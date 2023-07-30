WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Sunday, July 30

WNBA Schedule Today

Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun

Washington Mystics at Atlanta Dream

Seattle Storm at Indiana Fever

Phoenix Mercury at Chicago Sky

New York Liberty at Los Angeles Sparks

Dallas Wings at Las Vegas Aces

at Connecticut Sun Minnesota Lynx

Line: Sun -11.5

O/U: 161.5

Injury Report

Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Emily Engstler F Shoulder GTD 7/30/2023 Natalie Achonwa C Personal OUT 8/4/2023 Napheesa Collier F Ankle OUT 8/8/2023 Rachel Banham G Thumb OUT 8/18/2023

Connecticut

Name Pos Injury Status Return Bernadett Hatar C Knee OUT 8/1/2023 Brionna Jones C Achilles OFS 10/1/2023

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Lynx give up the league's third-most points per game, including a league-high 9.4 three-pointers per game. The Sun hold opponents to a league-low 78.6 points per game and also limit opposing threes to just 6.6 makes per game.

Minnesota remains without leading scorer, Napheesa Collier, and will need to look toward the capable Diamond Miller and Kayla McBride to step up again, after they each topped 20 points in the previous outing. Rookie Dorka Juhasz also continues to emerge as a difference-maker for her squad. On the other end, DeWanna Bonner continues to thrive and has scored more than 20 points in four of the last six games, including a high of 32 in her last outing. Alyssa Thomas and Tiffany Hayes also put up significant scoring contributions, while Natisha Hiedeman has been on a roll of her own, with an average of 16.0 points per game over the last three outings.

Washington Mystics at Atlanta Dream

Line: Dream -6.5

O/U: 165.5

Injury Report

Washington

Atlanta

None

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Mystics are solid on the defensive end, holding opponents to the league's third-lowest points per game, but they also foul a lot, giving up the league's third-most free-throw attempts per game. The Dream have a similar defensive outlook, holding opponents to 42.7 percent shooting, but they also give up a league-high 22.5 free-throw attempts per game.

Brittney Sykes and Natasha Cloud remain Washington's go-to offensive contributors among the shorthanded lineup, while Shatori Walker-Kimbrough and Myisha Hines-Allen have also stepped up to make a difference. The Dream are led by Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray, who both make an impact across the stat sheet. Nia Coffey, Cheyenne Parker and Aari McDonald also bring reliable production in multiple categories.

Seattle Storm at Indiana Fever

Line: Fever -3.5

O/U: 163.5

Injury Report

Seattle

None

Indiana

Name Pos Injury Status Return NaLyssa Smith F Foot GTD 7/30/2023

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Storm give up a league-high 87.5 points per game and allow opponents to shoot 46.2 percent from the field, which is the second-highest in the WNBA. The Fever give up a 8.2 threes per game, while allowing opponents to shoot an average of 36.3 percent from deep, both of which rank second most in the league.

Seattle was led by Ezi Magbegor and Gabby Williams in the last outing, but Jewell Loyd dropped 32 points in the game prior. Sami Whitcomb and Jordan Horston have also brought good performances lately, while Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu has been a beast on the glass. On the other side, the Fever could get a major boost if NaLyssa Smith (foot) can make her return. Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston and Erica Wheeler have each stepped up in Smith's absence and should keep the momentum going. Victoria Vivians also turned in a few strong performances but could see her playing time take a cut if Smith returns.

Phoenix Mercury at Chicago Sky

Line: Sky -7.0

O/U: 155.5

Injury Report

Phoenix

Name Pos Injury Status Return Brittney Griner C Not Injury Related OUT 8/3/2023 Skylar Diggins-Smith G Personal OUT 8/23/2023

Chicago

Name Pos Injury Status Return Sika Kone F Not Injury Related OUT 8/11/2023 Rebekah Gardner G Foot OFS 2/1/2024 Isabelle Harrison F Knee OFS 2/1/2024 Li Yueru C Lower Body OFS 2/1/2024

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Mercury are struggling on the boards, giving up a league-most 9.3 offensive rebounds per game. The Sky give up 82.5 points per game but allow opponents to shoot an average of 45.1 percent from the field, which is the third-highest in the league.

