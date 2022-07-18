Todd's Takes: The Book and The Man

This article is part of our Todd's Takes series.

How a player has performed lately should not be used to access how he'll do that day. Some streaks happen due to a player facing better or worse opponents. Some are luck-driven, while some are indeed a player being in a groove or rut. The bottom line is players can be truly hot or cold, but the streak can end

I began thinking about this when clicking through several games over the weekend. Announcers spew these same numbers incessantly. Some broadcasts have a feature where they contrast two players that are "hot" or "cold" and track them during the game. I yelled at my TV when one was shown on Sunday, then I realized there are times I am just as guilty, or lazy, when I write.

I'm as guilty an anyone. Be it in Box Score Blitz or recommending players in my ESPN Daily Notes, I'll pick out the time frame when a player "got hot" and quote those stats and vice versa. I do it knowing it's not predictive, but I usually try to include something more so the hot streak or cold streak accentuates the point. That said, a slash line or a pitcher's ratios are relatable, so they make for an easy way to discuss a player.

We all do it. Analysts do it when discussing players. Fantasy managers do it when setting lineups or discussing trades. How players have done — good or bad — in an arbitrary sample, fashions opinions.

Streaks and Artificial Endpoints

How a player has performed lately should not be used to access how he'll do that day. Some streaks happen due to a player facing better or worse opponents. Some are luck-driven, while some are indeed a player being in a groove or rut. The bottom line is players can be truly hot or cold, but the streak can end at any time. It's still best to use historical performance tempered by the matchup when making decisions. Please note that historical performance here means overall, not just against a particular player or team.

This is also true of splits. There are always examples of players displaying a reverse split from his career levels. It takes full-time players at least five and potentially more than 10 seasons to own their platoon splits. It's always best to assume a batter's numbers will be better when facing a pitcher of opposite handedness, even if their in-season splits show otherwise. As the player accumulates plate appearances, his historical numbers can be regressed to the average split. Research from The Book: Playing the Percentages in Baseball by Tom M. Tango, Mitchel G. Lichtman and Andrew E. Dolphin contends a right-handed batter needs 2000 plate appearances against lefties before be owns his splits, while a left-handed batter requires 1000 trips to the dish. In a typical 650 plate appearance season, a batter will amass around 180 against southpaws, so a lefty swinger needs about six years while a righty requires 11 to get to the magic number.

As far as using streaks to accentuate a point, there is research showing that players making more frequent and authoritative contact are a bit more likely to sustain a streak, or sometimes start one. Even so, sometime the lower strikeout rate or elevated hard hit rate comes from facing less quality pitching.

Lastly, most MLB managers don't care about what it says in The Book; hot players are in the lineup, often at a higher spot in the order, while cold players are benched or dropped in the order. This is my favorite utilization of streaks — gathering playing time info.

I can't promise I'll refrain from referencing stats over an arbitrary time frame, but I'll do my best to frame it within a larger, more statistically actionable point.

Good luck, TMR

While watching the draft coverage on Sunday night, I reminisced a bit as MLB Network's Jim Callis and Jonathan Mayo were both active in the fantasy realm back in the day. MLB Network's Lauren Shehadi did fantasy stuff for CBSSportsline and of course Kay Adams did, and still does, crush it in fantasy football. It wouldn't surprise me if some of the current fantasy community makes it on a more mainstream level.

Then there is the Talented Mr. Roto, Matthew Berry. At the conclusion of our Friday podcast, Clay Link always asks me if there is anything else on my mind. Last week, I wanted to publicly thank and wish luck to Matthew as he leaves ESPN for new ventures. When thinking about some of those making the transition from fantasy to mainstream last night, I realized I spaced on recognizing Matthew on the podcast.

Matthew was one of the reasons fantasy sports evolved from a niche hobby to a billion dollar industry. Anyone involved in fantasy sports owes Matthew a debt of gratitude, some (like me) more than others. If the industry had not grown as it did in the late 2000s, there is a good chance I never would have been able to make the transition from peptide chemist to whatever it is I do now. While it was Jason Grey who hooked me up with ESPN, Matthew always had my back, both with the company and in general. I would wake up several mornings with a ton more Twitter followers than the previous evening, always from being cited by Matthew, usually when he was asked for analysts to follow.

Anyway, I'm forever grateful for what the Talented Mr. Roto has done for the industry.

Taking it in Stride

Regretfully, I didn't catch any of Spencer Strider's start on Sunday. I reviewed the game log, and checked out some highlights, but it's not the same as watching live.

One of my favorite things to do when viewing young pitching is seeing how they react to adversity. Strider walked Josh Bell to lead off the second inning, then punched out Luis Garcia and Yadiel Hernandez. Maikel Franco then hit a 58-mph dribbler to third which Austin Riley should have put in his back pocket, but he threw wildly to first, allowing Bell to take third and Franco to cruise into second.

It was going to be an infield hit, so to call this adversity is a stretch. Even so, had I been watching, I would have been curious how Strider approached the next batter, Ehire Adrianza. Adrianza was looking up at the Mendoza line, with a career-high 25 percent strikeout rate. This is the type of hitter I would have expected Strider to fan. He started Adrianza off with a 98-mph four-seamer for a strike. Adrianza then fouled off a 96-mph fastball and a slider. He took a fastball in the dirt before fouling off a 99-mph heater. Strider then hung a slider which Adrianza laced into center for a two-run single. Again, without watching in the moment, analysis is hollow, but Strider did go after Adrianza; he just threw a 1-2 cookie and Adrianza lined it 95-mph up the middle.

Strider then threw three fastballs to Victor Robles. With a 1-2 count, he buried a slider, not tempting Robles. The Nationals No. 9 hitter then sent a 98-mph heater at the knees 383 feet to left for a two-run shot. Would_it_Dong had the blast leaving 18 of 30 parks, so it wasn't a cheapie. Reiterating there is only so much to be gleaned from a box score, and it's downright silly to read too much into a 10-pitch sequence, but I would have been shaking my head a little.

That said, it hasn't altered my feelings on Strider, but I'll be paying extra attention to the next time he needs reach back for a little something to extricate himself from a jam.

Box Score Blitz