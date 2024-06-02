WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Sunday, June 2

WNBA Schedule Today

Connecticut Sun at Atlanta Dream

Los Angeles Sparks at Phoenix Mercury

Indiana Fever at New York Liberty

Dallas Wings at Minnesota Lynx

Line: Sun -3.5

O/U: 159.5

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Connecticut

Name Pos Injury Status Return Leila Lacan G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025 Abbey Hsu G Not Injury Related OUT 5/1/2025

Atlanta

Name Pos Injury Status Return Jordin Canada G Hand OUT 6/6/2024 Iliana Rupert C Rest OFS 4/1/2025 Nyadiew Puoch F Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025 Isobel Borlase G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025 Matilde Villa G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Sun (7-0) remain the only undefeated team and look to keep rolling as they step out for a one-game trip with the chance to improve on their 2-0 road record. The Dream (4-2) have won two in a row, including a home win over the Aces on Friday. They face the second game of a three-game road trip looking to add to their 2-1 home record.

After starting the season with four straight games scoring at least 20 points, DeWanna Bonner finished with 19 in back-to-back games and delivered a season-low 12 points in the last game. The Sun have multiple strong contributors, as Alyssa Thomas, Brionna Jones and DiJonai Carrington also average double digits in scoring. Rachel Banham continues to show flashes off the bench and averages 1.3 made three-pointers per game. Tiffany Mitchell also provides a solid contribution to the second unit.

Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray lead the Dream offensively, each averaging over 17 points per game. Tina Charles, Cheyenne Parker-Tyus and Aerial Powers have also shown a consistent ability to contribute in the points column. The squad does not have a dedicated distributor, but they have five players averaging at least two assists per game, including Naz Hillmon, who can provide a well-rounded boost off the bench. Crystal Dangerfield and Nia Coffey also see consistent opportunities off the bench.

Line: Mercury -4.5

O/U: 164.0

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Los Angeles

Name Pos Injury Status Return Layshia Clarendon G Concussion OUT 6/5/2024 Azura Stevens F Arm OUT 6/22/2024 Julie Allemand G Ankle OFS 5/1/2025

Phoenix

Name Pos Injury Status Return Rebecca Allen F Concussion OUT 6/4/2024 Brittney Griner C Toe OUT 6/7/2024

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Sparks (2-5) face the third and final game of a road trip with the chance to add to their 1-2 road record. After a 3-1 start to the season, the Mercury (3-5) are on a four-game slide and hope to turn things around in their first game home from a three-game road trip.

Dearica Hamby is the only player averaging over 15 points per game for the Sparks, and she is coming off a 24-point scoring effort in the last game. Kia Nurse, Lexie Brown, Cameron Brink and Aari McDonald have each also reached the 20-point mark at least once this season. Rickea Jackson has not scored 20 in a game yet but is one of three Sparks players averaging at least 10 points per game. The Sparks should look to take advantage in the paint, where the Mercury are shorthanded and give up a league high in points per game to opposing centers.

Kahleah Copper jumped out to a very impressive start to the season, averaging 29.2 points over the first five games. She then hit a rut with a seven-point outing but bounced back by reaching the 20-point mark in each of the last two games. Diana Taurasi and Natasha Cloud are the only other Mercury players averaging at least 10 points per game, while Sophie Cunningham also remains a key component, averaging 9.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.6 steals per game. Natasha Mack has been doing a solid job stepping up on the boards, with an average of 7.4 rebounds per game. Liz Dixon and Sug Sutton have also been reliable off the bench.

Line: Liberty -14.5

O/U: 166.5

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Indiana

Name Pos Injury Status Return Damiris Dantas C Knee OUT 6/13/2024 Temi Fagbenle F Foot OUT 6/13/2024

New York

Courtney Vandersloot G Back GTD 6/2/2024 Nyara Sabally F Back OUT 6/4/2024 Rebekah Gardner G Achilles OFS 4/1/2025 Kaitlyn Davis F Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Fever (2-8) ended a three-game slide with a win over the Sky on Saturday and look to keep the momentum going on the first game of a three-game road trip, with the chance to improve on their 1-4 road record. The Liberty (6-2) are coming off back-to-back wins and look to build on their 4-1 home record by closing out a three-game homestand undefeated.

The Fever are led by Caitlin Clark, who is averaging 16.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks on the season. Kelsey Mitchell, NaLyssa Smith and Aliyah Boston also average over 10 points per game, while Kristy Wallace provides modest but well-rounded support. The Fever face a tough matchup against the Liberty, who own the league's second-best defense, and they must certainly look to adapt their game plan after back-to-back losses by a combined 47 points against the Liberty during the opening week of the season.

There has only been one game this season in which neither Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu nor Jonquel Jones reached the 20-point mark. New York's Big Three continue to prove too much trouble for most opposition and in addition, the Liberty can lean on a well-rounded contribution from Betnijah Laney-Hamilton. Kayla Thornton will likely pick up a second straight start if Courtney Vandersloot is sidelined again. Ivana Dojkic and Leonie Fiebich should also see a boost off the bench.

Line: Lynx -6.5

O/U: 162.5

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Dallas

Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Cecilia Zandalasini G Eye GTD 6/2/2024 Diamond Miller G Knee OUT 7/17/2024 Jessica Shepard C Not Injury Related OFS 4/1/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Wings (3-3) face the final game of a five-game road trip hoping to bounce back from a loss in their last outing and add to their 2-2 road record. The Lynx (5-2) sit in third place and look to add to their 3-1 home record as they face the last game of a three-game homestand.

Arike Ogunbowale leads the Wings with a league-high 27.5 points per game and contributes across the stat sheet, with 4.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.3 steals per game. The squad must look for others to step up as they continue to deal with a bit of injury trouble, leaving opportunities for Maddy Siegrist, Monique Billings and Teaira McCowan to shine. Stephanie Soares, Sevgi Uzun and Kalani Brown are also in line for expanded opportunities.

Although her scoring has taken a slight dip over the last two outings, Napheesa Collier leads the Lynx with an incredible effort across the stat sheet, averaging 21.0 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game. Kayla McBride, Alanna Smith and Courtney Williams are also key contributors, while Dorka Juhasz, Bridget Carleton and Natisha Hiedeman provide reliable inclusions. Additionally, the Lynx had a surprise 20-point effort from Alissa Pili in the last game, while Cecilia Zandalasini is coming off back-to-back 12-point performances.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

DraftKings

Stewart is likely to dominate once again versus the Fever, who give up the league's second-most points to opposing forwards. Collier should thrive against the Wings, who give up the league's third-most points per game to opposing forwards. Ionescu did well in two previous meetings with the Fever and should shine again, as they give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing guards.

Value Picks

FanDuel

Hamby should keep up her offensive production against the Mercury, who remain shorthanded in the frontcourt and give up the league's fourth-highest shooting percentage to opposing forwards. Thomas delivered 52.8 FD points in the last game and came up with less than 30 FD points just once in seven games. Her tendency to stuff the stat sheet should ensure she keeps up the production. Brink has proven her ability to contribute across the board and should prosper offensively in her expected matchup across from Natasha Mack.

Value Picks

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.