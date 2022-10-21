Week 7 Friday Injury Report: Niners, Colts and Cowboys Getting Healthy

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.

The bottom section — truly questionable — can be used as a kind of checklist or cheatsheet for Sunday morning. First, let's see who's in and who's out for Week 7. It's less of a bloodbath than the past few weeks, with six teams on bye and some star players cleared from injury reports Friday afternoon...

Good to Go 💯

Ruled Out/Doubtful 🚑

Key Defensive Players + Offensive Linemen

Listed as Questionable - Should Play 👍

TE Mark Andrews (knee) - 1:00 ET

Ravens TE Mark Andrews: "My body feels good. I'm ready to go." — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) October 21, 2022

WR Chris Moore (hip) + TE Brevin Jordan (ankle) - 4:05 ET

Texans ruled out Jon Greenard (calf), and questionable for Texans: Chris Moore (hip), Austin Deculus (ankle) and Brevin Jordan (ankle). Jordan and Moore expected to be available, participating fully in practice — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 21, 2022

WR Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) - 8:20 ET (SNF)

Waddle should be able to play after logging limited practices throughout the week. If not, Trent Sherfield has moved ahead of Cedrick Wilson for the No. 3 receiver role and would probably be the best deep-league play beyond Tyreek Hill, who should feast on this Pittsburgh secondary even as it gets healthier.

Truly Questionable 🤔

RB D'Andre Swift (shoulder) + WR Josh Reynolds (ankle) - 1 ET

Swift missed the last two games before a Week 6 bye, while Reynolds played through his ankle injury and topped 80 yards both times (three in a row, actually, including the game in which he first injured his ankle). This week, however, Reynolds managed just one limited practice (Friday), while Swift was a limited participant all three days. With Chark already out, Tom Kennedy and/or Kalif Raymond figure(s) to play a bunch of snaps at WR this week. In the backfield, it'll be Jamaal Williams, Craig Reynolds and Justin Jackson filling in if Swift can't play, presumably in that order.

WR Rashod Bateman (foot) - 1 ET

Bateman logged limited practices throughout the week and said coach John Harbaugh will make the final decision. In other words, it could be a game-day decision. Devin Duvernay and Demarcus Robinson have taken most of the WR snaps since Bateman sprained his foot Week 4.

WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring) + TE John Bates (hamstring) - 1 ET

Dotson had a setback Thursday and didn't practice Friday. He sounds closer to 'doubtful' than 'questionable', despite being listed as the latter Friday afternoon. Bates is a game-time decision, with Cole Turner likely getting most of the TE snaps and targets if Bates can't play. The two formed a timeshare a couple weeks ago, with Bates getting a bit more playing time but Turner handling obvious passing situations. Turner then took on a three-down role last week after Bates pulled his hammy in pregame warmups.

WR Marvin Jones (hamstring) - 1 ET

With Jamal Agnew (knee) ruled out, the Jags have either Tim Jones or Kendric Pryor available to fill in as the No. 3 receiver. Production has been thin recently, but Christian Kirk, Zay Jones and Evan Engram all are averaging more than a handful of looks per game.

WR Kyle Phillips (hamstring) - 1 ET

Robert Woods might run more of his routes from the slot if Phillips is out. Indy slot man Kenny Moore is a name brand and seemed to be bouncing back from a slow start to the season, but then he stunk it up again last week against the Jags.

With Waller out and these two banged up, the Raiders would lean on Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams more than usual... if that were even possible. Actually, it might be, at least against the Houston defense. Otherwise, the Raiders have TE Foster Moreau and WRs Keelan Cole and Albert Wilson on the roster.

QB Russell Wilson (hamstring) - 4:05 ET

If he does play, make sure to downgrade Wilson, and to a lesser extent his pass catchers. The hamstring injury hurts his rushing projection, and it increases the likelihood of Denver calling more run plays than usual. Brett Rypien will fill in if Wilson can't go... he has 42 NFL pass attempts... and four INTs. The much-improved Jets defense is in a good spot this week.... they just keep moving up in my Week 7 Streaming Defenses article (complete with rankings for this week, next week and ROS).

Russell Wilson is questionable for Sunday's game, per Nathaniel Hackett. Said it could be a game-time decision. — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) October 21, 2022

WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring) - 4:25 ET

Pete Carroll says Lockett has a really good chance to play. I say never trust Pete Carroll. That doesn't mean Lockett won't play; it means we don't have any real clue as of Friday. Just know that Lockett didn't practice at all this week, and even Carroll acknowledged that Lockett wasn't himself while playing through the hammy injury last week. The good news is that backups Marquise Goodwin and Dee Eskridge are even faster than the many they'd replace. The bad news is that they bring nothing else to the table, while Lockett does it all. FWIW, I really like Kenneth Walker at $5,800 on DraftKings this week and DK Metcalf at $6,900 on FanDuel.

WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) - 4:25 ET

With Palmer already ruled out, a sixth consecutive Allen absence would leave DeAndre Carter and Jason Moore to work alongside Mike Williams. Backup TE Tre' McKitty could also see extra work, especially with Parham missing more time in addition to the WR issues. Anyway, Williams and Austin Ekeler should be busy. And Sony Michel is one my favorite deep-league sleepers for the week with fellow backup RB Joshua Kelley (ankle) out for at least a couple weeks.

Brandon Staley said Allen will be a game-time decision. "High hopes right now," Allen said. https://t.co/QgSQqj9gpA — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) October 21, 2022

Key Defensive Players + O-Linemen

All three corners were full practice participants Friday. Carolina has eight players listed as questionable, but only C Pat Elflein (hip) appears unlikely to play out of that group.