Backfield Breakdown: RB Usage Report and Week 6 Waivers Preview

This article is part of our Backfield Breakdown series.
Week 5 was tough for injuries, with three starters that seemingly had a chance to play ultimately deemed inactive (Javonte Williams, Aaron Jones and Saquon Barkley). That did open the door for strong stat lines from Jaleel McLaughlin and AJ Dillon, but in both cases it's hard to know what to expect beyond Week 5.
On top of that, we saw three more starting running backs suffer what appear to be multi-week injuries, including rookie sensation De'Von Achane, whose run at the single- season YPC record will probably come down to whether he gets enough carries to qualify (he'll need 107 and has 38 so far).
It at least makes for an interesting week of waivers, and below you'll find all the usual stats and advice to help you make optimal decisions for Week 6. Before we get started, I want to quickly make note of the Week 5 snap leaders. Box Score Breakdown is where you can find more detailed usage stats for strictly the previous week, while the bottom of this page has all the key season-long usage stats (for snaps, rushing, receiving and goal-line work).
Week 5 RB snap leaders
- Kyren Williams - 85.5%
- Josh Jacobs - 84.4%
- Travis Etienne - 84.0%
- Zack Moss - 80.3%
- Joe Mixon - 80.0%
- Emari Demercado - 78.6%
- David Montgomery - 75.0%
- Christian McCaffrey - 71.6%
- Tony Pollard - 69.4%
- Khalil Herbert - 65.6%
Injury Report 🚑
New Injuries
De'Von Achane (knee / IR candidate)
James Conner (knee / week-to-week)
Khalil Herbert (high ankle / IR candidate)
Roschon Johnson (concussion / day-to-day)
Travis Homer (hamstring / week-to-week)
Zonovan Knight (shoulder / day-to-day)
Missed Week 5
Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring)
Saquon Barkley (ankle)
Aaron Jones (hamstring)
Javonte Williams (hip)
Elijah Mitchell (knee)
Keaontay Ingram (neck)
Stock Report 📊
Trending Up 📈
Travis Etienne - W5: two short-yardage carries, 83% snaps, 184 total yds
Alvin Kamara - W5: 25 touches and one TD, w/ 76% snaps before Q4
Raheem Mostert - Achane injury
Emari Demercado - W5: 100% snaps after HT; 11 touches, 57 yards, TD
Roschon Johnson (concussion) - last man standing?
Justice Hill - W5: 56% snaps, 11 touches, one TD, one lost fumble
Zack Moss - W5: 80% snaps, 195 total yards and two TDs
Jaleel McLaughlin - W5: 33% snaps, 12 touches, 89 yds, TD
D'Onta Foreman - might actually play now
Trending Down 📉
Rhamondre Stevenson - W5: 51% snaps, eight touches – SZN: 2.8 YPC
Derrick Henry - W5: 59% snaps, 16 touches – SZN: 3.8 YPC, 65.6 rush YPG
Miles Sanders - W5: lost fumble 49% snaps – SZN: 3.1 YPC, one TD
Jonathan Taylor - W5: 16% snaps, seven touches for 34 yards
Dalvin Cook - W5: 16% snaps, 6-23-0 rushing
Matt Breida - W5: 56% snaps, 24 total yards
Unsettled Backfields 🎲
These are the backfields that need to be monitored closely, where role changes could be imminent or we aren't sure about the team's intentions.
Messy Backfields
- Baltimore Ravens
- Indianapolis Colts
- Arizona Cardinals
- Chicago Bears
- Baltimore jumps back to the top of this list after Justice Hill took 56 percent of snaps (seven carries, four targets) to Gus Edwards' 43 percent (12 carries, zero targets) in a loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday. Hill got off to a fast start, including Baltimore's only touchdown, but he later lost a fumble. It appears Hill's small role the week before (11% snaps, three touches) was at least partially related to the turf toe injury that held him out Week 3, and both he and Edwards may benefit if the Ravens hold on to Melvin Gordon's final practice-squad call up and use Kenyan Drake (one snap) as the No. 3 back instead.
- Indianapolis is next on the list, with Zack Moss turning in 80 percent snap share and his best fantasy game of the season in Jonathan Taylor's first week back from the PUP list. Taylor just got a contract extension and obviously will take on more work going forward, but Moss' strong performance to date opens up the possibility of a timeshare. Stay tuned.
