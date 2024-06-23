NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our NL FAAB Factor series.

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

If you have questions on players, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

STARTING PITCHER

Ian Anderson, Braves: Anderson, working his way back from April 2023 Tommy John surgery, pitched in a Florida Complex League game Tuesday where he tossed two scoreless innings and struck out four. The right-hander was brilliant in 2020 and 2021, though significantly dipped in 2022 and missed almost all of last season. Anderson will likely need to build up his workload over a series of weeks, including a multi-start rehab assignment before he can be activated from the minor-league 60-day injured list. Atlanta has been beset by pitching injuries and the back end of the rotation is not set, which should provide Anderson a shot at a starting spot when ready. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (early spec return bid)

Edward Cabrera, Marlins: Cabrera, out since his May 7 start with right shoulder impingement, allowed two runs (one earned) on one hit and one walk with four strikeouts across three innings at Triple-A Jacksonville on Wednesday in his first rehab start. He progressed to that stage following a pair of live bullpen sessions. Cabrera is expected to throw four innings or roughly 60 pitches on Tuesday. He'll probably need one or two more rehab starts as the Marlins work to get him stretched out and ready to rejoin the big-league rotation possibly by early July. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (early spec return bid)

Cade Cavalli, Nationals: Cavalli, out since March 2023 Tommy John surgery and profiled several times, threw three scoreless frames with no hits, one walk and three Ks across 35 pitches (25 strikes) at High-A Wilmington on Friday. Washington pulled him off his rehab after a May 30 start, but he's back following a three-week rest period. Cavalli struck out 10 in 5.1 innings over his first two rehab appearances, one in the rookie-level Florida Complex League and one with High-A Wilmington. He'll likely require the full 30 days on his assignment, after which the Nationals will decide if he's promoted - possibly around midseason. Cavalli pairs his fastball with a plus curveball, above-average slider and a decent changeup, though has previously experienced control issues and may struggle with his command upon returning. But he may boast the best stuff and upside on the team's roster, making him certainly worth a speculative add even if he isn't promoted when the rehab stint ends. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (same spec return bid)

Alex Cobb, Giants: Cobb, recovering from surgery on the labrum in his hip to address ongoing impingement issues, has thrown a handful of bullpen sessions. He was eligible to be activated from the 15-day IL on Apr. 9, but was sidelined by irritation in the right shoulder. The Giants have yet to announce when Cobb will begin a rehab assignment, so this is a very early spec return bid. Once active, he's projected to move back into the middle of the San Fran rotation. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (very early spec return bid)

Kyle Freeland, Rockies: Freeland, sidelined since mid-April with a strained pitching elbow, returned to the Rockies on Sunday. He conceded two earned runs while striking out four across four innings and 67 pitches in his third and final rehab start Tuesday with Triple-A Albuquerque. Last year, Freeland struggled to a 5.03 ERA in 29 starts while seeing his K rate plummet before suffering an oblique strain in September to end his season. He posted a 13.21 ERA in four starts before going on the IL. Despite those numbers, he should slot in at the back end of the Colorado rotation and eat innings. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5 (same return bid)

Josiah Gray, Nationals: Gray, sidelined since his Apr. 6 start with a right elbow/forearm flexor strain and mentioned the last month, is set to be stretched out to about 90 pitches in his next rehab start for Triple-A Rochester. He made his third rehab outing on Wednesday with Double-A Harrisburg, where he went five innings and gave up two runs on three hits while walking three and striking out five. Gray may only need one more rehab start before being ready to be activated by the Nats. He went 0-2 with a 14.04 ERA in two starts before being sidelined. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (upped spec return bid)

Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers: Kershaw, who underwent shoulder surgery last November, completed three innings in a rehab start with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga Wednesday where he allowed one run on two hits and one walk while K'ing five. He hit 90 MPH with his fastball and progressed to game action following a sim outing the previous week. Kershaw will look to throw four innings during his next appearance for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday and add an additional inning in each rehab outing, but he's dealing with soreness in his shoulder that could push that back. He'll need to make several starts and may not be back until the All-Star break, yet he's ahead of schedule and could return sooner. Once active, Kershaw should slide back into the rotation, though maybe towards the middle rather than the top. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (slightly upped early spec return bid)

Landon Knack, Dodgers: Knack, promoted to start Friday for his first major-league start since May 19, conceded two hits and two walks while striking out two across five scoreless innings in a no-decision. Over 10 appearances in the minors, he registered a 3.54 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 52:20 K:BB from 48.1 innings. Prior to this outing, Knack had been extremely effective in the bigs this year with a 2.61 ERA and 0.97 WHIP across 20.2 innings through four starts. Despite the solid effort with several starters not back until July and three of the next 10 days off, the Dodgers can get by with a four-man rotation the rest of the month. That means it's unclear if Knack will get the opportunity he looks like he's ready for. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (up if think he starts)

Martin Perez, Pirates: Perez, out since late May with a strained left groin, made a rehab start for Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday. He was expected to throw roughly 75 pitches in what is to be his only appearance. Prior to the injury, Perez held a 4.71 ERA and a 1.55 WHIP over 57.1 innings with Pittsburgh. Once active, he should slide back into the fourth slot in the rotation. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Robbie Ray, Giants: Ray, who underwent Tommy John surgery last May, was slated to make a rehab appearance for Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday. He progressed to that level after logging three rookie-league outings and seems to be on track for a return around the All-Star break. When healthy, Ray still offers some of the better swing-and-miss stuff of any left-handed pitcher in baseball and has seen a dramatic improvement in his ability to throw strikes the past two seasons thanks to some mechanical changes made after joining the Blue Jays in 2020. Traded to the Giants from the Mariners this offseason, Ray should work in the middle of the rotation once he comes back to active duty. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (same spec return bid)

Eduardo Rodriguez, Diamondbacks: E-Rod, sidelined all season with tightness in his pitching shoulder and discusses last week, will likely begin throwing off a mound this week after the latest imaging on his left shoulder showed "almost 100 percent healing". The left-hander had been progressing, but was shut down from throwing in mid-April after experiencing renewed tightness. Rodriguez was signed to a four-year, $74 million contract with the Diamondbacks in December and will require a lengthy build-up period before embarking on a minor-league rehab assignment, so he's likely at least a month away from making his season debut. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (same early spec return bid as prior)

Justin Wrobleski, Dodgers: If looking for a possibly lesser-known stash candidate, Wrobleski may be your man. He was informed after his start last Sunday with Double-A Tulsa that he had been promoted to Triple-A Oklahoma City. The 23-year-old lefty struck out less than a batter per inning over 13 starts with Tulsa (8.3 K/9), yet has only given up 13 walks and three homers in 67.2 frames to finish his time at Double-A with a 3.06 ERA and 1.04 WHIP. As we noted in our preseason outlook, Wrobleski was an 11th-round pick in 2021 who underwent Tommy John surgery while at Oklahoma State and his stuff has ticked up since then with a fastball sitting in the mid-90s and touching 98 MPH. His low-80s slider and upper-80s cutter are each at least average pitches while his changeup lags behind. Wrobleski projects as a No. 3 or No. 4 starter in the big leagues and could get a look if LA needs a starter before their myriad of injured pitchers are ready to return. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (stash bid)

RELIEF PITCHER

Aroldis Chapman, Pirates: This one is mainly a spec bid in case the side tightness that sidelined David Bednar on Saturday forces him to the IL. Chapman notched the save on Saturday and would close if Bednar remains out. He hasn't allowed a run in eight of his last 10 outings, though walks continue to be a problem. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Bryan Hudson, Brewers: Hudson continues to dominate out of the Brewers' bullpen. He's only conceded runs in three of his 26 appearances while holding a 0.90 ERA, 0.65 WHIP and 46:8 K:BB through 40 innings while notching four wins and 11 holds. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: Rostered

