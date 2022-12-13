Backfield Breakdown: Week 14 Running Back Usage and Week 15 Waivers

This article is part of our Backfield Breakdown series.

Here we're showing each running back's share of his team's snaps, carries and targets, with the third column in each case being the difference between a player's rates for Week 14 and the season as a whole. Sorting by these 'delta' columns is a quick way to see which backs got more/less work than usual, be it due to injury, game script or a role change (any of

In any case, it all makes for a messy week on waivers as we prepare for the first week of fantasy playoffs in many leagues. Lets get to it.

There's also the matter of QB injuries impacting RB's team context, though James Conner did rather well for himself in the theoretically difficult spot against a tough New England defense without Kyler Murray by his side. The presence of a backup QB under center will often lead to more focus on the run game, but it also will tend to mean fewer red-zone opportunities and force the RB to take a larger percentage of his carries in unfavorable situations where the defense is expecting it (and possibly stacking the box).

I'm not sure if Week 14 was the worst week this season in terms of the number of overall injuries in NFL games, but it was certainly the worst for fantasy-relevant players going down. Running backs are rarely excepted when that's the case, and the injury bug bit Rhamondre Stevenson , Dameon Pierce and Jeff Wilson in Week 14.

I'm not sure if Week 14 was the worst week this season in terms of the number of overall injuries in NFL games, but it was certainly the worst for fantasy-relevant players going down. Running backs are rarely excepted when that's the case, and the injury bug bit Rhamondre Stevenson, Dameon Pierce and Jeff Wilson in Week 14.

There's also the matter of QB injuries impacting RB's team context, though James Conner did rather well for himself in the theoretically difficult spot against a tough New England defense without Kyler Murray by his side. The presence of a backup QB under center will often lead to more focus on the run game, but it also will tend to mean fewer red-zone opportunities and force the RB to take a larger percentage of his carries in unfavorable situations where the defense is expecting it (and possibly stacking the box).

In any case, it all makes for a messy week on waivers as we prepare for the first week of fantasy playoffs in many leagues. Lets get to it.

Stat Leaderboards

Snap/Carry/Target Shares

Here we're showing each running back's share of his team's snaps, carries and targets, with the third column in each case being the difference between a player's rates for Week 14 and the season as a whole. Sorting by these 'delta' columns is a quick way to see which backs got more/less work than usual, be it due to injury, game script or a role change (any of which will be discussed in the game-by-game section at the bottom of this article.

Week 15 Injury Report

Inactives

Kenneth Walker (ankle) & DeeJay Dallas (ankle)

Damien Harris (thigh)

Hassan Haskins (hip)

Craig Reynolds (IR - ribs)

Khalil Herbert (IR - hip)

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (IR - ankle)

Chase Edmonds (IR - ankle)

In-Game Injuries

Dontrell Hilliard suffered a neck injury and is out for Week 15, at least.

Jeff Wilson hurt his hip and missed the second half but is said to be only day-to-day.

Saquon Barkley played through a neck injury but was rested in the fourth quarter.

Dameon Pierce suffered a high-ankle sprain in the second half.

Rhamondre Stevenson injured his ankle and missed the second half after trying to return.

Mike Boone suffered another ankle injury and is on IR again.

Week 15 Waivers & Sleepers

Picking from players rostered in no more than half of Yahoo Leagues.

Waivers, Pt. 1 —Top Adds & Streamers

Waivers, Pt. 2 — Bench Stashes & Sleepers

Week 15 Drops & Benchings

Drop'em

Kenyan Drake

Nyheim Hines

James Robinson

Melvin Gordon

Tony Jones

Dontrell Hilliard (neck)

Mike Boone (IR - ankle)

Ty Johnson

Bench'em

Devin Singletary

Latavius Murray

Cam Akers

D'Andre Swift

Michael Carter

Week 15 Game-by-Game Breakdowns

Raiders (16) at Rams (17) Raiders (16) atRams (17)

Snp S% W14 S% '22 Carr. CS W14 CS '22 Tgt TS W14 TS '22 Yds TD 1 Josh Jacobs 50 83.3% 74.8% 27 71.1% 81.8% 2 10.5% 12.1% 114 1 2 Ameer Abdullah 8 13.3% 14.8% 0 0.0% 1.2% 2 10.5% 6.0% 17 0 3 Zamir White 3 5.0% 4.2% 3 7.9% 4.6% 0 0.0% 0.0% 9 0 4 Brandon Bolden 1 1.7% 7.8% 0 0.0% 2.4% 0 0.0% 2.1% 0 0