- Arizona is looking at a multi-week absence for James Conner, and the guy who started the year as the team's No. 2 back (Keaontay Ingram) missed the past two games with a neck injury. Undrafted rookie Emari Demercado seemed to be pushing ahead of Ingram even before the injury, but it could nonetheless get interesting if Ingram returns before Conner (which seems likely). Also, the Cardinals signed Tony Jones on Monday.
- Chicago saw Khalil Herbert emerge solidly ahead of everyone else the past few weeks, only to suffer a high ankle sprain in Thursday's win over Washington. The Bears' other two active RBs also left the game early, but they have D'Onta Foreman lingering at the bottom of the roster and Roschon Johnson (concussion) won't necessarily miss time.
On the Brink
- Carolina Panthers
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- In Carolina, it seems Miles Sanders and Chuba Hubbard essentially have settled into a 60/40 split, but the complete lack of production from Sanders leaves him on shaky footing. The Panthers have much bigger problems, and that might be working in Sanders' favor... not to mention the big contract and reality that benching him looks bad for an already-maligned front office.
- Tampa doesn't really have anyone on the roster to replace Rachaad White, but his running has been bad enough that they may consider a trade or free agent if he continues struggling out of the bye week. White is probably a better fit as a passing-down specialist, not a lead runner.
Waivers Look-Ahead ±
If you're looking for a more comprehensive waivers article, RW's Kevin Payne has you covered. Here we're just taking a quick look at some RBs to target based on the work contained in this article and Monday's Box Score Breakdown. In order to qualify, the RB needs to be rostered in no more than half of Yahoo leagues.
Potential Short-Term Starters
Emari Demercado - 1%
Roschon Johnson (concussion) - 41%
Justice Hill - 28%
D'Onta Foreman - 7%
Bench Stashes
Jeff Wilson (IR - ribs/abs) - 26%
Tyjae Spears - 26%
Rico Dowdle - 7%
Chuba Hubbard - 32%
Ezekiel Elliott - 44%
Latavius Murray - 16%
Devin Singletary - 16%
Ronnie Rivers - 6%
Elijah Mitchell (knee) - 33%
Keaton Mitchell (IR - shoulder) - 26%
Kendre Miller - 12%
Zamir White - 4%
Drop Candidates
2023 Playing Time & Alignment Stats 🏈
- Run Rate = Percentage of player's snaps that were run plays
- R Sn. = # of rush attempts player was on the field for
- P Sn. = # of pass snaps player was on the field for
- 3D Sn. = # of snaps played on 3rd Downs with 3+ yards to go
