RotoWire Partners
Closer Encounters: Spring Developments

Closer Encounters: Spring Developments

Written by 
Ryan Rufe 
March 31, 2022

This article is part of our Closer Encounters series.

It's crunch time. With one week left in spring training, we're at the peak of preseason closer news. There have been plenty of updates since my 2022 Closer Rankings 2.0 were posted just one week ago, and I touch on several of those developments below. Fortunately for us, more managers are being transparent about their bullpen roles and team beat writers have been cluing us into who might open 2022 as the closer in scenarios where it might not be so obvious. 

In addition, the NFBC Main Event recently kicked off, with 14 drafts in the books at the time of this writing. These are 30-round, 15-team drafts with a $1,700 entry fee that pay out the top 3 in each league, along with a $175,000 overall grand prize. Considered by many to be the gold standard of fantasy baseball contests, the release of Main Event ADP is highly anticipated. I've filtered the closer ADP from these contests below for the relief pitchers drafted in at least half of the 14 leagues.

2022 NFBC Main Event ADP through 14 Drafts

Rank

Player

Team

ADP

Min Pick

Max Pick

# Picks

1

Josh Hader

MLW

22.64

13

31

14

2

Liam Hendriks

CWS

22.86

16

29

14

3

Raisel Iglesias

LAA

36.57

29

49

14

4

Emmanuel Clase

CLE

43.43

36

55

14

5

Edwin Diaz

NYM

45

35

56

14

6

Ryan Pressly

HOU

50.57

44

59

14

7

Kenley Jansen

ATL

59.79

46

73

14

8

Aroldis Chapman

NYY

It's crunch time. With one week left in spring training, we're at the peak of preseason closer news. There have been plenty of updates since my 2022 Closer Rankings 2.0 were posted just one week ago, and I touch on several of those developments below. Fortunately for us, more managers are being transparent about their bullpen roles and team beat writers have been cluing us into who might open 2022 as the closer in scenarios where it might not be so obvious. 

In addition, the NFBC Main Event recently kicked off, with 14 drafts in the books at the time of this writing. These are 30-round, 15-team drafts with a $1,700 entry fee that pay out the top 3 in each league, along with a $175,000 overall grand prize. Considered by many to be the gold standard of fantasy baseball contests, the release of Main Event ADP is highly anticipated. I've filtered the closer ADP from these contests below for the relief pitchers drafted in at least half of the 14 leagues.

