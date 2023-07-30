WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Sunday, July 30

WNBA Schedule Today
- Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun
- Washington Mystics at Atlanta Dream
- Seattle Storm at Indiana Fever
- Phoenix Mercury at Chicago Sky
- New York Liberty at Los Angeles Sparks
- Dallas Wings at Las Vegas Aces
Daily Matchups (Vegas Odds, Team Efficiency, Pace, Opposing Stats)
Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun
Line: Sun -11.5
O/U: 161.5
Injury Report
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Minnesota
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Emily Engstler
|F
|Shoulder
|GTD
|7/30/2023
|Natalie Achonwa
|C
|Personal
|OUT
|8/4/2023
|Napheesa Collier
|F
|Ankle
|OUT
|8/8/2023
|Rachel Banham
|G
|Thumb
|OUT
|8/18/2023
Connecticut
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Bernadett Hatar
|C
|Knee
|OUT
|8/1/2023
|Brionna Jones
|C
|Achilles
|OFS
|10/1/2023
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
The Lynx give up the league's third-most points per game, including a league-high 9.4 three-pointers per game. The Sun hold opponents to a league-low 78.6 points per game and also limit opposing threes to just 6.6 makes per game.
Minnesota remains without leading scorer, Napheesa Collier, and will need to look toward the capable Diamond Miller and Kayla McBride to step up again, after they each topped 20 points in the previous outing. Rookie Dorka Juhasz also continues to emerge as a difference-maker for her squad. On the other end, DeWanna Bonner continues to thrive and has scored more than 20 points in four of the last six games, including a high of 32 in her last outing. Alyssa Thomas and Tiffany Hayes also put up significant scoring contributions, while Natisha Hiedeman has been on a roll of her own, with an average of 16.0 points per game over the last three outings.
Washington Mystics at Atlanta Dream
Line: Dream -6.5
O/U: 165.5
Injury Report
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Washington
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Queen Egbo
|C
|Ankle
|GTD
|7/30/2023
|Kristi Toliver
|G
|Foot
|OUT
|8/4/2023
|Elena Delle Donne
|F
|Ankle
|OUT
|8/4/2023
|Ariel Atkins
|G
|Ankle
|OUT
|8/4/2023
|Shakira Austin
|C
|Hip
|OUT
|8/4/2023
Atlanta
None
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
The Mystics are solid on the defensive end, holding opponents to the league's third-lowest points per game, but they also foul a lot, giving up the league's third-most free-throw attempts per game. The Dream have a similar defensive outlook, holding opponents to 42.7 percent shooting, but they also give up a league-high 22.5 free-throw attempts per game.
Brittney Sykes and Natasha Cloud remain Washington's go-to offensive contributors among the shorthanded lineup, while Shatori Walker-Kimbrough and Myisha Hines-Allen have also stepped up to make a difference. The Dream are led by Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray, who both make an impact across the stat sheet. Nia Coffey, Cheyenne Parker and Aari McDonald also bring reliable production in multiple categories.
Seattle Storm at Indiana Fever
Line: Fever -3.5
O/U: 163.5
Injury Report
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Seattle
None
Indiana
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|NaLyssa Smith
|F
|Foot
|GTD
|7/30/2023
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
The Storm give up a league-high 87.5 points per game and allow opponents to shoot 46.2 percent from the field, which is the second-highest in the WNBA. The Fever give up a 8.2 threes per game, while allowing opponents to shoot an average of 36.3 percent from deep, both of which rank second most in the league.
Seattle was led by Ezi Magbegor and Gabby Williams in the last outing, but Jewell Loyd dropped 32 points in the game prior. Sami Whitcomb and Jordan Horston have also brought good performances lately, while Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu has been a beast on the glass. On the other side, the Fever could get a major boost if NaLyssa Smith (foot) can make her return. Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston and Erica Wheeler have each stepped up in Smith's absence and should keep the momentum going. Victoria Vivians also turned in a few strong performances but could see her playing time take a cut if Smith returns.
Phoenix Mercury at Chicago Sky
Line: Sky -7.0
O/U: 155.5
Injury Report
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Phoenix
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Brittney Griner
|C
|Not Injury Related
|OUT
|8/3/2023
|Skylar Diggins-Smith
|G
|Personal
|OUT
|8/23/2023
Chicago
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Sika Kone
|F
|Not Injury Related
|OUT
|8/11/2023
|Rebekah Gardner
|G
|Foot
|OFS
|2/1/2024
|Isabelle Harrison
|F
|Knee
|OFS
|2/1/2024
|Li Yueru
|C
|Lower Body
|OFS
|2/1/2024
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
The Mercury are struggling on the boards, giving up a league-most 9.3 offensive rebounds per game. The Sky give up 82.5 points per game but allow opponents to shoot an average of 45.1 percent from the field, which is the third-highest in the league.
