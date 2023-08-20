WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Sunday, August 20

WNBA Schedule Today

Dallas Wings at Washington Mystics

Connecticut Sun at Chicago Sky

Indiana Fever at Phoenix Mercury

Seattle Storm at Minnesota Lynx

Rotowire WNBA DFS Tools

WNBA News

WNBA Lineup Optimizer

Daily Matchups (Vegas Odds, Team Efficiency, Pace, Opposing Stats)

WNBA Daily Lineups

Value Report

Team Trends

Opponent Averages

at Washington Mystics Dallas Wingsat Washington Mystics

Line: Wings -5.5

O/U: 165.5

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Dallas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Odyssey Sims G Hamstring GTD 8/20/2023 Diamond DeShields F Knee OUT 8/27/2023 Lou Lopez Senechal G Knee OUT 8/27/2023

Washington

Name Pos Injury Status Return Shakira Austin C Rest OUT 8/20/2023 Kristi Toliver G Foot OUT 8/22/2023 Elena Delle Donne F Hip OUT 8/22/2023

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Wings rank third in the league in points per game and first in offensive rebounds per game, but they also give up the league's third-most points, free throws and the third-highest three-point percentage per game. On the other side, the Mystics give up the league's third-most rebounds per game, but they also own the third-best free-throw percentage.

Arike Ogunbowale continues to impress for the Wings, going over 20 points in three of the last six outings, including a 30-point effort in the most recent game. Natasha Howard and Satou Sabally also topped 20 points on more than one occasion recently, while Teaira McCowan, Crystal Dangerfield and Kalani Brown are also capable of filling it up. Alternatively, Brittney Sykes is coming off back-to-back 30-point games for the Mystics. Natasha Cloud and Tianna Hawkins have also been key contributors, while Queen Egbo and Myisha Hines-Allen are also capable scorers and strong on the glass.

Connecticut Sun at Chicago Sky

Line: Sun -6.0

O/U: 160.5

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Connecticut

Name Pos Injury Status Return Bernadett Hatar C Illness GTD 8/20/2023 Brionna Jones C Achilles OFS 10/1/2023

Chicago

Name Pos Injury Status Return Rebekah Gardner G Foot OFS 2/1/2024 Isabelle Harrison F Knee OFS 2/1/2024 Li Yueru C Lower Body OFS 2/1/2024

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Sun hold opponents to a league-low 79.3 points per game and 31.8 percent shooting from long range, which is second lowest in the league. Offensively, they average 20.6 free throws per game, which is second most in the league. Meanwhile, the Sky average a league-low 16.4 free throws but shoot 36.5 percent from deep, which is third best in the league. The Sky also allow opponents to shoot a league-high 45.7 percent from the field.

DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas each topped 20 points twice in the last four games to lead the way for the Sun. Tiffany Hayes has also put up consistent scoring efforts, while Rebecca Allen has shown a couple of offensive outbursts in recent games. On the other side, Kahleah Copper continues to lead the Sky on offense, while Marina Mabrey, Courtney Williams and Elizabeth Williams remain consistent contributors. Dana Evans also delivered a notable, 18-point performance the last outing.

Indiana Fever at Phoenix Mercury

Line: Fever -2.5

O/U: 160.5

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Indiana

Name Pos Injury Status Return Lexie Hull G Shoulder OUT 8/24/2023

Phoenix

Name Pos Injury Status Return Skylar Diggins-Smith G Personal OUT 8/23/2023 Brittney Griner C Illness OUT 8/23/2023 Shey Peddy G Concussion OUT 8/23/2023

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Fever average a league-low 6.4 threes per game and own the league's third-lowest three-point shooting percentage. The Fever also give up a league-high 85.2 points per game, while allowing opponents to shoot a league-high 38.4 percent from deep. On the other side, the Mercury average league lows of 77.3 points and 30.9 rebounds per game. They also give up a league-most 9.3 offensive rebounds per outing and will be at an even greater disadvantage without Brittney Griner (illness) in the lineup.

The Fever have a number of legitimate offensive threats, led by Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston and NaLyssa Smith. However, Erica Wheeler and Emma Cannon have also delivered a couple big performances recently. Additionally, Kristy Wallace has picked up three consecutive starts and is averaging 7.0 points and 3.7 rebounds in that span. Meanwhile, the Mercury will continue to lean heavily on Diana Taurasi and Sophie Cunningham on the offensive end. Brianna Turner, Moriah Jefferson and Michaela Onyenwere have also been able to step up recently,

Seattle Storm at Minnesota Lynx

Line: Lynx -4.5

O/U: 161.5

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Seattle

Name Pos Injury Status Return Gabby Williams F Foot OUT 4/1/2024

Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Natalie Achonwa C Personal OUT 8/29/2023 Lindsay Allen G Hand OUT 9/10/2023

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Storm average 78.0 points per game, which ranks second lowest in the league, and they shoot a league-worst average of 40.8 percent from the field. The Storm also allow opponents to shoot an average of 35.8 percent from deep, which is second highest in the league. Meanwhile, the Lynx average 31.9 percent shooting from deep, which is second lowest in the league. Additionally, they give up the league's second-most points and a league-high 9.1 three-pointers per game.

Sami Whitcomb led the way for the Storm with 23 points in the last outing, while Jewell Loyd and Ezi Magbegor continue to make up the most consistent portion of the offense. Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu does a solid job on the glass and is averaging 5.4 rebounds over the last 15 games. On the other side, Napheesa Collier and Kayla McBride each topped 20 points in the last outing, while Diamond Miller, Jessica Shepard and Rachel Banham have each shown the ability to step up for the Lynx.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

DraftKings

Sabally is averaging 19.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.4 blocks over the last five games and should pad her stats on the glass against the Mystics. Cloud faces a favorable matchup against the Wings, who give up the league's most points per game to opposing guards. Loyd has a great chance to shine against the Lynx, who struggle guarding the three-point line.

Value Picks

Carrington should thrive against the Sky's lackluster defense. Kristy Wallace is up for another start and should keep up the solid play against the injury-hampered Mercury.

Fanduel

Boston continues to thrive and faces a favorable matchup against the Mercury's shorthanded frontcourt. Bonner dropped 25 points and 12 rebounds in her last outing and faces the Sky's sub-par defense. Collier should prosper against the Storm, who allow opposing forwards to shoot an average of 47.6 percent from the field, which is second highest in the league.

Value Picks

Miller is averaging 12.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists over the last 10 games. Whitcomb poured in 23 points in the last game and is up for her 10th consecutive start.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.