2022 NFBC Main Event ADP through 14 Drafts

Rank

Player

Team

ADP

Min Pick

Max Pick

# Picks

1

Josh Hader

MLW

22.64

13

31

14

2

Liam Hendriks

CWS

22.86

16

29

14

3

Raisel Iglesias

LAA

36.57

29

49

14

4

Emmanuel Clase

CLE

43.43

36

55

14

5

Edwin Diaz

NYM

45

35

56

14

6

Ryan Pressly

HOU

50.57

44

59

14

7

Kenley Jansen

ATL

59.79

46

73

14

8

Aroldis Chapman

NYY

61.71

45

84

14

9

Jordan Romano

TOR

63.36

47

78

14

10

Giovanny Gallegos

STL

90

56

127

14

11

Blake Treinen

LAD

100.21

78

118

14

12

Corey Knebel

PHI

102.21

80

123

14

13

Taylor Rogers

MIN

102.79

88

119

14

14

Mark Melancon

ARZ

121.93

79

149

14

15

Scott Barlow

KC

122.21

100

156

14

16

Camilo Doval

SF

157.5

112

200

14

17

David Bednar

PIT

159.07

121

210

14

18

Gregory Soto

DET

161.07

129

192

14

19

Matt Barnes

BOS

162.07

128

190

14

20

Andrew Kittredge

TB

181.07

133

233

14

21

Joe Barlow

TEX

194.21

148

257

14

22

Lou Trivino

OAK

223.86

191

256

14

23

Craig Kimbrel

CWS

230.5

115

332

14

24

Alex Colome

COL

247.86

211

282

14

25

Dylan Floro

MIA

254.07

176

350

14

26

Jake McGee

SF

260.64

163

355

14

27

Garrett Whitlock

BOS

263.07

221

342

14

28

Anthony Bender

MIA

267.29

198

348

14

29

Paul Sewald

SEA

281.43

193

358

14

30

Robert Suarez

SD

283.14

222

351

14

31

Lucas Sims

CIN

294

221

371

14

32

Rowan Wick

CHC

297.79

246

341

14

33

Devin Williams

MLW

299.21

205

355

14

34

Tanner Rainey

WAS

303.36

237

391

14

35

Art Warren

CIN

303.43

244

334

14

36

Ken Giles

SEA

313.79

258

401

14

37

Dinelson Lamet

SD

318.79

274

360

14

38

Will Smith

ATL

319.93

107

429

14

39

Cole Sulser

BAL

328.93

309

357

14

40

Michael Fulmer

DET

338.36

282

414

14

41

Jonathan Loaisiga

NYY

364.29

260

401

13

42

Daniel Hudson

LAD

365.5

317

422

14

43

Chad Green

NYY

379.64

331

402

13

44

Ian Kennedy

ARZ

387.5

332

437

14

45

Mychal Givens

CHC

389.21

314

439

14

46

Kyle Finnegan

WAS

390.07

311

441

14

47

Diego Castillo

SEA

390.64

338

444

13

48

Drew Steckenrider

SEA

392.64

325

449

14

49

Nick Martinez

SD

396.86

353

445

14

50

Chris Stratton

PIT

397.43

328

443

14

51

Pierce Johnson

SD

415.43

349

450

14

52

Tyler Wells

BAL

418.14

372

447

11

53

Jorge Alcala

MIN

420.86

335

444

8

54

Josh Staumont

KC

425.07

379

450

11

55

Brusdar Graterol

LAD

426.57

373

450

7

56

Hector Neris

HOU

430.71

390

450

11

57

Pete Fairbanks

TB

431.43

377

446

10

58

David Robertson

CHC

434.29

399

444

10

59

Brad Hand

PHI

440.43

403

446

7

There is a clear top nine, from Josh Hader through Jordan Romano, before the first major gap occurs in closer ADP between picks 63 through 90. To illustrate the continued trend of closer inflation, Hader (ADP 22.6) has been drafted as early as the back-end of the first round(!), while Liam Hendriks (ADP 22.9) hasn't been too far behind with a minimum pick of 16th overall. On the flip side, Craig Kimbrel (ADP 230.5) has been the biggest faller in the Main Event compared to earlier drafts (ADP 148.6), as he remains with the White Sox presumably in a setup role.

I'll leave you to analyze the ADP to your liking, and instead shift the focus of this article to recent closer news that could impact your approach to certain save targets in upcoming drafts.

Giants – Manager Gabe Kapler appeared on Tolbert & Copes on KNBR 104.5 radio last Friday and revealed Jake McGee, who led San Francisco with 31 saves last season, "would be our closer" on Opening Day. This comes after Camilo Doval closed 2021 with four wins and three saves in 14.1 scoreless innings and closed for the Giants in the playoffs. Despite a scoreless spring, Doval has some things to work on, including improving his ability to hold runners on the bases. Despite McGee opening 2022 as the Giants' closer, Kapler could still vary his usage in the role based on matchups, while performance could warrant a change if McGee starts poorly. In addition to Doval, Tyler Rogers, whose x-rays came back clean after getting hit in the leg with a line drive during a recent spring outing, is likely to remain in the mix for saves after recording 13 last season in 80 appearances (second in the league among relievers). Given the wealth of talent in San Francisco's bullpen, be careful not to put too much stock in McGee. Consider drafting him in the Taylor Rogers and Scott Barlow range among closers, but don't expect him to hold the closer role all season unless he's absolutely lights out for the Giants.

