo should be back before the end of the month, but he hasn't earned the right to regain a regular role right away and can also be used at other positions.

– The Nats have a new third baseman, as well, with Trey Lipscomb taking over for Nick Senzel, who was released last week. Lipscomb has started eight of the last nine games at the hot corner, batting eighth seven times and seventh once over that stretch. While the 24-year-old has just a .565 OPS so far in his first 46 major-league contests, he is 11-for-13 in stolen-base attempts.

Chicago Cubs

– In five games since Cody Bellinger went down with a fractured finger, Christopher Morel has been used as a full-time DH. He had already been seeing increased action at DH before Bellinger was hurt, with just one of his previous five starts coming at third base. Morel's defense at the hot corner has been as bad as feared, and while he could still sees some starts there after Bellinger and Mike Tauchman (groin) return, it's become clear the Cubs don't trust him there. Miles Mastrobuoni has been the primary beneficiary, starting five straight and eight of the last 10 at third base.

– The Cubs swapped out Yan Gomes for Tomas Nido in late June and Nido seems to now be 1A to Miguel Amaya's 1B on the team's catching depth chart. The two have been switched in and out of the lineup for every other game over the last eight tilts, but prior to that Nido started three in a row. It's been no secret that the Cubs are continuing to look for catching help from outside the organization.

Cincinnati Reds

– Rece Hinds is having his Aristides Aquino moment, homering five times, driving in 11 runs and stealing two bases in his first seven major-league contests. Just one of those four long balls was not a tape-measure shot, and it was a grand slam. Hinds is 23 and a real prospect, but he's an easy regression candidate considering he was slashing .219/.293/.409 with a 38.3-percent strikeout rate at Triple-A Louisville prior to his promotion. He's capable of handling all three outfield spots, but so far Hinds has been used only in right field by the Reds.

– Six of Spencer Steer's last eight starts have come in left field, which is the result of the Reds' outfield being banged up but also Jeimer Candelario shifting to first base and DH with Noelvi Marte back in the fold. When the Reds get healthier, it will probably be Steer at first base and Candelario at DH most days. Jake Fraley's playing time could be most at risk at that point.

Milwaukee Brewers

– Garrett Mitchell (finger) was activated for his season debut at the beginning of the month and has been in the lineup for seven of 13 games since then. The left-handed batter has seen his name written on the lineup card for six of seven contests versus righties while drawing one start in six games against southpaws. Blake Perkins has seen his playing time most directly affected since Mitchell's return, as Perkins has made just one start against a righty during that time.

– Since Mitchell returned, Christian Yelich has made seven of 12 starts at DH. That's meant more Rhys Hoskins at first base, although Hoskins has also sat out three times in seven contests against right-handed pitching, with Jake Bauers playing first those days.

Pittsburgh Pirates

– Joshua Palacios has started eight of 11 contests since being called up from Triple-A Indianapolis, including six of seven versus right-handed pitching. The 28-year-old has clubbed a pair of home runs while boasting a 3:7 K:BB in the early going. Every start for Palacios has come in right field. Meanwhile, former starting right fielder Edward Olivares has been optioned to Indy.

– The Pirates went with Joey Bart at catcher in seven of the final nine games prior to the All-Star break. The former top prospect has popped a couple home runs during that time, giving him six in 103 plate appearances this season. Bart's 27.2-percent strikeout rate is high but down significantly from his Giants days (35.4 percent) and he's walking at an 11.7-percent clip so far with the Pirates. I'm not banking on Bart keeping things up at this rate, but he's certainly worthy of being rostered as a second fantasy catcher right now.

St. Louis Cardinals

– Lars Nootbaar has been in the lineup for all seven games since returning from his oblique injury, making four starts in right field and three in center field. Four of his starts have come from the No. 7 spot in the lineup, and he's batted as high as cleanup once. Nootbaar had been hitting second regularly before getting hurt, but Alec Burleson has cemented himself into that spot now.

– Pedro Pages has started nine of 20 games since Willson Contreras returned from the IL, with Contreras occupying the DH slot eight times and receiving one day off during those occasions. Ivan Herrera was activated from the IL but optioned to Triple-A Memphis, as Pages has leap-frogged him on the catching depth chart with his superior defensive work.