Jacobs hurt his pinkie finger and briefly left, yet finished with his second largest snap share of the season. I don't think a finger injury will knock him out, but Jacobs is in a contract year and on a team that would likely miss the playoff even if it won out, so he may be careful if he deals with an injury to a more worrisome part of his body (e.g. knee) late this season. Or maybe he just wants to win the rushing title, who knows.



Snp S% W14 S% '22 Carr. CS W14 CS '22 Tgt TS W14 TS '22 Yds TD 1 Cam Akers 27 42.2% 30.5% 12 54.5% 37.2% 1 2.9% 1.9% 43 1 2 Kyren Williams 19 29.7% 15.8% 3 13.6% 8.2% 2 5.9% 2.6% 29 0 3 Malcolm Brown 18 28.1% 9.1% 1 4.5% 4.9% 2 5.9% 0.9% 17 0

Akers made his third straight start but dropped to 42% snap share, after putting up 17-60-2 on 72% share in a loss to Seattle the week before. He did score his fourth TD of the season and third in the past two weeks... but also lost a fumble late in the second quarter. Akers took 67% of snaps in the first half, before dropping to 33% in the second half after his lost fumble late in the second quarter. Akers, Williams and Brown each played 15-16 snaps after halftime, with Akers getting five touches, Williams four and Brown two.



Jets (12) at Bills (20) Jets (12) atBills (20)

Snp S% W14 S% '22 Carr. CS W14 CS '22 Tgt TS W14 TS '22 Yds TD 1 Michael Carter 37 50.0% 46.0% 5 22.7% 31.9% 6 13.6% 9.4% 20 0 2 Zonovan Knight 35 47.3% 12.9% 17 77.3% 14.1% 2 4.5% 2.2% 77 1

As promised, Knight stayed highly involved, and even got another start with Carter back from an ankle injury . Knight finished with 17-71-1, giving him three in a row with at least 14 carries for 69 yards. He's also caught each of his 10 targets. Carter was held to 3-15-0 on six targets and lost a fumble; not his best effort. Both RBs played at least 40% of snaps in every quarter .

.

Snp S% W14 S% '22 Carr. CS W14 CS '22 Tgt TS W14 TS '22 Yds TD 1 Devin Singletary 29 49.2% 68.0% 8 33.3% 42.0% 2 7.4% 9.6% 43 0 2 James Cook 24 40.7% 20.6% 4 16.7% 18.6% 1 3.7% 5.5% 15 0 3 Nyheim Hines 10 16.9% 6.5% 1 4.2% 1.4% 1 3.7% 1.3% 7 0

Singletary rebounded only a little from his season-low 44% snap share the week before . 49 percent, with 10 of the 17 RB opportunities. I'm starting Knight over him this week, if I start either.

. Cook was held to 15 yards on five touches, after 20 touches for 107 yards the week before. But Cook's 41% snap share was his second largest of the season, down only a sliver from 43% the week before. Hines laso took some snaps but with only two touches for seven yards.



Eagles (48) at Giants (22) Eagles (48) atGiants (22)

Snp S% W14 S% '22 Carr. CS W14 CS '22 Tgt TS W14 TS '22 Yds TD 1 Miles Sanders 45 66.2% 60.0% 17 54.8% 47.1% 3 9.7% 6.2% 155 2 2 Boston Scott 12 17.6% 13.3% 6 19.4% 9.9% 1 3.2% 1.3% 37 1 3 Kenneth Gainwell 12 17.6% 26.2% 0 0.0% 9.5% 1 3.2% 5.4% 0 0

Sanders had his third game of the year with more than 150 total yards and multiple TDs. He scored from 3 and 40 yards out in this one, while Scott had a three-yarder late in the fourth quarter. Scott got four of his six carries after Sanders' final carry (the 40-yard TD). Before that, Sanders had taken 17 of the team's 19 RB carries .



