Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
Week 11 NFL Injury Report: Help on the Way for Herbert?

Week 11 NFL Injury Report: Help on the Way for Herbert?

Written by 
Jerry Donabedian 
November 18, 2022

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.

QB injuries were the big story last week, with four starters listed as questionable (and two ultimately unable to play). Only one of those guys, Kyler Murray, is still uncertain for Week 11, which puts his fantasy managers in a tough spot with the Cardinals facing the 49ers in Mexico City on Monday. 

He's not the only big name hoping to return for a primetime contest — something we'll touch on below as the Chargers and Chiefs prepare to do battle on Sunday Night Football. Other key things to note include the slew of injuries to talented defensive players for the Bills and Saints, though their Week 11 opponents don't exactly have the best circumstances on offense to capitalize.

The bottom section here — truly questionable — can be used as a checklist/cheatsheet for Sunday morning. First, let's see who's definitely in and who's definitely out...

Good to Go 💯

      

Ruled Out/Doubtful 🚑 

       

Key Defensive Players + Offensive Linemen

           

Listed as Questionable - Should Play 👍

          

Truly Questionable 🤔

Both Baltimore guys are huge for fantasy, with Kenyan Drake and Isaiah Likely making for attractive plays in the event Edwards/Andrews end up inactive. Drake had a 24-93-2 rushing line against the Saints when Edwards was inactive before the Week 10 bye, and another big game could be coming with the Ravens favored by nearly two touchdowns.

Apart from Njoku and those two Ravens, the early game-time decisions this Sunday are mostly only relevant for deep leagues and DFS punt plays. It's also unclear how many snaps Golladay and Parker will get even when they're fully healthy, and Chark could be limited if he's removed from IR to make his first appearance since September.

       

Elliott perhaps belongs in the 'should play' section above, but I don't quite trust it 100 percent even after both Mike McCarthy and Jerry Jones said he would play. Adams also seems more likely than not to play after managing limited practices Wednesday through Friday, but again, I'm not quite sure of it. Mack Hollins, Keelan Cole and someone named DJ Turner are the other wide receivers for the injury-marred Vegas passing attack. 

          

Williams and Allen both were optimistic Friday about their chances of playing, while teammates Gerald Everett and DeAndre Carter avoided injury designations entirely. Justin Herbert might have his best crew around him since Week 1, though LT Rashawn Slater (biceps) is still expected to miss at least a few more games.

The Monday night game also has some crucial fantasy situations that could come down to game-time decisions, especially Murray, though Hopkins also has a hamstring injury to deal with now (he returned to practice Friday). It's possible Hopkins is cleared Saturday on the final injury report, but a 'questionable' designation seems more likely. Kliff Kingsbury said Friday that he expects Murray to be a game-time decision, while Hopkins' injury supposedly is more of a "maintenance deal" (see below).

       

Key Defensive Players + O-Linemen

   

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry was a 2018 finalist for the FSWA's Player Notes Writer of the Year and DFS Writer of the Year awards. A Baltimore native, Jerry roots for the Ravens and watches "The Wire" in his spare time.
NFL ATS Picks This Week: Bet These Plays Against The Spread
NFL ATS Picks This Week: Bet These Plays Against The Spread
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks: Week 11 Matchups
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks: Week 11 Matchups
NFL Player Prop Picks: Bet These 3 Props Before Odds Move
NFL Player Prop Picks: Bet These 3 Props Before Odds Move
Thursday Night Football Best Bets: NFL Picks and Player Props for Green Bay Packers vs. Tennessee Titans
Thursday Night Football Best Bets: NFL Picks and Player Props for Green Bay Packers vs. Tennessee Titans
NFL DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Week 11 Sunday Baller
NFL DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Week 11 Sunday Baller
NFL Game Previews: Titans-Packers Matchup
NFL Game Previews: Titans-Packers Matchup