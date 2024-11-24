NFL Reactions: Week 12 Recap

This article is part of our NFL Reactions series.

The Vikings coughed up a big lead in the fourth quarter. As a result, fantasy managers could not have been happier. Once the game went to overtime, a number of Minnesota players padded their fantasy performances. both Aaron Jones and T.J. Hockenson went over 100 scrimmage yards in the extra session. Sam Darnold also surpassed 300 yards. Defensive game plans often lead to weird box scores. The Chicago plan may have led to Justin Jefferson having one of his worst games as a professional. The superstar caught two passes for 27 yards. While Chicago was focusing efforts on Jefferson, Jordan Addison had a career day with 162 yards and a touchdown. Basically, if you started any Minnesota player aside from Jefferson, you enjoyed significant production. I don't think this offensive explosion means the Minnesota offense is back to the form they showed early in the season. This simply was a game that spun out of control in a very enjoyable way.

The Chiefs narrowly escaped the Panthers, the Cowboys topped the Commanders in a thriller, the Texans missed an opportunity against the Titans, the Vikings beat the Bears in OT and the Dolphins are trying to make a playoff push. Let's talk about the biggest takeaways from the Week 12 action.

Reactions

Vikings at Bears

I was impressed with the Chicago offense. After playing reasonably well last week with their new offensive coordinator, I expected the Bears to have significant struggles in this contest. During the entire season, the Bears had massive issues against defenses that disguised pressure. The Vikings are one of the best defenses in the league in creating the type of scenario that has crippled Chicago all season. It appears that this team is now being coached up much better. Caleb Williams did well getting the ball out quickly. That allowed the passing attack to take advantage of the Minnesota secondary. DJ Moore posted 160 yards and a touchdown while Keenan Allen recorded 86 yards and a score. However, the rushing attack was unable to get anything going against one of the best rush defenses in the league. There's no question the Bears have a tough remaining schedule. After this showing, there should be optimism that the Bears will have a functional offense. The one player who likely earned his way back into the fantasy circle of trust is Moore. The coaching staff is clearly scheming up well blocked screen passes to get their best player the ball in space.

Chiefs at Panthers

Take nothing for granted in the NFL. The chiefs were double-digit favorites against one of the weaker teams in the league. After leading for almost the entire game, Kansas City gave up a late touchdown to leave the game tied with less than two minutes left. Of course, that led to the inevitable ending. Leaving Patrick Mahomes time on the clock with an even score has little chance of ending well. Mahomes quickly marched the ball down the field, capped off by a 33-yard run. Moments later, a field goal ended the drama. For the second game in a row, Noah Gray was the superstar on offense. The tight end caught another pair of touchdowns while being targeted just four times. Obviously, the Chiefs have not had a great offense for a number of weeks. I do believe the team has shown wisdom by allowing Isiah Pacheco to delay his return until he's fully healthy. Once the running back gets back on the field, the offense can begin to have more balance. It's clear that Kareem hunt offers the team very little explosiveness.

I'm sure everyone realized that David Moore was the correct answer when looking to start the best Carolina player this week. With Jalen Coker inactive due to injury, Moore moved into a full-time role. The veteran led the team with 10 targets, 81 yards and a touchdown. Although Bryce Young did not have a notable fantasy performance, credit should be given to the young quarterback. He led a number of scoring drives. In addition, he was the catalyst on the last drive that tied the game with two minutes remaining. This performance may not indicate a rise to stardom, but it certainly makes it look as if the quarterback could become a viable NFL starter. Those who were expecting an exciting debut from rookie Jonathon Brooks had to be disappointed. The running back handled two carries for seven yards. That role was even less robust than what Miles Sanders had been seeing earlier in the season. I won't be starting Brooks in any fantasy lineups until there's evidence he'll be seeing at least eight touches per week. It was also great to see Adam Thielen back in action. The veteran posted 57 yards, but he was also targeted multiple times in the red zone. I'm optimistic that he will be a solid-floor PPR option.

Titans at Texans

The Titans persevered and won a divisional game against the Texans. With Tyjae Spears missing another game, Tony Pollard had 24 rushes for 119 yards and a touchdown. The only thing fantasy managers need to realize is that whenever Spears plays, Pollard will often have his work load limited. I've noticed that the more work Pollard gets, he eventually breaks a long run. When that volume is lessened, the running back doesn't get into his best rhythm. Despite being targeted just six times, Calvin Ridley led the team with 93 yards. Over the last month, Ridley has been an excellent fantasy option. In a limited offense, it's great to see him find a level of consistency. One of the most incredible things I've seen this season is Nick Westbrook-Ikhine's incredible ability to find the end zone. The receiver scored for the sixth time in seven games. As frequently has been the case for the pass catcher, a busted coverage led to him scoring a 38-yard touchdown. Westbrook-Ikhine had one other catch in the game. Those who are willing to roll the dice that the touchdown streak will continue should keep the receiver in their lineups. I'm not willing to make that bet.

