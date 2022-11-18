Week 11 NFL Injury Report: Help on the Way for Herbert?

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.

QB injuries were the big story last week, with four starters listed as questionable (and two ultimately unable to play). Only one of those guys, Kyler Murray, is still uncertain for Week 11, which puts his fantasy managers in a tough spot with the Cardinals facing the 49ers in Mexico City on Monday.

He's not the only big name hoping to return for a primetime contest — something we'll touch on below as the Chargers and Chiefs prepare to do battle on Sunday Night Football. Other key things to note include the slew of injuries to talented defensive players for the Bills and Saints, though their Week 11 opponents don't exactly have the best circumstances on offense to capitalize.

The bottom section here — truly questionable — can be used as a checklist/cheatsheet for Sunday morning. First, let's see who's definitely in and who's definitely out...

Good to Go 💯

Ruled Out/Doubtful 🚑

Chiefs declare JuJu Smith-Schuster out for Sunday night's game in LA. Mecole Hardman also will not play. Top 4 WRs will be MVS, Toney, Justin Watson, Skyy Moore — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) November 18, 2022

The plan going into this season was Broncos top 4 WRs would be: Sutton, Patrick, Jeudy, Hamler.

It's now Sutton, Hinton, Cleveland/Virgil/Washington.#9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) November 13, 2022

Key Defensive Players + Offensive Linemen

A whopping 7 Saints players have been declared out for Sunday's game — and that doesn't even include C Erik McCoy, who was placed on IR last week. Out Sunday: DEs Cameron Jordan and Marcus Davenport, CB Marshon Lattimore, LB Pete Werner, S JT Gray, LT James Hurst, RB Mark Ingram — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) November 18, 2022

Listed as Questionable - Should Play 👍

Truly Questionable 🤔

Both Baltimore guys are huge for fantasy, with Kenyan Drake and Isaiah Likely making for attractive plays in the event Edwards/Andrews end up inactive. Drake had a 24-93-2 rushing line against the Saints when Edwards was inactive before the Week 10 bye, and another big game could be coming with the Ravens favored by nearly two touchdowns.

Apart from Njoku and those two Ravens, the early game-time decisions this Sunday are mostly only relevant for deep leagues and DFS punt plays. It's also unclear how many snaps Golladay and Parker will get even when they're fully healthy, and Chark could be limited if he's removed from IR to make his first appearance since September.

Njoku says he feels optimistic about his chances of returning Sunday — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) November 18, 2022

Elliott perhaps belongs in the 'should play' section above, but I don't quite trust it 100 percent even after both Mike McCarthy and Jerry Jones said he would play. Adams also seems more likely than not to play after managing limited practices Wednesday through Friday, but again, I'm not quite sure of it. Mack Hollins, Keelan Cole and someone named DJ Turner are the other wide receivers for the injury-marred Vegas passing attack.

Williams and Allen both were optimistic Friday about their chances of playing, while teammates Gerald Everett and DeAndre Carter avoided injury designations entirely. Justin Herbert might have his best crew around him since Week 1, though LT Rashawn Slater (biceps) is still expected to miss at least a few more games.

The Monday night game also has some crucial fantasy situations that could come down to game-time decisions, especially Murray, though Hopkins also has a hamstring injury to deal with now (he returned to practice Friday). It's possible Hopkins is cleared Saturday on the final injury report, but a 'questionable' designation seems more likely. Kliff Kingsbury said Friday that he expects Murray to be a game-time decision, while Hopkins' injury supposedly is more of a "maintenance deal" (see below).

Keenan Allen (hamstring) tells me he 100 percent wants to and is ready to play Sunday, but says it will be up to the training/coaching staff. Allen says his hamstring feels great. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) November 18, 2022

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams also tells me he feels good to go for Sunday night. His ankle? "200 percent," he says. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) November 18, 2022

Kingsbury said the Hopkins hamstring is a "maintenance deal" and isn't nearly the issue it was last year. Sounds positive for Hop for Monday. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) November 18, 2022

