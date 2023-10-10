Fantasy Football
Backfield Breakdown: RB Usage Report and Week 6 Waivers Preview

Jerry Donabedian
October 10, 2023

This article is part of our Backfield Breakdown series.

Week 5 was tough for injuries, with three starters that seemingly had a chance to play ultimately deemed inactive (Javonte Williams, Aaron Jones and Saquon Barkley). That did open the door for strong stat lines from Jaleel McLaughlin and AJ Dillon, but in both cases it's hard to know what to expect beyond Week 5.

On top of that, we saw three more starting running backs suffer what appear to be multi-week injuries, including rookie sensation De'Von Achane, whose run at the single- season YPC record will probably come down to whether he gets enough carries to qualify (he'll need 107 and has 38 so far).

It at least makes for an interesting week of waivers, and below you'll find all the usual stats and advice to help you make optimal decisions for Week 6. Before we get started, I want to quickly make note of the Week 5 snap leaders. Box Score Breakdown is where you can find more detailed usage stats for strictly the previous week, while the bottom of this page has all the key season-long usage stats (for snaps, rushing, receiving and goal-line work).

Week 5 RB snap leaders

  1.  Kyren Williams - 85.5%
  2.   Josh Jacobs - 84.4%
  3.  Travis Etienne - 84.0%
  4.  Zack Moss - 80.3%
  5.  Joe Mixon - 80.0%
  6.  Emari Demercado - 78.6%
  7.  David Montgomery - 75.0%
  8.  Christian McCaffrey - 71.6%
  9.  Tony Pollard - 69.4%
  10.  Khalil Herbert - 65.6%
Injury Report 🚑

New Injuries

De'Von Achane (knee / IR candidate)

James Conner (knee / week-to-week)

Khalil Herbert (high ankle / IR candidate)

Roschon Johnson (concussion / day-to-day)

Travis Homer (hamstring / week-to-week)

Zonovan Knight (shoulder / day-to-day)

    

Missed Week 5

Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring)

Saquon Barkley (ankle)

Aaron Jones (hamstring)

Javonte Williams (hip)

Elijah Mitchell (knee)

Keaontay Ingram (neck)

     

Stock Report 📊

Trending Up 📈

Travis Etienne - W5: two short-yardage carries, 83% snaps, 184 total yds

 Alvin Kamara - W5: 25 touches and one TD, w/ 76% snaps before Q4

Raheem Mostert - Achane injury

Emari Demercado - W5: 100% snaps after HT; 11 touches, 57 yards, TD

Roschon Johnson (concussion) - last man standing?

Justice Hill - W5: 56% snaps, 11 touches, one TD, one lost fumble

Zack Moss - W5: 80% snaps, 195 total yards and two TDs

Jaleel McLaughlin - W5: 33% snaps, 12 touches, 89 yds, TD

D'Onta Foreman - might actually play now

     

Trending Down 📉

Rhamondre Stevenson - W5: 51% snaps, eight touches – SZN: 2.8 YPC

Derrick Henry - W5: 59% snaps, 16 touches – SZN: 3.8 YPC, 65.6 rush YPG

Miles Sanders - W5: lost fumble 49% snaps – SZN: 3.1 YPC, one TD

Jonathan Taylor - W5: 16% snaps, seven touches for 34 yards

Dalvin Cook - W5: 16% snaps, 6-23-0 rushing

Matt Breida - W5: 56% snaps, 24 total yards

    

Unsettled Backfields 🎲

These are the backfields that need to be monitored closely, where role changes could be imminent or we aren't sure about the team's intentions. 

