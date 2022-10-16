NFL Fantasy Football Reactions: Week 6

This article is part of our NFL Reactions series.

We definitely didn't have a fantasy bonanza today. Two hours into the early-game window, 12 of 16 teams had 14 points or fewer on the board. The Saints, Falcons and Jaguars were the only teams to have 21 or more points. Tom Brady was unable to take advantage of a depleted Pittsburgh secondary. Lamar Jackson was unable to take advantage of an seemingly overmatched Giants defense. And Nick Chubb was unable to find room to run against the Patriots. To say it was a slow start to the fantasy day was an understatement. It didn't get much better in the late games. When those three games went to the half, no team had more than 10 points.

I'll always try to give actionable advice at the end of each reaction. In addition to the fantasy takes, hopefully, some of these observations can also give you some ideas if you're thinking about placing some Week 7 NFL bets https://www.rotowire.com/betting/nfl/odds/week-7 . Let's take a look at the Sunday afternoon action.

Sunday Takeaways