The Texans were all set to send this game to overtime. They were deep in the red zone late in the fourth quarter and lined up for what seemed to be an easy field goal. Unfortunately, Ka'imi Fairbairn missed the chip shot, and Houston went on to lose. When healthy, one of the bright spots of the fantasy season has been Joe Mixon. The running back had a very forgettable afternoon. Mixon rushed 14 times for 22 yards. Although he had a couple touches in the red zone, he was unable to cash in. There's no reason to shy away from Mixon when setting fantasy lineups. As usual, Nico Collins was the star in the receiving game. Although Collins caught only five of nine targets, he recorded 92 yards and a touchdown. He also had another score called back by penalty. I still have Collins as the top receiver on my board the rest of the way, though he's in a virtual tie with Ja'Marr Chase.

Cowboys at Commanders

I mistakenly thought that CeeDee Lamb would not be a strong fantasy option with Cooper Rush at quarterback. Give Dallas credit. They have forced the ball into their top receiver's hands in every possible situation. There may not be great ceiling potential for Lamb, but this is the second week in a row he's had 16 or 17 PPR points. Very few receivers have that level of floor. Also, Rico Dowdle posted 98 scrimmage yards. Volume makes the running back a weekly RB2. That said, don't expect stability. There will be a combination of low floor games to go along with a couple ceiling performances. Although this was a high-scoring game, the Dallas defense played very well. The team recorded four sacks and a pair of interceptions. Having Micah Parsons back in action definitely puts the Cowboys defense back in play as a weekly fantasy option.

It was a weird day for the Commanders offense. They failed to score a touchdown in the first half. It appeared as if this offense was the same one that I criticized heavily over the last couple weeks. Once Washington fell behind by 11 points in the fourth quarter, garbage time kicked in. Jayden Daniels found Zach Ertz for a touchdown with three minutes left. Then, when the game seemed effectively over, a miraculous 86-yard pass to Terry McLaurin brought the Commanders within one point. With the game set to go to overtime, Austin Seibert missed his second extra point of the game. The long touchdown for McLaurin kept him from having his third game in the last four with fewer than 30 scrimmage yards. For the most part, the receiver continues to be strong for fantasy, but if the touchdowns begin to dry up, it could be a rough end to the fantasy season for him. Daniels had his first big fantasy performance in a number of weeks. Maybe it was the rib injury that limited him. It's also possible the offense became predictable. Another factor is that the recent schedule was difficult. I still view Daniels as a strong fantasy starter, but I am going to be keeping a very close eye on my recommendations when he has tough matchups. Finally, Brian Robinson seemed to hurt his ankle early in the game, but he returned. Since Robinson only had five rushing attempts, I have to assume the injury was a problem. Then on a late kick return, Austin Ekeler suffered a concussion. keep an eye on injury reports throughout the week, as Jeremy McNichols or Chris Rodriguez would be in line for work if either running back misses time.

Lions at Colts

The Lions controlled this game from the second quarter on. Since Detroit scored all three of their touchdowns on the ground, Jared Goff had a modest fantasy performance. Expect Goff to remain a volatile fantasy performer. The Detroit defense often limits opponents, and the offense frequently has little need to be overly aggressive with the passing attack. David Montgomery injured his shoulder and didn't return. Montgomery has already stated that he intends to play on Thanksgiving Day. None of the Lions' pass catchers had a big game. However, both Jameson Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown each posted 11 PPR points. Weekly volume may be an issue for these receivers, but fortunately, each of these players can do well with limited opportunity.

Facing a tough Detroit defense, the Colts were only able to score a pair of field goals. Anthony Richardson had another terrible completion percentage, as he connected on 11 of 28 passes. A couple of drops certainly didn't help, but it was not a good performance. For fantasy, Richardson ran for 61 yards, so he did have a high scoring floor. The only other Indy player with a strong fantasy performance was Michael Pittman who caught six passes for 96 yards. It appears as if Pitman is gaining an improved floor with Richardson. Otherwise, Jonathan Taylor and Josh Downs had weak stat lines. When match-ups are better, both of them will be fine.

Buccaneers at Giants

The Tampa Bay offense has been impressive all season long. Baker Mayfield continues to find multiple ways to help his team light up the scoreboard. Also, the balance of the Buccaneers rushing and passing attack often keeps opposing defenses on their heels. Mike Evans made his return to the lineup, but in a blowout win, he only received six targets. I will not hesitate to start all of the key components of this offense, regardless of opponent. Now that Evans is back, I have no interest in any other wide receiver on the team aside from a desperation play.

Even though the Giants didn't score until the end of the game, Tommy DeVito appeared to be a better player than he was last year. Despite seeing a significant amount of pressure, the quarterback was able to get enough passes to his top receivers to give them some fantasy relevance. Although the upside will be limited, I am comfortable playing Malik Nabers and Wan'Dale Robinson as floor plays in PPR leagues. Unfortunately, Tyrone Tracy lost another fumble in the red zone. The next time New York had the ball on the goal line, it was Devin Singletary who had the walk-in touchdown. Tracy did get back on the field, but it's possible the rookie sees less work in the red zone. Tracy still has a great baseline of touches, but Singletary now may see additional work.