Snp S% W14 S% '22 Carr. CS W14 CS '22 Tgt TS W14 TS '22 Yds TD 1 Matt Breida 22 34.9% 21.0% 3 13.0% 9.0% 4 12.5% 4.2% 15 0 2 Gary Brightwell 21 33.3% 6.1% 5 21.7% 3.4% 3 9.4% 1.4% 41 0 3 Saquon Barkley 20 31.7% 78.6% 9 39.1% 61.2% 2 6.3% 15.1% 48 0

Barkley's snap share plummeted as he played through a neck injury and the Giants got crushed. It does seem he avoided a setback with the injury, and could get back to his normal workload for the crucial rematch against Washington in Week 15. He's not the locked-in, high-end RB1 he was earlier this season.

Barkley played 52% of snaps in the first half and 17% in the second half , so what Daboll said is partially true, but the RB's work was also scaled back well before the game got out of hand. Brightwell got 47% of snaps and five touches after halftime, compared to Matt Breida's 36% and two touches. But it's hard to say just how much that means, given that it was a blowout. It might be Breida over Brightwell (or a 50/50 split) if Barkley were to miss time.

, so what Daboll said is partially true, but the RB's work was also scaled back well before the game got out of hand.

Saquon Barkley wasn't on a pitch count, per se, according to Brian Daboll. But Giants had a "plan" for him. Barkley played just 20 offensive snaps. His not playing late in third quarter and throughout fourth was because of the score, not the injury. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 11, 2022

Jaguars (36) at Titans (22) Jaguars (36) atTitans (22)

Snp S% W14 S% '22 Carr. CS W14 CS '22 Tgt TS W14 TS '22 Yds TD 1 Travis Etienne 54 76.1% 59.6% 17 68.0% 48.1% 0 0.0% 7.6% 32 0 2 JaMycal Hasty 17 23.9% 15.9% 4 16.0% 8.6% 0 0.0% 3.4% 13 0

Etienne wasn't targeted despite playing 76% of snaps, and was held to 32 yards on 17 carries as Trevor Lawrence and Evan Engram put the Jags offense on their backs. Etienne hasn't seen more than three targets in a game since... Week 7. Frustrating for fantasy, but the Jacksonville offense has made a lot of real-life progress in that same time.



Snp S% W14 S% '22 Carr. CS W14 CS '22 Tgt TS W14 TS '22 Yds TD 1 Derrick Henry 50 75.8% 65.2% 17 85.0% 75.1% 5 13.2% 10.5% 155 1 2 Dontrell Hilliard 9 13.6% 26.0% 0 0.0% 6.0% 0 0.0% 8.0% 0 0 3 Julius Chestnut 7 10.6% 1.8% 0 0.0% 1.4% 2 5.3% 0.6% 8 0

Henry put up 17-121-1 rushing and 3-34-0 on five targets. He's the league leader in carries (275), and already has a career high for catches (26).

Hassan Haskins (hip) was inactive for a second straight game, making Chestnut the No. 3 back, which trasnlated to a couple targets after Hilliard suffered a neck injury (Hilliard is already ruled out for Week 15).

Mike Vrabel said Dontrell Hilliard won't be available for the #Titans vs. the Chargers but is doing much better after the neck injury yesterday. — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) December 12, 2022

Ravens (16) at Steelers (14) Ravens (16) atSteelers (14)

Snp S% W14 S% '22 Carr. CS W14 CS '22 Tgt TS W14 TS '22 Yds TD 1 J.K. Dobbins 26 42.6% 15.1% 15 35.7% 12.2% 0 0.0% 1.7% 120 1 2 Gus Edwards 21 34.4% 13.3% 13 31.0% 15.2% 0 0.0% 0.6% 66 0 3 Kenyan Drake 11 18.0% 37.1% 1 2.4% 22.7% 2 11.8% 5.8% 2 0 4 Justice Hill 2 3.3% 23.5% 0 0.0% 10.0% 0 0.0% 2.8% 0 0

Dobbins returned from IR and took 15 carries on his 22 snaps (43%), running for 120 yards and a short TD . Edwards also got carries, 13, while Drake had only one and took five of his 11 snaps on third down.

.

