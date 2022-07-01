WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Friday, July 1

WNBA Schedule Today

Los Angeles Sparks at Dallas Wings

Las Vegas Aces at Minnesota Lynx

Indiana Fever at Seattle Storm

Top 5 FanDuel

PLAYER POS TEAM OPP ML O/U SPRD TM/P SAL FPTS VAL Sylvia Fowles F MIN LVA 153 174.5 4.5 85 7400 39.12 5.3 Katie Lou Samuelson G LA @DAL 158 166.5 4.5 81 5100 25.26 4.9 Marina Mabrey G DAL LA -192 166.5 -4.5 85.5 6200 30.38 4.9 Jewell Loyd G SEA IND -967 161.5 -13.5 87.5 6800 30.58 4.5 NaLyssa Smith F IND @SEA 613 161.5 13.5 74 6300 28.55 4.5

Top 5 DraftKings

PLAYER POS TEAM OPP ML O/U SPRD TM/P SAL FPTS VAL Katie Lou Samuelson G LA @DAL 159 166.5 4.5 81 6200 25.65 4.1 Sylvia Fowles F MIN LVA 156 174.5 4.5 85 9000 37.28 4.1 Marina Mabrey G DAL LA -193 166.5 -4.5 85.5 8600 31.64 3.7 Jewell Loyd G SEA IND -967 161 -13.5 87.25 8700 31.21 3.6 A'ja Wilson F LVA @MIN -190 174.5 -4.5 89.5 11300 40.02 3.5

at Dallas Wings (-4.5) Los Angeles Sparksat Dallas Wings(-4.5)

Injury Report - Sparks vs. Wings

Los Angeles

Name Pos Injury Status Return Rae Burrell G Knee OUT 7/12/2022 Amanda Zahui B. C Undisclosed OFS 4/1/2023

Dallas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Allisha Gray G Ankle GTD 7/1/2022 Satou Sabally F Knee GTD 7/1/2022 Bella Alarie F Personal OFS 5/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Sparks vs. Wings

Los Angeles

Dallas

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Both sporting sub-.500 records overall and in the last 10 games, the Wings and Sparks each have 11 losses on the resume thus far and are both coming off of losses in their previous games. On the plus side for the Sparks, they return the services of Jordin Canada, who isn't listed on the injury report after missing the previous two games due to illness. The Wings are also healthier, with Satou Sabally and Allisha Gray listed as probable after their recent absences due to injury. With both teams at nearly full strength, the Wings are two-possession favorites on their home floor in a game sporting an expected total of 165.

For the Sparks, Canada's return likely means that there will be a shift in rotation minutes to account for Canada's return. Given Olivia Nelson-Ododa's minimal impact in the previous contest, she may be a candidate for further minute reduction. Kristi Toliver also hasn't shown to be her usual self yet this season, so it's possible the full availability of the squad will mean shaving off a few minutes from the veteran for her to receive some added rest and possibly be more efficient with the minutes she does get. Nneka Ogwumike was the star of the show in June, averaging 18.6 points and 7.3 boards per game. Another recent revelation is Brittney Sykes, who has tallied double figures scoring and at least seven assists in the last two games. Sykes' recent output should earn her continued extended run despite the return of Canada, though she could still see a minor dip in her minutes.

The Wings will also need to accommodate the returns of multiple key contributors Friday in Gray and Sabally. Gary should be ready to handle nearly a full workload after just missing a pair of games, but Sabally hasn't appeared in a contest since June 12 against Seattle, so it wouldn't be surprising if she's limited a bit for conditioning purposes. Sabally also played just 18 and 19 minutes in the two contests before the injury, so she hasn't handled a full workload since June 5, nearly a month ago. Still, the two returning will gash minutes from some of the others in the rotation, which could include the likes of Awak Kuier and Teaira McCowan in the frontcourt and Veronica Burton (30 minutes in a blowout last game) and Tyasha Harris in the backcourt. Aside from the blowout loss against Minnesota, Arike Ogunbowale has rounded into shape over the last couple of weeks, averaging 23.7 points, 4.3 assists, 3.3 boards and 1.5 steals over the six prior contests. Gray and Sabally's return should also provide the team with an infusion of scoring, with the two averaging double digits on the season.

Las Vegas Aces (-4.5) at Minnesota Lynx

Injury Report - Aces vs. Lynx

Las Vegas

None

Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Napheesa Collier F Personal OUT 7/12/2022

2022 WNBA Stats - Aces vs. Lynx

Las Vegas

Minnesota

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The second tilt of the evening may supply some of the more fantasy-friendly stat lines of the evening. The contest features the league's fastest-paced team in the Aces, who also happen to be the most efficient offensively and fourth-most efficient on the defensive end. Despite that and the fact that they are facing a Lynx squad with a West-worst 6-14 record, the spread in this contest is just 4.5 points. The Aces own the best-expected tally on the slate at 89.25, while the Lynx are tied for third at 84.75 expected points.

