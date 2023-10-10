Backfield Breakdown: RB Usage Report and Week 6 Waivers Preview

This article is part of our Backfield Breakdown series.

It at least makes for an interesting week of waivers, and below you'll find all the usual stats and advice to help you make optimal decisions for Week 6. Before we get started, I want to quickly make note of the Week 5 snap leaders. Box Score Breakdown is where you can find more detailed usage stats for strictly the previous week, while the bottom of this page has all the key season-long usage stats (for snaps, rushing, receiving and goal-line work).

On top of that, we saw three more starting running backs suffer what appear to be multi-week injuries, including rookie sensation De'Von Achane , whose run at the single- season YPC record will probably come down to whether he gets enough carries to qualify (he'll need 107 and has 38 so far).

Week 5 was tough for injuries, with three starters that seemingly had a chance to play ultimately deemed inactive ( Javonte Williams , Aaron Jones and Saquon Barkley ). That did open the door for strong stat lines from Jaleel McLaughlin and AJ Dillon , but in both cases it's hard to know what to expect beyond Week 5.

Week 5 RB snap leaders

Injury Report 🚑

New Injuries

De'Von Achane (knee / IR candidate)

James Conner (knee / week-to-week)

Khalil Herbert (high ankle / IR candidate)

Roschon Johnson (concussion / day-to-day)

Travis Homer (hamstring / week-to-week)

Zonovan Knight (shoulder / day-to-day)

De'Von Achane is getting a second opinion today that will determine whether or not injured reserve is necessary. https://t.co/ZruBlvaK37 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 10, 2023

Cardinals' RB James Conner is expected to miss multiple weeks with the knee injury he suffered Sunday vs. the Bengals and he now is a candidate to be placed on injured reserve, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 10, 2023

Missed Week 5

Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring)

Saquon Barkley (ankle)

Aaron Jones (hamstring)

Javonte Williams (hip)

Elijah Mitchell (knee)

Keaontay Ingram (neck)

Stock Report 📊

Trending Up 📈

Travis Etienne - W5: two short-yardage carries, 83% snaps, 184 total yds

Alvin Kamara - W5: 25 touches and one TD, w/ 76% snaps before Q4

Raheem Mostert - Achane injury

Emari Demercado - W5: 100% snaps after HT; 11 touches, 57 yards, TD

Roschon Johnson (concussion) - last man standing?

Justice Hill - W5: 56% snaps, 11 touches, one TD, one lost fumble

Zack Moss - W5: 80% snaps, 195 total yards and two TDs

Jaleel McLaughlin - W5: 33% snaps, 12 touches, 89 yds, TD

D'Onta Foreman - might actually play now

Trending Down 📉

Rhamondre Stevenson - W5: 51% snaps, eight touches – SZN: 2.8 YPC

Derrick Henry - W5: 59% snaps, 16 touches – SZN: 3.8 YPC, 65.6 rush YPG

Miles Sanders - W5: lost fumble 49% snaps – SZN: 3.1 YPC, one TD

Jonathan Taylor - W5: 16% snaps, seven touches for 34 yards

Dalvin Cook - W5: 16% snaps, 6-23-0 rushing

Matt Breida - W5: 56% snaps, 24 total yards

Unsettled Backfields 🎲

These are the backfields that need to be monitored closely, where role changes could be imminent or we aren't sure about the team's intentions.

Messy Backfields

Baltimore Ravens Indianapolis Colts Arizona Cardinals Chicago Bears

Baltimore jumps back to the top of this list after Justice Hill took 56 percent of snaps (seven carries, four targets) to Gus Edwards' 43 percent (12 carries, zero targets) in a loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday. Hill got off to a fast start, including Baltimore's only touchdown, but he later lost a fumble. It appears Hill's small role the week before (11% snaps, three touches) was at least partially related to the turf toe injury that held him out Week 3, and both he and Edwards may benefit if the Ravens hold on to Melvin Gordon's final practice-squad call up and use Kenyan Drake (one snap) as the No. 3 back instead.

Indianapolis is next on the list, with Zack Moss turning in 80 percent snap share and his best fantasy game of the season in Jonathan Taylor's first week back from the PUP list. Taylor just got a contract extension and obviously will take on more work going forward, but Moss' strong performance to date opens up the possibility of a timeshare. Stay tuned.

