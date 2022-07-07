RotoWire Partners
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Thursday, July 7

WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Thursday, July 7

Written by 
Jason Shebilske 
July 7, 2022

WNBA Schedule Today

  • Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever
  • New York Liberty at Phoenix Mercury
  • Seattle Storm at Los Angeles Sparks

RotoWire WNBA DFS Tools

WNBA NEWS

LINEUP OPTIMIZER

DAILY MATCHUPS  (Vegas Odds, Team Efficiency, Pace, Opposing Stats)

DAILY LINEUPS

VALUE REPORT

TEAM TRENDS

OPPONENT AVERAGES

WNBA DFS Value Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel

Top 5 FanDuel

PLAYERPOSTEAMOPPSALFPTSVAL
Brianna TurnerFPHONY550032.665.9
NaLyssa SmithFINDCHI580029.975.2
Liz CambageFLASEA700034.174.9
Tina CharlesFSEA@LA560027.264.9
Sophie CunninghamGPHONY510023.884.7

Top 5 DraftKings

PLAYERPOSTEAMOPPSALFPTSVAL
Brianna TurnerFPHONY770031.754.1
Tina CharlesFSEA@LA750027.723.7
Liz CambageFLASEA930033.013.6
Diana TaurasiGPHONY880031.353.6
NaLyssa SmithFINDCHI830030.213.6

Chicago Sky (-9.5) at Indiana Fever

Injury Report - Sky vs. Fever

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Chicago

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Astou Ndour-FallCPersonalOFS5/1/2023
Leonie FiebichFPersonalOFS5/1/2023

Indiana

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Lexie HullGWristGTD7/7/2022
Queen EgboCCovid-19GTD7/7/2022
Bernadett HatarCKneeOFS2/1/2023
Chelsey PerryFPersonalOFS2/1/2023
Florencia ChagasGPersonalOFS5/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Sky vs. Fever

Chicago

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Emma MeessemanC2128.812.25.931.510.31.15.29.71.41.7
Candace ParkerF1928.713.38.650.81.11.64.34.810.62.12.5
Courtney VanderslootG2126.611.546.410.512.64.39.11.92.3
Kahleah CopperG1628.414.35.22.20.401.33.4511.333.7
Azura StevensF2021.810.64.10.70.51.11.33.44.39.20.71
Allie QuigleyG1926.610.72.82.80.60.21.44.23.68.52.12.3
Rebekah GardnerG2022.39.23.11.21.50.50.51.43.66.61.62
Dana EvansG20135.511.80.40.20.92.31.94.70.91.1
Ruthy HebardF1510.43.12.30.50.30.1001.32.40.40.5
Julie AllemandG1014.12.51.53.50.200.40.90.81.70.50.5
Li YueruC105.6220.10.20.2000.51.311
Sparkle TaylorG212.55.5100000.52.530.50.5
Anneli MaleyF41121.80.80.80.30.50.80.81.500
Kaela DavisG11001100000100
Tina KrajisnikC22.50010.500000.500

Indiana

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Kelsey MitchellG2332.818.61.8410.22.35.66.414.83.43.9
Victoria ViviansG2227.511.23.52.71.10.21.54.9411.21.52
NaLyssa SmithF1930.212.881.30.50.30.92.6511.81.93.4
Queen EgboC2223.67.66.9111.4003.16.91.52.3
Danielle RobinsonG2023.37.63.43.80.80.20.312.86.31.72
Destanni HendersonG23165.51.62.30.700.9225.20.60.9
Emily EngstlerF2319.35.36.11.30.81.30.31.42.36.30.40.7
Tiffany MitchellG22134.61.20.80.600.20.61.63.81.11.3
Emma CannonF1010.15.12.10.30.200.10.31.93.91.21.7
Alanna SmithF912.94.32.70.60.90.70.72.81.64.70.60.8
Lexie HullG189.321.30.50.20.10.21.20.73.10.50.6
Alaina CoatesC89.43.520.30.30.4000.91.41.81.9
Bria HartleyG99.12.80.910.100.3112.80.40.7
Crystal DangerfieldG316.3613.300.70.7224.71.31.3
Khayla PointerG44.82.50.50.30.300.30.50.50.81.32.5

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The matchup between the Sky and the Fever isn't expected to be particularly competitive, as Chicago has the second-best offensive efficiency in the league, while Indiana has the worst defensive efficiency. However, the matchup has the highest expected scoring total on Thursday's slate.