- 3D% = Percentage of team snaps played on 3rd Downs with 3+ yards to go
- SAT = satellite rate = percentage of player's snaps taken in the slot or out wide
Note: Snap share doesn't include missed games for Austin Ekeler, Saquon Barkley, Alvin Kamara, David Montgomery, Aaron Jones, Zack Moss, Justice Hill, Jahmyr Gibbs and Javonte Williams
|Player
|Snap %
|Snaps
|Run Rate
|Run Sn
|Pass Sn
|3D%
|3D Sn
|SAT
|IND
|Zack Moss
|84.3%
|215
|49.8%
|107
|108
|65.5%
|36
|6.5%
|LA
|Kyren Williams
|83.0%
|283
|32.5%
|92
|191
|90.9%
|50
|9.5%
|NYG
|Saquon Barkley
|82.6%
|109
|43.1%
|47
|62
|19.3%
|11
|6.4%
|CIN
|Joe Mixon
|79.5%
|236
|39.4%
|93
|143
|38.6%
|17
|8.1%
|JAX
|Travis Etienne
|78.7%
|273
|45.4%
|124
|149
|70.6%
|36
|8.1%
|LV
|Josh Jacobs
|78.6%
|231
|45.0%
|104
|127
|35.7%
|15
|7.8%
|SF
|Christian McCaffrey
|78.3%
|249
|50.6%
|126
|123
|89.7%
|35
|18.9%
|TB
|Rachaad White
|77.3%
|191
|42.9%
|82
|109
|85.4%
|41
|12.6%
|ATL
|Bijan Robinson
|71.1%
|229
|39.7%
|91
|138
|89.1%
|49
|26.6%
|MIN
|Alexander Mattison
|69.3%
|210
|32.9%
|69
|141
|47.7%
|21
|7.1%
|DAL
|Tony Pollard
|68.6%
|223
|42.6%
|95
|128
|58.2%
|32
|6.7%
|NE
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|67.8%
|215
|38.6%
|83
|132
|65.6%
|40
|11.2%
|DET
|David Montgomery
|67.3%
|179
|53.6%
|96
|83
|49.1%
|27
|7.8%
|LAC
|Joshua Kelley
|65.4%
|170
|39.4%
|67
|103
|78.9%
|30
|5.9%
|ARI
|James Conner
|61.9%
|179
|51.4%
|92
|87
|28.0%
|14
|5.6%
|SEA
|Kenneth Walker
|60.3%
|141
|49.6%
|70
|71
|27.3%
|9
|14.9%
|MIA
|Raheem Mostert
|60.1%
|184
|44.0%
|81
|103
|56.8%
|21
|23.9%
|GB
|AJ Dillon
|59.0%
|170
|45.9%
|78
|92
|47.2%
|25
|7.6%
|CHI
|Khalil Herbert
|58.8%
|180
|47.2%
|85
|95
|56.6%
|30
|7.8%
|CLE
|Jerome Ford
|57.9%
|147
|40.8%
|60
|87
|76.1%
|35
|16.3%
|PHI
|D'Andre Swift
|57.7%
|205
|48.8%
|100
|105
|45.3%
|24
|9.8%
|BUF
|James Cook
|57.5%
|180
|41.1%
|74
|106
|29.5%
|13
|11.7%
|TEN
|Derrick Henry
|57.0%
|162
|59.3%
|96
|66
|4.3%
|2
|2.5%
|CAR
|Miles Sanders
|56.7%
|185
|37.8%
|70
|115
|31.1%
|19
|9.2%
|PIT
|Najee Harris
|53.9%
|158
|47.5%
|75
|83
|13.8%
|8
|9.5%
|LAC
|Austin Ekeler
|53.9%
|41
|53.7%
|22
|19
|10.5%
|4
|9.8%
|HOU
|Dameon Pierce
|52.4%
|175
|56.0%
|98
|77
|7.9%
|5
|6.9%
|KC
|Isiah Pacheco
|52.3%
|173
|49.1%
|85
|88
|2.0%
|1
|4.6%
|TEN
|Tyjae Spears
|50.7%
|144
|33.3%
|48
|96
|93.5%
|43
|22.9%
|WAS
|Brian Robinson
|48.8%
|157
|47.8%
|75
|82
|17.6%
|9
|1.9%
|DEN
|Samaje Perine
|47.7%
|133
|28.6%
|38
|95
|65.1%
|28
|15.8%
|WAS
|Antonio Gibson
|46.6%
|150
|16.0%
|24
|126
|76.5%
|39
|6.7%
|NYG