Arizona is looking at a multi-week absence for James Conner, and the guy who started the year as the team's No. 2 back (Keaontay Ingram) missed the past two games with a neck injury. Undrafted rookie Emari Demercado seemed to be pushing ahead of Ingram even before the injury, but it could nonetheless get interesting if Ingram returns before Conner (which seems likely). Also, the Cardinals signed Tony Jones on Monday.

Chicago saw Khalil Herbert emerge solidly ahead of everyone else the past few weeks, only to suffer a high ankle sprain in Thursday's win over Washington. The Bears' other two active RBs also left the game early, but they have D'Onta Foreman lingering at the bottom of the roster and Roschon Johnson (concussion) won't necessarily miss time.

On the Brink

Carolina Panthers Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In Carolina, it seems Miles Sanders and Chuba Hubbard essentially have settled into a 60/40 split, but the complete lack of production from Sanders leaves him on shaky footing. The Panthers have much bigger problems, and that might be working in Sanders' favor... not to mention the big contract and reality that benching him looks bad for an already-maligned front office.

Tampa doesn't really have anyone on the roster to replace Rachaad White, but his running has been bad enough that they may consider a trade or free agent if he continues struggling out of the bye week. White is probably a better fit as a passing-down specialist, not a lead runner.

Waivers Look-Ahead ±

If you're looking for a more comprehensive waivers article, RW's Kevin Payne has you covered. Here we're just taking a quick look at some RBs to target based on the work contained in this article and Monday's Box Score Breakdown. In order to qualify, the RB needs to be rostered in no more than half of Yahoo leagues.

Potential Short-Term Starters

Emari Demercado - 1%

Roschon Johnson (concussion) - 41%

Justice Hill - 28%

D'Onta Foreman - 7%

Bench Stashes

Jeff Wilson (IR - ribs/abs) - 26%

Tyjae Spears - 26%

Rico Dowdle - 7%

Chuba Hubbard - 32%

Ezekiel Elliott - 44%

Latavius Murray - 16%

Devin Singletary - 16%

Ronnie Rivers - 6%

Elijah Mitchell (knee) - 33%

Keaton Mitchell (IR - shoulder) - 26%

Kendre Miller - 12%

Zamir White - 4%

Drop Candidates

Samaje Perine

Dalvin Cook

Jerick McKinnon

Matt Breida

2023 Playing Time & Alignment Stats 🏈

Run Rate = Percentage of player's snaps that were run plays

R Sn. = # of rush attempts player was on the field for

P Sn. = # of pass snaps player was on the field for

3D Sn. = # of snaps played on 3rd Downs with 3+ yards to go

3D% = Percentage of team snaps played on 3rd Downs with 3+ yards to go

SAT = satellite rate = percentage of player's snaps taken in the slot or out wide

Note: Snap share doesn't include missed games for Austin Ekeler, Saquon Barkley, Alvin Kamara, David Montgomery, Aaron Jones, Zack Moss, Justice Hill, Jahmyr Gibbs and Javonte Williams

2023 Rushing Stats 🏃‍♀️

Rush Sh = Percentage of team rush attempts taken by the player (in his active games)

BT = Broken Tackles

BT/T = Broken Tackles per Touch (FYI: lower number = better)

YPC = Yards Per Carry

YBC = Yards Before Contact (per carry)

YAC = Yards After Contact (per carry)

Note: Rush share doesn't include missed games for for Austin Ekeler, Saquon Barkley, Alvin Kamara, David Montgomery, Aaron Jones, Zack Moss, Justice Hill, Jahmyr Gibbs and Javonte Williams

2023 Receiving Stats 🤲

RTs = Routes Run

TPRR = # Targets / # Routes Run

Rts/Gm = # Routes Run / # Games Played

Pass Sn = Snaps played on QB dropbacks (pass attempt or sack)

RT/PS = Routes / Pass Snaps (inverse of pass-blocking rate)

Tgt Sh = # Targets / # Team Targets

2023 Red-Zone Report 🛬

Note: I'm only showing stats for inside-the-5 now, because RotoWire's Red Zone Pages show team shares for all inside-the-20 numbers.

Inside The 5 (IT5)