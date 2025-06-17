WNBA DFS Strategies for Tuesday, June 17

The 2025 WNBA season continues Tuesday with a total of six games. We have a pair of 7 p.m. ET tip times, with the Connecticut Sun and Indiana Fever battling on NBA TV. There are three games in the 8 p.m. ET window, with the 10 p.m. ET game between the Seattle Storm and Los Angeles Sparks also on NBA TV. In fact, 12 of the league's 13 teams are in action, with only the Phoenix Mercury resting.

Let's check out the best options for DFS players heading into Tuesday. There are plenty of good values available.

WNBA Schedule Today

Connecticut Sun at Indiana Fever

Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty

Washington Mystics at Chicago Sky

Golden State Valkyries at Dallas Wings

Las Vegas Aces at Minnesota Lynx

Seattle Storm at Los Angeles Sparks

Connecticut Sun at Indiana Fever

Line: Fever -18.5

O/U: 165.5

Injury Updates and Impact on WNBA DFS Lineups - Sun vs. Fever

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Connecticut

Name Pos Injury Status Return Leila Lacan G Not Injury Related OUT 7/6/2025 Rayah Marshall C Ankle GTD 6/17/2025 Saniya Rivers G Illness GTD 6/17/2025

Indiana

Name Pos Injury Status Return DeWanna Bonner F Personal OUT 6/19/2025 Kristy Wallace G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2026

Connecticut Sun vs Indiana Fever: Key Players and Predictions

The Sun (2-8) and Fever (5-5) tangle in Indianapolis, and the good news for the home side is that Caitlin Clark is back.

After missing five games due to a quadriceps injury, Clark returned to the lineup Saturday in a stunning 102-88 upset of the previously unbeaten Liberty. Clark was good for 32 points, nine assists and eight rebounds. If she could do that against the defending champs, imagine what she'll be able to do against the struggling Sun.

These teams met May 30 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in one of the five games Clark missed, and Connecticut won 85-83. Aliyah Boston had 17 points with eight assists and five rebounds in the loss, while DeWanna Bonner scored 13 points against her former team. The latter will miss Tuesday's game due to personal reasons.

Tina Charles had 18 points in the first meeting with Indiana, but she also had 11 turnovers. Marina Mabrey was good for 26 points and four triples in the first meeting, and she is good for 23.7 PPG, 5.3 RPG and 5.0 APG in the past three games, while hitting at least two triples in eight straight games.

at New York Liberty Atlanta Dreamat New York Liberty

Line: Liberty -8

O/U: 163

Atlanta Dream vs New York Liberty: Defensive Showdown Highlights

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Atlanta

Name Pos Injury Status Return Holly Winterburn G Undisclosed OFS 5/1/2026

New York

Dream, Liberty Lock Horns in Brooklyn

The Dream (8-3) and Liberty (9-1) square off at Barclays Center in Brooklyn in what is a marquee game.

Only Atlanta has won and covered three in a row, but each of the victories are by at least 18 points, with an average margin of victory at 23.3 PPG. The defense has allowed 70 or fewer points in each of the three wins, too.

Atlanta ranks No. 2 in defense, while teams are hitting just 30.5 percent from behind the three-point line against it.

The good news for the Dream is that they're healthy. The same can't be said for the Liberty, who will be down one starter, as Leonie Fiebich is out, playing for Germany in EuroBasket. Jonquel Jones has been nursing a nagging ankle injury, and she could sit again, too. Nyara Sabally and Kennedy Burke could be in line for significant time, especially if Jones is also sidelined.

New York lost last time out against Clark and the Fever, but it continues to top the charts. The Liberty ranks No. 1 in scoring at 90.2 PPG, while checking in No. 1 in scoring defense with 74.5 PPG allowed. The Liberty allow just 38.4 percent from the field, too.

Washington Mystics at Chicago Sky

Line: Mystics -4

O/U: 155.5

Injury Updates and Impact on WNBA DFS Lineups - Mystics vs. Sky

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Washington

Name Pos Injury Status Return Bernadett Hatar C Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2026 Georgia Amoore G Knee OFS 5/1/2026

Chicago

Moriah Jefferson G Leg OUT 6/21/2025 Ajsa Sivka F Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2026 Courtney Vandersloot G Knee OFS 5/1/2026

Chicago Sky vs Washington Mystics: Impact Players and Game Analysis

The Mystics (4-7) and Sky (3-7) meet at Wintrust Arena, as Chicago looks to build upon its 78-66 victory at Connecticut last time out on Sunday.

Chicago allowed a season-low 66 points in the win in Connecticut, and it is making inroads on defense. However, it still has allowed 89.3 PPG this season, ranking 12th in the WNBA. It also ranks 12th in offensive scoring at 75.3 PPG, so Chicago still has a long way to go to be a contender.

If Angel Reese does what she did against the Sun, it could be sooner rather than later that the Sky gets on track. Reese had 11 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists for a triple-double in Connecticut Sunday, while also adding three steals and two blocked shots.

Mystics rookie Sonia Citron has posted 10 or more points in all 11 of her games this season, but she is coming off a tough game Sunday against the Dream. She hit just 2-of-8 from the field, her first game since May 30, with more missed attempts than successful makes.