|Matt Breida
|45.5%
|145
|34.5%
|50
|95
|66.7%
|38
|4.8%
|PIT
|Jaylen Warren
|45.1%
|132
|33.3%
|44
|88
|84.5%
|49
|9.8%
|BAL
|Gus Edwards
|45.0%
|145
|59.3%
|86
|59
|36.4%
|20
|2.8%
|CAR
|Chuba Hubbard
|43.3%
|141
|31.9%
|45
|96
|68.9%
|42
|2.8%
|DET
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|43.1%
|116
|44.0%
|51
|65
|34.5%
|19
|25.9%
|NYJ
|Breece Hall
|42.8%
|119
|48.7%
|58
|61
|11.1%
|6
|3.4%
|GB
|Aaron Jones
|40.7%
|46
|41.3%
|19
|27
|11.3%
|6
|19.6%
|DEN
|Javonte Williams
|39.7%
|89
|48.3%
|43
|46
|9.3%
|4
|1.1%
|BAL
|Justice Hill
|39.2%
|98
|39.8%
|39
|59
|38.2%
|21
|4.1%
|ATL
|Tyler Allgeier
|39.1%
|126
|58.7%
|74
|52
|23.6%
|13
|1.6%
|NE
|Ezekiel Elliott
|37.9%
|120
|41.7%
|50
|70
|41.0%
|25
|11.7%
|PHI
|Kenneth Gainwell
|36.1%
|128
|49.2%
|63
|65
|43.4%
|23
|16.4%
|MIA
|De'Von Achane
|32.4%
|99
|43.4%
|43
|56
|27.0%
|10
|23.2%
|HOU
|Devin Singletary
|31.7%
|106
|30.2%
|32
|74
|44.4%
|28
|18.9%
|SEA
|Zach Charbonnet
|30.8%
|72
|34.7%
|25
|47
|18.2%
|6
|9.7%
|ARI
|Emari Demercado
|30.4%
|88
|21.6%
|19
|69
|72.0%
|36
|9.1%
|CHI
|Roschon Johnson
|30.1%
|92
|38.0%
|35
|57
|37.7%
|20
|13.0%
|NYJ
|Dalvin Cook
|29.5%
|82
|48.8%
|40
|42
|5.6%
|3
|7.3%
|KC
|Jerick McKinnon
|29.0%
|96
|21.9%
|21
|75
|98.0%
|50
|15.6%
|NYJ
|Michael Carter
|28.4%
|79
|19.0%
|15
|64
|83.3%
|45
|12.7%
|NO
|Alvin Kamara
|28.4%
|90
|46.7%
|42
|48
|24.6%
|15
|10.0%
|BUF
|Latavius Murray
|25.2%
|79
|34.2%
|27
|52
|47.7%
|21
|26.6%
|GB
|Patrick Taylor
|23.6%
|68
|25.0%
|17
|51
|41.5%
|22
|23.5%
|DEN
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|19.0%
|53
|43.4%
|23
|30
|16.3%
|7
|13.2%
2023 Rushing Stats 🏃♀️
- Rush Sh = Percentage of team rush attempts taken by the player (in his active games)
- BT = Broken Tackles
- BT/T = Broken Tackles per Touch (FYI: lower number = better)
- YPC = Yards Per Carry
- YBC = Yards Before Contact (per carry)
- YAC = Yards After Contact (per carry)
Note: Rush share doesn't include missed games for for Austin Ekeler, Saquon Barkley, Alvin Kamara, David Montgomery, Aaron Jones, Zack Moss, Justice Hill, Jahmyr Gibbs and Javonte Williams
|Rush Sh
|Carr/Gm
|Carr
|Rush Yd
|Rush TD
|BT
|BT/T
|YPC
|YBC
|YAC
|Joe Mixon
|79.2%
|16.8
|84
|328
|1
|3
|32.3
|3.9
|2.5
|1.4
|Zack Moss
|72.4%
|22.3
|89
|445
|3
|2
|48.5
|5.0
|3.7
|1.3
|Josh Jacobs
|71.3%
|16.4
|82
|235
|2
|2
|52.5
|2.9
|1.9
|1.0
|Alexander Mattison
|70.3%
|12.8
|64
|276
|0
|1
|78.0
|4.3
|2.6
|1.7
|Derrick Henry
|68.3%
|17.2
|86
|328
|2
|4
|23.8
|3.8
|2.1
|1.7
|David Montgomery
|65.7%
|22.0
|88
|371
|6
|13
|7.2
|4.2
|3.1
|1.1
