Best Ball Strategy: Underdog Playoffs Strategy and Rankings

The end of the regular season doesn't mean the end of Best Ball Season, at least not at Underdog Fantasy, who recently unveiled their Playoff Best Ball products for the 2023 NFL season. There are leagues available for two-, three-, four- and six-person drafts, but the biggest draws will likely be the Underdog playoff best ball tournaments – the $5 Mitten, the $3 Little Mitten, the $250 Big Mitten, and the $25 big-field Gauntlet.

The game is mostly the same as Underdog's regular season best ball products, but for playoff best ball you would be drafting 10-player teams in a six-team league -- a five-man bench with a starting 1QB/1RB/1WR-TE/1FLEX. Advancing in the tournaments requires a balancing act of both (1) stacking offenses from teams that go deep in the playoffs and (2) posting high enough point totals in the Wildcard and Divisional rounds. In other words, while you want to have a stack from at least one of the eventual Super Bowl teams, your team won't advance from the first week if you go too heavy on teams with first-round byes. You'll need numbers in both the Wildcard Round and the Super Bowl, as well as the two weeks in between. Hedging your bets by building from a variety of rosters might theoretically raise your floor for any of the four weeks, but even if so it's likely that roster will lack the necessary firepower to place especially high in a given week, especially the later ones.

To advance from the first round you need to finish in the top two of the six-team league you draft in, at which point your team advances to a new league against nine other teams that advanced from the Wildcard round. In the third round you'll need to place first to advance to the Super Bowl round. You'll want numbers in the wildcard round, ideally from a stack on a team that advances to at least the divisional round, and you'll likely want another stack on a team that does not project to play against the team of your other, initially advancing stack. That's to say, for example, that if an Eagles stack propels you through the first round, you might not want many of your remaining six or seven spots to go to the Cowboys. Hedging is tempting, but ultimately we're talking a high-risk contest, and drafting to reduce risk is basically impossible beyond the Wildcard round. To advance in this contest requires stacks of offenses that advance in the real playoffs.

As far as roster build goes, there are a wide range of permissible theories, but generally you probably want two quarterbacks (unless you're specifically building a roster on a bet that a Wildcard Round QB will advance to the Super Bowl), 2-4 running backs, 4-7 wide receivers/tight ends. Notice that the WR and TE positions are combined – this probably slightly decreases the utility of tight end relative to their regular-season ADP.

The remainder of this article will look at the current playoff seeding situation and look at the Underdog ADP to map out the current market. There will also be positional player rankings with explanations, as well as brief overall rankings following that. Note: these rankings are very time-sensitive and could change in a hurry depending on how the next weeks of the regular season shake out.

CURRENT SEEDING

AFC

Baltimore (10-3) Miami (9-4) Kansas City (8-5) Jacksonville (8-5) Cleveland (8-5) Pittsburgh (7-6) Indianapolis (7-6) ---------- Houston (7-6) Denver (7-6) Cincinnati (7-6) Buffalo (7-6)

NFC

San Francisco (10-3)* Dallas (10-3) Detroit (9-4) Tampa Bay (6-7) Philadelphia (10-3) Minnesota (7-6) Green Bay (6-7)

------------------------ Rams (6-7) Seattle (6-7) Atlanta (6-7) New Orleans (6-7)

Jalen Hurts, PHI (4.3 ADP)

The Eagles might lose the division to Dallas, but that probably wouldn't affect their playoff odds meaningfully. The extra week could prove major currency if the Eagles still make the Super Bowl. Brock Purdy, SF (10.5 ADP)

As much as Hurts and the Eagles can make the Super Bowl without the first-round bye, the 49ers are conference favorites for a reason and their sound defeat of Philadelphia was convincing. Purdy and the 49ers won't accumulate points in the Wildcard round but will be coveted anyway because of the likelihood that they're in the Super Bowl. Dak Prescott, DAL (13.9 ADP)

The Cowboys have proven frauds at many points in the past, and they might be the same thing now. On the other hand, it sure seems like Prescott is playing at a level higher than he ever has, and that defense makes Dallas especially dangerous. As much as the 49ers and maybe even the Eagles are favored over Dallas, this is a team that poses a legit Super Bowl threat. Patrick Mahomes, KC (9.5 ADP)

It's not meant to be provocative listing Mahomes this low among quarterbacks, and everyone knows he won't stay down for long. He is down right now though, and it's becoming increasingly likely that the Chiefs quite simply have no answers for their offensive struggles this year. The GM Brett Veach built a bad offense, and we're seeing the limits of Mahomes' otherwise superhuman abilities. The Chiefs will always be a Super Bowl threat as long as they have Mahomes, though, even if they are much weaker than past seasons. Lamar Jackson, BAL (11.9 ADP)

Jackson alone makes the Ravens dangerous, but throw in the defense and you have a clear Super Bowl contender, arguably a more convincing one than the Chiefs. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (17.1 ADP)

The Dolphins will make the playoffs and as long as he has Tyreek Hill then Tagovailoa is a candidate to throw for 400 yards or more in a given game. If the Vic Fangio defense can do some lifting then the Dolphins might have just enough to make a real run. Josh Allen, BUF (25.6 ADP)

Clearly we're chasing one-week upside more than playoff-long stability with Allen, but in a two-QB build he could be the perfect Wildcard quarterback who bridges the gap to a Purdy type for the longer haul. The Bills are not assured a playoff spot, but none of the 7-6 AFC teams they're tied with look better than Buffalo. Trevor Lawrence, JAC (41.4 ADP)

With no Christian Kirk and a horrendous offensive scheme there is only so much under Lawrence's control, but he remains a top talent and the Jaguars defense might be able to carry the Jags to a playoff victory if the offense can't. Jared Goff, DET (41.5 ADP)

Goff and the Lions have been somewhat exposed recently, and there's no doubt about the limitations between Goff and the Detroit defense. The Detroit offensive line remains elite, though, and Goff still has a lot of help despite his ability to waste it at times anyway. C.J. Stroud, HOU (58.9 ADP)

Stroud is still the man and the Texans defense is probably underrated, but they have to worry about even making the playoffs at all. Joe Flacco, CLE (58.2 ADP) Jordan Love, GB (58.3 ADP)