Golden State Valkyries at Dallas Wings

Line: Wings -3

O/U: 163.5

Injury Updates and Impact on WNBA DFS Lineups - Valkyries vs. Wings

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Golden State

Dallas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Teaira McCowan C Not Injury Related OUT 7/3/2025 Luisa Geiselsoder C Not Injury Related OUT 7/3/2025 Maddy Siegrist F Knee OUT 7/7/2025 Lou Lopez Senechal G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2026 Tyasha Harris G Knee OFS 5/1/2026

Key Matchup: Wings' Bueckers vs. Golden State Valkyries

Wings rookie Paige Bueckers managed 35 points Wednesday in a win in Phoenix in her return from two weeks off due to a concussion. She followed that up with 16 points in 38 minutes in Las Vegas. Bueckers has scored at least 15 points in four consecutive games, and she is good for four or more boards in four of the past five games, while going for four assists in seven in a row. She also has two or more steals in six of the past seven appearances. She really does it all.

The Valkyries have allowed 81.0 PPG to rank No. 8 in scoring defense, although they allow teams to hit just 41.8 percent from the field, checking in No. 4. Golden State gives up three-pointers at a 35.0 percent clip, ranking 10th in The W.

Former Fever player Temi Fagbenle is making the most of her first season in San Francisco. She is averaging a team-best 10.3 PPG with 6.1 RPG. However, Fagbenle and Janelle Salaun are both out, representing Great Britain and France at EuroBasket. Laeticia Amihere, Monique Billings and Stephanie Talbot each should see an uptick in playing time while Julie Vanloo is with Belgium, and Cecilia Zandalasini plays for Italy.

Bueckers and company should be able to run wild. Arike Ogunbowale is off the injury report after missing practice over the weekend due to an illness. Dallas isn't totally out of the woods, though, as Luisa Geiselsoder is away playing for Germany, and Teaira McCowan is suiting up for Turkey. Li Yueru was granted a trade from the Storm, and she should see some decent playing time initially.

Maddy Siegrist is nursing a knee injury, and she will not play Tuesday. NaLyssa Smith should see a continued bump in playing time as a result.

Las Vegas Aces at Minnesota Lynx

Line: Mercury -6.5

O/U: 157.5

Injury Updates and Impact on WNBA DFS Lineups - Sky vs. Mercury

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Las Vegas

A'ja Wilson C Concussion OUT 6/20/2025 Megan Gustafson C Lower Leg OUT 7/3/2025 Cheyenne Parker-Tyus F Not Injury Related OUT 8/15/2025

Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Jessica Shepard C Not Injury Related OUT 7/6/2025 Aubrey Griffin G Knee OUT 10/1/2025 Dorka Juhasz F Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2026

Aces Look For Answers Without Wilson

The Aces will have superstar A'ja Wilson sidelined for a third consecutive game due to the concussion she suffered against the Los Angeles Sparks last week. Kierstan Bell, Elizabeth Kitley and Kiah Stokes have each seen a bump in playing time with Wilson sidelined.

Jackie Young has been hot since Wilson went down, going for 28 or more points in two of the past three games, although she was just 4-of-14 from the field in a loss to Phoenix on Sunday. Chelsea Gray is averaging 20.3 PPG, 5.0 RPG and 3.3 APG with 2.0 SPG in the past three outings, too.

The Lynx will have their superstar, as Napheesa Collier enters with at least 25 points in each of the past three games, averaging 28.3 PPG, 9.0 RPG and 5.0 APG with 2.7 BPG and 1.7 SPG, while hitting seven three-pointers in the span.

On Saturday, Alanna Smith rolled her ankle, but she was able to return and finish the game. She isn't even on the injury report, so she appears good to go.

Seattle Storm at Los Angeles Sparks

Line: Storm -9.5

O/U: 156.5

Injury Updates and Impact on WNBA DFS Lineups - Storm vs. Sparks

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Seattle

Name Pos Injury Status Return Katie Lou Samuelson F Knee OFS 5/1/2026 Jordan Horston G Knee OFS 5/1/2026 Nika Muhl G Knee OFS 5/1/2026

Los Angeles

Name Pos Injury Status Return Odyssey Sims G Personal OUT 6/21/2025 Kelsey Plum G Lower Leg OUT 6/21/2025 Cameron Brink F Knee OUT 6/21/2025 Rae Burrell G Knee OUT 6/29/2025 Julie Allemand G Not Injury Related OUT 7/5/2025

Sparks Look For Offense With Plum Out

The big news in this game is that Kelsey Plum will be sidelined due to a lower leg injury. As a result, Sarah Ashlee Barker and Emma Cannon could see expanded roles. Odyssey Sims is also sidelined due to personal reasons.

Cameron Brink (knee) has returned to practice, and she is going through non-contact drills. She tore the ACL in her left knee last June, so it's been 12 months of recovery, but she is not expected back just yet.

Barker should be a key area of focus, as she played 28 minutes last time out against the Lynx, going for four points, four boards and two assists. It was her most playing time since May 23, when she had a season-high 29 minutes.

Top WNBA DFS Picks: Key Players to Watch

FanDuel

If you can figure out the salary, it's never a bad idea to squeeze Clark into the lineup, but especially so against the lowly Connecticut Sun. On the flip side, Mabrey has embraced being back in the starting five and having a significant role this season. She has been especially hot lately. Speaking of hot, Bueckers dropped 35 points this past week in her return from a concussion, and she should roll against the shorthanded Valkyries. For the Sparks, Rickea Jackson could see a bump in offensive responsibilities with Plum and Sims on the shelf.

Unlocking Value: WNBA DFS Sleeper Picks

DraftKings

Sykes will get a chance to face the defensively-challenged Sky, so look for a big stat line from her. The same goes for Young, who is worth building around with Wilson once again on the shelf. For sleeper picks, Hillmon picked up a double-double last time out, and she is a substantial value at a low price. Billings is also a steal at this price, as the Valkyries are shorthanded due to the EuroBasket, perhaps more than any other team, and Billings should exceed DFS expectations by miles.