|Brian Robinson
|65.7%
|13.4
|67
|271
|3
|9
|8.4
|4.0
|2.3
|1.7
|Kenneth Walker
|64.6%
|16.0
|64
|283
|5
|9
|8.0
|4.4
|2.6
|1.8
|Travis Etienne
|62.5%
|19.0
|95
|396
|3
|13
|8.7
|4.2
|3.0
|1.2
|Dameon Pierce
|61.8%
|16.8
|84
|247
|1
|8
|11.6
|2.9
|1.8
|1.1
|Kyren Williams
|61.6%
|15.4
|77
|298
|5
|1
|90.0
|3.9
|2.7
|1.2
|Christian McCaffrey
|57.2%
|19.8
|99
|510
|7
|5
|23.8
|5.2
|2.6
|2.5
|AJ Dillon
|55.2%
|12.8
|64
|194
|1
|2
|33.5
|3.0
|2.0
|1.0
|Najee Harris
|53.8%
|12.6
|63
|247
|0
|11
|6.2
|3.9
|1.9
|2.0
|Rachaad White
|53.8%
|15.8
|63
|206
|1
|8
|9.5
|3.3
|2.1
|1.2
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|53.1%
|13.6
|68
|188
|1
|4
|20.0
|2.8
|1.8
|1.0
|Saquon Barkley
|52.7%
|14.5
|29
|114
|1
|5
|7.6
|3.9
|1.7
|2.3
|Tony Pollard
|51.9%
|16.2
|81
|340
|2
|3
|33.3
|4.2
|2.5
|1.7
|James Conner
|51.9%
|13.6
|68
|364
|2
|6
|12.7
|5.4
|4.2
|1.1
|Isiah Pacheco
|51.4%
|14.2
|71
|325
|3
|11
|7.5
|4.6
|3.4
|1.1
|Miles Sanders
|51.3%
|12.2
|61
|190
|1
|6
|12.7
|3.1
|1.9
|1.2
|Joshua Kelley
|50.4%
|14.3
|57
|207
|1
|4
|14.5
|3.6
|2.0
|1.6
|Breece Hall
|47.4%
|10.8
|54
|387
|1
|3
|20.7
|7.2
|4.1
|3.1
|James Cook
|45.9%
|12.2
|61
|292
|1
|3
|25.0
|4.8
|2.5
|2.3
|Javonte Williams
|45.2%
|9.5
|38
|138
|0
|5
|9.8
|3.6
|1.4
|2.2
|Bijan Robinson
|45.0%
|13.4
|67
|364
|0
|7
|12.6
|5.4
|4.0
|1.4
|Raheem Mostert
|43.0%
|11.6
|58
|314
|7
|10
|7.3
|5.4
|4.5
|0.9
|D'Andre Swift
|42.5%
|15.2
|76
|434
|2
|9
|10.1
|5.7
|4.2
|1.5
|Tyler Allgeier
|41.6%
|12.4
|62
|191
|2
|10
|6.8
|3.1
|1.4
|1.7
|Austin Ekeler
|40.0%
|16.0
|16
|117
|1
|2
|10.0
|7.3
|3.8
|3.5
|Jerome Ford
|38.2%
|12.5
|50
|186
|1
|8
|7.5
|3.7
|2.1
|1.6
|Khalil Herbert
|38.1%
|10.2
|51
|272
|0
|6
|10.2
|5.3
|2.9
|2.4
|Gus Edwards
|34.1%
|11.2
|56
|241
|1
|2
|29.0
|4.3
|3.3
|1.0
|Ezekiel Elliott
|32.8%
|8.4
|42
|159
|0
|2
|27.0
|3.8
|2.8
|1.0
|Aaron Jones
|31.8%
|7.0
|14
|59
|1
|3
|5.7
|4.2
|3.1
|1.1
|Dalvin Cook
|31.6%
|7.2
|36
|97
|0
|6
|7.3
|2.7
|1.3
|1.4
|Chuba Hubbard
|29.4%
|7.0
|35
|154
|0
|6
|7.8
|4.4
|2.3
|2.1
|Jaylen Warren
|29.1%
|6.8
|34
|124
|0
|5
|11.0
|3.6
|2.6
|1.1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|28.9%
|9.8
|39
|179
|0
|6
|8.8
|4.6
|3.0
|1.6
|De'Von Achane
|28.1%
|9.5
|38
|460
|5
|5
|9.4
|12.1
|9.1
|3.0
|Matt Breida
|24.2%
|6.0
|30
|82
|1
|1
|40.0
|2.7
|1.7
|1.0
|Alvin Kamara
|23.1%
|16.5
|33
|131
|1
|4
|12.3
|4.0
|3.7
|0.3
|Justice Hill
|22.8%
|7.3
|29
|115
|3
|4
|9.0
|4.0
|2.6
|1.4
|Samaje Perine
|22.6%
|4.8
|24
|88
|0
|2
|19.5
|3.7
|1.5
|2.2
|Kenneth Gainwell
|21.8%
|9.8
|39
|128
|0
|2
|23.5
|3.3
|2.3
