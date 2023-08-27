NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our NL FAAB Factor series.

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

If you have questions on players, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

STARTING PITCHER

Chase Anderson, Rockies: Anderson, sidelined for just over a month with right shoulder inflammation, allowed three runs over 2.2 innings Thursday in his first rehab start with Triple-A Albuquerque. He posted a 6.08 ERA and 1.48 WHIP through 60.2 frames this season before being sidelined. Anderson should either rejoin the Rockies' rotation or maybe used as a long reliever once deemed ready. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Pedro Avila, Padres: Avila replaced the struggling Rich Hill in the Padres' rotation Saturday, where he gave up five runs on five hits and two walks with four strikeouts through 4.1 innings. It's not clear if this is a once-off or permanent move, but earned the opportunity with his solid pitching prior to this outing. Avila has excelled as a multi-inning reliever, having generated a 1.29 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 14:2 K:BB from 14 frames. He went at least four innings in three straight appearances earlier this month and would need to be stretched out to go that much longer. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Zach Davies, Arizona: Davies, out since mid-July due to lower-back inflammation, returned to the Arizona rotation Saturday. That appearance came after he threw 87 pitches over six innings in his third and final minor-league rehab outing last Sunday with Triple-A Reno. Davies posted a rough 7.38 ERA and 1.62 WHIP across his 12 major-league starts this season, though allowed one run on five hits and two walks with five strikeouts in five innings Saturday. Now active, he slots to the back end of the D-Backs rotation until the end of the season. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $7 (upped return bid)

Kyle Harrison, Giants: Harrison was promoted from Triple-A Sacramento to start Tuesday against the Phillies where he gave up two runs on five hits and one walk and five strikeouts over 3.1 innings. He earned his ticket to the bigs by producing a 4.52 ERA and 1.48 WHIP while holding opposing batters to a .210 average and striking out 109 across 67.2 frames - albeit with 48 walks, which has been a career-long issue. Harrison has only completed five innings once during his 21 minor-league starts this year, as walks have raised his pitch count. He should stick in the SF rotation and rack up Ks, but his inefficiency and limited pitch counts suggest that quality starts and wins may be tough to come by. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (based on K potential)

Luis Ortiz, Pirates: Ortiz floundered in his return to the Pittsburgh rotation by allowing five runs on seven hits, five walks and five strikeouts over 3.1 innings against the Cardinals on Wednesday. He's now given up at least four runs in each of his last three starts while lasting fewer than five frames on each occasion. Ortiz still offers upside, but for now look elsewhere for rotation help. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Ryan Pepiot, Dodgers: Pepiot, profiled last week, gets another mention as he was demoted last Sunday after his Saturday appearance but then promoted during the week. He allowed one run on three hits and no walks while striking out six over four innings in bulk relief on Thursday and should remain in the LA rotation with Tony Gonsolin (forearm) done for the year and Walker Buehler (TJS) not close to ready. Pepiot posted a 3.97 ERA and 1.17 WHIP alongside a 26:5 K:BB in 22.2 innings with Triple-A Oklahoma City and allowed a run on three hits and a walk while striking out five over five innings in his first MLB appearance of the season. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (based on him starting)