Jakob Junis, Brewers: Junis, sidelined with a pinched nerve in his pitching shoulder, was activated from the 60-day IL on Friday. While he threw a four-inning simulated game this week, he's expected to work out of the bullpen before eventually reentering the rotation. The latter may depend on when Milwaukee gets their injured pitchers back. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5

Keegan Thompson, Cubs: Thompson notched his first career save Tuesday, then went on the paternity list. The rationale given why he was given the ninth inning was because the back of the Chicago bullpen consisting of Hector Neris, Mark Leiter and Hayden Wesneski all pitched Monday. What was ignored is that none of the three have done well lately, which could open the door for Thompson to receive more chances and make him worth a spec bid. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (in case he closes)

CATCHER

Tucker Barnhart/Jose Herrera, Diamondbacks: The Diamondbacks placed Gabriel Moreno on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a sprained left thumb. Herrera was promoted to replace him on the active roster and provide a backup to Barnhart, who should get most of the playing time behind the plate while Moreno is sidelined. Barnhart - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6; Herrera - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Joey Bart, Pirates: Bart, sidelined since May 26 with a Grade 1 thumb sprain on his glove hand, began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday. Once cleared to rejoin the Pirates, he should push Jason Delay out of the catching mix and split time behind the plate with Yasmani Grandal. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (early return bid)

Kyle Higashioka/Brett Sullivan, Padres: Luis Campusano went on the IL with left thumb soreness Saturday, but isn't expected to miss more than 10 days, Sullivan was promoted from the minors to take his place on the active roster while Higashioka should get most of the catching work. Higashioka - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6; Sullivan - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Tomas Nido, Cubs: Nido signed a one-year deal with the Cubs on Wednesday and swapped him out for Yan Gomes, who was designated for assignment. He was DFA'ed by the Mets and eventually released earlier this month, but quickly lands on his feet in Chicago where he'll share catching duties with Miguel Amaya. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

Ali Sanchez, Marlins: Miami traded for Sanchez from the Cubs on Wednesday and promoted him Friday as the team looks for an answer behind the plate. Christian Bethancourt was designated for assignment in a corresponding move, leaving Nick Fortes - who's slashing .159/.194/.225 this season - as the only only competition at catcher. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Austin Wynns, Reds: The Reds added a third catcher by calling up Wynns from Triple-A Louisville on Friday. Tyler Stephenson is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury, leaving Wynns to split time with Luke Maile. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

FIRST BASE

LaMonte Wade, Giants: Wade, on the IL since the end of May due to a Grade 2 left hamstring strain, began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento Sunday. He'll likely require several games in the minors before being brought back up. Wilmer Flores should continue as the Giants' primary first baseman while Wade is out. Wade was hitting an impressive .333 while getting on base at a .470 clip through his first 52 games of the season, though only recorded a pair of homers and 17 RBI. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (in leagues that use OBA)

SECOND BASE

Gavin Lux/Chris Taylor, Dodgers: The injury to Mookie Betts has resulted in a trickle-down impact to others on the roster. Miguel Rojas is covering shortstop, opening second for Lux and Taylor. Lux is starting mainly against righties with Taylor versus southpaws. Both are having subpar seasons, though Taylor is recently showing some signs of life. If Lux doesn't pick up his play and Taylor gains some steam, he could garner even more playing time. Lux - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5; Taylor - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

THIRD BASE

Tyler Black, Brewers: Black was promoted from Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday. He played in seven games for the Brewers earlier this season, but was demoted on May 8 after going 5-for-22 (.227) at the plate. Since returning to the minors, the 23-year-old infielder slashed .255/.354/.473 with five homers, 23 RBI and eight stolen bases. Black doesn't have a clear path due to Rhys Hoskins and Joey Ortiz being comfortably locked into everyday roles at first and third, though Black's speed makes him a viable pinch runner and may be used occasionally against right-handers to give one of the usual starters a day off. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team-NL: $5