The Sky have been one of the hottest teams in the league over the last month, but they're coming off a narrow loss to the Lynx on Wednesday. The team's success has come in large part due to the strong play from Candace Parker, who has posted four double-doubles over her last six appearances and has averaged 15.3 points, 10.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 29.0 minutes per game during that time. She's had plenty of help recently from Allie Quigley, who has averaged 18.5 points and 6.0 rebounds in 27.5 minutes per game over her last two appearances. The Fever also give up plenty of assists, which should benefit Courtney Vandersloot. Vandersloot has averaged just 5.0 points per game over her last three appearances, but she's remained productive in the assists column and is averaging 6.4 assists per game in 2022. Emma Meesseman was dominant for most of June but has averaged just 6.0 points and 3.7 rebounds in 27.0 minutes per game over her last three appearances.

In contrast to Chicago's strong play, the Fever have lost their last five games and have the second-worst offensive efficiency in the league. However, their losing streak hasn't been due to the play of Kelsey Mitchell, who has topped 20 points in four of her last five appearances and has averaged 17.8 points and 3.4 assists in 32.8 minutes per game across that span. The Fever have also relied heavily on rookie NaLyssa Smith this season. Smith has shown glimpses of dominance in 2022 but has also displayed some inconsistency recently. She's been held to single-digit scoring totals in four of her last eight performances and has averaged 12.6 points and 8.4 rebounds in 31.3 minutes per game during that time. The team will likely be without Queen Egbo once again Thursday, which should lead to increased playing time for Emily Engstler and Emma Cannon. Engstler took on a starting role Tuesday against Seattle and totaled five points, five rebounds, two steals and a block in 21 minutes. It's not yet clear whether Lexie Hull will be available, but Bria Hartley and Danielle Robinson should see increased run if she's held out.

New York Liberty at Phoenix Mercury (-4.5)

Injury Report - Liberty vs. Mercury

Note: All return dates are just estimates

New York

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Rebecca AllenFRestGTD7/7/2022
Jocelyn WilloughbyFQuadricepsOUT7/7/2022
Betnijah LaneyGKneeOUT8/2/2022
Nyara SaballyFUndisclosedOFS4/1/2023
Kylee ShookFPersonalOFS5/1/2023
Sika KoneFNot Injury RelatedOFS5/1/2023

Phoenix

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Kia NurseGKneeOUT7/28/2022
Brittney GrinerCNot Injury RelatedOUT4/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Liberty vs. Mercury

New York

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Sabrina IonescuG2133.117.27.56.51.10.42.575.913.92.93.1
Natasha HowardF2130.815.16.72.31.21.213.5613.223.1
Han XuC1718.510.54.40.60.80.70.51.14.37.41.41.8
Stefanie DolsonC2123.484.51.90.40.90.71.835.91.31.4
Sami WhitcombG2025.272.930.60.21.85.52.470.50.7
Marine JohannesG932.612.22.14.80.70.236.34.290.81.1
Michaela OnyenwereF2113.34.91.90.20.50.20.61.81.54.11.31.6
Rebecca AllenF1121.88.13.41.40.70.81.23.92.77.51.51.6
Crystal DangerfieldG1522.94.92.62.50.600.72.41.84.90.60.9
Betnijah LaneyG43413.33.84.30.501.53.85.513.30.81.3
Jocelyn WilloughbyG419.56.82.80.510.50.82.32.85.50.51.5
DiDi RichardsG713.12.71.91.60.10.40.31.10.72.611.1
Asia DurrG1071.40.10.40.40.20.10.90.31.70.70.8
Lorela CubajF1180.72.10.400.2000.41.100

Phoenix

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Skylar Diggins-SmithG213419.13.851.911.44.56.915.33.94.5
Diana TaurasiG2330.715.52.94.10.60.42.78.44.511.93.74.3
Diamond DeShieldsG2226.413.84210.60.62.84.9123.44.5
Tina CharlesC1633.117.37.32.10.80.81.54.16.514.82.83.4
Shey PeddyG2125.682.53.41.50.21.23.52.76.21.41.5
Sophie CunninghamG1525.19.24.11.60.70.21.94.92.96.91.41.5
Brianna TurnerF2233.54.97.621.11.3002.13.50.71.3
Megan GustafsonF238.23.11.60.40.10.10.30.61.32.10.30.4
Reshanda GrayF410.55.520.80.50.30.312.540.30.5
Jennie SimmsF106.31.80.90.50.200.20.70.71.30.20.2
Kristine AnigweF106.51.51.30.20.10.2000.510.51
Sam ThomasF144.90.30.30.30.30.100.60.10.800
Karlie SamuelsonG11033100131300
Emma CannonF1632100001112

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Liberty and Mercury are expected to engage in one of the most competitive games of the night, but neither team tends to have a very fast pace.