Minnesota having home-court advantage likely plays a factor in that, as does Sylvia Fowls being available in what should be near a full capacity. She played just 15 minutes last time out, but that was due to the blowout nature of the contest, with the Lynx holding a 26-point lead at half and Fowles just in her third game back from a knee issue. Fowles had previously scaled her minutes from 22 to 24 over her first two games and she's had enough time to get her conditioning in order to a point where I would anticipate her getting a healthy workload. If that's the case, Fowles could prove to be a solid value from a fantasy perspective. Natalie Achonwa, Damiris Dantas and Jessica Shepard are the likely candidates who could lose some minutes if Fowles scales up. Moriah Jefferson has also proven to be a valuable commodity since joining the Lynx in mid-May and is coming off of her first career triple-double. She's notched double-digits in the scoring column in six of the last seven and has knocked down 57.9 percent of her shots from deep over the last five. That could come in handy against an Aces squad that yields a slate-high 26.6 three-point attempts per game.

After starting the season 13-2, the Aces have recently hit a rough patch, dropping three of their last four contests. That being said, all three losses came to teams with winning records. Still, Las Vegas sports the league's second-best average point differential (plus-6.8) and touts the best record in the West at 14-5. The Aces typically keep their rotation rather tight, giving 30-plus minutes per contest to Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray and A'ja Wilson, but the recent additions of Iliana Rupert and Riquna Williams to the rotation have caused some slight shifts in minute distribution. Rupert and Williams should continue to log their fair share of minutes, which could be to the detriment of the likes of Kiah Stokes and Theresa Plaisance. Rupert was especially efficient last time out, netting 11 points and five boards on a season-high six attempts from the field, doubling her previous mark. Riquna Williams also provides some additional shooting from beyond the arc. She hasn't heated up from deep in her first two games back, going a combined 2-for-7 from deep, so there's potential for an uptick in production if she connects a little closer to the 40-plus percent mark she's averaged over the last couple of seasons.

Indiana Fever at Seattle Storm (-13.0)

Injury Report - Fever vs. Storm

Indiana

Name Pos Injury Status Return Bernadett Hatar C Knee OFS 2/1/2023 Chelsey Perry F Personal OFS 2/1/2023 Florencia Chagas G Personal OFS 5/1/2023

Seattle

Name Pos Injury Status Return Mercedes Russell F Undisclosed OUT 7/3/2022

2022 WNBA Stats - Fever vs. Storm

Indiana

Seattle

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

In what is expected to be the lowest-scoring affair with the largest spread on the slate, the Storm, coming off of a big win against the West-leading Aces, face off against a Fever club that has dropped three straight contests and own a league-worst 5-16 record. The spread sits a whopping 13 points in favor of the Storm, who boast an expected total of 87 versus just 74 from the Fever, leading to a slate-low 161.0 expected total. This contest obviously has the potential to become a blowout, which would presumably result in fewer minutes for starters on both clubs. The Fever has lost by double digits in three straight contests, furthering the argument for blowout potential.

In terms of health, Indiana is in as good of shape as it's going to get, with everyone available who hasn't been ruled out for the season. The Fever should run out the usual cast, which includes plenty of Kelsey Mitchell, NaLyssa Smith and Victoria Vivians. Outside of that trio, the minutes move fairly fluidly among the other rotation members. Queen Egbo has seen a slight dip in her playing time of late, while Danielle Robinson has surged a bit over the last couple of contests and Emily Engstler has recently seen a slight uptick in playing time again as well following a brief dip.TheStorm do allow opposing teams to get on the boards at a slate-high 54.2 percent and also allow a slate-high 21.4 assists per contest, so there are some small glimmers of hope for fantasy production for players like Smith (8.4 rebounds per game) and Mitchell (4.1 assists per game), though the expected score for the Fever may limit assist opportunities.

The Storm sit in a relatively healthy place as well, only missing the services of Mercedes Russell to round out a crowded frontcourt. Tina Charles didn't make waves in her debut with the Storm on Thursday, but she did post a solid line of four points (on eight shot attempts), five boards, an assist and a steal over 16 minutes off the bench. It's a difficult game to judge in terms of Charles' future implication on rotation minutes because Stephanie Talbot also saw 26 minutes, a season-high mark when appearing off the bench. The players impacted most, however, were Ezi Magbegor (down to 25 minutes from 30.8 on average this year) and Gabby Williams (14 minutes, down from 32 the previous game). While Williams is a solid defender, Charles provides much more upside from an offensive standpoint and may replace Williams in the starting five when all is said and done. Williams is just 5-foot-11, however, while Charles, Magbegor and Breanna Stewart are all 6-foot-4, so it remains to be seen if the Storm would commit to such a tall starting unit.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

Fowles has the tools to supply a major output against a team that leads the league in pace Friday, but it will come down to how many minutes she can supply. I'm of the mindset that Fowles could see a workload in the upper half of the 20-30 range, which would likely position her well to supply plenty of fantasy value at what is a reduced salary at the moment.

Ogunbowale has recently shown off the scoring ability that made her a star early in her career, surpassing 20 points in five of the last seven games. She could be heavily involved in the scoring in this one against a Sparks squad that allows a slate-high 37.5 conversion rate from deep. Ogunbowale has averaged 8.4 attempts from beyond the arc this season and should be a prime candidate to take advantage of the matchup.

Samuelson has compiled double-digit scoring in five of the last seven games and can impact play on both ends of the floor, plus she has the ability to impact the game on the boards, dishing the ball and in the passing lanes. Samuelson also has a high shot volume floor of late, attempting 10 or more shots in four of the last five contests. That bodes well for some upside opportunity with a reasonably safe floor.

