WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Thursday, July 7

Top 5 FanDuel

PLAYER POS TEAM OPP SAL FPTS VAL Brianna Turner F PHO NY 5500 32.66 5.9 NaLyssa Smith F IND CHI 5800 29.97 5.2 Liz Cambage F LA SEA 7000 34.17 4.9 Tina Charles F SEA @LA 5600 27.26 4.9 Sophie Cunningham G PHO NY 5100 23.88 4.7

Top 5 DraftKings

PLAYER POS TEAM OPP SAL FPTS VAL Brianna Turner F PHO NY 7700 31.75 4.1 Tina Charles F SEA @LA 7500 27.72 3.7 Liz Cambage F LA SEA 9300 33.01 3.6 Diana Taurasi G PHO NY 8800 31.35 3.6 NaLyssa Smith F IND CHI 8300 30.21 3.6

(-9.5) at Indiana Fever Chicago Sky(-9.5) at Indiana Fever

Injury Report - Sky vs. Fever

Chicago

Name Pos Injury Status Return Astou Ndour-Fall C Personal OFS 5/1/2023 Leonie Fiebich F Personal OFS 5/1/2023

Indiana

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The matchup between the Sky and the Fever isn't expected to be particularly competitive, as Chicago has the second-best offensive efficiency in the league, while Indiana has the worst defensive efficiency. However, the matchup has the highest expected scoring total on Thursday's slate.

The Sky have been one of the hottest teams in the league over the last month, but they're coming off a narrow loss to the Lynx on Wednesday. The team's success has come in large part due to the strong play from Candace Parker, who has posted four double-doubles over her last six appearances and has averaged 15.3 points, 10.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 29.0 minutes per game during that time. She's had plenty of help recently from Allie Quigley, who has averaged 18.5 points and 6.0 rebounds in 27.5 minutes per game over her last two appearances. The Fever also give up plenty of assists, which should benefit Courtney Vandersloot. Vandersloot has averaged just 5.0 points per game over her last three appearances, but she's remained productive in the assists column and is averaging 6.4 assists per game in 2022. Emma Meesseman was dominant for most of June but has averaged just 6.0 points and 3.7 rebounds in 27.0 minutes per game over her last three appearances.

In contrast to Chicago's strong play, the Fever have lost their last five games and have the second-worst offensive efficiency in the league. However, their losing streak hasn't been due to the play of Kelsey Mitchell, who has topped 20 points in four of her last five appearances and has averaged 17.8 points and 3.4 assists in 32.8 minutes per game across that span. The Fever have also relied heavily on rookie NaLyssa Smith this season. Smith has shown glimpses of dominance in 2022 but has also displayed some inconsistency recently. She's been held to single-digit scoring totals in four of her last eight performances and has averaged 12.6 points and 8.4 rebounds in 31.3 minutes per game during that time. The team will likely be without Queen Egbo once again Thursday, which should lead to increased playing time for Emily Engstler and Emma Cannon. Engstler took on a starting role Tuesday against Seattle and totaled five points, five rebounds, two steals and a block in 21 minutes. It's not yet clear whether Lexie Hull will be available, but Bria Hartley and Danielle Robinson should see increased run if she's held out.

New York Liberty at Phoenix Mercury (-4.5)

Injury Report - Liberty vs. Mercury

New York

Phoenix

Name Pos Injury Status Return Kia Nurse G Knee OUT 7/28/2022 Brittney Griner C Not Injury Related OUT 4/1/2023

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Liberty and Mercury are expected to engage in one of the most competitive games of the night, but neither team tends to have a very fast pace.

New York is coming off its best performance of the season Wednesday against the Aces, as the team put up 116 points en route to an upset win. Sabrina Ionescu has been the team's top performer this season and has been particularly dominant recently with five double-doubles in her last eight appearances. She posted a triple-double Thursday against the Aces and has averaged 17.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 8.8 assists in 35.5 minutes per game over the last eight matchups. She has the second-highest DFS salary of any player on Thursday's slate but has put up monster numbers recently. Marine Johannes has also taken on a prominent role for the Liberty and has scored in double figures in six consecutive games. During that time, she's averaged 15.2 points and 4.8 assists in 34.2 minutes per game. Han Xu put up a season-high 24 points during Wednesday's win over Las Vegas and has now scored in double figures in back-to-back games. Natasha Howard has also been heavily involved and has logged three double-doubles over her last nine appearances. During that time, she averaged 16.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 31.2 minutes per game.