Snp S% W14 S% '22 Carr. CS W14 CS '22 Tgt TS W14 TS '22 Yds TD 1 Najee Harris 31 56.4% 65.5% 12 60.0% 53.4% 3 9.7% 9.2% 50 1 2 Jaylen Warren 22 40.0% 27.2% 3 15.0% 12.0% 3 9.7% 5.3% 27 0 3 Benny Snell 2 3.6% 4.8% 2 10.0% 5.7% 0 0.0% 0.5% 4 0

Harris scored his fourth TD in the past four weeks but had only 50 total yards, losing some work to Warren and even a couple carries to Snell.

Browns (10) at Bengals (23) Browns (10) atBengals (23)

Snp S% W14 S% '22 Carr. CS W14 CS '22 Tgt TS W14 TS '22 Yds TD 1 Nick Chubb 45 62.5% 54.3% 14 56.0% 55.9% 3 7.7% 6.6% 54 0 2 Kareem Hunt 28 38.9% 44.5% 4 16.0% 25.7% 4 10.3% 8.5% 12 0

It's been a rough first two weeks of the Deshaun Watson era. What a shame.

Snp S% W14 S% '22 Carr. CS W14 CS '22 Tgt TS W14 TS '22 Yds TD 1 Joe Mixon 39 58.2% 55.6% 14 53.8% 51.5% 2 6.3% 11.8% 106 0 2 Samaje Perine 29 43.3% 40.3% 4 15.4% 23.4% 5 15.6% 9.6% 24 1 3 Trayveon Williams 2 3.0% 3.9% 1 3.8% 1.8% 1 3.1% 0.6% 8 0

Mixon ceded more snaps than usual in his first week back from a two-game absence , but he still had 10 more carries than Perine (who drew five targets and played 43% of snaps). Mixon's 96 rushing yards were his second most this season.

, but he still had 10 more carries than Perine (who drew five targets and played 43% of snaps).

Texans (23) at Cowboys (27) Texans (23) atCowboys (27)

Snp S% W14 S% '22 Carr. CS W14 CS '22 Tgt TS W14 TS '22 Yds TD 1 Dameon Pierce 36 54.5% 63.7% 22 59.5% 74.3% 0 0.0% 9.2% 78 1 2 Dare Ogunbowale 18 27.3% 8.8% 1 2.7% 2.7% 2 8.3% 4.0% 1 0 3 Eno Benjamin 8 12.1% 3 8.1% 0 0.0% 1 0

Pierce left with an ankle injury in the fourth quarter and is likely to miss at least a week or two. Ogunbowale took 33% of snaps in the fourth quarter, with one catch. Burkhead took 28% of snaps in Q4, with two carries and one catch. Benjamin took 17%, with two carries. None of them did anything with the touches. Maybe Burkhead gets enough targets to be a startable RB2 the next few weeks... but not if he's losing this many pass snaps to Ogunbowale. If I'm just looking for a Week 15 starter, I think I'd rather take a shot on Pierre Strong and hope Stevenson can't play.



Snp S% W14 S% '22 Carr. CS W14 CS '22 Tgt TS W14 TS '22 Yds TD 1 Tony Pollard 41 57.7% 53.1% 10 32.3% 39.5% 5 12.8% 10.2% 62 2 2 Ezekiel Elliott 35 49.3% 46.2% 15 48.4% 43.0% 5 12.8% 4.5% 81 1

Pollard scored the first two TDs and Elliott the game winner; their workload split is probably the closest thing to a true 50/50 in the NFL right now.

Vikings (23) at Lions (34) Vikings (23) atLions (34)

Snp S% W14 S% '22 Carr. CS W14 CS '22 Tgt TS W14 TS '22 Yds TD 1 Dalvin Cook 55 85.9% 74.0% 15 88.2% 70.3% 2 5.0% 9.3% 36 1 2 Alexander Mattison 9 14.1% 25.1% 2 11.8% 16.5% 0 0.0% 3.4% -1 0

Cook saved face with a short TD but otherwise was shut down despite handling his third largest snap share of the season.

Snp S% W14 S% '22 Carr. CS W14 CS '22 Tgt TS W14 TS '22 Yds TD 1 Jamaal Williams 26 36.6% 41.0% 16 53.3% 55.0% 1 2.8% 3.1% 37 0 2 D'Andre Swift 25 35.2% 32.0% 6 20.0% 18.9% 4 11.1% 10.6% 39 0 3 Justin Jackson 21 29.6% 16.8% 4 13.3% 9.2% 1 2.8% 3.5% 31 1

I should have kept my mouth shut about Swift, last week's cover photo for Backfield Breakdown. After 51% of snaps and 18 touches Week 13, Swift showed up on the Week 14 injury report (ankle) and slid back to the 30s for snap share. In five of the past six games Swift landed between 31-36 percent snap share.