Without Brittney Griner in the lineup for the Mercury, Brianna Turner, Megan Gustafson and Michaela Onyenwere will have to step up on both ends of the floor. Sophie Cunningham has also shown that she can leave her mark in the points column. The Sky have been leaning on Kahleah Copper lately, who is averaging 21.2 points on 47.5 percent shooting over the last 10 games. Marina Mabrey, Elizabeth Williams and Courtney Williams should also keep up their well-rounded play.

New York Liberty at Los Angeles Sparks

Line: Liberty -8.5

O/U: 167.5

Injury Report

New York

Name Pos Injury Status Return Stefanie Dolson C Ankle OUT 8/4/2023 Han Xu C Foot SUSP-INJ 8/11/2023

Los Angeles

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Liberty hold opponents to just 42.5 percent shooting from the field, but they also allow opposing teams to hit 36.0 percent from long range, which is the third-highest mark in the league. The Sparks struggle defensively, allowing opponents to shoot a league-high 46.3 percent from the field.

Breanna Stewart continues to dominate for New York, tallying more than 20 points in five of the last six outings, while also going over 10 rebounds twice in the same stretch. Jonquel Jones has five straight double-digit rebounding efforts, including a high of 17 during that stretch. Sabrina Ionescu, Betnijah Laney, Courtney Vandersloot and Marine Johannes are also consistent contributors to the Liberty's success. Meanwhile, Nneka Ogwumike is averaging 20.4 points and 8.7 rebounds across the last 10 games, and Jordin Canada is coming off back-to-back 20-point efforts to co-lead the Sparks. Azura Stevens and Dearica Hamby also provide good supporting roles.

Dallas Wings at Las Vegas Aces

Line: Aces -9.5

O/U: 173.5

Injury Report

Dallas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Diamond DeShields F Knee OUT 8/18/2023 Lou Lopez Senechal G Knee OUT 8/18/2023

Las Vegas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Alysha Clark F Face GTD 7/30/2023 Riquna Williams G Suspension SUSP 8/17/2023 Candace Parker F Ankle OUT 9/10/2023

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Wings hold opponents to 32.7 percent shooting from deep, which is fourth-lowest in the league. The Aces hold opposing teams to just 78.7 points per game, which is second-lowest in the WNBA.

Arike Ogunbowale continues to lead the way for Dallas, but Teaira McCowan has also come up big lately, with at least 15 points in four of the last five games and double-digit rebounds twice in the same stretch. Natasha Howard and Satou Sabally also contribute well across the stat sheet. On the other side, A'ja Wilson is on a roll for Las Vegas and has scored at least 20 points in five straight games, including a high of 35, to go with 14 rebounds, earlier in the week. Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young also help lead the way, while Alysha Clark has been strong off the bench.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

DraftKings

Gray should keep up her strong play and has a chance to boost her stats at the foul line against Washington's defense. Young has scored in double digits every game this season and can also contribute across the stat sheet. Copper is on a hot streak, averaging 24.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals over the last five games.

Value Picks

Wallace delivered a couple of big performances lately and should continue to see a fair amount of opportunity off the bench. Gustafson should pick up a significant boost in the absence of Brittney Griner.

Fanduel

Plum leads the Aces in scoring with an average of 22.1 points per game. Howard is coming off a couple of quieter games but has a good chance to get back on track against the shorthanded Mystics. Sykes has reached 30 FD points in four straight games, including two with at least 40.

Value Picks

Onyenwere is in line for added responsibility in the absence of Brittney Griner. Bertsch has a good chance to shine against the Mercury's shorthanded frontcourt.