|1.0
|Tyjae Spears
|21.4%
|5.4
|27
|156
|1
|3
|13.7
|5.8
|3.3
|2.5
|Zach Charbonnet
|21.2%
|5.3
|21
|104
|0
|3
|8.3
|5.0
|2.9
|2.0
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|20.8%
|4.4
|22
|160
|1
|2
|14.5
|7.3
|3.4
|3.9
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|20.3%
|5.6
|28
|93
|1
|4
|8.3
|3.3
|2.5
|0.9
|Devin Singletary
|19.9%
|5.4
|27
|95
|0
|1
|31.0
|3.5
|2.0
|1.5
|Roschon Johnson
|18.7%
|5.0
|25
|122
|1
|3
|12.0
|4.9
|3.5
|1.4
|Damien Harris
|16.5%
|4.4
|22
|93
|1
|2
|12.0
|4.2
|2.6
|1.6
|Rico Dowdle
|16.0%
|5.0
|25
|95
|0
|1
|30.0
|3.8
|2.3
|1.5
|Kendre Miller
|15.4%
|7.3
|22
|74
|0
|0
|-
|3.4
|2.9
|0.5
|Latavius Murray
|14.3%
|3.8
|19
|83
|2
|2
|13.0
|4.4
|2.6
|1.8
|Antonio Gibson
|12.7%
|2.6
|13
|54
|0
|4
|6.3
|4.2
|2.5
|1.7
|Emari Demercado
|10.7%
|2.8
|14
|48
|1
|0
|-
|3.4
|3.1
|0.3
2023 Receiving Stats 🤲
- RTs = Routes Run
- TPRR = # Targets / # Routes Run
- Rts/Gm = # Routes Run / # Games Played
- Pass Sn = Snaps played on QB dropbacks (pass attempt or sack)
- RT/PS = Routes / Pass Snaps (inverse of pass-blocking rate)
- Tgt Sh = # Targets / # Team Targets
|TGT
|RTs
|TPRR
|RT/Gm
|Pass Sn
|RT/PS
|REC
|Yds
|TD
|Drop
|LV
|Josh Jacobs
|30
|96
|31.3%
|25.4
|127
|75.6%
|23
|193
|0
|1
|PIT
|Jaylen Warren
|25
|66
|37.9%
|17.6
|88
|75.0%
|21
|166
|0
|1
|LA
|Kyren Williams
|24
|144
|16.7%
|38.2
|191
|75.4%
|13
|105
|1
|2
|ATL
|Bijan Robinson
|24
|119
|20.2%
|27.6
|138
|86.2%
|21
|146
|2
|2
|SF
|Christian McCaffrey
|24
|102
|23.5%
|24.6
|123
|82.9%
|20
|168
|1
|0
|CAR
|Miles Sanders
|24
|96
|25.0%
|23.0
|115
|83.5%
|15
|81
|0
|1
|DAL
|Tony Pollard
|22
|106
|20.8%
|25.6
|128
|82.8%
|19
|96
|0
|2
|JAX
|Travis Etienne
|21
|116
|18.1%
|29.8
|149
|77.9%
|18
|144
|0
|1
|MIN
|Alexander Mattison
|19
|100
|19.0%
|28.2
|141
|70.9%
|13
|72
|2
|1
|TEN
|Tyjae Spears
|19
|70
|27.1%
|19.2
|96
|72.9%
|14
|63
|0
|1
|NE
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|18
|102
|17.6%
|26.4
|132
|77.3%
|12
|87
|0
|2
|BUF
|James Cook
|18
|92
|19.6%
|21.2
|106
|86.8%
|14
|140
|0
|1
|CHI
|Khalil Herbert
|18
|80
|22.5%
|19.0
|95
|84.2%
|10
|83
|1
|1
|DEN
|Samaje Perine
|18
|78
|23.1%
|19.0
|95
|82.1%
|15
|168
|0
|0
|DET
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|18
|63
|28.6%
|16.3
|65
|96.9%
|14
|70
|0
|1
|CIN
|Joe Mixon
|17
|119
|14.3%
|28.6
|143
|83.2%
|13
|80
|0
|2
|MIA
|Raheem Mostert
|17
|96
|17.7%
|20.6
|103
|93.2%
|15
|128
|1
|0
|PHI
|D'Andre Swift
|17
|84
|20.2%
|21.0
|105
|80.0%
|15
|75
|0
|1
|NO
|Alvin Kamara
|17
|39
|43.6%
|24.0
|48
|81.3%
|16
|50
|0
|0
|WAS
|Antonio Gibson