Craig Reynolds (ribs) was designated to return from IR and might replace Jackson as the No. 3 back down the stretch.

Chiefs (34) at Broncos (28) Chiefs (34) atBroncos (28)

Snp S% W14 S% '22 Carr. CS W14 CS '22 Tgt TS W14 TS '22 Yds TD 1 Jerick McKinnon 39 57.4% 45.3% 6 26.1% 16.7% 9 21.4% 10.6% 134 2 2 Isiah Pacheco 29 42.6% 27.9% 13 56.5% 39.0% 3 7.1% 1.9% 93 0

McKinnon and Pacheco continued with their runner-receiver, 50-50ish backfield split, and this time it was McKinnon who shone with 7-112-2 on nine targets, a receiving line that would make Ja'Marr Chase proud. McKinnon has 34 targets in six games since a Week 8 bye, including four games with six or more.

The 13 carries were Pacheco's fewest since Week 9, but he eclipsed 65 rushing yards for a fifth consecutive week all the same, plus the three targets and three catches were personal bests.

Snp S% W14 S% '22 Carr. CS W14 CS '22 Tgt TS W14 TS '22 Yds TD 1 Latavius Murray 38 52.8% 30.6% 8 42.1% 30.6% 5 11.6% 5.4% 31 0 2 Marlon Mack 23 31.9% 3.9% 3 15.8% 2.1% 3 7.0% 1.2% 77 1 3 Mike Boone 11 15.3% 14.6% 3 15.8% 7.3% 2 4.7% 3.5% 29 0

Murray got a third straight start but managed only 31 yards on 11 touches and lost more work to Mack , who took a screen pass for a 66-yard TD early in the third quarter.

, who took a screen pass for a 66-yard TD early in the third quarter. Boone hurt his ankle again and is done for the season. In the second half with Boone out, Murray played 58% of snaps and had five touches, while Mack got 41% and four touches .



Panthers (30) at Seahawks (24) Panthers (30) atSeahawks (24)

Snp S% W14 S% '22 Carr. CS W14 CS '22 Tgt TS W14 TS '22 Yds TD 1 D'Onta Foreman 35 47.9% 34.6% 21 45.7% 40.7% 1 5.0% 2.6% 75 0 2 Chuba Hubbard 23 31.5% 18.1% 14 30.4% 15.2% 3 15.0% 2.9% 99 1 3 Raheem Blackshear 14 19.2% 8.5% 4 8.7% 5.3% 1 5.0% 2.9% 49 1

Hubbard has played between 32-to-42 percent of snaps in three straight games, taking a big chunk out of Foreman's workload. That chunk included a short TD on Sunday, though only after Foreman failed to convert his own scoring chance. And Foreman still got 21 carries, his fourth game in a row with double digits (averaging 21.8 carries for 85.3 yards in that stretch)



Snp S% W14 S% '22 Carr. CS W14 CS '22 Tgt TS W14 TS '22 Yds TD 1 Travis Homer 49 90.7% 18.3% 9 64.3% 5.9% 3 8.3% 3.3% 34 0 2 Tony Jones 5 9.3% 3.5% 1 7.1% 2.6% 2 5.6% 1.4% 2 0

Homer dominated snaps (91%) on an extremely pass-heavy day for the Seattle offense with both Kenneth Walker and DeeJay Dallas inactive due to ankle injuries. Homer has largely been used as a passing-down specialist in Seattle, but the team clearly doesn't trust Jones, at least not yet. It makes for an interesting situation with another game coming up Thursday (against the Niners)... you figure Homer will get at least 10 touches if Walker and Dallas are out again, even if the Seahawks go super pass-heavy.

with both Kenneth Walker and DeeJay Dallas inactive due to ankle injuries.