Messy Backfields

  1. Baltimore Ravens
  2. Indianapolis Colts
  3. Arizona Cardinals
  4. Chicago Bears
  • Baltimore jumps back to the top of this list after Justice Hill took 56 percent of snaps (seven carries, four targets) to Gus Edwards' 43 percent (12 carries, zero targets) in a loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday. Hill got off to a fast start, including Baltimore's only touchdown, but he later lost a fumble. It appears Hill's small role the week before (11% snaps, three touches) was at least partially related to the turf toe injury that held him out Week 3, and both he and Edwards may benefit if the Ravens hold on to Melvin Gordon's final practice-squad call up and use Kenyan Drake (one snap) as the No. 3 back instead.
  • Indianapolis is next on the list, with Zack Moss turning in 80 percent snap share and his best fantasy game of the season in Jonathan Taylor's first week back from the PUP list. Taylor just got a contract extension and obviously will take on more work going forward, but Moss' strong performance to date opens up the possibility of a timeshare. Stay tuned.
  • Arizona is looking at a multi-week absence for James Conner, and the guy who started the year as the team's No. 2 back (Keaontay Ingram) missed the past two games with a neck injury. Undrafted rookie Emari Demercado seemed to be pushing ahead of Ingram even before the injury, but it could nonetheless get interesting if Ingram returns before Conner (which seems likely). Also, the Cardinals signed Tony Jones on Monday.
  • Chicago saw Khalil Herbert emerge solidly ahead of everyone else the past few weeks, only to suffer a high ankle sprain in Thursday's win over Washington. The Bears' other two active RBs also left the game early, but they have D'Onta Foreman lingering at the bottom of the roster and Roschon Johnson (concussion) won't necessarily miss time.

     

On the Brink

  1. Carolina Panthers
  2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • In Carolina, it seems Miles Sanders and Chuba Hubbard essentially have settled into a 60/40 split, but the complete lack of production from Sanders leaves him on shaky footing. The Panthers have much bigger problems, and that might be working in Sanders' favor... not to mention the big contract and reality that benching him looks bad for an already-maligned front office.
  • Tampa doesn't really have anyone on the roster to replace Rachaad White, but his running has been bad enough that they may consider a trade or free agent if he continues struggling out of the bye week. White is probably a better fit as a passing-down specialist, not a lead runner.

       

Waivers Look-Ahead ±

If you're looking for a more comprehensive waivers article, RW's Kevin Payne has you covered. Here we're just taking a quick look at some RBs to target based on the work contained in this article and Monday's Box Score Breakdown. In order to qualify, the RB needs to be rostered in no more than half of Yahoo leagues.

Potential Short-Term Starters

Emari Demercado - 1%

Roschon Johnson (concussion) - 41%

Justice Hill - 28%

D'Onta Foreman - 7%

   

Bench Stashes

Jeff Wilson (IR - ribs/abs) - 26%

Tyjae Spears - 26%

Rico Dowdle - 7%

Chuba Hubbard - 32%

Ezekiel Elliott - 44%

Latavius Murray - 16%

Devin Singletary - 16%

Ronnie Rivers - 6%

Elijah Mitchell (knee) - 33%

Keaton Mitchell (IR - shoulder) - 26%

Kendre Miller - 12%

Zamir White - 4%

    

Drop Candidates

Samaje Perine

  Dalvin Cook

Jerick McKinnon

Matt Breida

    

2023 Playing Time & Alignment Stats 🏈

  • Run Rate = Percentage of player's snaps that were run plays
  • R Sn. = # of rush attempts player was on the field for
  • P Sn. = # of pass snaps player was on the field for
  • 3D Sn. = # of snaps played on 3rd Downs with 3+ yards to go
  • 3D% = Percentage of team snaps played on 3rd Downs with 3+ yards to go 
  • SAT = satellite rate = percentage of player's snaps taken in the slot or out wide

Note: Snap share doesn't include missed games for Austin EkelerSaquon Barkley, Alvin Kamara, David Montgomery, Aaron Jones, Zack Moss, Justice Hill, Jahmyr Gibbs and Javonte Williams