Tommy Edman, Cardinals: Edman, who has been out all year while he ramps back up from October wrist surgery, reported to one of the Cardinals' lower-level affiliates last week to take some at-bats and get some defensive reps. He hasn't yet started a formal rehab assignment, but is finally progressing in his return. Edman is included in this column as he was 54 percent rostered in CBS Sports leagues. He won a Gold Glove at second base in 2021 and logged 46 starts at shortstop in 2023, yet the outfield might represent his clearest path to consistent playing time once he comes back from the 60-day injured list. That could occur after the All-Star break if Edman progresses without any setbacks. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team-NL: $9 (early spec return bid)

SHORTSTOP

Miguel Rojas, Dodgers: As someone who has Mookie Betts in two leagues - including an NL-only auction one - having to write this is very painful. Rojas is seeing the majority of starts at shortstop as Betts will miss the next six weeks with a fractured left hand. He's better known for his defense, but he's compiled a solid offensive campaign during his second year in LA. Rojas won't hit for much power, yet will provide counting starts as part of a solid Dodgers lineup. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team-NL: $11

OUTFIELD

Ji Hwan Bae, Pirates: Bae was promoted in late May from Triple-A Indianapolis based on his fine performance in the minors. He began the season on the IL with a hip issue and was optioned once healthy. Bae earned the call-up by producing a .367/.479/.551 line with four homers and seven steals across 27 contests. A sprained right wrist sidelined him 10 days after being promoted, but he started a rehab stint Thursday. Once Bae returns, he can cover a handful of positions - though is mostly a second baseman and center fielder and should be in the lineup fairly consistently against righties for Pittsburgh with his speed the main attraction. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team-NL: $7

Sean Bouchard/Jake Cave/Sam Hilliard, Rockies: Bouchard, out two weeks with an ankle injury, was activated Wednesday. He and Cave could split time in the outfield with Charlie Blackmon hitting the IL on Friday with a strained hamstring. Michael Toglia is working in right and at first while Hunter Goodman is doing the same at catcher and DH, meaning Bouchard - who left Saturday with back tightness - and Cave are in line for substantive at-bats while Blackmon is out. Hilliard was promoted to take Blackmon's spot on the active roster. Over 65 games in Triple-A this season, he slashed .288/.374/.542 with 14 home runs and 44 RBI over 305 plate appearances. He appeared in 40 ML games with Atlanta in 2023 where he posted a .236/.295/.431 line with three homers and six RBI in 78 at-bats. Hilliard should see spot duty in the Colorado outfield. Bouchard - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9; Cave - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6; Hilliard - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Pete Crow-Armstrong, Cubs: Crow-Amstrong looks to have a clear path to regular playing time in the Chicago outfield with Mike Tauchman (groin) landing on the injured list Wednesday. He has yet to take advantage of the chances provided, but gets another opportunity for consistent at-bats. The talent is certainly there, though PCA's glove is currently far ahead of his bat. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team-NL: $7

Miguel Vargas, Dodgers: Vargas was sent back down earlier this month and was promoted Monday with Mookie Betts on the IL. He's limited to the short-side platoon role in the corner outfield that he previously held during his three-plus-week stay with the big club earlier this season. But Vargas did log 28 games at the keystone last year in the minors, so he may have a shot at the position if Gavin Lux and Chris Taylor struggle. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team-NL: $7

Forrest Wall, Braves: Wall was promoted last Monday to provide Atlanta additional outfield depth. He was slashing .287/.393/.415 with four homers and 10 steals in 44 games for Triple-A Gwinnett prior to the call-up. The lefty-hitting Wall could get work against right-handed pitching. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team-NL: $5