NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our NL FAAB Factor series.

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

If you have questions on players, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

STARTING PITCHER

Valente Bellozo, Marlins: Bellozo opened the season as the Marlins' fifth starter with Ryan Weathers (forearm) and Edward Cabrera (blister) going down. The 25-year-old managed a 3.67 ERA for Miami last season, but that came with a 5.72 FIP. Bellozo's leash in the role will be short and his spot in the rotation will last as long as one of the aforementioned two is sidelined. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Ben Brown, Cubs: Brown headed north as the Cubs' fifth starter. He started in eight of his 15 appearances as a rookie last year posting a 3.58 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 64:19 K:BB across 55.1 innings before a neck injury issue ended his campaign. Javier Assad (strained left oblique) will potentially return soon, meaning Brown's hold on the spot is tenuous. Brown offers a solid fastball and knuckle curve, though needs his changeup to be a solid third offering for him to remain in the rotation. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7

Kyle Hart, Padres: Hart somewhat surprisingly claimed the fifth starter spot in San Diego. He didn't perform well during his final spring start surrendering six runs over 4.2 innings, but did enough to win a rotation spot over Stephen Kolek who was optioned to Triple-A El Paso. Randy Vasquez took over the No. 4 role with Hart - who was slowed this spring training due to the flu - to round out the rotation. Hart returned to the States after a dominant season in the KBO as he took home the league's equivalent of the Cy Young Award while turning in a 2.69 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 182:38 K:BB across 157 innings. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5

Matthew Liberatore, Cardinals: Liberatore has begun as St. Louis's fifth starter. This decision means Steven Matz is in the bullpen and Michael McGreevy is in the minors, neither which looked likely a week ago. Liberatore has looked better as a reliever, yet Cardinals' manager Oliver Marmol said Sunday that the pitcher will receive "a long runway to figure out what he can do" in the rotation. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Carmen Mlodzinski, Pirates: Mlodzinski is beginning the campaign as the Pirates' fifth starter. All 75 of his MLB appearances have either been in relief or opener assignments, though he was being stretched out during spring training and was mostly used as a starter in the minors prior to 2023. Mlodzinski's window of opportunity is small as Pittsburgh have top prospects Bubba Chandler and Thomas Harrington looming at Triple-A Indianapolis. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Andrew Painter, Phillies: Painter is recovering from Tommy John in Jul. 2023 and will begin pitching in extended spring training games in a couple weeks. He will build up during these outings and eventually the minors before becoming an option to join the Phillies' rotation around midseason. Painter showed that his stuff was back in the Arizona Fall League by using all four of his plus pitches, with his four-seam fastball up to 99 MPH and averaging 97. Jesus Luzardo and Cristopher Sanchez are covering as fourth and fifth starters, at least until Painter is ready. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (stash candidate)

Landen Roupp, Giants: Roupp beat out Hayden Birdsong to open as the Giants' fifth starter. He received the nod after conceding five runs with a 14:1 K:BB over 12 innings during Cactus League action. The 26-year-old made four starts and 19 relief appearances with the Giants last season and finished with a 3.58 ERA and 47:26 K:BB through 50.1 innings. Roupp doesn't boast the upside of Birdsong and will need to pitch well to retain his spot, but is talented enough to be worth a look in deeper formats. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

RELIEF PITCHER

Jose Alvarado/Matt Strahm, Phillies: Jordan Romano was charged with a blown save after yielding two runs in the eighth inning on Thursday, which could leave the door open for Alvarado and Strahm to occasional receive save chances. Alvarado ended up getting the win Thursday and Strahm pitched a clean ninth and 10th to preserve the victory. The expectation is that Romano will have some leeway on the role given his resume and as a new arrival in Philly. Alvarado - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6; Strahm - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $; 12-team NL: $7

Graham Ashcraft/Scott Barlow/Ian Gibaut/Emilio Pagan/Taylor Rogers/Tony Santillan, Reds: The Reds' closer role is up in the air with Alexis Diaz (hamstring) sidelined. Manager Terry Francona said Wednesday that while Santillan is an "easy choice" to be the closer, he "might be too valuable getting to the ninth". Ashcraft is transitioning from starting, but is viewed as having the makeup of a high-leverage reliever. Barlow, Pagan and Rogers all offer closing experience, though may be better suited as a setup man. Gibaut surprisingly received the first closing chance and promptly gave up four runs on three hits and a walk to blow the save and take the loss. What this means is that position will be in flux until Diaz returns. And given his struggles, that might be the case until someone steps forward. If speculating on one, go with Santillan as his 37.7 percent strikeout rate and 30.3 K-BB percentage were top-5 among relievers who pitched a minimum of 30 innings. That being said, Pagan earns the high bid as he notched the save on Saturday after Santillan pitched the seventh and Ashcraft the eighth. Ashcraft - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5; Barlow/Rogers - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7; Gibaut - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4; Pagan - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11; Santillan - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Seth Halvorsen, Rockies: Halvorsen, a seventh-round selection by the Rockies in 2023 and profiled two weeks ago, gets another mention as he picked up the save on Saturday. He advanced through Double-A and Triple-A last season before finishing off in the bigs. The 6-foot-2 right-hander featured a four-pitch mix headlined by a 100 MPH fastball that he tossed 37 percent of the time, yet it was his splitter (28 percent usage) and slider (16) that produced the most swing-and-miss. Halvorsen's main issue is control, but he offers the best raw stuff in the pen and that should allow him to close. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Justin Martinez/A.J. Puk, Diamondbacks: Kevin Ginkel might have been the favorite to break camp as the Arizona closer, though he's now sidelined with right shoulder inflammation. Martinez signed a five-year, $18 million contract extension on Mar. 21 and may now have the inside track on the job after racking up eight of the team's 13 saves after Aug 1. If there's a concern, it's that he walked 36 batters during 72.2 innings - but offset that with 91 punchouts. Puk excelled in a relief role after he switched from starting - first in Miami, and then in Arizona. He enjoyed a strong spring and remains a co-favorite to close. Puk - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7; Martinez - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (bids same as prior)