Broncos at Raiders

I often mention that divisional matchups are very difficult to predict. The level of intensity in these games can lead to some very wild results. Although the Raiders have had a good run defense this year, I did not see them completely neutralizing the Broncos rushing attack. This continues to be one of the ugliest backfields to predict on a weekly basis. When given the choice between Javonte Williams, Audric Estime and Jaleel McLaughlin, the best answer may be to assume they all have a floor of nearly zero. The only one with tangible upside is Williams, But when he has a bad game, he can kill a fantasy lineup. The only player on this team that I view as a must start is Courtland Sutton. He has been a high-level performer over the last month. I have not been ranking him aggressively enough. That needs to change, as Sutton has the look of a top-20 receiver.

Playing without the top two running backs on their depth chart, the Raiders went with Ameer Abdullah and Sincere McCormick. As expected, Abdullah was a worthwhile option for those who needed running back help. The veteran scored a touchdown while serving as the lead back. Despite having a tough matchup, Jakobi Meyers had a great PPR performance. The veteran may not have a massive ceiling, but he is the type of player that helps fantasy teams win games. Finally, the Broncos did a solid job defending Brock Bowers. These occasional bad games happen. The rookie remains an elite weekly option.

Patriots at Dolphins

At least the Patriots were able to score 15 points in garbage time during the fourth quarter. Otherwise, they were largely embarrassed by the Dolphins. The late touchdown allowed Drake Maye to salvage a decent fantasy performance. The only non-quarterback to score more than 11.2 PPR points was Austin Hooper, who of course was in everybody's starting lineups. I'm still counting on Hunter Henry and DeMario Douglas as high-floor PPR options. Despite Rhamondre Stevenson being an excellent running back, the situations his offense puts him in makes him a matchup-dependent fantasy option.

With three definite superstar-level players on the Miami offense, I continue to talk about Jonnu Smith. The tight end posted 87 yards and a touchdown. Smith has had three big fantasy performances in the last month and a half. Even his floor has been excellent. It seems irresponsible to rank him outside the top-four tight ends each week. I found it difficult to recommend Jaylen Waddle as a fantasy option when answering lineup questions this week. He simply has not been a productive player in most of the games he's played. Of course, 144 yards and a touchdown later, Waddle is a player we now have to revisit as a player who possesses enhanced ceiling potential. It was also great to see Tua Tagovailoa have a four touchdown performance along with 317 yards. Still, the quarterback is a player who often is on the borderline of weekly starting options.

49ers at Packers

The 49ers played this one without Brock Purdy, Trent Williams and Nick Bosa. What could go wrong? This team has struggled all year with injuries and inconsistency. Playing on the road against a high-level Packers squad kept me from having much optimism. The only player who had a great game was George Kittle. The superstar continues to have a dominant season. As long as Brandon Allen remains at quarterback, I have very little confidence in any of the other pass-catching options. Finally, Christian McCaffrey has not looked like himself in any of the three games he's played. He was fine for fantasy when Purdy was under center. However, with Allen at quarterback, McCaffrey had 68 scrimmage yards.

For the second week in a row, the Packers needed very little from their passing attack to earn a convincing victory. Josh Jacobs found the end zone three times and took advantage of a struggling San Francisco run defense. The best receiver in this game was Romeo Doubs. The veteran caught three passes for 54 yards before leaving with a head injury. Christian Watson dropped a long pass, and Jayden Reed was not needed as a focal point. Every pass catcher on Green Bay has a scary floor each week. They are all risky fantasy options. However, it can be dangerous for fantasy managers to leave Reed on the bench. He is the one player who is capable of a massive performance in any given week. It appears as if Jordan Love will continue to have games in which he's just a game manager. I'll start him when I need upside, but if I need a high floor, I may look elsewhere.

Cardinals at Seahawks

It was Trey McBride day for Arizona. Unfortunately, that was all they had going on offense. The tight end caught 12 passes for 133 yards. The Cardinals did not score a touchdown. Credit should be given to coach Mike McDonlad of the Seahawks. Over the last two weeks, the Seattle defense has looked amazing. Although the Arizona offense has been inconsistent, I see this game as a speed bump. I will maintain confidence in the key offensive players unless the matchup is oppressive.

In a big win that brought Seattle to 6-5, they are now tied atop the division with the Cardinals. However, the Seahawks scored just 14 points, and seven of those came on a defensive score by Coby Bryant. Kenneth Walker and the rushing attack continues to lack the ability to sustain offense. In addition, when the passing attack is not in garbage time, Geno Smith fails to put up many touchdown passes. The one player who has been on fire is Jaxon Smith-Njigba. For the third game in a row, the second-year receiver has been a massive fantasy performer. In this contest, he scored the only offensive TD while hauling in six passes for 77 yards.

Injuries