Drew Rom, Cardinals: Rom was promoted from Triple-A Memphis to start Monday against the Pirates. That appearance didn't go particularly well as Rom yielded eight runs - six earned - on eight hits and four walks over 3.2 innings. One of three prospects acquired from the Orioles in the Aug. 1 deal that sent Jack Flaherty to Baltimore, Rom struck out 18 and only allowed one earned run on two hits and four walks over his two starts with the Redbirds to earn the promotion. His lack of fastball command hurt him in his first start and was a concern at times in the minors, as evidenced by 46 walks across 86.2 innings at Triple-A Norfolk. Rom probably would have been sent back to the minors under normal circumstances, but the Cardinals need him to fill a rotation spot after placing Matthew Liberatore (back) on the 15-day injured list. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Jared Shuster, Braves: Shuster was promoted Tuesday to provide the Braves a bullpen arm. He instead will start Sunday in San Fran since he wasn't needed in relief this weekend. The rookie left-hander – a rookie first-round pick in 2020 - holds a 5.00 ERA and 25:22 K:BB over nine starts with Atlanta in 2023. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Gavin Stone, Dodgers: Stone was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City to operate as a bulk reliever behind opening pitcher Caleb Ferguson on Sunday against Boston. His major-league numbers leave a lot to be desired, though he's been much more successful in the minors. Stone made four appearances - three starts - for the Dodgers earlier this season and posted a 12.75 ERA and 3.00 WHIP over 12 innings. But in seven outings with Oklahoma City since the All-Star break, he delivered a 3.34 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 41:15 K:BB across 35 frames. This may just be a one and done for Stone, but he could stick with rosters expanding to 28 on Friday. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Jordan Wicks, Cubs: Wicks was promoted and started Saturday with Drew Smyly moving to the bullpen and allowed one run on two hits and a walk with nine strikeouts over five innings. He posted a 3.39 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 69:19 K:BB across 58.1 innings with Double-A Tennessee to earn a late-June promotion to Triple-A Iowa. Since that step up in level, Wicks has a 3.82 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 30:13 K:BB in 33 frames and seven starts. He had last pitched Aug. 17, so he's more than rested and able to step into the Cubs' rotation. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

RELIEF PITCHER

Jose Alvarado, Phillies: Alvarado, sidelined with left elbow inflammation, was activated off the IL Monday. He had appeared in 26 games for Philadelphia this season with a 1.38 ERA and 39 strikeouts versus nine walks. Alvarado should slide into a late-inning role, though likely won't factor for saves with Craig Kimbrel having seemingly solidified himself as the team's clear top closing option. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Ryan Walker, Giants: Walker has settled into a key role in the Giants' bullpen since his May 19 promotion. He's been especially reliable of late by only allowing one earned run in his last 11 appearances (15.2 innings) before surrendering one in 1.2 innings as an opener Saturday. Prior to that appearance, the 27-year-old right-hander impressed with a 2.14 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 53:13 K:BB across 46.1 innings this as an opener and in several bullpen roles. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

CATCHER

Gabriel Moreno, Diamondbacks: Moreno, profiled last week, is back here as he was officially activated last Sunday. On the injured list from Jul. 22 with left shoulder inflammation, he was dealing with the issue for weeks before being sidelined. With Carson Kelly waived this past week, Moreno should cover the bulk of the playing time behind the plate supported by Jose Herrera. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (upped injury return bid)

FIRST BASE

Connor Joe, Pirates: Joe, profiled three weeks ago when Ji-Man Choi was dealt to the Padres, gets another mention as he's made the most of his opportunity slashing .315/.441/.574 with eight doubles, two homers, eight RBI and 12 runs scored across 64 plate appearances since Aug. 1. Continue to roll with Joe, who qualifies at both first and in the outfield. 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: Rostered

SECOND BASE

Michael Busch, Dodgers: Busch was promoted this week with J.D. Martinez (hamstring) landing on the IL. He had struggled in prior call ups, but blasted his first career homer Thursday and should start in the infield and at DH while Martinez is sidelined. Busch was tearing up Triple-A prior to the promotion where he slashed .379/.458/.777 with 11 home runs, 27 RBI and a stolen base during his last 25 games. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Luis Guillorme, Mets: Guillorme, sidelined since late July with a Grade 2 strain of his right calf, began a running program Friday. He's already been fielding and hitting and is finally ready to test out with some running. Guillorme is five weeks into a projected four-to-six week recovery timeline and could conceivably be activated when rosters expand in September. He'll eventually resume his role of a utility infielder more known for his glove than his bat. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