New York is coming off its best performance of the season Wednesday against the Aces, as the team put up 116 points en route to an upset win. Sabrina Ionescu has been the team's top performer this season and has been particularly dominant recently with five double-doubles in her last eight appearances. She posted a triple-double Thursday against the Aces and has averaged 17.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 8.8 assists in 35.5 minutes per game over the last eight matchups. She has the second-highest DFS salary of any player on Thursday's slate but has put up monster numbers recently. Marine Johannes has also taken on a prominent role for the Liberty and has scored in double figures in six consecutive games. During that time, she's averaged 15.2 points and 4.8 assists in 34.2 minutes per game. Han Xu put up a season-high 24 points during Wednesday's win over Las Vegas and has now scored in double figures in back-to-back games. Natasha Howard has also been heavily involved and has logged three double-doubles over her last nine appearances. During that time, she averaged 16.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 31.2 minutes per game.

The Mercury have lost back-to-back games but enter Thursday's matchup as slight favorites at home. Skylar Diggins-Smith has been the subject of trade rumors recently but has been a strong contributor recently, as she's topped 20 points in five of her last eight appearances. During that time, she's averaged 20.9 points, 5.4 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 33.8 minutes per game. Sophie Cunningham has taken on a starting role over the last five games after Tina Charles parted ways with the team, and she's averaged 13.2 points and 5.0 rebounds in 31.8 minutes per game during that time. Diamond DeShields drew 14 consecutive starts between May and June but has retreated to the bench over her last six appearances. However, she's remained relatively productive and has averaged 12.3 points and 5.3 rebounds in 22.2 minutes per game across that span. Diana Taurasi heated up for most of June but has averaged just 7.5 points and 4.0 rebounds in 30.5 minutes per game over her last two appearances. Brianna Turner has been a force on the boards recently and has averaged 5.4 points and 8.0 rebounds in 34.3 minutes per game over her last 13 appearances.

Seattle Storm (-5.0) at Los Angeles Sparks

Injury Report - Storm vs. Sparks

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Seattle

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Sue BirdGPersonalOUT7/12/2022
Mercedes RussellFUndisclosedOUT7/12/2022

Los Angeles

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Brittney SykesGCovid-19OUT7/12/2022
Kristi ToliverGCalfOUT7/12/2022
Chennedy CarterGKneeOUT7/12/2022
Rae BurrellGKneeOUT7/12/2022
Amanda Zahui B.CUndisclosedOFS4/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Storm vs. Sparks

Seattle

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Breanna StewartF2030.720.97.3321.11.95.46.915.55.36.1
Jewell LoydG2230.316.52.63.71.20.22.56.55.714.52.63
Ezi MagbegorC1928.911.76.31.51.12.60.41.259.11.31.9
Sue BirdG1826.18.31.85.91.20.22.15.32.87.60.60.6
Gabby WilliamsF2225.86.85.12.71.30.50.422.86.90.81.2
Stephanie TalbotG2017.453.71.10.90.40.92.51.94.60.50.8
Jantel LavenderC2213.34.23.50.90.10.10.20.91.94.40.20.4
Briann JanuaryG2218.54.11.12.80.90.30.62.11.33.80.91
Epiphanny PrinceG1913.44.511.60.60.10.821.54.20.60.6
Tina CharlesC41875.80.80.300.51.336.80.50.8
Reshanda GrayF117.72.52.20.10.200.20.30.91.80.50.5
Kaela DavisG118112020234711
Mercedes RussellC510.821.80.200000.81.60.40.6
Kiana WilliamsG391.70.71.7000.31.30.72.700
Raina PerezG1200100000000