 PlayerSnap %SnapsRun RateRun SnPass Sn3D%3D SnSAT
INDZack Moss84.3%21549.8%10710865.5%366.5%
LAKyren Williams83.0%28332.5%9219190.9%509.5%
NYGSaquon Barkley82.6%10943.1%476219.3%116.4%
CINJoe Mixon79.5%23639.4%9314338.6%178.1%
JAXTravis Etienne78.7%27345.4%12414970.6%368.1%
LVJosh Jacobs78.6%23145.0%10412735.7%157.8%
SFChristian McCaffrey78.3%24950.6%12612389.7%3518.9%
TBRachaad White77.3%19142.9%8210985.4%4112.6%
ATLBijan Robinson71.1%22939.7%9113889.1%4926.6%
MINAlexander Mattison69.3%21032.9%6914147.7%217.1%
DALTony Pollard68.6%22342.6%9512858.2%326.7%
NERhamondre Stevenson67.8%21538.6%8313265.6%4011.2%
DETDavid Montgomery67.3%17953.6%968349.1%277.8%
LACJoshua Kelley65.4%17039.4%6710378.9%305.9%
ARIJames Conner61.9%17951.4%928728.0%145.6%
SEAKenneth Walker60.3%14149.6%707127.3%914.9%
MIARaheem Mostert60.1%18444.0%8110356.8%2123.9%
GBAJ Dillon59.0%17045.9%789247.2%257.6%
CHIKhalil Herbert58.8%18047.2%859556.6%307.8%
CLEJerome Ford57.9%14740.8%608776.1%3516.3%
PHID'Andre Swift57.7%20548.8%10010545.3%249.8%
BUFJames Cook57.5%18041.1%7410629.5%1311.7%
TENDerrick Henry57.0%16259.3%96664.3%22.5%
CARMiles Sanders56.7%18537.8%7011531.1%199.2%
PITNajee Harris53.9%15847.5%758313.8%89.5%
LACAustin Ekeler53.9%4153.7%221910.5%49.8%
HOUDameon Pierce52.4%17556.0%98777.9%56.9%
KCIsiah Pacheco52.3%17349.1%85882.0%14.6%
TENTyjae Spears50.7%14433.3%489693.5%4322.9%
WASBrian Robinson48.8%15747.8%758217.6%91.9%
DENSamaje Perine47.7%13328.6%389565.1%2815.8%
WASAntonio Gibson46.6%15016.0%2412676.5%396.7%
NYGMatt Breida45.5%14534.5%509566.7%384.8%
PITJaylen Warren45.1%13233.3%448884.5%499.8%
BALGus Edwards45.0%14559.3%865936.4%202.8%
CARChuba Hubbard43.3%14131.9%459668.9%422.8%
DETJahmyr Gibbs43.1%11644.0%516534.5%1925.9%
NYJBreece Hall42.8%11948.7%586111.1%63.4%
GBAaron Jones40.7%4641.3%192711.3%619.6%
DENJavonte Williams39.7%8948.3%43469.3%41.1%
BALJustice Hill39.2%9839.8%395938.2%214.1%
ATLTyler Allgeier39.1%12658.7%745223.6%131.6%
NEEzekiel Elliott37.9%12041.7%507041.0%2511.7%
PHIKenneth Gainwell36.1%12849.2%636543.4%2316.4%
MIADe'Von Achane32.4%9943.4%435627.0%1023.2%
HOUDevin Singletary31.7%10630.2%327444.4%2818.9%
SEAZach Charbonnet30.8%7234.7%254718.2%69.7%
ARIEmari Demercado30.4%8821.6%196972.0%369.1%
CHIRoschon Johnson30.1%9238.0%355737.7%2013.0%
NYJDalvin Cook29.5%8248.8%40425.6%37.3%
KCJerick McKinnon29.0%9621.9%217598.0%5015.6%
NYJMichael Carter28.4%7919.0%156483.3%4512.7%
NOAlvin Kamara28.4%9046.7%424824.6%1510.0%
BUFLatavius Murray25.2%7934.2%275247.7%2126.6%
GBPatrick Taylor23.6%6825.0%175141.5%2223.5%
DENJaleel McLaughlin19.0%5343.4%233016.3%713.2%

