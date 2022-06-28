WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Wednesday, June 29

WNBA Schedule Today

Connecticut Sun at Chicago Sky

Indiana Fever at Phoenix Mercury

Las Vegas Aces at Seattle Storm

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Both teams in this contest sport rosters about as healthy as the pool of their active players can be. The one minor exception is Kahleah Copper , who was listed as probable on the injury report but isn't expected to have full clarity on her status until shortly before the contest. Rebekah Gardner's spot in the starting five likely hinges on Copper's status, with Copper presumably rejoining the unit if she can suit up.

The Sky enter this contest on a three-game winning streak and back on top of the Eastern Conference standings at 13-5The Sun are nipping at their heels with just an extra loss on their resume (13-6). None of the Sun's last four games finished with a double-digit margin of victory or defeat. The Sky have finished with double-digit margins of victory or defeat in just two games all season, so this should be a relatively close one where starters are used throughout.

Candace Parker has contributed across the board since returning from her two-game absence, averaging 14.4 points, 10.7 boards, 5.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocks over the last three games. However, Connecticut plays sound defensively and plays at a middle-of-the-road pace, suggesting there may not be quite as many opportunities available in this one. That is especially true on the boards, where the Sun reel in a slate-best 56.1 percent of rebounds, presumably eating into Parker's totals a bit. The Sun typically force their opponents to shoot from deep more than others, with nearly 35 percent of attempts coming from beyond the arc. Parker still leads the way in three-point tries (4.1 3PA per game), but she only converts at a 33.8 percent clip. Others on the team averaging north of three three-point shots per game include Kahleah Copper (3.6), Allie Quigly (3.6) and Azura Stevens (3.3).

The Sky are typically efficient on the defensive end as well, possessing one of the best defensive ratings in the league. Like the Sun, the Sky are also mid-pack in terms of pace and both teams are also efficient on offense, so this game should be around average in both terms of pace and scoring.The Sky aren't particularly good on the defensive glass, however, allowing the most second-chance points (11.8 per game) in the league and the second-most points in the paint (38.3). Brionna Jones sports a team-high (11.3 percent offensive rebound rate and scores 66.9 percent of her points in the paint, so this matchup could be a particularly good one for her. Jonquel Jones also hits the offensive glass hard (9.2 percent) and scores half her points (49.9 percent) in the interior, while Alyssa Thomas is primarily an interior scorer (69.2 percent of her points come in the paint) and her 6.4 percent offensive board rate isn't bad either.

Indiana Fever at Phoenix Mercury

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Unlike the two teams in the first game, the Fever and Mercury are on the opposite end of the spectrum thus far. Phoenix is now 8-12 after beating these Fever in the same venue Monday, dropping the Fever to just 5-15 on the year. The Mercury held just a four-point cushion at halftime and the deficit remained in single digits through the end of the third quarter, so this is a contest that could be a close one again.

The Mercury have essentially turned to a six-player rotation in the two games since parting ways with Tina, Charles, with Sophie Cunningham and Shey Peddy settling into the starting five and Diamond DeShields playing hefty minutes as the primary bench contributor. It's worked so far en route to a pair of wins, though both came over sub-.500 teams. Diana Taurasi has steeped up on the glass and the scoreboard of late, averaging five boards in the two games since Charles' departure and has notched 22.7 points per contest over the last three tilts. She also connected on a season-high seven three-pointers Monday while matching her season-high total of 15 attempts. That doesn't fall in line with typical trends against the Fever, but the Mercury may continue to find it difficult to score in the paint until Brittney Griner gets home, if that happens at all this season.

Indiana outrebounded the Mercury 36 to 30 during Monday's contest, with Nalyssa Smith topping the charts at 10 boards and finishing with a double-double. In the two games versus the Mercury over the past two weeks, Smith has combined to rack up 24 total boards, so there's certainly reason for optimism regarding her prospects for production the third time around Wednesday. Smith, Kelsey Mitchell and Victoria Vivians are the only players averaging 29 or more minutes per game on the year, while the remainder of the playing time has been distributed widely of late. That can make it difficult to trust any other players in this rotation, especially given that the Fever will presumably be underdogs in likely a low-scoring affair.

Las Vegas Aces at Seattle Storm

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

This is the featured game of the night slate, boasting the top two teams in the Western Conference to date.The Aces have not lost to a Western Conference opponent this season, which includes an 11-point win over the Storm back in the first week of the season. The Storm have the advantage of homecourt this time, where they hold a 7-4 record on the season. That being said, the Storm dropped their last game Saturday to the Sparks by eight (at home), while the Aces bested the Sparks on the road Monday by six.

This contest also includes the debut of Tina Charles following her contract divorce from the Mercury over the weekend. Charles has bounced around the league over the last few seasons in search of a championship before she retires and will pursue that outcome with the Storm the rest of the way. The question is, who will yield the most minutes upon Charles' insertion into the lineup. It's possible Charles' initial workload will be reduced while she gets in tune with her new teammates. If not, look for Ezi Magbegor and Gabby Williams to be the primary candidates in the starting five to see slight downturns in playing time, while Stephanie Talbot and Jantel Lavendar will likely fall further by the wayside as bench options. Opponents typically shoot a large number of threes and blocked shots. The Storm have plenty of firepower from deep to continue that trend. Jewell Loyd (6.6 3PA per game), Breanna Stewart (5.5 3PA) and Sue Bird (5.4) all average over five three-point tries per contest and new addition Tina Charles attempted 4.1 per contest during her time with the Mercury.

The Aces have played a pretty consistent rotation for most of the season but were without Chelsea Gray on Monday for personal reasons. The big question here is whether or not she will be available Wednesday. If she's still unavailable it will be interesting to see who gets the start this time around. Kierstan Bell got the start Monday but turned in just one board over 16 minutes and was otherwise invisible. Riquna Williams could be an option but will likely still be limited after more than a month on the sidelines. Theresa Plaisance started a pair of games earlier in the season and could be an option with the unit if the Aces decide to go bigger. If Gray sits, look for plenty of Jackie Young on the ball again. Young posted a season-high seven assists against the Sparks on Monday and would presumably handle the ball again Wednesday, though it did result in her failing to reach double digits in the scoring column for just the second time all season. Kelsey Plum has also been on a scoring binge of late, tallying 20 or more points in each of the last five and seven of the last eight.

Magbegor could be faded in DFS circles due to the addition of Charles and the lackluster matchup, but I think the third-year forward has shown the Storm enough that her workload won't be limited at this juncture. Assuming she's in the starting unit, Magbegor could also be a solid option to provide blocks against an Aces team that gets swatted often.

Given what Taurasi just did to the Fever, I see no reason not to play her in the rematch between these two clubs on the same floor. Taurasi should take on a larger share of the scoring load with Charles out of the picture and she's also chipped in more on the boards since Charles left.

Speaking of players who have housed up more shots sans Charles, DeShields is one who may fly under the radar a bit. She's turned in 16 and 11 points over the last two games, but she's shot just 34.8 percent from the field in the contests while hoisting a combined 23 shot attempts. Considering she's shooting nearly 41 percent from the field on the season and has the ability to contribute across the board, there's boom potential there.