Adrian Morejon, Padres: Morejon got the save Saturday with a scoreless ninth. Originally a starter, the southpaw "has found a really nice niche in the bullpen" and is remaining in that role. Morejon enjoyed his best big-league campaign in 2024 by posting a 2.83 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 71:21 K:BB with two saves and 12 holds over 63.2 regular-season innings spanning 60 relief appearances. He'll be deployed anywhere from the fifth to ninth inning due to the depth of the Padres' bullpen. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Blake Treinen, Dodgers: Just because LA didn't have enough closing options, let's add one more to the list. Treinen produced the save on Thursday after Alex Vesia and Tanner Scott were each called upon in the seventh and eighth innings to face lefty-heavy portions of the Tigers' lineup. Manager Dave Roberts looks like he won't go with one set closer to open the door for others, including Treinen. But look for Scott to see the majority of save chances as he will be used in high-leverage situations before the ninth. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

CATCHER

Hunter Goodman, Rockies: Goodman and Jacob Stallings are the Rockies' catching duo with prospect Drew Romo starting in the minors. Goodman can play multiple positions and has displayed some power, yet struggles to make consistent contact. He's built off his solid spring by getting off to a strong start while starting the first two games behind the plate. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Sam Huff/Martin Maldonado/Hayden Senger/Austin Wynns: The Giants, Padres, Mets and Reds selected back up catchers this week. None of these four carry substantive value, save for two-catcher NL-only leagues. All - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

FIRST BASE

Jake Bauers, Brewers: Rhys Hoskins should start almost daily at first backed up by Bauers, who will also earn time at DH. The latter produced a .199/.301/.361 slash line with 12 homers and 13 stolen bases over 346 plate appearances for the Brewers in 2024 and signed a minor-league deal with the team during the winter. Bauers parlayed a .939 Cactus League OPS into a one-year contract, though his playing time could be limited barring injuries. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $6

Jonah Bride, Marlins: Bride didn't do great in the spring, yet is penciled in the Marlins' 26-man roster. Matt Mervis will likely start at first, and Bride is likely to receive at-bats at both DH designated and third with Connor Norby sidelined. He produced last year after the trade of Josh Bell and benefits from the departure of Jake Burger. If Mervis slumps, Bride could slide to first. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7

SECOND BASE

Luisangel Acuna, Mets: Acuna was discussed two weeks ago and is back here as he officially made the Mets' Opening Day roster and has started at second versus lefties. Jeff McNeil missed the first outing due to a right oblique strain. While he should be back at some point this month, his absence opens the door for Acuna and Baty - who started Friday against a righty - to prove themselves on a short-term basis. Acuna is a big prospect, though like Baty isn't without his drawbacks. He came up last year in September and filled in for Francisco Lindor at shortstop. And if Acuna can keep his K-rate in check, he has a strong chance to remain with the parent club. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Adam Frazier/Enmanuel Valdez, Pirates: Frazier looks to be the short-term starting second baseman with Nick Gonzales suffering a non-displaced fracture in his left ankle and hitting a homer on Opening Day. His offense won't wow you, nor with that of backup Valdez. Frazier is only worth a look in deeper NL-only leagues for some counting stats. Frazier - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $6; Valdez - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Garrett Hampson, Diamondbacks: Hampson, who exercised the opt-out clause of his minor-league contract with Arizona, was selected to the ML roster. He notched a .289/.400/.356 line this spring to beat out Ildemaro Vargas and will fill a utility spot. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