      

2023 Rushing Stats 🏃‍♀️

  • Rush Sh = Percentage of team rush attempts taken by the player (in his active games)
  • BT = Broken Tackles
  • BT/T = Broken Tackles per Touch (FYI: lower number = better)
  • YPC = Yards Per Carry
  • YBC = Yards Before Contact (per carry)
  • YAC = Yards After Contact (per carry)

Note: Rush share doesn't include missed games for for Austin EkelerSaquon Barkley, Alvin Kamara, David Montgomery, Aaron Jones, Zack Moss, Justice Hill, Jahmyr Gibbs and Javonte Williams

 Rush ShCarr/GmCarrRush YdRush TDBTBT/TYPCYBCYAC
Joe Mixon79.2%16.8843281332.33.92.51.4
Zack Moss72.4%22.3894453248.55.03.71.3
Josh Jacobs71.3%16.4822352252.52.91.91.0
Alexander Mattison70.3%12.8642760178.04.32.61.7
Derrick Henry68.3%17.2863282423.83.82.11.7
David Montgomery65.7%22.0883716137.24.23.11.1
Brian Robinson65.7%13.467271398.44.02.31.7
Kenneth Walker64.6%16.064283598.04.42.61.8
Travis Etienne62.5%19.0953963138.74.23.01.2
Dameon Pierce61.8%16.8842471811.62.91.81.1
Kyren Williams61.6%15.4772985190.03.92.71.2
Christian McCaffrey57.2%19.8995107523.85.22.62.5
AJ Dillon55.2%12.8641941233.53.02.01.0
Najee Harris53.8%12.6632470116.23.91.92.0
Rachaad White53.8%15.863206189.53.32.11.2
Rhamondre Stevenson53.1%13.6681881420.02.81.81.0
Saquon Barkley52.7%14.529114157.63.91.72.3
Tony Pollard51.9%16.2813402333.34.22.51.7
James Conner51.9%13.6683642612.75.44.21.1
Isiah Pacheco51.4%14.2713253117.54.63.41.1
Miles Sanders51.3%12.2611901612.73.11.91.2
Joshua Kelley50.4%14.3572071414.53.62.01.6
Breece Hall47.4%10.8543871320.77.24.13.1
James Cook45.9%12.2612921325.04.82.52.3
Javonte Williams45.2%9.538138059.83.61.42.2
Bijan Robinson45.0%13.4673640712.65.44.01.4
Raheem Mostert43.0%11.6583147107.35.44.50.9
D'Andre Swift42.5%15.2764342910.15.74.21.5
Tyler Allgeier41.6%12.4621912106.83.11.41.7
Austin Ekeler40.0%16.0161171210.07.33.83.5
Jerome Ford38.2%12.550186187.53.72.11.6
Khalil Herbert38.1%10.2512720610.25.32.92.4
Gus Edwards34.1%11.2562411229.04.33.31.0
Ezekiel Elliott32.8%8.4421590227.03.82.81.0
Aaron Jones31.8%7.01459135.74.23.11.1
Dalvin Cook31.6%7.23697067.32.71.31.4
Chuba Hubbard29.4%7.035154067.84.42.32.1
Jaylen Warren29.1%6.8341240511.03.62.61.1
Jahmyr Gibbs28.9%9.839179068.84.63.01.6
De'Von Achane28.1%9.538460559.412.19.13.0
Matt Breida24.2%6.030821140.02.71.71.0
Alvin Kamara23.1%16.5331311412.34.03.70.3
Justice Hill22.8%7.329115349.04.02.61.4
Samaje Perine22.6%4.824880219.53.71.52.2
Kenneth Gainwell21.8%9.8391280223.53.32.31.0
Tyjae Spears21.4%5.4271561313.75.83.32.5
Zach Charbonnet21.2%5.321104038.35.02.92.0
Jaleel McLaughlin20.8%4.4221601214.57.33.43.9
Clyde Edwards-Helaire20.3%5.62893148.33.32.50.9
Devin Singletary19.9%5.427950131.03.52.01.5
Roschon Johnson18.7%5.0251221312.04.93.51.4
Damien Harris16.5%4.422931212.04.22.61.6
Rico Dowdle16.0%5.025950130.03.82.31.5
Kendre Miller15.4%7.3227400-3.42.90.5
Latavius Murray14.3%3.819832213.04.42.61.8
Antonio Gibson12.7%2.61354046.34.22.51.7
Emari Demercado10.7%2.8144810-3.43.10.3