Cardinals – Despite manager Oliver Marmol not naming a designated closer, Katie Woo of The Athletic recently noted a likely hierarchy for saves, with Giovanny Gallegos as the frontrunner. Genesis Cabrera is next in line, while Ryan Helsley and Jordan Hicks were also mentioned. Hicks, in particular, is dialing back his velocity for durability purposes after being limited to just 10 innings last season due to elbow inflammation, but still topped out at 100.7 miles per hour during his first outing of spring on March 28. He averaged 99.5 miles per hour on 18 sinkers thrown during the game, while fanning two batters and walking one in a scoreless inning.

Hicks has been rumored as a starting candidate, but given his injury history I'm not sure that makes sense. I'm targeting Hicks in my deeper draft-and-hold leagues, but keep in mind he's still ramping up after missing most of the 2021 campaign. He may see some lower-leverage work early in the season to ensure his command (5.1 BB/9 for his career) isn't suffering.

Even without a full-time closer designation, I still think Gallegos leads the Cardinals in saves this season and can reasonably reach 20-25 given his stellar performance in recent seasons.

Cubs – After logging five saves last year, Rowan Wick has been the consensus favorite among drafters (ADP 297.8) to open 2022 as Chicago's closer. However, Sahadev Sharma who covers the Cubs for The Athletic, recently noted Mychal Givens (389.2) and David Robertson (434.3) likely have the edge for that role. It makes sense since both are far more experienced in high leverage than Wick has been in his limited 82 career innings. However, I'm still largely avoiding Chicago relievers for saves. Without a clear-cut option for ninth-inning duty after the Kimbrel trade, manager David Ross used a closer-by-committee that saw 12 pitchers record a save in 2021. He faces a similar situation this season without a Kimbrel-like closer on the roster. Not to mention, save chances may be limited for this bullpen with the Cubs not expected to contend for the playoffs. Among the trio of Cubs relievers being drafted, Robertson is an interesting dart-throw at the end of drafts since he's the cheapest by ADP and has the most experience with 137 career saves. Just limit your expectations no matter who you consider from this bullpen.

Marlins – I recently highlighted Dylan Floro as a riser upon the release of my updated closer rankings, but since then, news was revealed that he's dealing with arm soreness and is behind schedule. He's not shut down, but Miami is being more conservative with his throwing program due to the arm soreness. With Floro's availability for Opening Day in question, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com recently reported Miami "will go closer-by-committee during high-leverage situations." Manager Don Mattingly said he'd need to "mix-and-match," at least until someone establishes themselves in the closer role. Given his closer usage in recent years, I'm not convinced he'll use a committee, but we have to consider it as a possibility.

Since the Floro news, Anthony Bender (ADP 267.3) has rocketed up draft boards as a Round 18 selection on average in the 15-team NFBC Main Event contest. Given his skills compared to other Miami relievers, it's no surprise that he has emerged as the next-in-line target for saves. To date, he's been drafted as early as pick 198 (Round 14) and may settle closer to that range if we receive confirmation that Floro won't be ready for the Marlins season opener at San Francisco on April 8. As alternative options, don't forget about Anthony Bass or Richard Bleier. Bass racked up seven saves for Toronto in the abbreviated 2020 campaign and received Miami's first two save chances last year. He wasn't successful in converting either opportunity and was promptly demoted from the closer role, but he does have experience closing games. Bleier only has four career saves on his resume, but was fourth among qualified relievers in 2021 with a 65.5 percent groundball rate. Bender is my favorite among the trio by far, but be cautious if his draft stock gets any higher, as there's still a possibility Floro is ready by Opening Day.

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MLB Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MLB fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ryan Rufe
Ryan Rufe
Ryan manages the MLB Closer Grid and authors 'Closer Encounters'. He also contributes to the MLB draft kit and has been helping RotoWire subscribers through our 'Ask An Expert' feature since 2014. He's an NFBC enthusiast.
Mound Musings: Endgame Odyssey – American League
Mound Musings: Endgame Odyssey – American League
MLB Betting: Baseball Betting 101
MLB Betting: Baseball Betting 101
Baseball Draft Kit: Three Expert Draft Tips (Video)
Baseball Draft Kit: Three Expert Draft Tips (Video)
Baseball Draft Kit: Helium Players: Three Late Risers (Video)
Baseball Draft Kit: Helium Players: Three Late Risers (Video)