Los Angeles

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Nneka OgwumikeF213218.77.21.91.80.40.61.47.613.22.93.7
Liz CambageC2123.613.56.82.10.71.70.20.64.99.43.54.5
Brittney SykesG1827.710.33.53.92.10.80.41.83.48.834.1
Katie Lou SamuelsonG1728.810.5320.90.11.94.63.68.71.41.6
Jordin CanadaG1725.69.42.351.20.20.11.63.59.52.42.9
Lexie BrownG2127.57.62.72.310.11.942.96.300.1
Chennedy CarterG1714.97.81.620.50.50.10.43.37.21.21.7
Chiney OgwumikeF1816.16.54.80.90.70.30.10.62.35.11.72.3
Kristi ToliverG721.65.70.94.10.601.331.641.31.4
Olivia Nelson-OdodaF159.62.72.10.10.10.5001.11.90.50.7
Jasmine WalkerF177.91.31.20.20.20.10.21.60.52.200
Rae BurrellG314.71.710.30.700.320.330.70.7
Amy AtwellF480.80.50.5000.31.50.32.300
Kianna SmithG1803210010100

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The matchup between the Storm and Sparks is expected to have the lowest score of the night, but it's anticipated to be a relatively competitive game.

The Storm have relied more on some of their bench players recently, making the team's DFS production somewhat tough to predict. Breanna Stewart has been held without a double-double over her last 10 appearances but has remained productive, averaging 20.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 30.6 minutes per game during that time. Jewell Loyd has topped 20 points in three of the last six games, but she was held to single-digit scoring totals during the three other matchups during that span. Over 14 appearances since the start of June, the guard has averaged 15.4 points and 4.1 assists in 30.6 minutes per game. The team made a splash by signing Tina Charles in late June, but she's come off the bench in her first four appearances with Seattle. In spite of her bench role, she flirted with a double-double Tuesday against Indiana by logging 13 points and eight rebounds in 22 minutes. Charles' presence hasn't hindered the production of Ezi Magbegor and Gabby Williams, who have scored in double figures in two of the last three games. The Storm will be playing without Sue Bird, so Briann January and Epiphanny Prince could take on slightly larger roles Thursday.

The Sparks will be playing without a pair of key contributors once again Thursday, as Brittney Sykes and Kristi Toliver will be unavailable. In their absences, Jordin Canada and Lexie Brown have handled massive roles. Canada has topped 30 minutes in her last two appearances, averaging 10.5 points, 6.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 35.0 minutes per game during that time. Lexie Brown has taken on a starting role in the last three matchups and has averaged 11.7 points, 3.3 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 35.0 minutes per game. Nneka Ogwumike has been one of the team's most consistently productive players and has topped 20 points in five of her last seven appearances. Across that span, she's averaged 20.6 points and 6.1 rebounds in 31.0 minutes per game. Liz Cambage has also been dominant in the frontcourt recently, averaging 17.0 points and 9.3 rebounds in 26.8 minutes per game over her last four appearances. Katie Lou Samuelson has shouldered plenty of playing time recently and has averaged 11.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 34.4 minutes per game while scoring in double figures in four of the last five matchups.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

Although Ionescu has one of the top salaries on Thursday's slate, she's been a must-draft player since she's a consistent threat to post triple-doubles, as shown Wednesday against Las Vegas.

Johannes has a more reasonable salary than Ionescu and should have plenty of chances to thrive from beyond the arc against the Mercury, who allow the highest three-point percentage of any team playing Thursday.

Quigley has shot 50 percent from the floor over her last three appearances, but her DFS salary hasn't quite caught up to her recent production.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jason Shebilske plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: FavreFanatic, FanDuel: Favre_Fanatic.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only WNBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire WNBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jason Shebilske
Jason Shebilske
Jason joined RotoWire in 2019 as his first position covering fantasy sports. In addition to RotoWire, he writes for Sports Broadcast Journal.
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Wednesday, July 6
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Wednesday, July 6
WNBA Fantasy Primer: Stock Watch, Injuries and Trends
WNBA Fantasy Primer: Stock Watch, Injuries and Trends
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Sunday, July 3
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Sunday, July 3
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Friday, July 1
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Friday, July 1
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Wednesday, June 29
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Wednesday, June 29
WNBA Fantasy Primer: Stock Watch, Injuries and Trends
WNBA Fantasy Primer: Stock Watch, Injuries and Trends