     

2023 Receiving Stats 🤲

  • RTs = Routes Run 
  • TPRR = # Targets / # Routes Run
  • Rts/Gm = # Routes Run / # Games Played
  • Pass Sn = Snaps played on QB dropbacks (pass attempt or sack)
  • RT/PS = Routes / Pass Snaps (inverse of pass-blocking rate)
  • Tgt Sh = # Targets / # Team Targets
  TGTRTsTPRRRT/GmPass SnRT/PSRECYdsTDDrop
LVJosh Jacobs309631.3%25.412775.6%2319301
PITJaylen Warren256637.9%17.68875.0%2116601
LAKyren Williams2414416.7%38.219175.4%1310512
ATLBijan Robinson2411920.2%27.613886.2%2114622
SFChristian McCaffrey2410223.5%24.612382.9%2016810
CARMiles Sanders249625.0%23.011583.5%158101
DALTony Pollard2210620.8%25.612882.8%199602
JAXTravis Etienne2111618.1%29.814977.9%1814401
MINAlexander Mattison1910019.0%28.214170.9%137221
TENTyjae Spears197027.1%19.29672.9%146301
NERhamondre Stevenson1810217.6%26.413277.3%128702
BUFJames Cook189219.6%21.210686.8%1414001
CHIKhalil Herbert188022.5%19.09584.2%108311
DENSamaje Perine187823.1%19.09582.1%1516800
DETJahmyr Gibbs186328.6%16.36596.9%147001
CINJoe Mixon1711914.3%28.614383.2%138002
MIARaheem Mostert179617.7%20.610393.2%1512810
PHID'Andre Swift178420.2%21.010580.0%157501
NOAlvin Kamara173943.6%24.04881.3%165000
WASAntonio Gibson1610715.0%25.212684.9%1213201
NEEzekiel Elliott155427.8%14.07077.1%124400
DENJavonte Williams153938.5%11.54684.8%115100
CARChuba Hubbard147020.0%19.29672.9%12570 
TBRachaad White139413.8%27.310986.2%13860 
KCIsiah Pacheco138016.3%17.68890.9%11990 
CLEJerome Ford137517.3%21.88786.2%10772 
NYJBreece Hall135026.0%12.26182.0%8590 
HOUDameon Pierce126618.2%15.47785.7%9840 
KCJerick McKinnon126020.0%15.07580.0%9712 
CHIRoschon Johnson124725.5%11.45782.5%11580 
WASBrian Robinson117015.7%16.48285.4%9881 
MIADe'Von Achane115520.0%14.05698.2%9672 
TENDerrick Henry115420.4%13.26681.8%91010 
NYGSaquon Barkley114822.9%31.06277.4%9411 
NYJMichael Carter114623.9%12.86471.9%9440 
INDZack Moss108411.9%27.010877.8%8721 
NYGMatt Breida107313.7%19.09576.8%10490 
ARIJames Conner106116.4%17.48770.1%8300 
PHIKenneth Gainwell105916.9%16.36590.8%8390 
SEAKenneth Walker105219.2%17.87173.2%8730 
GBPatrick Taylor104223.8%12.85182.4%5280 
LVAmeer Abdullah103627.8%9.04580.0%6460 
PITNajee Harris96913.0%16.68383.1%5370 
DETDavid Montgomery95815.5%20.88369.9%5470 
ARIEmari Demercado95317.0%13.86976.8%6400 
ATLTyler Allgeier93823.7%10.45273.1%6320 
BUFLatavius Murray84219.0%10.45280.8%7490 
NYJDalvin Cook83324.2%8.44278.6%8440 
DENJaleel McLaughlin82828.6%6.03093.3%7462 
BALJustice Hill74216.7%14.85971.2%7250 
SEAZach Charbonnet73420.6%11.84772.3%4220 
GBAJ Dillon6708.6%18.49276.1%3250 
GBAaron Jones62623.1%13.52796.3%3821 
HOUDevin Singletary5618.2%14.87482.4%4250 
LACAustin Ekeler51926.3%19.019100.0%4470 
LACJoshua Kelley3634.8%25.810361.2%150 
BALGus Edwards3417.3%11.85969.5%210 