The Mercury have lost back-to-back games but enter Thursday's matchup as slight favorites at home. Skylar Diggins-Smith has been the subject of trade rumors recently but has been a strong contributor recently, as she's topped 20 points in five of her last eight appearances. During that time, she's averaged 20.9 points, 5.4 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 33.8 minutes per game. Sophie Cunningham has taken on a starting role over the last five games after Tina Charles parted ways with the team, and she's averaged 13.2 points and 5.0 rebounds in 31.8 minutes per game during that time. Diamond DeShields drew 14 consecutive starts between May and June but has retreated to the bench over her last six appearances. However, she's remained relatively productive and has averaged 12.3 points and 5.3 rebounds in 22.2 minutes per game across that span. Diana Taurasi heated up for most of June but has averaged just 7.5 points and 4.0 rebounds in 30.5 minutes per game over her last two appearances. Brianna Turner has been a force on the boards recently and has averaged 5.4 points and 8.0 rebounds in 34.3 minutes per game over her last 13 appearances.

Seattle Storm (-5.0) at Los Angeles Sparks

Injury Report - Storm vs. Sparks

Seattle

Name Pos Injury Status Return Sue Bird G Personal OUT 7/12/2022 Mercedes Russell F Undisclosed OUT 7/12/2022

Los Angeles

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The matchup between the Storm and Sparks is expected to have the lowest score of the night, but it's anticipated to be a relatively competitive game.

The Storm have relied more on some of their bench players recently, making the team's DFS production somewhat tough to predict. Breanna Stewart has been held without a double-double over her last 10 appearances but has remained productive, averaging 20.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 30.6 minutes per game during that time. Jewell Loyd has topped 20 points in three of the last six games, but she was held to single-digit scoring totals during the three other matchups during that span. Over 14 appearances since the start of June, the guard has averaged 15.4 points and 4.1 assists in 30.6 minutes per game. The team made a splash by signing Tina Charles in late June, but she's come off the bench in her first four appearances with Seattle. In spite of her bench role, she flirted with a double-double Tuesday against Indiana by logging 13 points and eight rebounds in 22 minutes. Charles' presence hasn't hindered the production of Ezi Magbegor and Gabby Williams, who have scored in double figures in two of the last three games. The Storm will be playing without Sue Bird, so Briann January and Epiphanny Prince could take on slightly larger roles Thursday.

The Sparks will be playing without a pair of key contributors once again Thursday, as Brittney Sykes and Kristi Toliver will be unavailable. In their absences, Jordin Canada and Lexie Brown have handled massive roles. Canada has topped 30 minutes in her last two appearances, averaging 10.5 points, 6.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 35.0 minutes per game during that time. Lexie Brown has taken on a starting role in the last three matchups and has averaged 11.7 points, 3.3 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 35.0 minutes per game. Nneka Ogwumike has been one of the team's most consistently productive players and has topped 20 points in five of her last seven appearances. Across that span, she's averaged 20.6 points and 6.1 rebounds in 31.0 minutes per game. Liz Cambage has also been dominant in the frontcourt recently, averaging 17.0 points and 9.3 rebounds in 26.8 minutes per game over her last four appearances. Katie Lou Samuelson has shouldered plenty of playing time recently and has averaged 11.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 34.4 minutes per game while scoring in double figures in four of the last five matchups.

Sabrina Ionescu, G, Liberty ($11,100 DK, $8,700 FD)

Although Ionescu has one of the top salaries on Thursday's slate, she's been a must-draft player since she's a consistent threat to post triple-doubles, as shown Wednesday against Las Vegas.

Marine Johannes, G, Liberty ($8,400 DK, $6,200 FD)

Johannes has a more reasonable salary than Ionescu and should have plenty of chances to thrive from beyond the arc against the Mercury, who allow the highest three-point percentage of any team playing Thursday.

Allie Quigley, G, Sky ($7,000 DK, $5,300 FD)

Quigley has shot 50 percent from the floor over her last three appearances, but her DFS salary hasn't quite caught up to her recent production.