Arizona Diamondbacks

– Alek Thomas finally rejoined the Diamondbacks after being idled for more than three months. He's started nine of 13 games since being activated, including eight of 10 versus right-handed pitching. Thomas has been in center field and batted eighth for each of his starts. The big loser when it comes to playing time as a result of Thomas' return has been Jake McCarthy, who has started just six games and been in the lineup back-to-back days on just one occasion. Corbin Carroll has also been on the bench for two of three games versus lefties since Thomas returned.

– Gabriel Moreno has posted an .875 OPS since returning from his thumb injury earlier this month. As a result, he's batted second for the Diamondbacks in each of his last three starts and in four of his last six starts. Prior to getting injured, Moreno had mostly been hitting seventh or eighth.

Colorado Rockies

– Nolan Jones has returned to the IL with more back issues, and it's been Sam Hilliard in left field for two of three games in his place. Hilliard also handled left field in the contest prior to that while Jones served as the DH. The 30-year-old had a two-homer game last week and has also stolen a couple bases in his six starts this month. With Jones out and Charlie Blackmon basically a full-time DH at this point, Hunter Goodman has also started five of the last seven tilts, with four of them coming in the outfield (he's also caught once).

– Kris Bryant (oblique/rib) could be back before the end of July, although any timetable with him is fluid at this point. Most of his limited action this season has been spent at first base and DH, with some right field also mixed in. Michael Toglia entered the break having started every game since June 6, with all of them since June 18 coming at first base. While he's hitting just .230 over that span, Toglia has homered 12 times, including a three-homer game to close out the first half Sunday. The switch hitter should play somewhere regularly, regardless of Bryant's status.

Los Angeles Dodgers

– James Outman has resurfaced, drawing four starts in eight games since Jason Heyward (knee) landed on the IL. He was in center field those days, with Andy Pages shifting over to right to cover for Heyward for three of those contests. Miguel Vargas has received five starts since Heyward went down. Heyward is expected back at the start of the second half, so the uptick in playing time for Outman and Vargas could be short-lived. Pages' production has been hit-or-miss since a scorching-hot start, but he's been out of the lineup just once since June 5.

– Manager Dave Roberts stated earlier this month that he's considering having Mookie Betts (wrist) primarily play second base upon his return around the start of August. It's mostly due to Miguel Rojas' glovework at shortstop, although Rojas has also been competent at the plate since Betts was hurt, as the Venezuelan is slashing .293/.333/.400. If Roberts follows through with shifting Betts back to the keystone, it would be bad news for Gavin Lux. Lux has been surprisingly solid defensively, but he's simply shown no progress at the plate.

San Diego Padres

– Xander Bogaerts (shoulder) returned for the final series before the All-Star break, starting two of three games against the Braves. He hit fifth in the one game where all the regulars played (Luis Arraez sat out the other with a thumb issue), so that's likely where he'll be slotted most days for now. With Bogaerts back in the fold, Jake Cronenworth will shift back to first base and Arraez will be the DH most days.

– Bryce Johnson had a run of seven straight starts in right field, but since then David Peralta has occupied the position for nine of 10 contests (and all nine against right-handers). Peralta boasts an .833 OPS with one home run and five RBI in those 10 games. Fernando Tatis (quad) would appear to have a shot to return before the end of July to reclaim his right field job, but there's no clarity yet regarding a return date.

San Francisco Giants

– Upon Thairo Estrada's (wrist) return last week, the Giants jettisoned off the 40-man roster Nick Ahmed, who was subsequently released. Brett Wisely had shifted to second base after Estrada went down, but he's now holding down the everyday shortstop job. Wisely has mostly hit eighth or ninth since Jorge Soler was elevated to the leadoff spot, although he did hit second once over the weekend.

– Part of the impetus behind the trade of Austin Slater to the Reds was the Giants wanting to give Luis Matos more looks. Matos, though, has started just one of six games since the trade and that came against a left-hander. If the Giants wind up selling at the trade deadline, that might be when Matos' playing time truly ticks back up.