       

2023 Red-Zone Report 🛬

Note: I'm only showing stats for inside-the-5 now, because RotoWire's Red Zone Pages show team shares for all inside-the-20 numbers.

Inside The 5 (IT5)

  • Snap% = Percentage of team snaps that went to the player
  • Carr Sh = Percentage of team carries that went to the player
  • Tgt Sh = Percentage of team targets that went to the player
PlayerRush ShRu AttRu TDTgt ShTgtRec TDSnap%Snaps
Joe Mixon100.0%5014.3%1092.3%12
Derrick Henry100.0%41   100.0%6
Miles Sanders100.0%31   55.6%5
Rhamondre Stevenson100.0%11   100.0%1
Jaylen Warren100.0%10   33.3%1
Saquon Barkley100.0%11   75.0%3
Alexander Mattison83.3%5018.2%2178.9%15
Brian Robinson83.3%51   66.7%10
Kenneth Walker80.0%84   69.2%9
James Conner75.0%32   57.1%4
Roschon Johnson75.0%31   44.4%4
Rachaad White75.0%31   81.8%9
Kyren Williams71.4%54   76.9%10
Christian McCaffrey70.0%74   100.0%16
AJ Dillon66.7%61   64.3%9
Josh Jacobs66.7%6216.7%1094.4%17
Pierre Strong66.7%21   40.0%2
David Montgomery61.5%84   63.2%12
Tony Pollard60.0%92   73.9%17
Tank Bigsby60.0%32   42.9%3
Tyler Allgeier60.0%32   66.7%6
Zack Moss55.6%51   42.9%6
Raheem Mostert50.0%54   62.5%15
Isiah Pacheco50.0%5212.5%1044.4%8
D'Andre Swift50.0%52   78.6%11
Dameon Pierce50.0%31   81.8%9
Dalvin Cook50.0%10   40.0%2
Nick Bawden50.0%11   20.0%1
Justice Hill42.9%32   64.3%9
Austin Ekeler40.0%41   35.7%5
Jaleel McLaughlin40.0%21   22.2%4
Tony Jones40.0%2233.3%1050.0%4
Alvin Kamara40.0%21   25.0%2
Latavius Murray33.3%4220.0%1027.8%5
Jerome Ford33.3%1150.0%1140.0%2
De'Von Achane30.0%318.3%1125.0%6
Joshua Kelley30.0%31   64.3%9
James Cook25.0%31   38.9%7
Damien Harris25.0%31   33.3%6
Emari Demercado25.0%10   28.6%2
Zach Charbonnet20.0%20   30.8%4
Bijan Robinson20.0%10   44.4%4
Javonte Williams20.0%10   16.7%3
Travis Etienne20.0%10   57.1%4
Jahmyr Gibbs7.7%10   15.8%3
Chuba Hubbard0.0%     44.4%4
Antonio Gibson0.0%     33.3%5
Khalil Herbert0.0%  33.3%1144.4%4
Jerick McKinnon0.0%  12.5%1150.0%9
Breece Hall0.0%     60.0%3
Samaje Perine0.0%     50.0%9
Najee Harris0.0%     66.7%2

        

     