|16
|107
|15.0%
|25.2
|126
|84.9%
|12
|132
|0
|1
|NE
|Ezekiel Elliott
|15
|54
|27.8%
|14.0
|70
|77.1%
|12
|44
|0
|0
|DEN
|Javonte Williams
|15
|39
|38.5%
|11.5
|46
|84.8%
|11
|51
|0
|0
|CAR
|Chuba Hubbard
|14
|70
|20.0%
|19.2
|96
|72.9%
|12
|57
|0
|TB
|Rachaad White
|13
|94
|13.8%
|27.3
|109
|86.2%
|13
|86
|0
|KC
|Isiah Pacheco
|13
|80
|16.3%
|17.6
|88
|90.9%
|11
|99
|0
|CLE
|Jerome Ford
|13
|75
|17.3%
|21.8
|87
|86.2%
|10
|77
|2
|NYJ
|Breece Hall
|13
|50
|26.0%
|12.2
|61
|82.0%
|8
|59
|0
|HOU
|Dameon Pierce
|12
|66
|18.2%
|15.4
|77
|85.7%
|9
|84
|0
|KC
|Jerick McKinnon
|12
|60
|20.0%
|15.0
|75
|80.0%
|9
|71
|2
|CHI
|Roschon Johnson
|12
|47
|25.5%
|11.4
|57
|82.5%
|11
|58
|0
|WAS
|Brian Robinson
|11
|70
|15.7%
|16.4
|82
|85.4%
|9
|88
|1
|MIA
|De'Von Achane
|11
|55
|20.0%
|14.0
|56
|98.2%
|9
|67
|2
|TEN
|Derrick Henry
|11
|54
|20.4%
|13.2
|66
|81.8%
|9
|101
|0
|NYG
|Saquon Barkley
|11
|48
|22.9%
|31.0
|62
|77.4%
|9
|41
|1
|NYJ
|Michael Carter
|11
|46
|23.9%
|12.8
|64
|71.9%
|9
|44
|0
|IND
|Zack Moss
|10
|84
|11.9%
|27.0
|108
|77.8%
|8
|72
|1
|NYG
|Matt Breida
|10
|73
|13.7%
|19.0
|95
|76.8%
|10
|49
|0
|ARI
|James Conner
|10
|61
|16.4%
|17.4
|87
|70.1%
|8
|30
|0
|PHI
|Kenneth Gainwell
|10
|59
|16.9%
|16.3
|65
|90.8%
|8
|39
|0
|SEA
|Kenneth Walker
|10
|52
|19.2%
|17.8
|71
|73.2%
|8
|73
|0
|GB
|Patrick Taylor
|10
|42
|23.8%
|12.8
|51
|82.4%
|5
|28
|0
|LV
|Ameer Abdullah
|10
|36
|27.8%
|9.0
|45
|80.0%
|6
|46
|0
|PIT
|Najee Harris
|9
|69
|13.0%
|16.6
|83
|83.1%
|5
|37
|0
|DET
|David Montgomery
|9
|58
|15.5%
|20.8
|83
|69.9%
|5
|47
|0
|ARI
|Emari Demercado
|9
|53
|17.0%
|13.8
|69
|76.8%
|6
|40
|0
|ATL
|Tyler Allgeier
|9
|38
|23.7%
|10.4
|52
|73.1%
|6
|32
|0
|BUF
|Latavius Murray
|8
|42
|19.0%
|10.4
|52
|80.8%
|7
|49
|0
|NYJ
|Dalvin Cook
|8
|33
|24.2%
|8.4
|42
|78.6%
|8
|44
|0
|DEN
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|8
|28
|28.6%
|6.0
|30
|93.3%
|7
|46
|2
|BAL
|Justice Hill
|7
|42
|16.7%
|14.8
|59
|71.2%
|7
|25
|0
|SEA
|Zach Charbonnet
|7
|34
|20.6%
|11.8
|47
|72.3%
|4
|22
|0
|GB
|AJ Dillon
|6
|70
|8.6%
|18.4
|92
|76.1%
|3
|25
|0
|GB
|Aaron Jones
|6
|26
|23.1%
|13.5
|27
|96.3%
|3
|82
|1
|HOU
|Devin Singletary
|5
|61
|8.2%
|14.8
|74
|82.4%
|4
|25
|0
|LAC
|Austin Ekeler
|5
|19
|26.3%
|19.0
|19
|100.0%
|4
|47
|0
|LAC
|Joshua Kelley
|3
|63
|4.8%
|25.8
|103
|61.2%
|1
|5
|0
|BAL
|Gus Edwards
|3
|41
|7.3%
|11.8
|59
|69.5%
|2
|1
|0
2023 Red-Zone Report 🛬
Note: I'm only showing stats for inside-the-5 now, because RotoWire's Red Zone Pages show team shares for all inside-the-20 numbers.