THIRD BASE

Jose Iglesias, Padres: Iglesias was discussed two weeks ago and earns a repeat as he officially made the Padres' 26-man roster. He waited for a contract from the Mets that never came and finally inked a deal for $3 million if he remains the majors with another million available in incentives. Iglesias resurrected his career last season by slashing .337/.381/.448 in 85 games and will likely initially operate in a utility role as a backup option to Jake Cronenworth, Manny Machado and Xander Bogaerts. Manny Machado left Saturday with the initial diagnosis right calf tightness. He'll undergo further tests to determine the severity of the injury. And if he's sidelined, Iglesias could get additional action. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Graham Pauley/Eric Wagaman, Marlins: Pauley landed the final position player roster spot for the Marlins due to Connor Norby (oblique) slated for a stint on the 10-day injured list. He started Opening Day and could receive additional work at the hot corner while Norby misses the next four weeks, though Wagaman and Jonah Bride could fill in. Wagaman was non-tendered by the Angels in November and signed the following month with the Marlins. He produced a 274/.339/.469 line with 17 home runs last year in the minors and could see most of his time at third with Norby out. Pauley - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4; Wagaman - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Jose Tena, Nationals: Tena earned a spot on the Nationals' Opening Day roster despite a .156/.240/.200 line across 50 plate appearances. He'll back up at second and third while seeing minimal playing time. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

SHORTSTOP

Christian Koss, Giants: Koss slashed .341/.426/.512 with five RBI and 12 runs scored over 47 plate appearances and was rewarded with a spot on San Francisco's Opening Day roster. The 27-year-old spent most of his time at shortstop throughout his minor-league career, but has experience at nearly every position to help his case for playing time. Koss will be making his MLB debut whenever he gets into a game and beat out Grant McCray and Brett Wisely for the spot. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team-NL: $5

OUTFIELD

Blake Dunn/ Jacob Hurtubise, Reds: Dunn was profiled last week and could earn a short-term boost in appearances with Austin Hays (calf) on the IL. Gavin Lux could handle left field against right-handers while Hays is out, with Dunn in the mix for at-bats against southpaws. Dunn was projected as the Reds' fifth outfielder with Hays' injury almost certainly sealing a lineup spot. He improved his defense over the years and will provide speed along with on-base ability, making him a decent end-game target in deep NL-only leagues. Hurtubise collected a .923 OPS with five stolen bases this spring to get on the team. He might receive some action in the outfield while Hays (calf) is out, yet is mostly likely to operate as a reserve. Hurtubise will probably head to the minors when Hays comes back. Dunn - 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team-NL: $6 (slightly upped bid); Hurtubise - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team-NL: $4

Brandon Lockridge, Padres: Lockridge posted a big spring slashing .356/.383/.489 with seven steals during Cactus League play to get on the Padres' roster. His calling card is speed as he swiped 50 bags last season at Triple-A between the Yankees and Padres last season to go with strong on-base skills. Lockridge beat out a few others for the place and is expected to open on the short side of a platoon in left field and starting against southpaws with Jason Heyward. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $7 (stolen base potential)

Nick Martini/Mickey Moniak, Rockies: A week ago, most predictions had Zac Veen breaking camp with Colorado with Martini getting sent to the minors. But the reverse occurred as Martini earned the fifth outfielder spot thanks to a fantastic spring where he slashed .389/.511/.556 with two homers, four RBI, two stolen bases and a 7:6 BB:K in 45 plate appearances. He could be the starting left fielder and at worst provides depth while possibly being part of a platoon. Moniak was released by the Angels and signed a one-year, $1.25 million contract with the Rockies on Wednesday. The 26-year-old outfielder notched a .219/.266/.380 line across 418 plate appearances with the Halos last season, but has a good chance to see those numbers increase logging his home games at Coors Field. With Brenton Doyle locked in as Colorado's center fielder, the team may look to use Moniak more often in the corner outfield spots with his left-handed bat possibly granting him a strong-side platoon. This pushes Jordan Beck, Sean Bouchard, Sam Hilliard and Martini down the pecking order and could limit Hunter Goodman's outfield at-bats to only against southpaws. Martini - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5; Moniak - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7 (Coors effect)

Victor Scott, Cardinals: Scott and Michael Siani came to camp in a battle for the center field job. It was pretty much a no contest as Scott rode a revamped swing into a monster camp as he registered a .366/.469/.756 slash line with four home runs, seven RBI, 11 runs and five steals through 15 Grapefruit League contests. Speed represents Scott's calling card and time will tell if the increased power carries forward, yet the potential for a lot of stolen bases makes him valuable. 12-team Mixed: $3; 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team-NL: $14

Kyle Stowers, Marlins: Stowers came into camp as the favorite for the left field job after being acquired from the Orioles last year and made the Opening Day roster. He didn't have a great spring, but was rewarded with a roster spot. Stowers had been in a battle with Griffin Conine for the starting job during spring training. Both made the club, affording Miami a longer window to evaluate both. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (up if he starts)

Alek Thomas, Diamondbacks: Thomas received a spot on the D-Backs out of spring training. Known for his elite glove, he lists a history of unsatisfactory results against southpaws. Due to that, Jake McCarthy started two of Arizona's first three games versus lefties while Thomas was in center field on Friday and went 3-for-4. The 2018 second-rounder has also suffered from injuries through his first few seasons and should continue to play against righties. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7