Buccaneers (7) at 49ers (35) Buccaneers (7) at49ers (35)

Snp S% W14 S% '22 Carr. CS W14 CS '22 Tgt TS W14 TS '22 Yds TD 1 Rachaad White 40 52.6% 38.9% 13 68.4% 33.6% 5 9.8% 8.4% 77 0 2 Leonard Fournette 36 47.4% 60.2% 4 21.1% 52.1% 7 13.7% 11.4% 46 0

White had a 13-4 advantage in carries and slight advantage in snaps , after Fournette got 60% of snaps the week before. White did get seven of his 18 opportunities in the fourth quarter, while Fournette added only two despite taking plenty of snaps (45% in Q4).

, after Fournette got 60% of snaps the week before. That's White's fourth game in a row with at least 15 touches and 69 total yards.

Snp S% W14 S% '22 Carr. CS W14 CS '22 Tgt TS W14 TS '22 Yds TD 1 Christian McCaffrey 44 69.8% 35.9% 14 38.9% 23.4% 3 13.6% 10.7% 153 2 2 Jordan Mason 19 30.2% 6.6% 11 30.6% 7.6% 0 0.0% 0.0% 56 0

McCaffrey played 98% of snaps in the first half and 18% after halftime . Mason, meanwhile, got all his carries in the second half. McCaffrey had a huge day even without much post-halftime work, scoring on a 27-yard pass and a 38-yard run.

.

Dolphins (17) at Chargers (23) Dolphins (17) atChargers (23)

Snp S% W14 S% '22 Carr. CS W14 CS '22 Tgt TS W14 TS '22 Yds TD 1 Raheem Mostert 37 72.5% 52.6% 11 57.9% 47.2% 1 4.2% 6.1% 44 0 2 Jeff Wilson 8 15.7% 17.4% 4 21.1% 15.3% 0 0.0% 2.9% 26 0 3 Salvon Ahmed 5 9.8% 1.9% 1 5.3% 1.7% 0 0.0% 0.0% 1 0

Mostert played 81% of snaps in the second half with Wilson sidelined by a hip injury, taking eight of the nine RB opportunities while Ahmed got a lone carry.

Snp S% W14 S% '22 Carr. CS W14 CS '22 Tgt TS W14 TS '22 Yds TD 1 Austin Ekeler 47 58.8% 63.2% 15 65.2% 51.9% 8 16.7% 20.6% 104 1 2 Joshua Kelley 32 40.0% 18.7% 4 17.4% 12.2% 2 4.2% 2.9% 35 0 3 Isaiah Spiller 2 2.5% 5.8% 0 0.0% 6.1% 0 0.0% 0.6% 0 0

Kelley reached 40% snap share for a second straight week; both high-volume games for the Chargers offense it's worth noting, i.e., Ekeler played a smaller share of the snaps than usual, but not fewer snaps in terms of the raw total (as you can probably tell by the continued production and large touch counts).

Patriots (27) at Cardinals (13) Patriots (27) atCardinals (13)

Snp S% W14 S% '22 Carr. CS W14 CS '22 Tgt TS W14 TS '22 Yds TD 1 Kevin Harris 29 49.2% 5.3% 8 38.1% 3.6% 0 0.0% 0.0% 26 1 2 Pierre Strong 19 32.2% 3.6% 5 23.8% 1.8% 2 6.1% 0.5% 90 1 3 Rhamondre Stevenson 13 22.0% 67.0% 3 14.3% 49.2% 3 9.1% 18.1% 10 0

This was a backup-fest, with Stevenson hurting his ankle and joining Damien Harris (inactive - thigh) on the sideline . Both rookies then had their moments for New England, starting with a bulldozing 15-yard TD run by Harris in the second quarter. Strong scored from three yards out in the fourth, and also had a 44-yard carry.

. Both rookies then had their moments for New England, starting with a bulldozing 15-yard TD run by Harris in the second quarter. In the second half Strong played 70% of snaps and got eight of the 10 RB opportunities, piling up 90 yards.

Snp S% W14 S% '22 Carr. CS W14 CS '22 Tgt TS W14 TS '22 Yds TD 1 James Conner 71 94.7% 52.4% 15 68.2% 40.0% 7 17.1% 8.5% 114 1 2 Keaontay Ingram 9 12.0% 7.2% 1 4.5% 6.5% 0 0.0% 0.4% 1 0 3 Corey Clement 3 4.0% 0 0.0% 1 2.4% 21 0