THIRD BASE

Carter Kieboom, Nationals: Kieboom was promoted as the 27th man last Sunday and has remained with the Nationals. He earned the spot with his effort in Triple-A by going 24-for-82 (.293) with a .814 OPS over his last 22 games. Kieboom has homered twice since moving up and this appearance in the majors is his first since 2021. Look for him to remain in the lineup at the hot corner while he remains productive. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Evan Longoria, Diamondbacks: Longoria, out from late July with a strained lower back, was activated off the IL Monday. Jace Peterson and Buddy Kennedy have been filling in at third, so Longoria should have a decent chance at regaining the starting role. That being said, manager Torey Lovullo likes to platoon and has been using Peterson versus RHP, so Longoria might only start against southpaws. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (same return bid)

SHORTSTOP

Paul DeJong, Giants: DeJong, acquired by the Blue Jays at the trade deadline with Bo Bichette sidelined, was DFA'd by Toronto after going just 3-for-50 (.060) in his last 15 games. He was claimed by the Giants with Brandon Crawford (forearm) sidelined and homered while driving in four runs during his SF debut. DeJong, who also struggled in St. Louis, could see a regular role with the Giants while Brandon Crawford (forearm) is out. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7

Garrett Hampson, Marlins: Hampson was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville on Wednesday. The super-utility player, who will back up at multiple positions in the infield and outfield, put up a .275/.346/.384 slash line with one homer and three steals in 68 minor-league games this season. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

OUTFIELD

Vinny Capra, Pirates: Capra, traded from Toronto to Pittsburgh in late April for Tyler Heineman, was promoted for the second time this season on Monday. He slashed .326/.421/.462 in 159 plate appearances with Indianapolis, but doesn't offer much power or speed. The 27-year-old's defensive versatility could occasionally get him into the Pirates' lineup if his bat holds up in the majors. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Mitch Haniger, Giants: Haniger, profiled the last few weeks, is back as he began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Sacramento. He suffered a fractured right forearm in early June after getting by a Jack Flaherty pitch, which resulted in the surgery and placement on the 60-day IL. Haniger was eligible to return Aug. 13, but now looks to be back closer to three weeks beyond that date. In his first season as a Giant, he was slashing .230/.281/.372 with only four home runs and 22 RBI through 160 plate appearances before getting hurt. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (same early spec injury return bid)

Luis Matos, Giants: Matos, sent down Aug. 14 when Wade Meckler was promoted, was promoted six days later with Brandon Crawford (forearm) going on the IL. He went 4-for-27 (.148) over his last 10 games resulting in the demotion and slashed .241/.306/.316 in 175 total plate appearances this season at the major-league level. Matos, who raked at Triple-A Sacramento, will see spot outfield duty at least until either Mike Yastrzemski, AJ Pollock or Mitch Haniger is ready to return. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

Nick Martini/Mike Siani, Reds: Martini and Siani were recalled from Triple-A Louisville prior to Tuesday's game against the Angels to replace Henry Matos - who was designated for assignment - and Stuart Fairchild (concussion). Martini posted a .275/.393/.481 line with 15 homers and 65 RBI through 93 games for Louisville. He'll be a backup option at first base and in the corner outfield while also possibly cycling into the DH role. Siani slashed .228/.344/.354 with nine home runs, 47 RBI, 22 stolen bases and 63 runs scored over 108 games at Triple-A this season. Siani will back up all three outfield spots while offering speed off the bench. Both - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Heliot Ramos, Giants: Ramos, sent down Tuesday, was called back up Friday with Michael Conforto going on the IL with a Grade 2 hamstring strain. He was better in this ML stint in and could receive consistent playing time with SF missing several outfielders. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Nick Senzel, Reds: Senzel was promoted this week, two weeks after being sent down. He's posted underwhelming numbers between both levels, but the Reds need him as position player depth after losing Joey Votto (shoulder) to the injured list. Senzel appears unlikely to play on an everyday basis, though could get additional playing time if he heats up at the plate. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

Jared Young, Nationals: Young was promoted Saturday to take the roster spot of Stone Garrett (leg), who was placed on the IL. He earned the call-up slashing .305/.377/.418 across three levels beginning with High-A Wilmington. Young will provide extra outfield depth and speed off the bench for the Nats. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $7 (stolen base potential)