Inside The 5 (IT5)
- Snap% = Percentage of team snaps that went to the player
- Carr Sh = Percentage of team carries that went to the player
- Tgt Sh = Percentage of team targets that went to the player
|Player
|Rush Sh
|Ru Att
|Ru TD
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt
|Rec TD
|Snap%
|Snaps
|Joe Mixon
|100.0%
|5
|0
|14.3%
|1
|0
|92.3%
|12
|Derrick Henry
|100.0%
|4
|1
|100.0%
|6
|Miles Sanders
|100.0%
|3
|1
|55.6%
|5
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|100.0%
|1
|1
|100.0%
|1
|Jaylen Warren
|100.0%
|1
|0
|33.3%
|1
|Saquon Barkley
|100.0%
|1
|1
|75.0%
|3
|Alexander Mattison
|83.3%
|5
|0
|18.2%
|2
|1
|78.9%
|15
|Brian Robinson
|83.3%
|5
|1
|66.7%
|10
|Kenneth Walker
|80.0%
|8
|4
|69.2%
|9
|James Conner
|75.0%
|3
|2
|57.1%
|4
|Roschon Johnson
|75.0%
|3
|1
|44.4%
|4
|Rachaad White
|75.0%
|3
|1
|81.8%
|9
|Kyren Williams
|71.4%
|5
|4
|76.9%
|10
|Christian McCaffrey
|70.0%
|7
|4
|100.0%
|16
|AJ Dillon
|66.7%
|6
|1
|64.3%
|9
|Josh Jacobs
|66.7%
|6
|2
|16.7%
|1
|0
|94.4%
|17
|Pierre Strong
|66.7%
|2
|1
|40.0%
|2
|David Montgomery
|61.5%
|8
|4
|63.2%
|12
|Tony Pollard
|60.0%
|9
|2
|73.9%
|17
|Tank Bigsby
|60.0%
|3
|2
|42.9%
|3
|Tyler Allgeier
|60.0%
|3
|2
|66.7%
|6
|Zack Moss
|55.6%
|5
|1
|42.9%
|6
|Raheem Mostert
|50.0%
|5
|4
|62.5%
|15
|Isiah Pacheco
|50.0%
|5
|2
|12.5%
|1
|0
|44.4%
|8
|D'Andre Swift
|50.0%
|5
|2
|78.6%
|11
|Dameon Pierce
|50.0%
|3
|1
|81.8%
|9
|Dalvin Cook
|50.0%
|1
|0
|40.0%
|2
|Nick Bawden
|50.0%
|1
|1
|20.0%
|1
|Justice Hill
|42.9%
|3
|2
|64.3%
|9
|Austin Ekeler
|40.0%
|4
|1
|35.7%
|5
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|40.0%
|2
|1
|22.2%
|4
|Tony Jones
|40.0%
|2
|2
|33.3%
|1
|0
|50.0%
|4
|Alvin Kamara
|40.0%
|2
|1
|25.0%
|2
|Latavius Murray
|33.3%
|4
|2
|20.0%
|1
|0
|27.8%
|5
|Jerome Ford
|33.3%
|1
|1
|50.0%
|1
|1
|40.0%
|2
|De'Von Achane
|30.0%
|3
|1
|8.3%
|1
|1
|25.0%
|6
|Joshua Kelley
|30.0%
|3
|1
|64.3%
|9
|James Cook
|25.0%
|3
|1
|38.9%
|7
|Damien Harris
|25.0%
|3
|1
|33.3%
|6
|Emari Demercado
|25.0%
|1
|0
|28.6%
|2
|Zach Charbonnet
|20.0%
|2
|0
|30.8%
|4
|Bijan Robinson
|20.0%
|1
|0
|44.4%
|4
|Javonte Williams
|20.0%
|1
|0
|16.7%
|3
|Travis Etienne
|20.0%
|1
|0
|57.1%
|4
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|7.7%
|1
|0
|15.8%
|3
|Chuba Hubbard
|0.0%
|44.4%
|4
|Antonio Gibson
|0.0%
|33.3%
|5
|Khalil Herbert
|0.0%
|33.3%
|1
|1
|44.4%
|4
|Jerick McKinnon
|0.0%
|12.5%
|1
|1
|50.0%
|9
|Breece Hall
|0.0%
|60.0%
|3
|Samaje Perine
|0.0%
|50.0%
|9
|Najee Harris
|0.0%
|66.7%
|2