Without Brittney Griner in the lineup for the Mercury, Brianna Turner, Megan Gustafson and Michaela Onyenwere will have to step up on both ends of the floor. Sophie Cunningham has also shown that she can leave her mark in the points column. The Sky have been leaning on Kahleah Copper lately, who is averaging 21.2 points on 47.5 percent shooting over the last 10 games. Marina Mabrey, Elizabeth Williams and Courtney Williams should also keep up their well-rounded play.
New York Liberty at Los Angeles Sparks
Line: Liberty -8.5
O/U: 167.5
Injury Report
Note: All return dates are just estimates
New York
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Stefanie Dolson
|C
|Ankle
|OUT
|8/4/2023
|Han Xu
|C
|Foot
|SUSP-INJ
|8/11/2023
Los Angeles
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Lexie Brown
|G
|Illness
|OUT
|8/1/2023
|Chiney Ogwumike
|F
|Foot
|OUT
|8/19/2023
|Nia Clouden
|G
|Knee
|OUT
|8/19/2023
|Stephanie Talbot
|F
|Knee
|OFS
|2/1/2024
|Katie Lou Samuelson
|F
|Personal
|OFS
|2/1/2024
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
The Liberty hold opponents to just 42.5 percent shooting from the field, but they also allow opposing teams to hit 36.0 percent from long range, which is the third-highest mark in the league. The Sparks struggle defensively, allowing opponents to shoot a league-high 46.3 percent from the field.
Breanna Stewart continues to dominate for New York, tallying more than 20 points in five of the last six outings, while also going over 10 rebounds twice in the same stretch. Jonquel Jones has five straight double-digit rebounding efforts, including a high of 17 during that stretch. Sabrina Ionescu, Betnijah Laney, Courtney Vandersloot and Marine Johannes are also consistent contributors to the Liberty's success. Meanwhile, Nneka Ogwumike is averaging 20.4 points and 8.7 rebounds across the last 10 games, and Jordin Canada is coming off back-to-back 20-point efforts to co-lead the Sparks. Azura Stevens and Dearica Hamby also provide good supporting roles.
Dallas Wings at Las Vegas Aces
Line: Aces -9.5
O/U: 173.5
Injury Report
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Dallas
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Diamond DeShields
|F
|Knee
|OUT
|8/18/2023
|Lou Lopez Senechal
|G
|Knee
|OUT
|8/18/2023
Las Vegas
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Alysha Clark
|F
|Face
|GTD
|7/30/2023
|Riquna Williams
|G
|Suspension
|SUSP
|8/17/2023
|Candace Parker
|F
|Ankle
|OUT
|9/10/2023
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
The Wings hold opponents to 32.7 percent shooting from deep, which is fourth-lowest in the league. The Aces hold opposing teams to just 78.7 points per game, which is second-lowest in the WNBA.
Arike Ogunbowale continues to lead the way for Dallas, but Teaira McCowan has also come up big lately, with at least 15 points in four of the last five games and double-digit rebounds twice in the same stretch. Natasha Howard and Satou Sabally also contribute well across the stat sheet. On the other side, A'ja Wilson is on a roll for Las Vegas and has scored at least 20 points in five straight games, including a high of 35, to go with 14 rebounds, earlier in the week. Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young also help lead the way, while Alysha Clark has been strong off the bench.
WNBA DFS Picks Today
DraftKings
- Allisha Gray ($9,300)
- Jackie Young ($9,900)
- Kahleah Copper ($9,100)
Gray should keep up her strong play and has a chance to boost her stats at the foul line against Washington's defense. Young has scored in double digits every game this season and can also contribute across the stat sheet. Copper is on a hot streak, averaging 24.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals over the last five games.
Value Picks
- Kristy Wallace ($3,500)
- Megan Gustafson ($4,800)
Wallace delivered a couple of big performances lately and should continue to see a fair amount of opportunity off the bench. Gustafson should pick up a significant boost in the absence of Brittney Griner.
Fanduel
- Kelsey Plum ($6,700)
- Rhyne Howard ($7,400)
- Brittney Sykes ($7,100)
Plum leads the Aces in scoring with an average of 22.1 points per game. Howard is coming off a couple of quieter games but has a good chance to get back on track against the shorthanded Mystics. Sykes has reached 30 FD points in four straight games, including two with at least 40.
Value Picks
- Michaela Onyenwere ($4,500)
- Morgan Bertsch ($3,400)
Onyenwere is in line for added responsibility in the absence of Brittney Griner. Bertsch has a good chance to shine against the Mercury's shorthanded frontcourt.